Line-up Lessons May 3

Which Double Gameweek 35 players stand the best chance of two starts? Part 1

Confirmation finally came on Friday afternoon that Gameweek 35 would be a ‘double’ in Fantasy Premier League.

Eight teams will play twice in the next round of Premier League fixtures, although there is a chance that the number could increase depending on what happens with the rescheduling of Sunday’s postponed match between Manchester United and Liverpool.

As it stands, the list of top-flight sides with two matches in Double Gameweek 35 looks as follows:

It’s these teams that we’ll be concentrating on in this two-part article as we take a look at which players stand the best chance of starting twice, and lasting the course, in Double Gameweek 35.

There’ll be a multitude of other articles from ourselves and our contributors this week looking at goal threat, clean sheet potential and everything in between but our sole focus here is on those Fantasy assets who tend to be averse to rotation.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Crystal Palace come under the spotlight in this first part.

ARSENAL

LIKELY STARTERS

Are there any definite starters for Arsenal in the league at present? Bar perhaps Granit Xhaka (£5.3m), no.

The Gunners’ ongoing involvement in the UEFA Europa League and their shifting of focus away from Premier League matters has seen Mikel Arteta run wild with the rotation on the domestic front.

Since their European campaign recommenced in February, only Xhaka has escaped a benching – his one omission from the starting XI from Gameweek 24 onwards enforced because of illness.

Even Bernd Leno (£5.0m) has been named among the substitutes twice in the last three Gameweeks, with Mathew Ryan (£4.1m) recently rewarded with two starts for “training like a beast”.

RISKIER PUNTS

Above: Arsenal’s squad sorted by most starts from Gameweek 24 onwards

Arsenal’s first Double Gameweek 35 clash against West Bromwich Albion falls less than 72 hours after their delicately poised Europa League semi-final second-leg tie against Villarreal kicks off.

Who starts against the Baggies will likely be partly dictated by the line-up on Thursday; a weakened second-string XI against Albion followed by something more like a full-strength side against Chelsea on Wednesday would seem the likeliest scenario, although Arteta may have other ideas.

Rob Holding‘s (£4.3m) chances of featuring in both Double Gameweek 35 fixtures may have been boosted by Sunday’s injury to David Luiz (£5.4m), although Calum Chambers (£4.5m) is capable of deputising as the right-sided centre-half.

Alexandre Lacazette‘s (£8.4m) fitness situation could dictate how much game-time Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) gets at home and abroad, meanwhile.

In summary, then: probably quite a lot of Arsenal assets will get one start in Gameweek 35 but only a handful will feature twice.

ASTON VILLA

Gameweek 28 Scout Picks built on Spurs, Everton and Villa assets 1
LIKELY STARTERS

The situation at Aston Villa is, thankfully, a lot more settled.

The back four, Emiliano Martinez (£5.4m), Ollie Watkins (£6.5m) and John McGinn (£5.5m) look, fitness permitting, odds-on to feature, while Bertrand Traore (£5.8m) has started 23 of Villa’s last 24 top-flight matches despite dips in form.

McGinn has started every match bar the one he was suspended for in Gameweek 19, while Watkins is the only FPL forward who has yet to miss a minute of Premier League football all season.

RISKIER PUNTS

The penalty-taking Anwar El Ghazi (£5.2m) may only be in the side until Jack Grealish (£7.5m) gets fit, although a) only Dean Smith knows when that will be and b) the two midfielders have actually been paired in the same starting XI before, with Grealish deeper or more central.

Eight successive benchings for Ross Barkley (£5.8m) preceded his two recent starts in Gameweeks 33 and 34 so his grip on a first-team shirt looks far from firm.

CHELSEA

LIKELY STARTERS

For Chelsea, read Arsenal.

Thomas Tuchel has proved difficult to second-guess since his appointment in January, with rotation commonplace even before the Blues recommenced their Champions League campaign.

Above: Chelsea’s squad sorted by most starts from Gameweek 20 onwards

Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.9m) and Antonio Rudiger (£4.7m) have been regular picks at the back but, as recent matches have shown, are by no means cast-iron guarantees to start. Even Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) – like Leno – has warmed the bench on two occasions since the change in head coach.

Mason Mount (£7.3m) is a definite favourite of his manager’s and has started eight competitive matches in a row, as well as 12 of the last 14 Premier League games.

