Who has the best and worst FPL fixtures for the season run-in?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have four Gameweeks left to make or break their season and the fixtures will have a big part to play in that.

Admittedly, we thought we knew exactly what the schedule looked like between now and Gameweek 38, but then the protests that postponed Manchester United against Liverpool threw another spanner into our planning.

Nevertheless, almost everything is now settled in terms of the sequence of games for the run-in, so it’s time for us to take our last look of the season at which teams are ready and set and which teams we should forget.

DAZZLE SHIPS

Liverpool

Liverpool's front four toil at Anfield as Newcastle assets creep onto FPL radar

Remaining Fixtures: SOU| wba | bur| CRY (plus mun)

Even before Sunday’s events at Old Trafford moved an extra fixture into their final four Gameweeks the reigning Premier League champions had a gift of a closing schedule.

Hopefully, managers who lost out because of the postponement can compensate for that with an unexpected Double Gameweek, especially if it comes immediately with the West Bromwich Albion fixture joining Southampton in Gameweek 35 as many predict.

Saints are the league leaders in conceding three or more goals away (41% of their games) and West Brom are the equivalent at home (42%). The following week would then bring the tough meeting with Manchester United, but that shouldn’t make anybody sell.

Burnley’s home defence is usually good for a goal or two and Crystal Palace in front of a returning Kop is a mouth-watering prospect. An attacking double-up featuring Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) looks worth considering.

You could add a defender, especially if you think Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) will share in the attacking riches, but keep in mind that, despite a series of shut-outs in away games, the Reds have not kept a clean sheet at home in their last eight attempts.

Manchester United

Remaining Fixtures: avl/LEI| – |FUL| wol (plus LIV)

Manchester United’s Gameweek 36 blank was an obstacle to investing in their assets despite some great run-in fixtures for attack and defence alike.

The circumstances are, of course, not what anybody would have liked, but if the Liverpool match is moved there then that is solved from an FPL point of view, though the fixture is famously scrappy.

Aston Villa are stumbling towards the finish line which balances out the Gameweek 35 threat of Leicester City. Fulham look a spent force and, even though the Wolverhampton Wanderers defence can dig in, their attack is flimsy at best.

Antony Martial (£8.6m) is sidelined while Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) and Edinson Cavani (£7.9m) are having their minutes managed, but invest with confidence in attackers and defenders alike, not least Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m).

Everton

Remaining Fixtures: whu/avl| SHU | WOL| mci

In terms of pure opportunity, Everton’s defence looks to have the best closing fixtures in the league. Neither Sheffield United nor Wolves frighten anybody going forward and their Double Gameweek 35 opponents West Ham United and Villa have been mediocre up front recently.

A trophy parading Manchester City on the last day might be distracted in all sorts of ways. Yet, as many FPL managers will tell you, Everton are often their own worst enemies, forever conceding that one annoying goal, especially at home. We’d still urge you to see if you can’t find a place for Lucas Digne (£6.1m) who is also more involved in set-pieces when James Rodriguez (£7.7m) is unavailable.

The Toffees could well score three or four on their travels, where they seem happier, in Gameweek 35 alone and Sheffield United, as Tottenham Hotspur have just shown, can be thrashed, but don’t expect more than a goal in either of their last two games.

SUPPORTING CRAFT

Arsenal

Remaining Fixtures: WBA/che| – | cry| BHA

One big chance allowed in the last four games. Two goals conceded. That, believe it or not, is the form of Arsenal’s defence going into the final four rounds where the fixture list has seen fit to offer them West Brom, Crystal Palace and Brighton along with a Chelsea side having just played Real Madrid and title-hungry Manchester City in quick succession and about to face the FA Cup final.

If you can work around the blank in Gameweek 36 there should be plenty of points to be had, though Mikel Arteta is becoming almost as infuriating in his rotation policy as his mentor Pep Guardiola.

A rejuvenated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) could be a high-scorer in both Gameweeks 35 and 37, but he sits out in-between and Brighton’s defence is just not letting people anywhere near their goal at the moment.

