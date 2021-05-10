90
Scout Notes May 10

Kabak injury update as two budget FPL defenders could start in Liverpool’s run-in

90 Comments
Share

Liverpool 2-0 Southampton

  • Goals: Sadio Mane (£11.7m), Thiago Alcantara (£5.5m)
  • Assists: Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), Roberto Firmino (£9.0m)
  • Bonus Points: Mane x3 Alisson (£5.9m) x2 Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) x1 Thiago x1 Rhys Williams (£4.0m) x1

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) did just about enough to keep his Fantasy managers happy as Liverpool saw off a spirited but wasteful Southampton.

The 36.3%-owned Egypt international spurned decent chances of his own either side of an assist for Sadio Mane‘s (£11.7m) opener – the first time the pair have combined for a league goal since June 2020.

The goal helped Mane earn maximum bonus and only his third double-digit score of an off-and-on season, while Salah produced a fourth attacking return from as many starts to take his overall total past 200 for the fourth straight campaign.

While many heads, and FPL transfer budgets, were turned by Manchester United’s Triple Gameweek 35, a net 83,689 managers preferred instead to buy into Salah for Liverpool’s double offering of the Saints and then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

That could turn out to be canny business in the short term – United will have played twice before their clash on Thursday – and beyond, with the Reds assured of a game in the reduced schedule of Gameweek 36.

Perhaps even more pertinently, Saturday’s win over Southampton kept Liverpool’s faint hopes of a top-four finish feasible, as manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed post-match:

What that means for our top four hopes? That they’re still alive. That’s all, nothing else. Winning four games is pretty much the only chance we have, so that’s what we should try. It will be difficult but we will try it anyway.

All of Liverpool’s exalted front three have been rotated in recent weeks. Roberto Firmino (£9.0m) was the one to make way against the Saints, although he did produce an assist – a first return since Gameweek 26 – from an 11-minute cameo.

His replacement, Diogo Jota (£7.0m), blanked for a fourth straight start to justify the decision of 96,016 managers to get rid despite the double. He looks the most likely rotation candidate for the United game – he was benched when the original teamsheets were released for the aborted match a week ago – and could arguably be the fall guy for the run-in if Klopp’s men find a way to win at Old Trafford.

At the back, investment has been more modest in a defence that had kept just three clean sheets at Anfield all season heading into this fixture.

Those who did take the plunge were given extra joy as three of the five bonus point winners came from the backline, with goalkeeper Alisson (£5.9m) especially excellent on his way to a first double-digit haul in 14 starts.

And Liverpool may have two, not one, budget-freeing enablers starting in defence during the run-in.

Ozan Kabak (£5.0m) was among three players to miss out through injury for Liverpool on Saturday, with Rhys Williams (£4.0m) joining Nat Phillips (£4.1m) at centre-half in his stead.

Klopp said of Kabak’s condition:

With [James Milner], it’s not a big thing but I expect him back maybe next week or something like that.

With Ozan, we don’t know exactly, we have to wait and see a little bit. It’s a muscle thing, it happened without any real intensity but still serious enough for not being involved. The same for Ben Davies.

Then again, doubts remain about the solidity of Liverpool’s backline and the Gameweek 36 clean sheet was as much down to Southampton’s profligacy in general, and Che Adams (£5.7m) in particular.

The striker led the way for big chances (two) and fluffed them both as the Reds’ defence bent while somehow never breaking despite being put under much pressure by the Saints.

From a Fantasy perspective, most Southampton interest centred on manager Ralph Hasenhuttl’s choice of goalkeeper.

He opted for Fraser Forster (£4.0m), who started instead of Alex McCarthy (£4.4m) for the first time since Gameweek 31.

Hasenhuttl had hinted at Forster starting both Double Gameweek 35 fixtures, so McCarthy may well be in line for a return in Gameweek 36 should his rotation continue as implied.

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, R Williams, N Phillips, Alexander-Arnold; Thiago, Wijnaldum, Fabinho; Mané (Jones 90+3), Jota |(Firmino 79), Salah (Oxlade-Chamberlain 87).

Southampton XI (4-4-2): Forster; J Stephens, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Tella (Obafemi 66), Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Adams (Djenepo 79), Walcott (Diallo 66). 