But every match without a breather makes a future rest seem incrementally more likely and, with a Champions League semi-final tie and an FA Cup final against Leicester City sandwiching the Blues’ Double Gameweek 35 fixtures, even he could be at risk over the next week.

RISKIER PUNTS

With even the likes of Mount, Azpilicueta and Mendy at the mercy of their manager’s rotation roulette, there is little surety of starts for everyone else.

Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) has lined up in seven of the last eight games in all competitions at wing-back, so at the very least has established himself as Tuchel’s first-choice option down the left flank in the more important fixtures.

Any three of Mount, Timo Werner (£9.2m), Kai Havertz (£8.2m), Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) and Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m) could start up top on any given Gameweek, meanwhile, and that’s before we even consider the likes of Tammy Abraham (£7.1m).

CRYSTAL PALACE

LIKELY STARTERS

Vicente Guaita (£4.8m) and Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) are the first names on the teamsheet when fit but it’s worth keeping tabs on Roy Hodgson’s press conference later in the week, with the Ivory Coast international playing through a groin injury in Gameweek 34.

Hodgson has kept a settled side over Palace’s last six matches and from Gameweeks 27-33 his only two alterations were fitness-related.

Above: Crystal Palace’s squad sorted by most starts from Gameweek 27 onwards

RISKIER PUNTS

Tyrick Mitchell (£3.8m) was one of two unenforced changes that Hodgson made to his starting XI in Gameweek 34.

He remains a risky selection for Double Gameweek 35 but the Palace manager’s words of praise on Saturday, plus the apparent likely departure of out-of-contract positional rival Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) this summer, has raised hopes that the budget defender may be in line for more run-outs between now and the end of 2020/21.

Despite the relatively settled status of his team at present, Hodgson does have previous this season for making changes in periods of fixture congestion: there were five alterations between Gameweeks 15 and 16 over Christmas, while only four players (Zaha, Guaita, Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) and Luka Milivojevic (£5.6m)) started every fixture in the three-match week across Gameweeks 20-22.

  1. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Aubameyaaang!

    Open Controls
  2. More Cowbell
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Best Everton coverage for the double and till the end of the season?

    Open Controls
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      Digne and Rich. Siggy for a punt

      Open Controls
      1. More Cowbell
        • 11 Years
        44 mins ago

        Not DCL?

        Open Controls
        1. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          40 mins ago

          From what I've seen recently he's well off the boil. Haven't checked his stats of late though

          Open Controls
    2. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      I have DCL & I'm satisfied.

      If I had the cash for Digne I'd go for it but I just don't. I don't think any other defenders are worth it from them, maybe Pickford on bench boost.

      Open Controls
  3. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Still fuming about this postponement!! Potentially lost out on around a grand since the fanteam tournament I was 2nd in will be voided, 5 MUN and LIV players in my real FPL team and FH in hand now somewhat useless!! Useless good for nothing thugs! Ok rant over!

    Open Controls
    1. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Right there with you, FPL wise this week has been an absolute disaster.

      Open Controls
    2. jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      write the Glazers a letter expressing your disappointment and they might send you a voucher

      Open Controls
      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Worth a go

        Open Controls
        1. jia you jia you
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          🙂

          Open Controls
    3. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I still feel depressed and hard done by and have just had some clowns on here suggest that what happened yesterday isnt unfair and is no different to non owned players hauling!

      I have 6 Liverpool and Utd players and my season is in tatters now. Managed to claw a big lead back in my mini league but the leader has no Utd or Pool and has now opened up the lead again.

      Open Controls
      1. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        57 mins ago

        Same here mate, I had 5 players from the match. All you can do is take it on the chin and smash them in the DGW when the fixture is hopefully played. I'm not giving up.

        Open Controls
        1. Corgzzzz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          I had 5 Liv & Man U, plus Ruddiger and Holding no shows.........a disaster........will defo fall out of the top 10k......so angry about yesterday....

          Open Controls
        2. MissouriMarten
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          The problem is, by the time that happens, City will have won the league, Liverpool may well be out of the top 4 race and our opponents have the time to shuffle their pack. It's so f***ing annoying.

          Open Controls
        3. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          No not giving up either. We have to pick ourselves up.