Tottenham Hotspur

Remaining Fixtures: lee| WOL | AVL| lei

As if by magic, a settled team has appeared and looks set to walk through the door that leads to adventures.

Gareth Bale (£9.1m) is certainly enjoying himself again and many FPL managers are thinking twice about swapping out their expensive Spurs attackers, though after Harry Kane (£11.9m) failed to have anything to do with the quartet of strikes against Sheffield United we’re sure a few rage transfers have already ensued.

The home games against Wolves and Aston Villa at home look particularly promising, though all eyes should be on Marcelo Bielsa’s remarks about the fitness of Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) before making captaincy decisions this week. The defence could also be worth a look, especially if you think Aurier (£5.2m) and Reguilon (£5.6m) will continue to contribute to Tottenham’s attacking Serge(io).

ICE BREAKERS

Crystal Palace

Remaining Fixtures: shu/sou| AVL | ARS| liv

Palace head a group of teams with excellent fixtures in Gameweeks 35 and 36, but whose prospects drop off a cliff after that.

Whichever way you slice it, the pairing of a beleaguered Sheffield United and a bewildered Southampton in Double Gameweek 35 is ripe for attacking exploitation which is why Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) is already a hot property on the FPL transfer market this week.

Villa are also very obliging of late, but managers will probably want alternatives when Palace host Arsenal and then visit Liverpool. A bargain Eagles defender like Tyrick Mitchell (£3.8m) could also be useful over the next couple of rounds.

Southampton

Remaining Fixtures: liv/CRY| FUL| LEE| whu

Palace themselves have conceded the most goals of any Premier League side over their last four so Southampton attackers like James “All The Set-Pieces” Prowse (£5.8m) are very much on the Double Gameweek 35 agenda. Their other opponents, Liverpool also regularly concede at Anfield as mentioned above.

Fulham in Gameweek 36 is also very promising at both ends, but Leeds will probably have Phillips and Raphinha (£5.4m) back by the time fans return to St Mary’s and a final day at West Ham going for the Champions League doesn’t bode well.

Aston Villa

Villa attack still struggling without Grealish ahead of Blank Gameweek 29

Remaining Fixtures: MUN/EVE | cry | tot | CHE

After a great start to the campaign the Villains now look as keen for it to end. The attack, disconnected since January from its talisman Jack Grealish (£7.5m), is still functioning on the back-up power of Bertrand Traoré (£5.8m), Anwar El Ghazi (£5.2m) and Ollie Watkins (£6.5m) but the defence keeps short-circuiting.

A Double Gameweek is always welcome, but you’d probably choose not to have an in-form Manchester United and top-class travellers Everton as your visitors.

A visit to Selhurst Park should provide some welcome respite, but finishing against Spurs and Chelsea is a forbidding prospect.

DEFENSIVE MANOEUVRES

Manchester City

What impact will FA Cup quarter-final results have on the FPL schedule?

Remaining Fixtures: CHE| new |bri| EVE

Some teams offer significantly more hope of defensive than attacking returns. It may seem faintly ludicrous to have Manchester City at the top of that list, but in Chelsea, Brighton and Everton they’ve contrived to face three of the most in-form defences in the Premier League.

Sure, they’ll probably nab three or four goals across that selection, but bonanzas are unlikely and the best of luck working out who will play in more than two of them. If the crystal ball tells you who’s starting at St James’s Park in Gameweek 36 you could be in for a significant rank rise.

What Newcastle, Brighton and Everton share is shyness around the opposition penalty area. Again, guessing the team is almost impossible, but a player like Ruben Dias (£6.1m) is surely likely to get three run-outs and, quite possibly, a trio of clean sheets to show for it.

Burnley

Remaining Fixtures: ful| LEE |LIV| shu

Burnley’s visits to Fulham and Sheffield United at the beginning and end of the run-in are top spots for clean sheet potential, not least because their defence already has seven of them on the road.

