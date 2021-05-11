100
Scout Notes May 11

Wood on target again as Burnley’s bargain brigade continue their charge

Fulham 0-2 Burnley

  • Goals: Ashley Westwood (£5.3m), Chris Wood (£6.4m)
  • Assists: Matej Vydra (£4.8m), Josh Brownhill (£4.9m)
  • Bonus: James Tarkowski (£5.3m) x3, Westwood, Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) x2

The curtain finally fell on Fulham’s return to the Premier League as perennial survivors Burnley ran out 2-0 victors at Craven Cottage with Fantasy Premier League (FPL) differential striker Chris Wood (£6.4m) delivering the coup de grâce just before half-time.

LEADS LIKE LEEDS

The Clarets were already a goal to the good thanks to an opener from Ashley Westwood (£5.3m) delivered in a style favoured by their weekend visitors, Leeds United.

Matt Lowton (£4.4m) launched a long diagonal out of defence for Matej Vydra (£4.8m) to chase down on the left and the Czech striker made space deftly before cutting the ball back to Westwood driving into the box to sweep it home.

Diego Llorente (£4.4m), Jack Harrison (£5.4m) and Stuart Dallas (£5.2m) would have recognised the blueprint.

The clinching goal, from former Leeds striker Wood, was lanced into the top corner on the volley after his initial touch had been deflected out of his path only for Josh Brownhill (£4.9m) to return it neatly into his stride.

Co-commentator Don Goodman echoed what many FPL managers will have been thinking and noticed over recent weeks:

You just know that Chris Wood, at the least, is going to hit the target here. At the very least.

Don Goodman on Sky Sports

NOT CAUGHT RED-HANDED

The 4.6% of managers with Alphonse Areola (£4.5m) in their squads could scarcely have believed their luck as the Fulham goalkeeper survived a dreaded VAR review for what looked like a clear case of handling outside his area in the second half as he came out to challenge Vydra heading the ball beyond him.

Officials deemed that a covering defender prevented the chance from being a clear goal scoring opportunity and the red card stayed in the referee’s pocket.

DON’T LOOK BACK ANGUISSA

On the night, Fulham’s need to cling to a slim chance of avoiding relegation drove them to 21 attempts on goal, seven more than Burnley, but the closest they came to a consolation was an 18-yarder from André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (£4.4m) that thumped down off the crossbar late on and bounced away to preserve the clean sheet of the game’s most popular FPL asset, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope (£5.5m).

Anguissa’s five attempts on the night matched Wood while fellow midfielder Ademola Lookman (£4.8m) managed four as did early season FPL favourite Aleksandar Mitrović (£5.5m) whose quartet of efforts inside the box came to nothing.

No Burnley player besides Wood managed more than two shots on goal. Mitrović summed up the season for his club:

Overall we have finished where we deserve to be. We did not show the big character, big mentality and we cracked under the pressure. We tried, we fought, we worked hard but we needed more quality on the ball. We got punished today and this season.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrović

Chance creation was more even with Fulham mustering 15 to Burnley’s 11. Most of Fulham’s openings were created by Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) who managed six or Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) with three while the visitors shared the work across almost the entire side and fashioned the only three big chances of the encounter.

BIG CHANCE BONUSES

One of those was credited to James Tarkowski (£5.3m) and that helped him clear of his defensive colleagues to claim all three bonus points with Chris Taylor (£4.4m) claiming two with a big chance created of his own.

First goal scorer Westwood joined him on two with Pope edged out by one BPS and Chris Wood some way back despite his impressive strike.

With their fate now finally decided, Fulham’s attacking assets may yet relax and take some of their crop of chances against the unimpressive defences of Southampton and Newcastle United in their remaining games.

Wood continues to look as if he could score against anyone and everyone. Leeds and Liverpool are the final visitors to Turf Moor this campaign and both are tidy at the back but capable of lapses.

Burnley’s own defence is also looking somewhat returned to its usual reliable form, but we believe it will be the exploits of Wood that lead to ever-heavier investment from FPL managers as Burnley’s final-day visit to Sheffield United approaches.

