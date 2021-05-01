Aguero underlines differential potential as Hodgson’s casts doubt over Zaha

CRYSTAL PALACE 0-2 MAN CITY

GOAL SERG

Aguero blasts in the opener for City in typical fashion

Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) turned the heads of some Fantasy Premier League managers as he scored in Manchester City’s 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

After a lacklustre first-half showing, the Citizens stepped on the gas in the second period with a quick-fire double from Aguero and then Ferran Torres (£6.9m) as the game approached the 60-minute mark.

Aguero’s goal was a classic of the genre: one touch from a Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) pass before lacing the ball high into the net of Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita (£4.8m). After the match, the legendary FPL forward said:

“Finally I can play, so I am so happy because I haven’t played 90 mins for a long time. The goal is good because maybe we can win the Premier League. We’ll wait for tomorrow. Always Mendy tries to pass to me. Inside the box I need one touch, or two touches. It’s my job. Finally it’s a goal. I am so happy with that.” – Sergio Aguero

Asked if he’s ready for action if called upon against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, Aguero responded:

“Always I am ready. I feel good. My knee is good. I just wait for the opportunity to play. Everybody wants to play. We will wait and see.” – Sergio Aguero

Perhaps the most persuasive comment for FPL managers to buy the premium striker before the season is out came from Pep Guardiola.

In a post-match press conference a journalist referred to Aguero being just one strike behind Wayne Rooney for the most goals scored for a single Premier League club. Asked if there was now the option to play his Argentinian striker more often, Guardiola responded:

“Definitely, he deserves it. [The] pass from Mendy was exceptional – after that, the control, the finish. What a goal, what a player, what a man. He was many times injured [but] in the last weeks [he] trained really well. We haven’t been able to use him many times but maybe we got him back at the right time. We’re going to enjoy the last games with him. He showed with his goal what he has been and what he is. Of course he’s ready [for Tuesday].” – Pep Guardiola

ROTATION STATION

City subs and starters celebrate with Ferran Torres after his goal

Ruben Dias (£6.1m), Kyle Walker (£6.1m), Ilkay Gundogan (£5.7m), Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m), Bernardo Silva (£7.4m), Phil Foden (£6.0m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.0m) were all on the City bench in Gameweek 34.

With a looming Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday, seasoned FPL managers will barely have batted an eyelid given Guardiola’s renowned rotation policy.

The best news for owners of the above assets is that none of them were brought off the bench for a dreaded one-point showing. But the question of whether to stick or twist with those City players remains.

Once they have played Paris Saint-Germain, City’s only other fixture outside of four remaining in the Premier League would be the Champions League final (should they progress) which will not take place until a week after Gameweek 38.

The title race could be resolved in City’s favour as soon as Sunday if Manchester United lose to Liverpool at Old Trafford. Otherwise, City’s next chance to win it would come in their home clash with Chelsea in Double Gameweek 35.

KNOWING ME, KNOWING YOU, ZAHA

With a tempting Double Gameweek 35 coming up for Crystal Palace, where they travel to Sheffield United and Southampton, Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) was bound to be a popular FPL target.

However, potential investors should wait for Roy Hodgson’s press conference next week before pulling the trigger. Zaha appeared to be struggling at times during the game with a groin issue that flared up ahead of kick off. The Palace boss explained:

“[In the] warm up, he was striking and felt something in his groin but was adamant he would play through it. There were moments he looked a little concerned but I can’t point to anything where he didn’t do his job and the work he should be [doing]. He’s done very well. What could we do? Medical people didn’t find anything in the few minutes before kick off and it came down to Wilf’s assessment. We were a bit concerned about Wilf today, he was complaining about groin problems. He kept saying he’s OK but we were a bit concerned about that.” – Roy Hodgson

Hodgson also praised Tyrick Mitchell (£3.8m), who ousted Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) on the left-hand side of defence.

“I thought our back four were very good. As a group we did well. Tyrick Mitchell must be very happy with his performance.” – Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; Mitchell, Dann, Kouyaté, Ward; Eze, Riedewald (Schlupp 59′), Milivojevic, Townsend (Ayew 81′); Zaha, Benteke (Mateta 67′).

Manchester City XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Mendy, Laporte, Ake, Cancelo; Fernandinho (Zinchenko 66′), Rodri; Sterling, Torres, Gabriel Jesus; Aguero.

Elsewhere in Gameweek 34…

Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) was the star man as Brighton defeated Leeds in the 3pm kick-off.

He won the first-half penalty converted by Pascal Groß (£5.8m) before scoring the Seagulls’ second.

Brighton face Wolves and West Ham in the next two Gameweeks, two sides with particularly obliging defences right now.

Saturday afternoon was one to forget for those with Leeds assets.

Stuart Dallas (£5.3m) came away with just the one point after conceding twice and having to drop back into a left-back role in the second half.

Meanwhile Patrick Bamford (£6.5m) blanked for the third league match in a row and came off in the 58th minute for a solitary FPL point.

Chelsea’s defence continues to churn out clean sheets, registering a third in a row as they saw off Fulham 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

However, Thomas Tuchel is still a fan of moving the goalposts as far as Fantasy returns are concerned.

César Azpilicueta (£5.9m) and Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) were among the surprise benchings unable to receive rewards for the shutout.

Kai Havertz (£8.2m) delivered on his recent potential as he scored both goals against Fulham.

They came from his recent switch to a false-nine, flanked by Timo Werner (£9.2m) and Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m).

Mason Mount (£7.3m) is still ticking over, adding his second assist in four matches in his fourth successive Premier League start. Arguably the latter is an achievement worth appreciating considering Tuchel’s rotation policy.