However, hosting a Leeds side with all its key components followed by Liverpool is probably a good moment to sit your Ben Mees (£4.8m) and your Matthew Lowtons (£4.4m).

Burnley’s attack (or, as it’s known locally, Chris Wood (£6.4m)) stands a chance against both of those slightly erratic defences, though, along with the bonus of the trips to Craven Cottage and Bramall Lane.

Chelsea

Rüdiger forcing way into Chelsea picture ahead of appealing fixtures

Remaining Fixtures: mci/ARS| – |LEI| AVL

On Saturday it’s The Battle of The Weary Champions League Semi-Finalists at City, then hosting Arsenal whose defence is almost as tight as Chelsea’s at the moment just before the blank for the FA Cup final, then Leicester at home who may need something and finally a visit to Villa, possibly with a ‘B’ team if the Champions League final is only days away. We sense a string of low scoring draws in the offing and a hair-pulling succession of team sheet reveals

Brighton

Remaining Fixtures: MUN/EVE| cry|tot| CHE

Brighton’s defence has become so adept at giving Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) the afternoon off that even the approach of West Ham, Manchester City and Arsenal is no longer intimidating. Their attack, however, is almost underwater save for moments of individual brilliance such as those offered by Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) against a disjointed Leeds.

FORWARD ASSAULT

West Ham United

Remaining Fixtures: EVE| bri |wba| SOU

The Hammer’s final two fixtures against West Brom and Southampton are just what an attacking side trying to break into the Champions League would want and managers can expect celebratory fireworks from the likes of Jesse Lingard (£6.7m) and Michail Antonio (£6.4m). Defensive prospects are humdrum though Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m) and Aaron Cresswell (£5.6m) in particular may join in the fun up front.

Leeds United

Remaining Fixtures: TOT| bur |sou| WBA

Closing match-ups against the suspect defences of Southampton and West Brom are beckoning, but the key is simple. In order to fly, the attack is dependent on Raphinha and the defence is dependent on Kalvin Phillips in front of it. With them in the side you’d fancy them to beat those two and Burnley as well as giving Spurs a run for their money. Otherwise it’s scraps amongst equals.

Leicester City

Remaining Fixtures: NEW/mun| – |che| TOT

The last of the Gamweek 36 blankers! Their defensive run-in is relentlessly awful unless Newcastle are permanently off the boil now and they struggle to keep clean sheets anyway. The attack has been on fire and should still get a handful of goals as they chase for top-tier Europe, but Manchester United, Chelsea and even New Spurs will not give way easily.

Newcastle

Remaining Fixtures: lei| MCI |SHU| ful

Who knows which Newcastle will turn up in any given week these days, but Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) and Callum Wilson (£6.5m) in particular could rack up the points if they are showing signs of life by the time they finish against Sheffield United and Fulham

LOST AT SEA

Sheffield United

Remaining Fixtures: CRY| eve |new| BUR

The actual fixtures aren’t bad at all, but surely nobody is going there?

Fulham

Remaining Fixtures: BUR| sou |mun| NEW

The attack has a promising opening in Gameweek 36 at Southampton, but would you trust them to do anything with it? The defence has become a no-go area.

West Brom

Remaining Fixtures: ars| LIV |WHU| lee

Gameweek 37 might be OK for their attack at home to West Ham, but everything else looks as grim as their survival prospects.

Wolves

Remaining Fixtures: BRI| tot |eve| MUN

If you still somehow have a defender then Gameweeks 35 (Brighton at home) and 37 (at Everton) might be survivable. If you have an attacker… why do you have an attacker?

  1. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    Sitting at 10,003 OR and I'm absolutely itching to get into the top 10k, what are my best moves with this lot? Have 0m in the bank and 1FT..

    Mendy
    Trent - Rudiger - Coady
    Son - Lingard - Bruno - Salah - Maddison
    Kane - Nacho

    Bench: Forster - Coufal - Vydra - Veltman

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      Find 4 people above you with dodgy team names and get them banned 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Brimble82
        • 2 Years
        46 mins ago

        The voice of experience!
        [clapping emoji]

        Open Controls
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        45 mins ago

        Hahahaha!

        Open Controls
      3. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        45 mins ago

        Going to report 80k teams in next few days 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Brimble82
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I'm gonna struggle to fin 262,243 dodgy team names!

          Open Controls
      4. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Best move.

        Open Controls
    2. Ohh1454
      • 3 Years
      57 mins ago

      Maybe coady > lindelof but he’s slight rotation risk possibly

      Open Controls
    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      Get Coady out. For a differential. Palace defense maybe. You will need a punt for sure.

      Open Controls
  2. Ohh1454
    • 3 Years
    59 mins ago

    Along with Trent and Salah, is mane or robbo best option for this week ?

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Only if Pool get a double.

      Open Controls
  3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    Richarlison so much worse than DCL that nobody is considering him?

    Open Controls
  4. Ha.
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Is Mitchell a viable option?

    1. Vydra and Azpi > Mitchell and DCL
    2. Vydra, Leno, Azpi > Pickford, Ward and DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      -4 or -8.

      Also, don't think Pickford is worth it.

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 5 Years
        42 mins ago

        -4

        beats having no keeper, though?

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          40 mins ago

          Yes. But even Guiata might work better than him.

          Open Controls
          1. Ha.
            • 5 Years
            27 mins ago

            wouldn't want double Palace defence! need to sell Azpi for funds

            Open Controls
            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              Aah just saw Ward and Mitchell as options there. I would then go with the security of starts for Ward and option 2

              Open Controls
              1. Ha.
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Thanks - that's where I'm leaning. Have a bit of a lead and so can 'afford' the hit.

                Open Controls
  5. Klopp it
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    Is Zaha worth a punt?

    Open Controls
    1. Ohh1454
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      If fit yes

      Open Controls
    2. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      I reckon so, two poor teams.

      Open Controls
  6. Littlebitwizardoföz
    • 9 Years
    57 mins ago

    Saiss, Raphinha and Bamford to Phillips, JWP and Watkins for - 4?

    Need to use Bench Boost and go for it this GW!

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Same. I was thinking Ward instead of Philips. Do you think he'll play?

      Open Controls
      1. Littlebitwizardoföz
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Phillips was starting against Man U so yes, I think he will play. Plus Liverpool will now have a DGW coming up before the end of the season so I think it's a good move

        Open Controls
        1. BUZZBOMB
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Cant argue with that logic. Better fixtures than CPL too.

          Open Controls
  7. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    So start Forster over Mendy this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Not for me.

      Open Controls
  8. Lateriser 12
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    57 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/lateriser12/status/1389582552273358851?s=20

    New Pod Out with Tom Freeman

    Open Controls
  9. AzzaroMax99
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Is it crazy to go:

    Rashford+Mount+Saiss to Zaha+Siggy+Digne for (-8)?

    My squad would be like this:

    Martinez*
    Dias Taa Digne*
    Salah Son Zaha* Siggy*
    Kane Wood Nacho*

    Steer Pereira Dallas Aina

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Would keep Rashford

      Mount to Zaha

      Open Controls
  10. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW34 (35 teams)

    Safety score = 41
    Top score = Mince & Tatties with 53
    LMS average = 38.97 (-0.11) = 38.86

    20 teams to be removed, 15 through to the LMS quarter-final.
    Minimum 8 out next GW.
    Minimum 4 make the final in GW37
    Congrats to the Final 15! 🙂

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
  11. Rog.
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Is Coleman a viable route into Everton defence until the end of the season?

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Nailed?

      Open Controls
  12. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Gtg or worth a -4 anywhere?

    Forster
    TAA, Shaw, Digne
    Bruno, Havertz, son, JWP
    Kane, Nacho, Wood

    Mendy, Jota, Dallas, Phillips

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No. But you will have to rethink your 11 if Pool has a double.