Elsewhere in Triple Gameweek 35

Kabak injury update as two budget FPL defenders could start in Liverpool’s run-in
Everton’s superior away form and Lingard’s lack of FPL returns assessed

  1. Scout Picks Champion Lottery - GW36
    andy85wsm
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    We're looking for a new Community Champion for Gameweek 36.

    Think you have the eye to pick the differentials and form a winning team vs the Scout Picks? We need a Community Champion to represent us vs the Scout Picks for Gameweek 36.

    The Community Champion picks a team including a captain to go up against the Scout Picks, within a budget of 83m and in a playable FPL formation. Whichever Gameweek champion beats the Scout’s team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher!

    If you're interested in applying, email us at support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk with your FFS username and FPL Team ID.

    The Champion will be picked by Thursday evening, so make sure to enter by then! The Champion then has until 12pm Thursday to send in their team.

    Good luck

    Open Controls
  2. Lamplighters
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Wilson out for the run-in....would have been a nice differential.

    Open Controls
    1. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Feel for the guy, can't catch a break.

      Lots of options for the last few weeks in the cheap bracket at least.

      Open Controls
    2. Igz08
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      agreed

      Open Controls
    3. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      will they be on the beach now relegation battle is over?

      Open Controls
    4. Bob_the_builder
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      This is really sad. Hope he makes a swift comeback

      Open Controls
    5. Brimble82
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yeah, really gutted for him.
      Especially as he seems to genuinely enjoy his football.
      His post match interview after Leicester was lovely to watch.

      Hope he's able to make a swift recovery.

      And I also hope that DCL/Bamford/Antonio do him proud repping the mid-priced FWD camp!

      Open Controls
  3. Igz08
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Article putting me off doubling on Leeds defenders this week 😛

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      next 2 games are away, so I wouldnt double up.

      Open Controls
      1. Igz08
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        Being talked into Dallas but already have Ayling. Wonder if Keane a better replacement for Castagne

        Open Controls
        1. matiakez
          • 10 Years
          23 mins ago

          I've got Ayling to, its a bit of a quandary. Dallas is just so attacking though, think ill get him in 37 and maybe bench fodder Ayling.

          Open Controls
          1. Igz08
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            17 mins ago

            also kinda risky not having dallas i guess. but keane has a goal in him me thinks

            Open Controls
            1. matiakez
              • 10 Years
              4 mins ago

              I keep thinking Ayling will get something at some point as well

              Open Controls
              1. Igz08
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                He’s got the numbers. Turns out Keane scored vs Wolves in the return fixture hmm

                Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Bit of a home and away distinction with Burnley

      Last 6 at home - scored 5
      Last 6 away - scored 11

      They are beasts away - less so at home on form. That said Wood is on fire.

      Open Controls
  4. Boly Would
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Quiet morning, so started on the FH plan for gw36;

    Fabianski
    TAA / Digne / Dallas
    Salah / Son / Mahrez / Raphinha
    Kane / DCL / Antonio

    Forster / Eze / Stones / Mitchell

    Areas of concern are a Mahrez cameo, and double Spurs - do I stick to just one of Kane or Son?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Brimble82
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Nice.
      I'm on WC, so not dissimilar situ. Really tempted by Mahrez as a diff, but it's Pep isn't it!
      I like your team. No key assets missing.
      Eze is a fun diff if Mahrez doesn't show too.
      Good thing about Pep this season is he is doing a lot of 'full-90 or nothing' - which really helps from an FPL pov.

      Open Controls
  5. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    Mount, Maguire, Nacho -> Antonio, Raphina, Dallas (-8)?

    This is to field 10 players... No playing GK

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      Wouldn't do 8 point hit, drop the defender and do a 4 point hit.

      Open Controls
      1. Pegboy
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Agree. Keep Maguire.

        Open Controls
  6. focaccia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    Need to find 0.1 to fund Nacho > Bamford. Should I do:

    A) Maddison > Foden
    B) Maddison > Raphina
    C) Veltman > Alioski

    Open Controls
    1. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      I’d go with B

      Open Controls
    2. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Foden

      Open Controls
    3. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  7. Jambot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    Going to do 2 of these 3 transfers. Which 2?