          I mentioned it earlier but there is still potentially an advantage that can still be salvaged depending on when fixtures are re-sheduled.

          My hope is that at the very least, Liverpool get a DGW in 35 and Utd get either an extra game in 35 or they dont blank in 36.

          My worry is that the Utd Liverpool fixture doesnt get played until 37 or 38 in which case the advantage has evaporated as teams will have plenty of time to bring those players in.

          Open Controls
          1. Original - Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            The Premier League had planned GW37 and 38 as weeks where all 20 teams have home fans attending. I'm sure they won't want these imbeciles to ruin their plans and will make sure it's played in DGW 35. They can't seriously consider rewarding United fans by giving them 2 home matches with fans in GW37. That would be taking the biscuit.

            Open Controls
      2. TheWindCriesRodney
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        51 mins ago

        That is bad luck and it does seem unfair but what's your solution? It's very rare for PL games to be postponed so it's just one of those things. That said, you can mitigate risk by not having 6 players in one match in your starting 11. I try to avoid that anyway because you can rarely make all 6 players score FPL points. If one set of players are scoring points the others tend to be blanking so you're not getting the most out of your resources. Remember that the game will be soon rescheduled so you will have double gameweeks that other players haven't bargained for. It's no consolation today but you will get some recompense within a week or two.

        Open Controls
        1. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Regarding the re-sheduling, it very much depends on when the game is scheduled for as to wether an advantage can exist.

          If at the very least Liverpool get a double in GW35 and Utd either get an extra game in 35 or dont blank in 36 then yes there is potentially still an advantage for those with multiple Liv and Utd players to exploit.

          However if it doesnt get added until 37/38 then any advantage has gone as others then have time to bring the players in.

          Regarding your point about having 6 players in one match, this is a situation that can be hard to avoid. Liverpool players have been targetted by good managers because they are in the middle of a great run of fixtures until the end of the season with the Utd game being the one and only bad one.

          Utd players are clearly good options also which is why a lot of teams have several of their players.

          There is nothing you can do about the fixtures and you arent going to avoid these players just because Utd and Liverpool play each other one week are you? Especially when you have the option of benching a couple of them.

          You only get 1 free transfer a week and you cant have a completely different team each gameweek!

          Nobody could have anticipated that there would be any risk whatsoever of this game being postponed. There have been no covid cancellations for several months.

          Open Controls
      3. Louis Van Gaalstones
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        26 mins ago

        It's not unfair, it's unfortunate - I TC'd Auba last season on the DGW where one game was cancelled just before the football stopping, it sucked but it's not unfair.

        Open Controls
      4. SwissWavey
        • 7 Years
        just now

        What happened yesterday isn't unfair though.
        It's rotten luck for you, sure, and it's different to players hauling.
        It's not so different to games being called off for bad weather or COVID outbreaks though.

        Open Controls
    4. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      That's tough pal. But listen it's 'only' £1k. If it was life changing or maybe £10k upwards it's be worth being sad about.

      There are people all over the world dying / starving etc. It's not the end of the world. Head up.

      Open Controls
      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yeah I know mate, sure I'll be fine tomorrow. Thanks for the kind words!

        Open Controls
    5. MissouriMarten
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      This has been an unmitigated disaster for me too. After being 94 points behind my ML rival at one point, I'd been chipping away and had a more than decent chance of winning it. From a week where it was looking like he'd be a couple of players down on me, I'm now the one who is. The season that just keeps on taking.

      Open Controls
    6. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      59 mins ago

      I feel your pain. Also have 2 man city 3 liverpool and holding and Rodger on the bench.

      Got into the top 250 first time ever this year. Infact first 5k ever

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Man utd sorry

        Open Controls
    7. Going Home
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      As I said yesterday, this is far bigger than FPL. The “thugs” have perfectly valid concerns which are being ignored. They won’t be ignored any more.

      Nice people don’t change the world

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        46 mins ago

        Ghandi was a nice person

        Open Controls
      2. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        41 mins ago

        This whole idea of protesting about football clubs is a joke. Nobody is forcing u be a supporter of the club or bettrr yet, pour your hard earned money into the club.

        People protest about real problems that bring about real change and then u have this crap

        Open Controls
        1. Louis Van Gaalstones
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Aight

          Open Controls
  4. Major League Shocker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Best way to get Salah in if he gets a DGW35?

