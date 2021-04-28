Fantasy Football Scout to participate in social media boycott

Fantasy Football Scout will join the wider football world in uniting for a social media boycott this weekend.

In response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse aimed at players and other figures in the football world, none of our official accounts will post any content on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram between 15:00 BST on Friday, April 30 until 23:59 BST on Monday, May 3.

Social media can play a pivotal part in adding value and reach to our coverage, enabling us to engage with Fantasy managers all over the globe.

However, this weekend’s boycott serves to highlight that social media companies must work harder to prevent the spread of online hatred while educating everyone in the ongoing fight against discrimination.

The FA, Premier League, EFL, FA Women’s Super League, FA Women’s Championship, PFA, LMA, PGMOL, Kick It Out, Women in Football and the FSA are some of the biggest names involved in this weekend’s boycott with the number of participating organisations growing by the day.

All of us involved are aware this event alone will not put an immediate stop to online abuse. The aim is to show social media companies that the football world is willing and able to take decisive steps to bring about a positive change to the sport we all love.

As there will be no content on our official social media channels this weekend, we will include live coverage of Gameweek 34’s matches on our website instead, including team news, goal alerts, notifications of assists and other key Fantasy match events.

We tested a live blog feature during Monday night’s meeting between Leicester and Crystal Palace which we hope to use for the next round of fixtures. We look forward to sharing this weekend’s football with you via this medium.

