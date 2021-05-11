730
Dugout Discussion May 11

Forster completes pair of starts for Southampton as Ings returns from injury

730 Comments
Share

Fraser Forster (£4.0m) completes a pair of Triple Gameweek 35 starts by featuring against Crystal Palace.

The Southampton goalkeeper played Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Liverpool and, in starting tonight, earns back-to-back appearances for the first time since Gameweek 31.

Saints manager Ralph Hasenhüttl also welcomes Danny Ings (£8.4m) back from injury against the Eagles, the former Liverpool man paired with Che Adams (£5.7m) up-front.

Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) is also back in the team after missing the game against his parent club Liverpool.

With Ryan Bertrand (£5.0m) still sidelined, Jack Stephens (£4.6m) is at left-back, joined in the back-four by Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m), Jan Bednarek (£4.7m) and Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.7m).

Carrying 11.8% ownership this evening, central midfielder James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m) is Southampton’s main Fantasy focus. Just four midfielders have offered more points per million spent than him this season.

Meanwhile, there are very few changes for Crystal Palace as they travel to the south coast to complete their Triple Gameweek 35 schedule.

Gary Cahill (£4.5m) drops to the bench to be replaced by Scott Dann (£4.2m) while Jordan Ayew (£5.6m) replaces Andros Townsend (£5.5m) on the right-hand side of midfield.

After a string of outings on the left-hand side of a front-three, it looks as if Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) could be up-front with Christian Benteke (£5.5m) at St. Mary’s.

Triple Gameweek 35 Line-ups

Southampton XI: Forster; J Stephens, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Minamino, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Ings, Adams.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Mitchell, Dann, Kouyaté, J Ward; Eze, Riedewald Milivojevic, Ayew; Zaha, Benteke.

Triple Gameweek 35 so far…

Wood on target again as Burnley’s bargain brigade continue their charge
Everton’s superior away form and Lingard’s lack of FPL returns assessed

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

730 Comments Post a Comment
  1. CrouchDown
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Bruno + Nacho > Son + DCL (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Yeah, think I'm doing this.

      Open Controls
    2. wulfrunian
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I think that it will not be an easy game for Tottenham.Low score imo.

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      That’s my likely move although tempted with Mahrez

      Open Controls
    4. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Bruno + Vardy > Son + Kane(-4) for me, Vardy has cost me big time!

      Open Controls
    5. Isco Disco
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Looks good

      Open Controls
  2. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Bruno Jota > Salah Raphinha (-4), Yes or No?

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Anyone else to sell except Jota?

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Greenwood

        Open Controls
        1. zotter
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Lingard?

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            Not enough funds generated for Salah

            Open Controls
            1. zotter
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 31 mins ago

              Bruno to Mane instead?

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 31 mins ago

                Good shout and I like it tbh

                Open Controls
    2. wulfrunian
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        What about Azpi > Lowton instead and play Jota?

        Open Controls
        1. wulfrunian
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          I don't think that Burnley will keep a cs vs Leeds.I prefer Ayling.

          Open Controls
      2. wulfrunian
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        It seems i am the only one who doesn't like that move.I expect Jota to smash it.

        Open Controls
    3. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Yeah I think so

      Open Controls
    4. Isco Disco
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    5. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Looks good

      Open Controls
  3. Isco Disco
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Haven't had such a good GW for ages. This is probably my best GW despite taking a 12 pt hit.
    Benteke and Forster points today have moved me on top of my mini leagues. Was chasing 25 pts before this GW but saving the BB for this week has done me wonders. Jumped from 146k to 86k OR. Race for top 10k is well alive.
    Can't believe the Tekkers punt actually worked out. We move!

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Look at Benteke can do fellas! 😆 Congrats!

      Open Controls
      1. Isco Disco
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Lol...IKR!
        Thanks mate!

        Open Controls
    2. Gentle_Turks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      I played BB too, also with Mendy and Forster. On 110 so far. Have made up a 46 point lead to overtake ML leader. Happy days.

      Open Controls
    3. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Congrats on the awesome week

      Top 10k is basically impossible though - you are 80 odd points away

      Open Controls
      1. Isco Disco
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        If my Salah(C) scores a brace this Thursday then it's very much possible

        Open Controls
  4. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Kouyate's face when he saw Adams' finish 😆

    Open Controls
  5. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Jota has been a bit of a flop these last few weeks, but if he starts on the bench vs. United, primed for a return against a now relegation-confirmed West Brom... I don't want to see anyone moaning about it 😆

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      This

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.