Manchester City 1-2 Chelsea

  • Goals: Raheem Sterling (£11.0m) | Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m), Marcos Alonso (£5.7m)
  • Assists: Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) | Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.9m), Timo Werner (£9.2m)
  • Bonus Points: Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) x3 Azpilicueta x2 Ziyech x2

Chelsea moved a step closer to securing a top-four finish with a hard-fought win at Manchester City dominated by Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) for almost entirely the wrong reasons.

A match dubbed variously as The Champions League Final Dress Rehearsal and City’s Coronation Party ended up being, instead, Sergio’s Panenka Shame.

The City legend, with 1.2% FPL ownership a possible differential for the run-in, was handed a second straight start by manager Pep Guardiola.

But while he scored, at Crystal Palace, last time out, he blew two great chances against Chelsea.

First, he mis-controlled a Gabriel Jesus (£9.1m) cross that should have led to a tap-in, with Raheem Sterling (£11.0m) instead sweeping home the pass.

And then the worst…his penalty dink easily saved when a successful spot-kick would have taken City into the break 2-0 up and the game (and league title) as good as won.

So bad was the attempt that he issued a heartfelt message on social media after the match.

But for every loser, there is a winner, and that was the 10.5%-owned Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy (£5.2m), whose ability to stay upright long enough to catch a floatily feeble back pass earned him both penalty save and maximum bonus points to offset the lack of a third straight clean sheet.

The other big score for a defender came from Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.9m), who set up Hakim Ziyech‘s (£7.9m) equaliser to bring in seven points. Impressively, the Spaniard has blanked in only four of 14 appearances under coach Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea now have a second match in their Double Gameweek 35, at home to Arsenal, and many FPL managers will be hoping the team’s most popular assets, Mason Mount (£7.3m and 20.1%) and Ben Chilwell (£5.9m/14.6%) will return after weekend rests.

In truth, it was no surprise that both bosses – neither exactly strangers when it comes to rotation – made wholesale changes after their respective midweek Champions League heroics.

Guardiola swapped out nine players, including well-owned pair Ilkay Gundogan (£5.6m/18.7%) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m/13.4%), and Tuchel five. 

De Bruyne was declared “not fully fit” to play by City ahead of kick-off.

While both teams still have league matters to attend to, further rotation looks inevitable with that looming Champions League showdown and, in Chelsea’s case, an FA Cup final still to play.

The likes of Gundogan, who are suddenly in exciting differential territory among the leading FPL managers, could well be back for their appealing Gameweek 36 clash with Newcastle, then.

But the week-to-week uncertainty will drag on, with City assets either playing for their Champions League final places or just as easily getting some rest before the very same occasion.

Chelsea players don’t even have a fixture in Gameweek 36, although that could be a moot point for the 1.4% of managers who own Andreas Christensen (£4.7m) as their man limped out of Saturday’s game with what looked like a re-occurrence of a hamstring issue.

Tuchel was not exactly positive about that post-match:

I hope we can escape with some days and not weeks. But I’m not sure yet, I have no confirmation yet.

Man City XI (3-1-4-2): Ederson; Dias, Laporte, Ake; Rodrigo; Cancelo, Mendy (Zinchenko 80), Torres (Gundogan 71), Sterling; Aguero (Foden 70), Jesus.

Chelsea XI (3-4-2-1): E Mendy; Rüdiger, Christensen (Zouma 45+3), Azpilicueta; Alonso, Kanté (Jorginho 68), Gilmour, R James; Pulisic, Ziyech (Hudson-Odoi 76); Werner.

90 Comments Post a Comment
  1. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    50 mins ago

    Nacho>

    A. Bamford
    B. Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      I like A. Raph is back.

      Open Controls
    2. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Runaway
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      I still could not decide myself. As I have Lingard but not Raphinha, I tend to get Bamford but If I had wildcarded today I would get Raphinha + Antonio probably

      Open Controls
    4. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      cheers all

      Open Controls
    5. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I think B is more explosive and more likely to score a hattie on his day..

      Open Controls
  2. Sterling Archer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Phillips is the best value defender for the remaining games

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      probably

      Open Controls
  3. Qaiss
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Juve not getting CL will mean Ronaldo will leave, back to Man United?

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      If they win their last 3 they shd still get it but one of them is vs inter so all depends in the game

      Open Controls
    2. Boss Hogg
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      They've qualified for the Superdooper League though. Juve vs Real every week. Big time.

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Imagine that teams like Juve, Spurs & Arsenal were getting a free ticket to the top table even though they have clusterfcked their seasons... those people are not living in the real world at all

        Open Controls
        1. Boss Hogg
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Professional football waved 2 fingers to the real world a long time ago.

