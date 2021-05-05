Man Utd set for Triple Gameweek 35 as clash with Liverpool is rearranged

Manchester United will have a Triple Gameweek 35 after the Premier League announced that their postponed clash with Liverpool will take place next Thursday.

The Red Devils will also face Aston Villa and Leicester City in the next set of fixtures, with all three of their Gameweek 25 matches taking place in little more than 96 hours.

Jurgen Klopp’s troops will also have a Double Gameweek as a result of today’s announcement.

The soon-to-be-deposed reigning champions will take on Southampton on Saturday before they visit Old Trafford.

United will still blank in Gameweek 36 as a result, while Liverpool will be at home to Championship-bound West Bromwich Albion.

GAMEWEEK 35 SCHEDULE

MANCHESTER UNITED

Sun 9 May: Aston Villa (A)

Tue 11 May: Leicester City (H)

Thu 13 May: Liverpool (H)

LIVERPOOL

Sat 8 May: Southampton (H)

Thu 13 May: Manchester United (A)

MORE TO FOLLOW…

