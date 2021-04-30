188
Metrics April 30

How the top 10k FPL managers set their teams up for Gameweek 34

Harry Kane (£11.8m) has reclaimed his powerful presence inside the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League for Gameweek 34.

His ownership at that level fell to 79.9% as Spurs missed out on Gameweek 33 due to their involvement in the EFL Cup final.

Ahead of facing Sheffield United on Sunday evening, Kane has clawed back a large number of those who sold him for the Blank Gameweek.

Blank Gameweek 33

Gameweek 34

As you can see from the two matrices of top-10k templates, Kane has increased his ownership at this level by 12.9 percentage points between the two most recent deadlines.

That was not enough to help the Spurs man reclaim the top spot among forwards, with 95.0% of the top 10k now in possession of Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.2m).

Son Heung-min (£9.5m) has also been a transfer target for this season’s top-performing managers.

In Blank Gameweek 33, he had 70.0% ownership at this level, increasing it to 79.2% after Friday’s deadline. 

It would appear that Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) has been the fall-guy for those investing in Son.

The Manchester United man has lost 6.7 percentage points of ownership at this level over the last seven days.

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) is likely to have taken away some of Fernandes’ backing ahead of Gameweek 34. Despite facing Manchester United on Sunday, his top-10k ownership has increased by 3.9 percentage points.

Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) continues to cling onto the third spot among forwards but did see his top-10k ownership drop to 29.8% for Gameweek 34. 

A home meeting with the Premier League’s worst side has produced some unsurprising results as far as the Gameweek 34 captaincy goes.

Kane has amassed the armband support of 88.6% of those at this level, by far the most of any player.

There is a gap of 84.1 percentage points between the number who backed Kane and those went for a Son captaincy.

Meanwhile, 3.2% opted for Iheanacho and 2.3% went for Jamie Vardy (£10.3m).

As a result, Kane commands very high levels of effective ownership in the top 10k for Gameweek 34, his figure rising as high as 181.3%.

That number is close to double Iheanacho’s effective ownership of 98.1%.

Jesse Lingard (88.4%), Son (83.4%) and Salah (82.9%) complete the top five, which has finally lose Fernandes (74.8%) as one of its long-term residents.

The chips were largely untouched for Gameweek 34, unsurprising given the recent confirmations considering Double Gameweek 35 and Blank Gameweek 36.

Moving towards the final four rounds of the campaign, 14.4% of the top 10k have a Bench Boost left to play.

Meanwhile, 7.4% have their Free Hit in reserve. 3.1% are yet to use their Triple Captain and 4.1% are holding fire on their second Wildcard.

73.7% of the top 10k have exhausted their chip supply for the campaign while 23.9% have used three of theirs.

  1. Ohh1454
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Would an Everton attacking double up be to much ? On free hit

    1. Daniel - When to BB?
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      I have a hunch about Richarlison

      1. Ohh1454
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I have the same hunch haha currently have him and digne

    2. zotter
      • 11 Years
      59 mins ago

      No I think it’s ok on FH

      Though would go Digne and DCL

    3. zotter
      • 11 Years
      55 mins ago

      Out of interest are you getting any single GW players on FH

      1. Ohh1454
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Debating it. Have to ruled out putting Salah into the team

        1. Ohh1454
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Haven’t *

  2. zotter
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    I don’t understand why all 37 fixtures weren’t simply moved from the weekend to the following midweek?

    1. zotter
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      Avoids the doubles

    2. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      53 mins ago

      They weren't? This is what the site shows, currently 10 fixtures on Wed 19th:

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/fixtures/37

    3. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      ?

    4. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      You just don't understand

  3. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    James or Siggy?

    1. zotter
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      I would go James

    2. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Neither. Only Everton I’m considering are Digne & Rich (and not excited by either of those, but I will get at least one on FH)

  4. Finding Timo
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Sound ok jota & coady to zaha & Coleman ?

      1. zotter
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        Who else can you sell other than jota

        If you can sell Son get Digne

        1. Finding Timo
            just now

            I could do son & Philips to zaha & digne ? Althouh thought maybe better to keep son over jota

            Open Controls
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Which single game week players would
        You have on a free hit for 35?

