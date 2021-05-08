449
Dugout Discussion May 8

Zaha and Mitchell start as Palace visit Sheff Utd in Triple Gameweek 35

449 Comments
Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) retains his place in the Crystal Palace line-up for their Triple Gameweek 35 trip to Sheffield United.

The out-of-position Fantasy Premier League midfielder reportedly struggled in the Eagles’ 2-0 defeat to Manchester City last time out but is fit enough to start today.

As we have become accustomed to, Zaha lines up as a centre-forward alongside Christian Benteke (£5.5m), who has two goals in his last four away matches.

Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) and Andros Townsend (£5.5m) provide the width in midfield while Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.3m) looks set to pair with Luka Milivojevic (£5.6m) in the middle.

For the second match in a row, left-back Tyrick Mitchell (£3.8m) keeps Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) on the bench while Gary Cahill (£4.5m) returns to the side to partner Cheikhou Kouyaté (£4.8m) in central defence.

Sheffield United make three changes from the team that lost 4-0 at Spurs.

Kean Bryan (£3.9m), Sander Berge (£4.9m) and Oliver Burke (£4.1m) come in for Jayden Bogle (£4.3m), Ben Osborn (£4.7m) and Rhian Brewster (£4.3m).

Triple Gameweek 35 Line-ups

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; K Bryan, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Berge, Baldock; Burke, McGoldrick.

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; Mitchell, Cahill, Kouyaté, J Ward; Eze, Schlupp, Milivojevic, A Townsend; Zaha, Benteke.

Triple Gameweek 35 so far…

Leeds assets cut through the Triple Gameweek 35 noise to prove single Gameweekers can still cut it as they defeated Spurs 3-1 on Saturday lunchtime.

Stuart Dallas (£5.2m) opened the scoring before Patrick Bamford (£6.3m) and substitute Rodrigo (£5.7m) found the net in the second half.

Meanwhile, Raphinha (£5.4m) finally returned to action, coming off the bench to supply the assist for Leeds’ third goal.

Son Heung-min (£9.5m) was another single Gameweek option to prove his doubters wrong, scoring his 17th league goal of 2020/21 at Elland Road.

Harry Kane (£11.8m) registered a third blank in his last four starts although he did have a goal ruled out for a tight offside call.

Dele Alli (£7.4m) made a second successive start at Elland Road and would have come away with two assists, instead of one, were it not for Kane having his goal ruled out.

449 Comments Post a Comment