          Open Controls
  4. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Do you think Bruno starts against Fulham & Wolves?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Start vs Fulham but not Wolves. Van De Beek against Wolves

      Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yes and maybe

      Open Controls
    4. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Ole like to start him all the games...so cant rule it out...

      Open Controls
  5. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    Early thoughts on something like this?

    Shaw+Nacho >> Godfrey+Antonio/Bam (-4)?

    Forster
    TAA. Ward
    Salah. Jota. ASM
    Kane. DCL
    (Mendy. Shaw. Nacho. Bruno. Greenwood. Holding. Rudiger)

    Open Controls
    1. 2OLEgend
        9 mins ago

        Can you afford Dallas over Godfrey? Would go with bambam

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          0.1 short of Bam and Dallas 😀

          Open Controls
    2. Boss Hogg
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      Does Bowen start for West Ham in gw36?

      Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      Liverpool have conceded most big chances in the league over the last 4 games along with Newcastle

      Their defenders are maybe not the best place to focus for the run in

      When VVD gets back they should all be much cheaper too - value there for next year in VVD, Robbo, TAA etc

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        24 mins ago

        Although in fairness they’ve kept 4 CS in Phillips last 6 starts so I don’t know what to believe 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          And for that price tag.... great fixtures, something to play for... why not?

          Open Controls
      2. acidicleo
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        its either taa or robbo for attacking returns i guess..

        Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      At best got 8 starters next week (assuming Forster starts) so thinking- 8 for either

      A
      Bruno to Mahrez
      Iheanacho to DCL
      Fofana to Dallas

      B
      Bruno to Mane
      Jota to Raphina
      Ihenacho to DCL

      Which option do you prefer?

      Forster
      TAA Digne Dallas*
      Salah Jota Lingard Mahrez*
      Kane DCL*

      Leno Maguire Holding Fofana Bruno Greenwood Iheanacho

      Open Controls
      1. 2OLEgend
          25 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        • El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          B

          Open Controls
      2. 2OLEgend
          40 mins ago

          Early thoughts on BGW 36
          0FT and 0.2m ITB. - Already done Dunk -> Dallas with my FT

          Mendy*
          TAA, Dallas, Coady, Dunne*
          Son, Salah, Jota, Lingard
          Vydra, Kane
          (Fabri, Bruno*, Nacho*, Shaw*)

          A) Mendy -> Fabianski/Meslier (-4)
          B) Mendy & Dunne -> Fabianski & Struijk (-8)
          C) Mendy & Shaw -> Fabianski & def up to 5.7m (-8)
          D) Mendy & Nacho -> Fabianski & Bamford (-8)

          Open Controls
          1. Pegboy
            • 10 Years
            25 mins ago

            A) or E) Save

            Open Controls
            1. 2OLEgend
                just now

                Cheers mate.

                Open Controls
            2. acidicleo
              • 5 Years
              just now

              A with Meslier.

              Open Controls
          2. Pegboy
            • 10 Years
            39 mins ago

            Martinez (Meslier)
            TAA Dallas Ward Veltman* (Fofana)
            Son Lingard Jota (Greenwood Bruno)
            Kane Watkins (Nacho)

            1FT £0.2m Currently only have 10 starters and Veltman doubtful.

            1) Bruno + Greenwood > Salah + Raphina (-4)
            2) Nacho > Antonio/Bamford (means no Salah and risk of 10 if Veltman out)
            3) Something else?

            Which keeper:
            a) Martinez (cry)
            b) Meslier (bur)

            Open Controls
            1. 2OLEgend
                3 mins ago

                2A. You would want both Bruno ang Greenwood against Fulham

                Open Controls
                1. Pegboy
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Thanks. I've been leaning A, as I feel Salah (even with -4) scores more in the last 3 games than Bruno, but I'll have a think.

                  Open Controls
            2. Boss Hogg
              • 11 Years
              38 mins ago

              Who do you think will play in goal for Saints in gw36?

              Open Controls
              1. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                8 mins ago

                Apparently McCarthy

                Open Controls
              2. Pegboy
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                Feels like you have to own both or neither right now.

                Open Controls
                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Forster as 2nd keeper is okay

                  Open Controls
            3. Louis Van Gaalstones
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              37 mins ago

              Does anyone else get caught between club allegiances and players owned?

