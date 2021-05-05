54
Fixtures May 5

Man Utd set for Triple Gameweek 35 as clash with Liverpool is rearranged

54 Comments
Manchester United will have a Triple Gameweek 35 after the Premier League announced that their postponed clash with Liverpool will take place next Thursday.

The Red Devils will also face Aston Villa and Leicester City in the next set of fixtures, with all three of their Gameweek 25 matches taking place in little more than 96 hours.

Jurgen Klopp’s troops will also have a Double Gameweek as a result of today’s announcement.

The soon-to-be-deposed reigning champions will take on Southampton on Saturday before they visit Old Trafford.

United will still blank in Gameweek 36 as a result, while Liverpool will be at home to Championship-bound West Bromwich Albion.

GAMEWEEK 35 SCHEDULE

MANCHESTER UNITED

Sun 9 May: Aston Villa (A)
Tue 11 May: Leicester City (H)
Thu 13 May: Liverpool (H)

LIVERPOOL

Sat 8 May: Southampton (H)
Thu 13 May: Manchester United (A)

MORE TO FOLLOW…

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 35

54 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TeddiPonza
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Was contemplating between Jota and Zaha but Greenwood has got to be the best option now in this price range right?

    Open Controls
  2. Shineonme
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    So man utd have just confirmed a treble gw in gw35

    Open Controls
    1. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes. That is what this article is about.

      Open Controls
  3. Daniel - Maquire or Hendo?
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Scenes

    Open Controls
  4. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Well I didnt think I'd be considering lindelof for a hit 30 mins ago.....

    Open Controls
  5. Daniel - Maquire or Hendo?
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    I want 200+ pts !!!!!

    Open Controls
  6. dark91
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    So the real question is
    TC bruno or Bench Boost with as many DGWers

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      just now

      BB

      Open Controls
    2. Pariße
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'd TC

      Open Controls
  7. Pariße
    • 6 Years
    just now

    How did United agree to this? It's crazy.

    Open Controls
  8. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Of ONLY I'd saved that triple captain

    Open Controls
  9. Hy liverpool
    • 7 Years
    just now

    It was a punishment for united probably how on earth they would play 4 games in 7 days?

    Open Controls
  10. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    So best 3rd United player alongside 2 I have Bruno Greenwood). Thinking A as I don’t think United have cover for his position or B as Maguire most likely to start all 3 unlike Shaw

    A AWB
    B Shaw
    C Maguire
    D Pogba

    Open Controls
  11. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Daniel has just cum

    Open Controls
  12. Kuqi Monster
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Looking forward to Friday when the ticker gets updated.

    Open Controls