    A. Jota + Kane -> Salah + 5.6 fwd (2 FT) - can bench the forward if necessary
    B. Jota + Son + Pulisic -> Salah + two mids up to 12.0 total (-4) - can bench one of them

    (Have TAA + Phillips, so I must sell Jota to free up a Liverpool spot)

    Open Controls
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A with benteke for a double GW punt

      Open Controls
    2. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      58 mins ago

      Prefer B.

      Open Controls
    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      44 mins ago

      Does 12.0 get Siggy and ASM?

      Open Controls
      1. JabariParkersEyelid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        It does.

        Open Controls
      2. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yes, exact cash for that.

        Open Controls
    4. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Cheers all. Looked at RMT and it thinks I gain only about 0.2 points, not counting the hit, by doing B.

      Open Controls
  5. JabariParkersEyelid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    If Liverpool get a double in 35 I just roll the transfer then?

    1ft .8 itb

    Kasper
    Rudiger Shaw Trent
    Pereira Bruno Salah Jota
    Kane Kelechi DCL

    Forster James Lingard Lowton

    Open Controls
  6. fantasy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    If I have 2 FTs now but do free hit then does it wipe them out and I’ll only have 1FT the next GW?

    Open Controls
    1. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
    2. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Have you nothing better to do?

      Open Controls
    3. Wild Rover
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      You asked this yesterday and got replies. 11 years, really?

      Open Controls
      1. fantasy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        24 mins ago

        Ah, couldn’t find old comments. Thanks. Yeah 11yrs. Old school.

        Open Controls
        1. Old Schoolᴼˢ “disa…
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Excuse me?

          Open Controls
      2. PDM (Top 1000) ANY Season L…
        • 11 Years
        22 mins ago

        TBH
        I sometimes have a brain fart and forget things like this !

        Open Controls
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      If you use FH, you will have 1FT after that GW. You have been here for 11 years?

      Open Controls
      1. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        It’s not like free hit has been around that long.

        Open Controls
      2. fantasy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        I didn’t know the 11 meant years on here. Scary. Been playing FPL longer than that though!

        Open Controls
  7. Silecro
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Siggy or Zaha for DGW?

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      My preference is Siggy for GW36 points. Zaha probably a good shout but him and Palace are questionable for goals

      Open Controls
    2. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Zaha if fit

      Open Controls
    3. Azzy
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Zaha

      Open Controls
    4. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah, Zaha for me. Siggy a pure trap

      Open Controls
  8. PDM (Top 1000) ANY Season L…
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    This ManU/Liv postponement has really helped my rank out ..... shame I switched (c) armband from Son to Kane .....

    Has the postponement generally scuppered managers or aided them ?????

    Open Controls
    1. Silecro
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I have switched from Son to Nacho in the last minute of deadline....
      I'm on a slight green arrow, managed to field 7 players

      Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Son (c) and Reg hauled me up the ranks so can’t complain. Plus fortune with Sanchez and Digne. Obviously like everyone else I’d preferred game to go ahead and wish I’d had the confidence to swap Pogba / Jota for Bale but getting 50% decisions right is fine by me

      Open Controls
    3. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Got 8 players this week so I'd say it's been a hindrance.

      Open Controls
    4. gogs67
        59 mins ago

        Bench points help me.
        I guess with almost everyone having 3 liverpool + Bruno the cancellation hit across the board. It feels a sore one but Kane blanking was probably a bigger effect as these that had a scoring captain shot up the rankings.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Kane EO is/was over 180% so the net loss impact isn't significant in OR, mini leagues perhaps different story.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            Vardy blanked also and Nacho got only one assist, so damage done there was limited. Son cappers different story though.

            Open Controls
          2. gogs67
              2 mins ago

              As i said scoring captains made a huge difference in green arrows.

              Open Controls
              1. Nightcrawler
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Getting ur cap right is the single most important thing in fpl

                Son cappers with Vardy outscored kane cappers with bale

                Open Controls
        2. Don Rogers FC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          59 mins ago

          Helped me big time. I've got James and Watkins coming off the bench and most of my MIN-league opponents seem to have 1-point fodder coming off of their benches.

          To ne honest, I made some pretty poor benching choices in the first place but it has helped me reverse this.