      Open Controls
  13. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Best keeper for the last 3 GWs?

    A) Fabianski (bha, wba, SOU)
    B) Meslier (bur, sou, WBA)
    C) McCarthy/Forster (FUL, LEE, whu)

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Black Knights
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      C isn't one keeper, so you have to rule that out.

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I already have Forster.

        Open Controls
    3. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I quite like C (if you can use the £ wisely)

      Open Controls
  14. Klopp it
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    So this is my team iv 1 ft and 0.3itb I haven't a clue wat to do, shod I hold my transfer?

    Martinez
    Mitchell, taa, coady
    Salah, son, saka, jota
    Vardy, nacho, kane

    Bench, steer, lingard, burn, ayling

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Move Coady out for a DGWer

      Open Controls
  15. Slitherene
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    Which pair for GW 35 probably scores more?

    A) Coady & Keane
    B) Lowton & Digne

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B already because Keane might not get two.

      Open Controls
  16. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    Is there any reason why pl didn't schedule pool wba this gw? The latest scenario as per Ben crelin is they are having that extra fixture in 36 which will be 3 days gap. Surely it has to be this gw right? I don't see any reason.

    Open Controls
    1. Black Knights
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Ben's is just a guess. Nothing is sure yet. liv v wba makes more sense to us in 35, but there might be things we are not considering that must be taken into account.

      Open Controls
      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah may be there are other things.

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      I guess they don't reschedule games which are not yet postponed.

      Open Controls
      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 3 Years
        just now

        This might be a reason. But again can they?

        Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Maybe West Brom didn’t agree to it.

      Open Controls
      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I don't think, and guess what will they do if pools don't agree to the other one?

        Open Controls
    4. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Liverpool don't want it then given their schedule.

      Open Controls
      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Gw36 is more difficult for pools rather than prepone West Brom in 35 right?

        Open Controls
    5. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Perhaps just too short notice to organise?

      As someone with FH left I'm hoping the double for Liverpool is in 36 😉

      Open Controls
      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 3 Years
        just now

        They got more than a week's time. And with no fans and stuffs they can organise this right? Surely they need to consider Liverpool also since they were the victims. Btw man utd fan here.

        Open Controls
  17. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    If Liverpool get a double in 35 I am good to go but if their DGW moves to 36 would you-

    1. Salah-> Fernandes hokey cokey over the next 2 GW's.
    2. Captain Iheanacho/Greenwood this GW and ignore Bruno.

    Martinez.
    TAA, Digne, Shaw.
    Salah, Son, Jota, Greenwood.
    Watkins, Iheanacho, Kane.
    Steer, Lingard, Dallas, Burn.
    1ft, 0.4m ITB, No more chips. Just inside 50k- aiming for inside 20k.

    Open Controls
  18. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Any other free hitters disappointed that this rescheduled match is eroding the advantage that the FH was going to give? FH still looks good this week but for 36 I'd planned to have minimal players that were due to blank, makes it easier for non-free hitters to navigate this phase of games

    Open Controls
    1. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yeah not the best currently but should Liverpool double in 36, my team is set to revert to 3 pool

      Open Controls
    2. Cheeto__Bandito
        16 mins ago

        yup everyone will have 3 pool now you gone different in that aspect

        Open Controls
      • Qaiss
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Well it’s quite lucky that the match was even cancelled in the first place.

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Lucky for some and unlucky for most.

          Open Controls
      • RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 mins ago

        the FH34 turned out to be a good move - someone was advocating on one of the podcasts.

        with no MU/Liv - likely would have been triple Spurs attack, Havertz, ... and a full 11!

        Open Controls
      • bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yes BB35, FH36 here, the effect of both chips is likely to be erided for me. I may even FH38 now.

        Open Controls
      • fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yes, I was planning to FH in 36. If liverpool get a double in 35 it will work out ok for me but if in 36 it will really screw with my plans

        Open Controls
    3. Cheeto__Bandito
        29 mins ago

        Have to sacrafice one of Son or Kane for TAA, which one?