              I was watching the Liverpool vs Southampton game the other day and willing Southampton to score every time they attacked, forgetting I had Trent, didn't know how to feel.

              Open Controls
              1. Nightcrawler
                • 1 Year
                20 mins ago

                I always cheer for my fpl players over the club im supporting mainly cuz i have cash riding on fpl too

                The fact is clubs dont care about fan bases and results dont make a difference to a fan. Doing well in fpl will make a ifference tho in my case

                Open Controls
                1. Louis Van Gaalstones
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Oh no if it's a player vs the team I support I'm always team first, and if the player scores or gets points then great, but in this case I just wanted the underdog to win (against a 'rival' - though not this season perhaps), even though I'd lose points in that case.

                  Open Controls
              2. Qaiss
                • 5 Years
                19 mins ago

                Personally always want Arsenal to win but owning players against them is a good idea cause they’re rubbish. So I sometimes do.

                Never want to cheer on teams to beat them for FPL purposes though. I started watching and enjoying football cause of Papa Wenger, not FPL.

                Open Controls
                1. Louis Van Gaalstones
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  How are you feeling as an Arsenal fan? I sometimes watch Hugh Wizzy's livestreams, and seeing his frustration about the Villareal match the other day made me feel for the fans; having owners who DGAF and feeling powerless to do anything about something you care about is the worst.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Qaiss
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Yeah it’s really bad at the moment, one would hope this Spotify owner will actually buy the club and back his talk.

                    But at the same time, it’s not like we’re in Bury’s position for example. In last 3 years and a bit years we’ve made some decent signings like Auba, Partey, Pepe (At the time was) for big money. We’ve got to cup finals. We were in the CL for over 2 decades. I just don’t believe that if we had a proper manager we would be mid table after this many games cause the squad is bad but it’s not as bad as where we are. Arteta is just full of ****.

                    And as for the owners, fans of Arsenal, United etc often call Chelsea and City oil clubs but then want a rich billionaire to buy us so we can do whatever we want. So it’s hypocritical in some ways.

                    Open Controls
              3. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                13 mins ago

                Always happy to captain against Palace - and rarely select them except of course when Tekkers is a hot prospect 🙂

                But there again it's been a strange few seasons under Roy with not even a whiff of relegation. Next season may be moire challenging for my allegiances.

                Open Controls
                1. Louis Van Gaalstones
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Yeah I swear Palace have been kack all season but never involved in the relegation battle.

                  Open Controls
            4. AD2110
              • 3 Years
              36 mins ago

              Have 9 starting for next week and 2FT. Which option would you go with?

              A) Bruno + Iheanacho --> Bamford + Sterling (or any 11.4m def)
              B) Shaw + Iheanacho --> Coufal + Bamford

              Open Controls
              1. Pegboy
                • 10 Years
                7 mins ago

                Not a big fan or either. What's the rest of your team?

                Open Controls
                1. AD2110
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Martinez
                  TAA, Dallas, Struijk, Veltman
                  Salah, Son, Lingard, Jota
                  Kane, Davis

                  Forster, Shaw, Bruno, Nacho

                  Open Controls
              2. 2OLEgend
                  6 mins ago

                  B, easy

                  Open Controls
                • Runaway
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
              3. Runaway
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                32 mins ago

                What would you do with the below team?

                A) Roll the FT
                B) Nacho > Bamford/Antonio and bench Coufal

                Meslier
                TAA Digne Dallas Coufal
                Salah Bale Son Lingard
                Kane DCL
                3.9 Mitchell ESR* Nacho*
                1 FT, 0.9 ITB

                Open Controls
                1. 2OLEgend
                    7 mins ago

                    Save

                    Open Controls
                  • Arfaish
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Roll

                    Open Controls
                2. Arfaish
                  • 8 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  I currently have only 9 playing with no Keeper:

                  A) Mendy > Meslier/Fabianski
                  B) Nacho > Bamford/Antonio
                  C) Mendy, Nacho > A, B (-4)

                  Basically who do you think is the better option from the above and which to do or hit for both?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Cojones of Destiny
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    A

                    Open Controls
                3. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  Just had a look at big chances since GW16

                  Salah scored 4 of 18 (inc a pen)
                  Vardy 2 of 14
                  Bamford 2 of 13

                  Lethal marksmanship 🙂 Mane actually has a better strike from big chances than all of them. Bamford and Mo have at least scored a few non big chances.