          Open Controls
        3. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          49 mins ago

          Getting Dunk 8 pts and Davis 1 pt from bench probably aided, since I have no Bruno and started Jota who was benched by Klopp.

          Open Controls
        4. mad_beer ✅
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          I had 32 points on the bench. 26 of those points are now coming in. I got lucky.

          Open Controls
          1. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Well done. Bullet dodged and yet I’d probably agree with all your bench choices (except I went Sanchez against Leeds).

            Open Controls
        5. RedLightning - The Last Ten…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Some managers were scuppered, others got lucky - it's never bad for everyone.
          In my case, I get Welbeck's 12 points from my bench, which should change my red arrow into a green despite 7 of my squad not playing.
          I also get 4 extra DGW players for DGW35, assuming that LIV v WBA is moved to that gameweek to make room for MUN v LIV in GW36, which means that I shouldn't suffer from not still having a Free Hit.

          Open Controls
        6. WE GO FOR IT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          5 players invested in the game, inc. my differential captain in Greenwood. So they all blanked. Azpi blanked as well. And I had Dunne as my 5th defender. So, I'm gonna end this GW with 7 players. Captain got swtiched to Kane, who blanked as well. All hopes of Top 50k finish gone, ML dreams over.

          Open Controls
      • Azzy
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        What do the numbers next to our usernames mean?

        Open Controls
        1. PDM (Top 1000) ANY Season L…
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Years on FFS

          Open Controls
          1. Azzy
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Haha wow
            I rarely ever post
            But always reading!

            Open Controls
        2. Well you know, Triffic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Mental age

          Open Controls
      • Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        If the Man U - Liverpool match is move to DGW 35 and there is still a chance to make ground. I will have 5 DGW players from these clubs whereas others will have to take hits to bring them in or use the WC, but then will not be able to BB. These people will also need to be careful they have players for blank GW 36. A lot of them have poor team value already and will struggle to get decent teams.

        So don't be too disheartened if you're in the same boat, this could be a blessing in disguise.

        Open Controls
        1. Benteke Fried Chicken
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          It’s unlikely it can be moved to 35

          Open Controls
        2. Won't sleep till after…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Don't see how it goes into GW35. United playing Thurs (Europa) then the Sunday then the Wednesday of that week. Liverpool play Saturday. There's no room. GW36 at the earliest IMO.

          Open Controls
          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Liverpool WBA was only moved from midweek of what's now DGW35 to GW36 on Friday, if it's moved back Pool are free to play Manchester United that weekend.

            Open Controls
        3. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yes it's a nightmare scenario for those of us who have BB and FH to play. I will probably end up using the FH in GW38 now, as there seems little advantage in using it in GW36 if United don't blank, and my BB wouldn't be such an advantage either if more teams play in both GW35 and Gw35.

          Open Controls
      • Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Anyone else got a sneaking suspicion that Bielsa will throw his cautious approach out the window for Spurs? Leeds have been subdued for several weeks. It's not in Bielsa's DNA to be such a thing.

        Open Controls
        1. PDM (Top 1000) ANY Season L…
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          That game looks a good possibility for a massive goal fest !

          Open Controls
        2. xuwei
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          59 mins ago

          People also have been saying the Bielsa approach takes its toll over a long season.

          Open Controls
          1. Well you know, Triffic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            57 mins ago

            Without Raphina they have looked toothless.

            Open Controls
        3. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          58 mins ago

          As I'm looking to get rid of Bumford, watch him bag a brace against Spurs leaky defense

          Open Controls
        4. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          just now

          He's learning ; suspect he'll treat Spurs game seriously and not banzai . . . good time to tinker with things given there's no risk.

          Open Controls
      • Slitherene
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        BB 35! Help needed.

        Sanchez | Areola
        TAA Shaw Phillips
        Salah Son Lingard Pereira
        Kane Vardy Iheanacho
        ¦ Saka Coady Lowton

        1 FT, 1.5 ITB

        A) Saka -> JW-P
        B) Coady -> Digne
        C) Lowton -> Keane

        Open Controls
        1. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          B for me

          Open Controls
      • BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        57 mins ago

        As horrible as owning Alonso has been, would you just roll him in for DGW or still sell for Digne (FT)

        Open Controls
        1. AMBELLINA PRISE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          51 mins ago

          Sell

          Open Controls
        2. Don Rogers FC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          48 mins ago

          I am having exactly the same dilemma and starting to think I may as well hold Alonso and use the transfer to get in Salah if Liv v WB is now gameweek 35.