    A) Saiss > Digne
    B) Vardy/Nacho > Bamford
    C) Vardy/Nacho > Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      B and C

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        This

        Open Controls
  8. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    I was thinking of keeping Bruno, but now I am thinking that most probably he'll only get one game in the next 3 gameweeks. Is it wort it to keep a premium player who plays only once in the next 3 instead of getting another premium player(most probably Kane or Son) who surely plays thrice in the next 3? What are your thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Agreed. Got rid last week (played FH this week) and not have for the rest of the season.

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Depends on your team. I have 11 good options for 36. Planning to bench Bruno and play him vs Fulham in 37.

      Open Controls
    3. matiakez
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      Think im getting rid, the Fulham game is scary but there's other options that week.

      Open Controls
      1. matiakez
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Should say though I am keeping Greenwood.

        Open Controls
    4. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      I am keeping for Fulham and then selling for a City player last GW (I do have Son however).

      Open Controls
    5. No end product
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yep swapping for Son is the plan

      Open Controls
  9. Champ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    Anyone else find its actually a bit of welcome relief that games are right up to the next deadline?

    Means it's a bit of wasted energy tinkering and torturing myself with indecision until the games are played...

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      This season has been mentally draining and isn't over yet. I've a serious mini league that I'm trying to win and every point will count. Exhausting.

      Open Controls
      1. Nedvěd11
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
  10. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Looks like Maddison won’t play.

    Open Controls
    1. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      Yeah. He's been doing that a lot recently boss 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Champ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        *hoss

        Open Controls
        1. Duke Silver ☑
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          *Boss Hogg

          Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      And he shouldn't. Has been poor ever since he has come back. In fact Perez was much better and Leicester were more free scoring when he was playing. Maddison back has halted Leicester a bit.

      Open Controls
      1. Brimble82
        • 2 Years
        35 mins ago

        THIS

        Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Good good

      Open Controls
    4. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      Need Vardy to put away a few chances tonight.

      Open Controls
      1. Brimble82
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        Assisted by Nacho and I'm all in!

        Open Controls
    5. JJeyy
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      advantage LCFC

      Open Controls
  11. focaccia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    bench Jota or Lingard?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Jota

      Open Controls
    2. matiakez
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Lingaard if Jota gets a rest tonight

      Open Controls
      1. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Jota guaranteed a rest tonight!

        Open Controls
    3. Brimble82
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Jota - Brighton's backline is weakened.

      Open Controls
    4. justaguy9
        33 mins ago

        u really can afford to bench anyone? I will need to take atleast 2 hits to put full team

        Open Controls
        1. focaccia
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Lucky I guess... Team, if you're interested, is:

          Martinez
          Veltman - Dallas - TAA
          Son - Salah (C) - Lingard - Raphina
          Kane (v) - DCL - Bamford

          subs: Forster - Jota - AWB - Rudiger

          Open Controls
      • The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        Play both

        Open Controls
        1. focaccia
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          see team above - it's tricky

          Open Controls
    5. sirmorbach
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      Meslier
      TAA, Coufal, Coleman
      Salah, Son, Zaha, Lingard
      Wood, Kane

      Non-players: Holding, Rüdiger, Bruno, Iheanacho

      A. Holding to Philips
      B. Play with 10 men, save ft

      Open Controls
      1. Nedvěd11
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        2 points for 1 FT - Worth it?

        I would hold...

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Cheers, mate!

          Open Controls
    6. justaguy9
        37 mins ago

        any chance rashford starts today?

        Open Controls
        1. Tango74
            26 mins ago

            I doubt it , the leaked lineup on Twitter , take it with pinch of salt

            Henderson
            Williams Bailly Tuanzebe Telles
            Matic McTominay
            Amad Mata DonnyVDB
            Greenwood

            Open Controls
            1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
              • 3 Years
              just now

              No way this is true.

              Open Controls
        2. No end product
          • 5 Years
          37 mins ago

          Thoughts on Vardy+Nacho to which two?

          A. Kane
          B. Bamford
          C. Wood
          D. Wilson

          Open Controls
          1. justaguy9
              just now

              AC-

              Wilson is out for season

              Open Controls
          2. SHOWSTOPPERRR
            • 3 Years
            29 mins ago

            So what are your bets on utd lone up guys?