        1. zotter
          • 11 Years
          16 mins ago

          If defending. Salah. Kane

          Maybe a city player who doesn’t play v palace

      3. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Almost certainly going to play FH this week, but I actually like my current team for GW35. My SGW players look decent enough and even with FH, I’ll probably hold on to Salah and maybe even Kane.

        Seems a bit of a waste, but I’m okay for 36 blanks with my 1FT used so cant see a better time to use it

        1. zotter
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          A gw38 FH is always fun!

          1. thegaffer82
            • 9 Years
            13 mins ago

            Scared too many teams will have nothing to play for (I.e relegated teams all known, top 4 wrapped up)

            1. zotter
              • 11 Years
              13 mins ago

              That’s good though. You can pick random players like Aguero

      4. Gudjohnsen
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Wow just saw the result

        No Vardy Party!

        Guess he's done as an fpl option?

        1. zotter
          • 11 Years
          46 mins ago

          Well he has a double

          1. Jimmers
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            43 mins ago

            Double 2 is 4!!

      5. Mufc202020
        • 1 Year
        57 mins ago

        Targett has taken Watkins out of his team!

        1. F_Ivanovic
          • 5 Years
          28 mins ago

          Absolutely irrelevant information. There have been too many times to count where Targett has taken out a player on his team when they're playing or bringing in a player that's injured.

          1. Mufc202020
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Alright don’t get upset about it, I was just saying.

      6. Bleh
        • 4 Years
        54 mins ago

        Apologies if this has already been asked but which teams are blanking in GW36?

        1. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          CHE, MUN, LEI, ARS

          1. Bleh
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Perfect thanks!

      7. Please Answer Me
        • 6 Years
        54 mins ago

        Who on earth to drop out of Vardy Kane Son Salah and Bruno?

        1. Jimmers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          36 mins ago

          Play the double GWers, Vardy and Bruno. So one from 3

      8. Finding Timo
          53 mins ago

          What about jota & son to Greenwood & zaha ?

          1. Major League Shocker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            13 mins ago

            I like Greenwood as part of a possible United triple-up. The blank in 36 seems to be turning a lot of people off.

            1. Finding Timo
                10 mins ago

                Yeh I think great pick although just seen that if I get another Utd I hsve 7 blank GW36 plsyers so maybe not a good idea!

                1. Major League Shocker
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  2 mins ago

                  Yeah, I only have 1 CHE, 1 LEI, and no ARS so it's not as big a deal for me as it is for many. I can have 9 DGWers and still have 9 players for GW36 with 1 FT to get 10, or a hit to get 11.

                  1. Finding Timo
                      just now

                      Good planning - in that case go for Greenwood !

            2. Pep Roulette
              • 3 Years
              44 mins ago

              Who's the best option?

              A. Greenwood
              B. Zaha
              C. Siggy

              1. Finding Timo
                  14 mins ago

                  Zaha

                • Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Zaha or JWP

              2. Buck The Trent
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                43 mins ago

                Which one is better ?

                A BB GW35 (10 doublers + 5 singles), FH38

                B FH GW35 (11 ‘better’ doublers), BB whenever

                1. Buck The Trent
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Option B means DCL, Greenwood, PVA, Digne, etc instead of Watkins, Lingz, Azpi, Diaz etc

                2. Major League Shocker
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  I feel like FH38 could be less appealing this year with the deadline being 90 mins before the matches; it reduces the chance of getting leaked line-ups early enough to be useful.

              3. Jordan.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                38 mins ago

                w/c gw35 with an eye on 36 and 37
                MARTINEZ
                trent/KEANE/kabak
                son/salah/(Z)AHA/SIGGY
                NACHO/DCL/kane

                ederson/jwp/dier/mitchell

              4. F_Ivanovic
                • 5 Years
                34 mins ago

                Just seen that my punt of JWP scored tonight! Never expected much tbh and was regretting the transfer a little post-deadline!

