Which Double Gameweek 35 players stand the best chance of two starts? Part 2

In this two-part article, we’ve been running the rule over the Fantasy Premier League assets who stand the best chance of starting twice in Double Gameweek 35.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester City, Manchester United and Southampton will all play twice in the upcoming Gameweek, with their matches as follows:

There is the chance of two more teams getting added to the mix, should Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion be moved into Gameweek 35 to accommodate the Reds’ outstanding clash with Manchester United in Gameweek 36 – but we’ll park that in the ‘conjecture’ pile for now

We’ve already covered Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Crystal Palace in the first instalment of this mini-series and we now turn our attention to Everton, Leicester City, Manchester United and Southampton.

EVERTON

LIKELY STARTERS

Richarlison (£7.8m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m) have only been benched once apiece this season, both of which came off the back of injuries.

Lucas Digne (£6.1m) has started every match that he has been available for this season, meanwhile.

RISKIER PUNTS

He may not be as notorious in FPL circles as Thomas Tuchel or Pep Guardiola but Ancelotti has proved himself to be just as fond of tinkering during his time on Merseyside.

The veteran Italian is one of the select group of managers who even likes to keep his second-string goalkeeper involved outside of the cup competitions, with Robin Olsen (£4.5m) getting the odd run-out in the Premier League.

Michael Keane (£5.0m), Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) and Mason Holgate (£4.8m) have all had extended runs in the side in 2020/21 but Ancelotti has seldom had all six of his defenders fit and available, a situation he now finds himself in as we approach Gameweek 35.

Keane, indeed, was benched at the weekend against Aston Villa and his manager has plenty of previous for rotating his centre-halves since being appointed Everton boss.

As for James Rodriguez (£7.7m), he’s his own rotation risk: the Colombian has had four separate spells out of the Everton side this season through injury, the latest sustained in the warm-up on Saturday and keeping him out of Gameweek 34.

Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s (£6.9m) current unbroken run of five successive starts perhaps bodes well for Gameweek 35 but it is his second-longest streak in the Premier League this season, which underscores how much of a stop-start campaign he has had.

LEICESTER CITY

LIKELY STARTERS

Brendan Rodgers has named the same starting XI in each of the last three matches and is generally one of the easier managers of the high-flying clubs to second-guess.

Indeed, nine members of his squad have started every match that they have been available for from Gameweek 27 onwards:

Above: Leicester City players sorted by most starts from Gameweek 27 onwards

The two spots up for grabs have been at wing-back and in the number 10 position, with injuries affecting Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) and James Maddison’s (£7.3m) availability of late – although the two players are seemingly moving in opposite directions with their fitness, with Maddison starting the last three and Pereira unused.

RISKIER PUNTS

The risk is less about individuals than circumstances.

The massive fly in the ointment could be Leicester’s FA Cup final appearance, which falls three days after their second Double Gameweek 35 fixture against Manchester United.

A top-four place is not yet assured and that could be the saving grace regarding our well-owned FPL assets from the Foxes, with Brendan Rodgers determined not to experience a repeat of last season’s last-day capitulation and aware that every point could be crucial given the tricky nature of his side’s run-in (they face United, Chelsea and Spurs).

MANCHESTER UNITED

LIKELY STARTERS

Owners of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City assets have had their late-season plans derailed by rotation around European cup ties but that generally hasn’t been the case for those with Manchester United players in their squads.

The Red Devils’ UEFA Europa League campaign recommenced in mid-February, just after Gameweek 24.

Above: Manchester United players sorted by most starts from Gameweek 24 onwards

Six United players are ever-present starters from Gameweek 24 onwards, with Victor Lindelof (£4.8m) only benched the once.

Harry Maguire (£5.5m) is the most-nailed of all, having failed to miss a single minute of Premier League football since moving to United at the start of 2019/20.

Both full-backs, Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) and an injury-carrying Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) have all remained in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s line-up over the period specified, although there have been very occasional benchings in periods of fixture congestion earlier in the season: Fernandes and Rashford in Gameweek 11, for example, and Shaw in Gameweek 20.

With little left to play for domestically, there may be some tactical minute-management to come before now and the end of the season. Gameweek 38, for example, falls three days before the Europa League final.

But Solskjaer may even be able to spare some of his key players in this Thursday’s semi-final tie against Roma, with his side four goals to the good from the first leg.

Not that Fernandes thinks he needed a rest, of course.

RISKIER PUNTS

Dean Henderson (£5.2m) has become the first-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League over the last seven matches but Solskjaer may want to keep cup custodian David de Gea (£5.3m) match-sharp for the inevitable Europa League final appearance with a run-out or two in the final four Gameweeks.

Edinson Cavani (£7.9m), Paul Pogba (£7.6m) and the in-form Mason Greenwood (£7.1m) traditionally carry more of a rotation risk than Rashford and Fernandes, meanwhile: all three have been benched at least once since even the March international break, with Pogba’s now-frequent run-outs on the left flank, rather than in the double-pivot, adding to the competition in the attacking positions.

SOUTHAMPTON

LIKELY STARTERS

One name has become synonymous with ‘nailed starter’ status on the south coast: James Ward-Prowse (£5.8m).

The set-piece specialist hasn’t missed a single minute of Premier League football since the end of the 2018/19 season and is as secure as any Double Gameweek 35 asset for those Fantasy managers looking for players who are likely to start twice.

Jan Bednarek (£4.7m) is another ever-present starter this season and looks good for a brace of run-outs, although long-time centre-half partner Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m) will be suspended for the first leg of Saints’ double-header.

Ryan Bertrand (£5.0m) is currently injured but both full-backs have started every match that they have been available for this season, with the exception of a one-off breather for a newly fit-again Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.7m) in Gameweek 27.

We’ve not had the luxury of knowing for certain who will line up between the posts for Southampton for some time but Ralph Hasenhuttl has helpfully come up with the goods ahead of Friday’s deadline, saying at the weekend that Fraser Forster (£4.0m) will start both Double Gameweeek 35 fixtures:

I want to give both ‘keepers a chance to play. Each ‘keeper will get two games so Fraser Forster will play the next two games because I want to give him a chance to play.

RISKIER PUNTS

Rotation risk abounds further forward, although an injury to Danny Ings (£8.4m) can surely only help Che Adams (£5.8m).

Indeed, Hasenhuttl heavily tinkered with his attacking players in Double Gameweeks 25 and 27.

Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) perhaps stands the best chance of back-to-back appearances from kick-off, with 27 starts and only two benchings across the whole of 2020/21.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT