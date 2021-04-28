227
News April 28

Fantasy Football Scout to participate in social media boycott

Fantasy Football Scout will join the wider football world in uniting for a social media boycott this weekend.

In response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse aimed at players and other figures in the football world, none of our official accounts will post any content on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram between 15:00 BST on Friday, April 30 until 23:59 BST on Monday, May 3.

Social media can play a pivotal part in adding value and reach to our coverage, enabling us to engage with Fantasy managers all over the globe.

However, this weekend’s boycott serves to highlight that social media companies must work harder to prevent the spread of online hatred while educating everyone in the ongoing fight against discrimination.

The FA, Premier League, EFL, FA Women’s Super League, FA Women’s Championship, PFA, LMA, PGMOL, Kick It Out, Women in Football and the FSA are some of the biggest names involved in this weekend’s boycott with the number of participating organisations growing by the day.

All of us involved are aware this event alone will not put an immediate stop to online abuse. The aim is to show social media companies that the football world is willing and able to take decisive steps to bring about a positive change to the sport we all love.

As there will be no content on our official social media channels this weekend, we will include live coverage of Gameweek 34’s matches on our website instead, including team news, goal alerts, notifications of assists and other key Fantasy match events.

We tested a live blog feature during Monday night’s meeting between Leicester and Crystal Palace which we hope to use for the next round of fixtures. We look forward to sharing this weekend’s football with you via this medium.

  1. Rassi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Yay FFS!

    Racist bigots can gtfo.

    Open Controls
  2. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    Seeing as it's close to the end of the season, decided to take a risk and got Siggy in with this week's FT.

    Anyone else taking a punt this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Sulley
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      Tempted by Pereira as need to use a FT. Problem is I know I will transfer him out soon after. Siggy could be a good shout though

      Open Controls
    2. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      mulling over jota>siggy as a punt

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Pereira could be a good pick, although I'd prefer someone likely to have a DGW.

      I have my eye on Zaha as a Jota replacement for next week.

      Open Controls
  3. SJP08
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    What is the situation with DGW35 and blanks/doubles onwards??

    Open Controls
  4. built_this_city
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Alonso worth one more week? then got to go after full of ham?

    Open Controls
    1. Sulley
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Yeah I would say so. I got rid last week but reckon he plays Fulham

      Open Controls
  5. Sulley
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    24 mins ago

    Which one of these to Bench:
    Castagne
    Shaw
    Maddison

    Open Controls
    1. Sulley
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Currently on Shaw

      Open Controls
  6. Jimmy Boy
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Might be wrong on this but with this possibly being Chelsea's schedule around the potential DGW:
    34: Fulham
    midweek: Champions League semi vs Real Madrid
    35: Man City
    midweek: Arsenal
    36: FA Cup final vs Leicester

    With Chilwell being first choice left-back now, got to think he gets the nod for Real, City and Leicester. Which leaves Alonso starting the two easier fixtures on paper vs Fulham and Arsenal. Worth holding onto for the double then getting rid? Feel like Alonso vs Arsenal has an attacking return in it too.

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      This, combined with the rotation issues almost puts me off Chelsea entirely.

      I have Rudiger and won't be adding anyone else unless there's a blank GW with limited options elsewhere.

      Open Controls
    2. built_this_city
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      if it helps - i'm binning him after the fulham game

      Open Controls