                1. FF Dirtbag
                  • 9 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Surely a great shout for dgw?

                  1. F_Ivanovic
                    • 5 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    Well yeh that's why I transferred him in. Tonight was a bonus.

                2. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
                  • 8 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  We touched on this earlier. I got him too. Worked out great.

              5. jdp219
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                32 mins ago

                Been trying to decipher the scheduling for the rest of the season. GW37 is midweek now, but can someone help confirm for me, please:

                Everything's accounted for now? No more doubles or blanks?

                1. jdp219
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  *other than 35 and 36, of course.

                  1. Jimmers
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    That's it - no more doubles or blanks

                    1. jdp219
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Woohoo! Just regular-a$$ gameweeks then. Cheers!

              6. Manani
                • 9 Years
                28 mins ago

                looking to do a BB, but bench is kinda weak:

                Guaita Pereria Dallas Coady

                got 1 FT,. which one will u switch out to get a dgw-er?

                1. Buck The Trent
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Coaders

              7. FF Dirtbag
                • 9 Years
                25 mins ago

                Jwp for dgw?

                1. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Yep JWP Zaha Bruno Greenwood

                2. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Yes. Got him in before deadline today as Ings was out and knew he would be on pens and hope. Nice wee 10 points.

              8. F_Ivanovic
                • 5 Years
                25 mins ago

                Think i'm going to roll a FT next week. Have 8 DGW's with TAA, Salah and Son my SGW players. Not worth bringing in anyone because then I'd have to bench one of those 3 - neither of which I want to bench as they could easily score more than most of the DGW options. Rather go into 36 with 2 transfers so I can bring back Kane without taking a hit.

                1. El Fenomeno R9
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  For sure,i am on FH and want to keep Salah+TAA.
                  Could easy outscore anyone with DGW

              9. 2OLEgend
                  24 mins ago

                  Hi guys. Would appriciate some feedback on my FH35 team. Would you change anything?

                  Mendy
                  Digne, Castagne, Shaw
                  Zaha, Salah, Bruno, Greenwood
                  Nacho, Kane, Vardy
                  (Forster, Smith-Rowe, Ward, Dunne)

                  Cheers in advance. Have a great weekend!

                  1. F_Ivanovic
                    • 5 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Wondered how on earth you could afford that team when I'm lacking both Bruno and Kane but realised you've got 3 dirt cheap bench players! Looks good

                  2. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Vardy > Rich, Mendy > Leno, Greenwood > JWP

                  3. FF Dirtbag
                    • 9 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Surely not Mendy vs City...

                • Flynny
                  • 6 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Hi....2fts and 0 chips. What would you do here please?

                  Thinking salah to Bruno (c) and save 2nd ft

                  Thanks

                  Mendy forster
                  Taa Shaw dawson konsa holding
                  Salah son greenwood jota lingard
                  Kane vardy nacho

                  1. Good Times
                    • 7 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Maybe Jota to zaha and bank the other ft for the blank?

                    1. Flynny
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      Could also do that

                      Just feel Bruno going to be runaway captain option

                      Think I'm leaving myself open if I don't have....

                • DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
                  • 8 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  JWP in today went well. Salah to stay quiet now hopefully.

                  1. Good Times
                    • 7 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    I sense a high scoring game as compared to previous united may rest a few regulars with europa in mind maybe

                    Open Controls
                    1. Jimmers
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      No need to rest anyone with being 6-2 up

                      1. Good Times
                        • 7 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Good point

                • Hktrader88
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Anyone else without chips wondering how to get through GW36?

                  I've got 4 players for GW36 plus Forster and Davis. 3 FTs between now and then.

                  I guess I need to think of it as a mini-WC that's going to cost me 12 points.

                • Good Times
                  • 7 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Zaha or dcl (-4) for Jota

                • Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 min ago

                  FH Team, probably just good on paper 😆

                  Leno
                  Digne Castagne Shaw
                  Bruno Greenwood JWP Zaha Salah
                  Richarlison Nacho

                  Mendy Coleman Evans Benteke