        Open Controls
        1. Cheeto__Bandito
            16 mins ago

            sacrifice*

            Open Controls
          • balint84
            • 5 Years
            12 mins ago

            Simply nobody can recommend sacrificing them

            Open Controls
          • I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            12 mins ago

            Wouldn't want to lose Son or Kane tbh.

            Open Controls
            1. Pompel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              I'm looking at the same, thinking Son can be left out this GW, then bring back for GW36 for Fernandz - if you have the transfers to spare

              Open Controls
          • Big Hands Barry
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            11 mins ago

            Son

            Open Controls
          • Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Neither, TAA isn’t worth it

            Open Controls
            1. Pompel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Not owning TAA for the run-in will be scary

              Open Controls
        2. Jdpz
          • 1 Year
          28 mins ago

          Will Forster play??

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            12 mins ago

            Will play the DGW and gw38

            Open Controls
          2. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Hampshire Live think so.

            https://www.hampshirelive.news/sport/football/football-news/southampton-goalkeeper-liverpool-ralph-hasenhuttl-5366361

            Open Controls
        3. Jdpz
          • 1 Year
          26 mins ago

          I am losing 80 points to the leader of my mini league. Do I have any chances of winning? (I have still TC and bboost, he has only bboost).

          Open Controls
          1. Big Hands Barry
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            14 mins ago

            Yes if you triple captain a different player to his captain on the double gameweek

            Open Controls
          2. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            10 mins ago

            TC Bale to C Kane would have been a +59 pt move in one go.

            Open Controls
          3. fish&chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I blew a 60 point lead in the last 2 weeks last year so yes, it's possible

            Open Controls
        4. balint84
          • 5 Years
          26 mins ago

          A) just Lindelöf
          B) Shaw+JWP for -4

          Open Controls
        5. how many hits?!!
          • 10 Years
          24 mins ago

          Is it worth doing Son + Vardy to Fernandes and DCL for -4?

          Bench Boosting in GW35 and currently will have 29 playing (if Liv v MU goes into 35).

          I know Vardy is already a DGW'er, but DCL also plays in GW36 where Vardy doesn't, so 3 games v 2 games should make up the -4, particularly as the 3rd game is home to Sheffield Utd. Cannot wait till 36 as need the cash from Vardy to DCL to do Son to Fernandes...

          Any advice much appreciated...

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            10 mins ago

            I don't know - seems like you could not do it and deal with Vardy/DCL next week maybe.
            Is there a weak player you could upgrade on your team who has a double? Or roll the transfer to next week and have better flexibility.
            29 fixtures is A LOT

            Open Controls
          2. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Sell another forward for DCL.

            Open Controls
        6. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          17 mins ago

          Who to ditch for DCL?

          A. Wood
          B. Nacho
          C. Neither

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Wood

            Open Controls
        7. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          I only had 7 starters for GW36, so was going to FH. Now it looks almost certain that Shaw, Bruno and Greenwood won't blank, and Phillips is now fit and could get a DGW.

          Martinez
          Shaw, Digne, Phillips
          Salah, Bruno, Greenwood, Lingard, Saka
          Kane, Bamford

          McCarthy, Castange, Rudiger, Nacho

          1.2m ITB, 1 FT

          Am I now better off saving FH for GW38 ?

          Open Controls
          1. fish&chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Similar to me mate. Haven't made my mind up yet but it's certainly an option. If liverpool double in 35 I'll probably still FH36 but if they double in 36 I'm really not sure

            Open Controls
        8. Espanyolie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 mins ago

          With Luiz out again, is it worth keeping Holding ? Should he play both games normally?

          Open Controls
        9. gellinmagellan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Mendy Forster
          Rudiger TAA Shaw Coleman Holding
          Salah Bruno Fernandes Jota Lingard
          Vardy Nacho Vydra

          Going to be BB. Already on -4. Anything else worth doing?

          Open Controls