          Open Controls
          1. BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I'm doubting Chilwell will start at City given Chelsea play on Wednesday but I thought similar last week and he did. Would be incredible if Alonso doesn't start there.

            Open Controls
        3. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          46 mins ago

          Given the opposition, Alonso will be lucky to start even one of mci + ARS, while Digne is nailed. It's a sell for me.

          Open Controls
        4. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          41 mins ago

          Easy sell. Never planned to keep him even this long. 0-1 pt machine from now on (unless Chilly picks up an injury).

          Open Controls
        5. FPL_Motty
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          17 mins ago

          Time's up now, sell for guaranteed minutes

          Open Controls
        6. WE GO FOR IT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I see him starting vs Arsenal, which is sandwiched between the the City game and the cup final. If you think he can outscore Digne in that game, might be worth keeping. Otherwise, I'd sell. Fwiw, I don't see him starting vs Leicester in GW37 as well.

          Open Controls
      • bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        53 mins ago

        Premier League brings in new owners' rule to stop repeat of the European Super League

        https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56972776

        Open Controls
      • Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        53 mins ago

        NO WAY can the Man U - Liverpool fixture be played after May 17 when fans can start attending home matches because of changes to the lock down rules.

        That would mean the idiots would be rewarded with two home matches they can attend as fans whereas the rest of the Premier League Teams have only one home fixture.

        I would be livid if they even consider it.

        Open Controls
        1. Don Rogers FC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          44 mins ago

          Once they realise how livid you'll be, I suspect they will drop the idea...

          ...It's a good point you make though.

          Open Controls
        2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          39 mins ago

          Somebody’s always livid about something

          Someone back up there is livid about losing 1k on some mini league... someone else was livid they were talked out of Bruno > Bale... you are livid about fans attending more games than originally planned...

          Everyone just exists in a permanent state of lividity now

          Really makes you think

          Open Controls
          1. Original - Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I only get livid for a few seconds then it passes. Don't see where you're getting this "permanent state of lividity"

            Don't you ever get slightly annoyed Maximus?

            Open Controls
        3. Scholes Out Forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          31 mins ago

          im livid i couldnt find my other sock today

          Open Controls
        4. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          It is still possible. There could be penalty or sanction though: empty stadium.

          Open Controls
        5. WE GO FOR IT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          It'll probably on the weekend before May 17. If they move Liverpool vs WBA to May12th, May 16th would be the likely spot for the United vs Liverpool game. I doubt they will move it midweek.

          Open Controls
      • jtreble
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        52 mins ago

        "Which Double Gameweek 35 players stand the best chance of two starts? Part 1". Excellent article.

        Open Controls
      • soumyeah
        • 6 Years
        51 mins ago

        This season. Jesus.

        Open Controls
        1. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          just now

          What's up

          Open Controls
      • Drogo
        • 8 Years
        45 mins ago

        Meslier - Sanchez

        Dunk - TAA - Dallas - Veltman - Castagne

        Salah - Jota - Siggy - Maddison - Lingard

        Nacho - Kane - Watkins

        I am thinking of taking out Kane and Lingard, for Bruno abd Adams.
        Got a saved FT and 1.1 left in bank after trade.

        Open Controls
      • DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        45 mins ago

        Holding>Ward FT and start Ward over Lingard?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Nah

          Open Controls
      • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        41 mins ago

        This week and that postponed game has absolutely destroyed my season both rank wise and mini league lead, I had Salah, Bruno, Greenwood, Jota and TAA(aswell as Azpilacueta and Holding), surely FPL has to address this now and at least of a match gets postponed that each player you have from that game gets 2 appearance points rather than nothing all at??? It’s genuinely destroyed all the hard work and effort that I’ve put in all season, it happened during COVID postponed matched too, and all mini league rivals who don’t invest so much time seem to get all the benefits. I know people say it’s just a game and I completely get that,I just genuinely feel demoralised today!!

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          38 mins ago

          So what ur saying is one gw of bad luck has outdone 33 other GWs?

