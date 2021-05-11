Forster completes pair of starts for Southampton as Ings returns from injury

Fraser Forster (£4.0m) completes a pair of Triple Gameweek 35 starts by featuring against Crystal Palace.

The Southampton goalkeeper played Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Liverpool and, in starting tonight, earns back-to-back appearances for the first time since Gameweek 31.

Saints manager Ralph Hasenhüttl also welcomes Danny Ings (£8.4m) back from injury against the Eagles, the former Liverpool man paired with Che Adams (£5.7m) up-front.

Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) is also back in the team after missing the game against his parent club Liverpool.

With Ryan Bertrand (£5.0m) still sidelined, Jack Stephens (£4.6m) is at left-back, joined in the back-four by Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m), Jan Bednarek (£4.7m) and Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.7m).

Carrying 11.8% ownership this evening, central midfielder James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m) is Southampton’s main Fantasy focus. Just four midfielders have offered more points per million spent than him this season.

Meanwhile, there are very few changes for Crystal Palace as they travel to the south coast to complete their Triple Gameweek 35 schedule.

Gary Cahill (£4.5m) drops to the bench to be replaced by Scott Dann (£4.2m) while Jordan Ayew (£5.6m) replaces Andros Townsend (£5.5m) on the right-hand side of midfield.

After a string of outings on the left-hand side of a front-three, it looks as if Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) could be up-front with Christian Benteke (£5.5m) at St. Mary’s.

Triple Gameweek 35 Line-ups

Southampton XI: Forster; J Stephens, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Minamino, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Ings, Adams.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Mitchell, Dann, Kouyaté, J Ward; Eze, Riedewald Milivojevic, Ayew; Zaha, Benteke.

Triple Gameweek 35 so far…

