How the top 10k FPL managers set their teams up for Gameweek 34

Harry Kane (£11.8m) has reclaimed his powerful presence inside the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League for Gameweek 34.

His ownership at that level fell to 79.9% as Spurs missed out on Gameweek 33 due to their involvement in the EFL Cup final.

Ahead of facing Sheffield United on Sunday evening, Kane has clawed back a large number of those who sold him for the Blank Gameweek.

Blank Gameweek 33

Gameweek 34

As you can see from the two matrices of top-10k templates, Kane has increased his ownership at this level by 12.9 percentage points between the two most recent deadlines.

That was not enough to help the Spurs man reclaim the top spot among forwards, with 95.0% of the top 10k now in possession of Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.2m).

Son Heung-min (£9.5m) has also been a transfer target for this season’s top-performing managers.

In Blank Gameweek 33, he had 70.0% ownership at this level, increasing it to 79.2% after Friday’s deadline.

It would appear that Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) has been the fall-guy for those investing in Son.

The Manchester United man has lost 6.7 percentage points of ownership at this level over the last seven days.

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) is likely to have taken away some of Fernandes’ backing ahead of Gameweek 34. Despite facing Manchester United on Sunday, his top-10k ownership has increased by 3.9 percentage points.

Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) continues to cling onto the third spot among forwards but did see his top-10k ownership drop to 29.8% for Gameweek 34.

A home meeting with the Premier League’s worst side has produced some unsurprising results as far as the Gameweek 34 captaincy goes.

Kane has amassed the armband support of 88.6% of those at this level, by far the most of any player.

There is a gap of 84.1 percentage points between the number who backed Kane and those went for a Son captaincy.

Meanwhile, 3.2% opted for Iheanacho and 2.3% went for Jamie Vardy (£10.3m).

As a result, Kane commands very high levels of effective ownership in the top 10k for Gameweek 34, his figure rising as high as 181.3%.

That number is close to double Iheanacho’s effective ownership of 98.1%.

Jesse Lingard (88.4%), Son (83.4%) and Salah (82.9%) complete the top five, which has finally lose Fernandes (74.8%) as one of its long-term residents.

The chips were largely untouched for Gameweek 34, unsurprising given the recent confirmations considering Double Gameweek 35 and Blank Gameweek 36.

Moving towards the final four rounds of the campaign, 14.4% of the top 10k have a Bench Boost left to play.

Meanwhile, 7.4% have their Free Hit in reserve. 3.1% are yet to use their Triple Captain and 4.1% are holding fire on their second Wildcard.

73.7% of the top 10k have exhausted their chip supply for the campaign while 23.9% have used three of theirs.