          I can understand people being disappointed and saying it was a setback but if this week has totally destoryed ur season then ur season had already undergone irreversible damage and now u have something to out the blame on

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            36 mins ago

            Its not like there was some serious hauling elsewhere.

            Kane almost universally blanked and the avg score is 30 points atm...the lowest for the season

            Open Controls
            1. Louis Van Gaalstones
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              30 mins ago

              For the select lucky few he still hauled, the elite.

              Open Controls
            2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              25 mins ago

              Not saying that at all, I was 37k going into this week and now I’m gone to 62k with Lingard and Dunk to come off the bench and only getting 7 players out. What I’m saying is I you spend all your time planning and then something like yesterday happens and your team is impacted though no fault of your own, atleast if FPL were to award those players with 2 appearance points it would be fairer. And thus atleast give your something to fall back on. My transfers this week we’re going to be Bruno and Bamford to DCL and Son but I waited till later in the week and saw the double had been announced and decide too hold, knowing full well Son may haul, and I was going to have to rely on 4 players from United vs Pool and Jota on the bench, then for what happened to occurs, and then you get nothing from those players your punished for something that was out of your control, atleast of FPL has a policy for all that if this happens all players get two appearance points, it’s seems a logical and fair solution for everyone.

              Open Controls
              1. SwissWavey
                • 7 Years
                10 mins ago

                How is giving 2 appearance points fair if they haven't played?

                Open Controls
                1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Just thinking of ideas mate, maybe FPL could have a policy that if a game is postponed that players in that game get 2 points across the board rather that nothing that all

                  Open Controls
                  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    Then at the end of the season those players have more points than they should have...

                    Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          30 mins ago

          It's one Gameweek out of 38. Real life is unpredictable. I think you just need to suck it up.

          For the record I had:

          Salah, Jota, TAA, Bruno, Greenwood, Shaw, Holding + Bamford (1), Dallas (1), Martinez (2), Kane (2)

          Had a grump. Over it. It's a game. It's free. FPL owes us nothing. What they've done is absolutely fine.

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            13 mins ago

            I had all them too mate, Azpila rather Shaw tho. I know mate and you are absolutely right, just gutting tho isn’t it, I do think getting two appearance points for things like this should be looked at, I think it would be a good idea and soften the disappointment!!

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              I think that's silly. They didn't appear so no appearance points.

              Would be stupid if players had bench players that did well who got blocked by the 2 appearance points.

              Open Controls
        3. FPL_Motty
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          25 mins ago

          I'm not convinced it can have done that much damage? If you're up against any half serious competition, they should have had at least 3 or 4 in that game. I have 5 with 2 blanks on the bench as cover, most teams I'm up against are in the same boat so I'm not that fussed. A low score when everyone has a low score isn't that big a deal.

          A positive spin on this is that the more players you have from those 2 teams, they will be playing either a double gw or an extra gw when they might have blanked, so they will become players other teams will want now. I'm actually quite pleased to be holding 5 and can get 6 in a one move.

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            15 mins ago

            Yeah that is very true mate. Unfortunately in my mini league it’s not against people who invest so much time, so most only had Salah in that game, and all have Watkins coming in for him!! Typical!!! Haha
            Yeah that’s a great way of looking at it mate!!! Absolutely right I have 5 and will bring Shaw in too so will have 6, do something to look forward too!! My team looks good for this next week too and Another Friday deadline so as soon as that comes right il be back and happy again!!! And forget about this week!!

            Open Controls
            1. FPL_Motty
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              5 mins ago

              If most only have Salah, they can't be very highly ranked? You must be far enough ahead that it'll work out. If they only own salah then just next GW when Bruno has a dgw 35, they will get destroyed. Along with greenwood, jota, Trent, shaw, should all be getting lots of points coming. All great assets (Greenwood too!)

              Open Controls
              1. FPL_Motty
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                5 mins ago

                Repeated greenwood haha

                Open Controls
              2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Well the guys in second is around 90k so not two bad at all, and as a example he has Salah, but has Son and Kane and a decent team in general, ones below him have more from that match.
                Yeah your right mate next weeks looking good!! Salah,Bruno , Greenwood, Jota, Lingard is my midfield so as gutting as is had been this week having that midfield next week surely will be fruitful!! Greenwood is worth mentioning twice mate!!! Haha Id love him getting double points next week!!!

                Open Controls
        4. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          I want my pts back from gw 16 first!!!

          Open Controls
      • RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        41 mins ago

        If Pool gets A dgw 35, would you go for A 3rd Pool player in addition to Salah and TAA?

        Mane?
        Jota?
        Robertson?
        Other?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          Robertson/Jota

          Firmino's record Vs Saints is decent. His form though.

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers! Or maby Alisson will be the best dgw keeper option if on FH?

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              just now

              True that

              I feel Guaita will provide lil bit more excitement 😀

              Open Controls
        2. Kabayan
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I am going Robertson

          Open Controls
      • gonzalocampos
        • 6 Years
        40 mins ago

        Exact money for: Leno, Jota and Bamford out for Guaita, Siggy and Watkins for a -4? I will bench boost.

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Zaha/Greenwood over Sigurdsson. Good moves

          Open Controls
          1. gonzalocampos
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Greenwood does not play in 36, I have a lot of players that blank that week, I cant add one more.

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              just now

              He may still play if Liverpool game is rearranged. Don't like Sigurdsson tbh.

              Open Controls
            2. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Cheers! Or maby Alisson will be the best dgw keeper option if on FH?

              Open Controls
              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Reply fail

                Open Controls
      • HD7
        • 4 Years
        38 mins ago

        Funny thing is I was contemplating Bale and DCL instead of Siggy and Kane before the GW...

        But lets be honest everybody was going to advice me to get Siggy and Kane...
        This season 😀

        Open Controls
      • DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        37 mins ago

        Mendy (Forster)
        TAA Shaw Rudiger Holding (Dallas)
        Salah Bruno Son Jota (Lingard)
        Kane Nacho (Vydra)

        2 FT 0.1 ITB - any ideas at all? Cheers

        Open Controls
      • sirmorbach
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        Lads, I really don't know what to do here. Only one FT. What do you suggest?

        Meslier / Forster
        TAA / Dias / Coufal / Rüdiger /  Holding
        Salah / Bruno / Son / Gündogan / Lingard
        Kane / Wood /  Iheanacho

        Open Controls
        1. Monster Muppets
            1 min ago

            dias --> digne?

            Open Controls
            1. sirmorbach
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Very good call. Cheers!

              Open Controls
        2. Monster Muppets
            21 mins ago

            Current team:
            Lloris / Sanchez
            TTA/shaw/Phillips/Coady/Veltman
            Fernandes/Son/Salah/Bowen/Lingard
            Davies/Nacho/Vardy

            1.6 ITB

            If United game gets moved to 36 and pool double would it be a nice punt to go:

            Davies + Bowen + Coady ---> Mitchell, Zaha and Benteke for 35.
            Then Vardy to Cavani/Wood in 36

            thoughts?

            Open Controls
            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              Sounds ok but what will be your starting 11?

              Open Controls
              1. Monster Muppets
                  just now

                  35:
                  Sanchez
                  Shaw - TAA - Phillips - Mitchell (all double)
                  Fernandes - Salah - Zaha (all double)
                  NAcho - Vardy - Benteke (all double)

                  Lloris - Son - Lingard - Veltman on bench

                  Might debate son vs mitchell as the latter is not nailed + low ceiling, but roughly that

                  Open Controls
            2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 4 Years
              9 mins ago

              Phillips hasn't featured in the last two for Pool. Do we think he come back and starts regularly now?

              Open Controls
              1. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                He was in starting XI yesterday Vs Man United.

                He may not be any good but he allows Fabinho to play in midfield, so that's a plus point for him.

                Open Controls
                1. Bushwhacker
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  This basically.

                  Open Controls
                2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Aah! That's good. And a clear indication that he will feature. at 4.1 perfect if Pool has a double.

                  Open Controls
              2. McSauce
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                yep was due to start yesterday and that is a huge game for pool so looks good

                Open Controls
                1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Yes. Perfect cheap defender if Pool has a double.

                  Open Controls
            3. OneDennisBergkamp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              how many of the moaners are counting Jota as one of their picks that has "screwed" them this week.. he was benched

              Open Controls
              1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Hahaha! This.

                Open Controls
              2. The Ilfordian
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Yeah me! Hoping for 20 min hatty!! No, you’re right, probably should’ve ditch him; form not been great and he was always a benching risk.

                Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.