            Mine is mata and vdb to definitely start. Cavani may also. Also greenwood may also start. Mata bruno role vdb and greenwood wing cavani upfront.

            Open Controls
          3. One of Those Days
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            28 mins ago

            Would you take a -8 hit to field 11 players (including Forster)?

            Open Controls
            1. The Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              11 mins ago

              Not if it involves a defender

              Open Controls
            2. xuwei
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              I might since the minus 4 is really a minus 2 as opposed to minus 6. If it helps set you up for the run in it could be worth it.

              Open Controls
            3. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              no.

              Open Controls
          4. Tango74
              24 mins ago

              Reliable Leicester source line up

              https://twitter.com/smuelmartinfpl/status/1392073008894906373?s=21

              Open Controls
              1. JBG
                • 3 Years
                12 mins ago

                Castagne CB yet again it seems.

                Open Controls
                1. Tango74
                    just now

                    Boo what a waste when I could of picked and defender below him 🙁

                    Open Controls
                2. Duke Silver ☑
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Could be plenty of goals in this one.

                  Open Controls
              2. g40steve
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                20 mins ago

                Trouble at mill!

                Try & squeeze DCL in?

                Another option?

                Martinez
                Trent, Dallas, #Veltman,
                Son, Salah, Jota, Lingz,
                #Nacho, Kane, Watkins,

                Button, Rüdiger, Shaw, Bruno,

                1FT

                .7

                Open Controls
              3. Igz08
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                16 mins ago

                So what's this rumour re Grealish? Apparently addicted to sleeping pills and is in rehab?

                Open Controls
                1. The Units
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Where is this coming from?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Duke Silver ☑
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    We just witnessed the birth of a rumour! 😀

                    Open Controls
                    1. Igz08
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      apparently insider info from a mate working for a prem club. load of bollocks if you ask me

                      Open Controls
                  2. Igz08
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    mate just mentioned on a gc. I don't know if you could keep something like that under wraps tbh, but his injuries have been so vague...

                    Open Controls
                2. No Professionals
                  • 3 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  first I've heard of it. His injury has been quite vague...

                  Open Controls
                3. Would Ed Woodward
                  • 2 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  @Rupert - can you confirm?

                  Open Controls
                4. HEADSY
                  • 5 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  I've just seen him down the skate park in Birmingham City centre smoking a reefa and listening to Bob marley so this can't be true

                  Open Controls
                  1. Igz08
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    oh well in that case 🙂

                    Open Controls
              4. PogBruno
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                13 mins ago

                FH draft - G2G? Or too much on the bench?

                Pickford
                TAA Digne Stones
                Salah (c) Jota Son Mahrez Foden
                Kane DCL
                - Antonio Dallas Mitchell

                Open Controls
              5. Hooky
                • 6 Years
                10 mins ago

                Who is this Chris Taylor mentioned in the article above?!

                Open Controls
                1. Brimble82
                  • 2 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Think I went to school with him.
                  He was pretty good at woodwork I seem to recall

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hooky
                    • 6 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Good old Chippy Taylor!

                    Open Controls
              6. Brimble82
                • 2 Years
                9 mins ago

                Let's get the part started!
                https://twitter.com/SmuelMartinFPL/status/1392073008894906373

                Open Controls
              7. DBossman_2000
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                Who’s better for the run-in? Foden or Raphinha

                Open Controls
                1. Duke Silver ☑
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Raph

                  Open Controls
                2. ritzyd
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Raphina surely purely due to minutes (and frankly great fixtures)

                  Open Controls
                3. Nedvěd11
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Hinha

                  Open Controls
              8. Nightcrawler
                • 1 Year
                5 mins ago

                Guys there is a PARTY in just over 4 hours

                the Vardy non owners will HATE to see it

                The Owners Shall FEAST!

                Open Controls
                1. Tango74
                    just now

                    Are u feeling ok? Do you need meds -)))

                    Open Controls
                2. 2OLEgend
                    3 mins ago

                    Mendy -> Fabianski (-4)

                    Yay or Nay?

                    Open Controls
                    1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Na

                      Open Controls
                  • SHOWSTOPPERRR
                    • 3 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Greenwood to start again today??

                    Open Controls