                  Open Controls
                  1. acidicleo
                    • 5 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    so would you go Mane over Mo as a punt?

                    Open Controls
                    1. pingissimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Only in desperation

                      Mo gets more chances and also has pens and a chance of putting away a half chance. Mane just looks so poor. But truthfully rather regret getting Mo back. Had been planning on going without until 38. It was a viable play.

                      Open Controls
                      1. acidicleo
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        i dont have any pools attackers now...
                        rivals have Mo... So contemplating Mane as a differential as chasing... I guess Jota may get rotated..

                        Open Controls
                  2. Arfaish
                    • 8 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Not great numbers is it. However I suppose we always knew Bamford and Salah like to waste a few chances to get a goal, the surprising one for me is Vardy, he's certainly not warranting the price tag for me atm

                    Open Controls
                    1. pingissimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Yep

                      Vardy is the surprising one in a way. But early season his form in open play was pretty iffy too if you just look at stats and that carries over from the last half of last season.

                      The most shocking thing about JV is I think I'm right in saying that he has only scored from big chances this season. That's mind boggling to me given the number of chances he has and his general reputation.

                      Nacho has clearly had an effect but perhaps Rodgers simply prefers him more central as he is now the better the finisher rather than vice versa.

                      Open Controls
                  3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Tell me about it - Got Vardy in GW28

                    Have had to watch him score 1 of his 8 big chances in that timeframe - absolute torture (that’s a big OR swing right there with captaincy)

                    It’s just luck though - sometimes players are in the zone, sometimes they’re not - win some lose some

                    Open Controls
                4. acidicleo
                  • 5 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  I and rivals have the following between us.

                  Mid: Salah, Siggy, Lingard, Son, Bruno, Greenwood
                  Fwd: Kane, DCL, Nacho

                  Please suggest from differential picks (i.e not from the above list) that could score well.
                  I am chasing in all my minileagues !!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Boly Would
                    • 4 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Raphinha

                    Open Controls
                    1. acidicleo
                      • 5 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      he came off bench this gw...is he fully fit to start you reckon?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Boly Would
                        • 4 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        Yeah I think he'll start next

                        Open Controls
                        1. acidicleo
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          cheers..

                          Open Controls
                  2. Neo-Viper
                    • 6 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Anto. Raphinha.

                    Open Controls
                    1. acidicleo
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      thanks... wilson?

                      Open Controls
                  3. Runaway
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Raphinha and Bale

                    Open Controls
                    1. acidicleo
                      • 5 Years
                      1 min ago

                      bale can be explosive thanks... range from 2 - 20+.. maybe a good punt...

                      Open Controls
                5. willos_wanderers
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Here is my current side:

                  Forster
                  TAA - Digne - Dallas
                  Salah - Jota - Lingard - Son
                  Vydra - DCL

                  Mendy* - Shaw* Rudiger* Bruno* Iheanacho*

                  Used my free transfer to do Dunk -> Dallas.

                  Should I take a hit to field 11, and if so what would you suggest?

                  Open Controls
                  1. ElliotJHP
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Maybe Nacho to someone if you fancy it.

                    Open Controls
                6. ElliotJHP
                  • 8 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  2ft and 2.3itb, thinking just Nacho to Antonio and risk no goalkeeper.

                  Forster
                  Digne Konsa Targett Trent Robbo
                  Raph Jota JLingz
                  DCL Kane

                  Leno* Bruno* Greenwood* Nacho*

                  Open Controls
                7. DannyDrinkVodka
                  • 1 Year
                  16 mins ago

                  Risk not having a keeper in GW36 or take a hit to replace Mendy? Have Forster but he’s probably not going to play.....

                  Open Controls
                  1. ElliotJHP
                    • 8 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Defo wouldn't do it for a hit, I'm considering not using a FT on it.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Qaiss
                      • 5 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      It’s just will Mendy play Villa in 38 if they have CL wrapped up? That’s the problem too. Not keen to sell either.

                      Open Controls
                      1. ElliotJHP
                        • 8 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        Prem managers seem to mess about with keepers alot more often these days, it is a bit annoying.

                        I reckon Kepa plays cup final so Mendy plays the rest imo

                        Open Controls
                        1. DannyDrinkVodka
                          • 1 Year
                          just now

                          Kepa has been playing the match after the FA Cup though....so that’s 2 zeros potentially

                          Open Controls
                  2. El Presidente
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    11 mins ago

                    Dont bother... just roll with it 3 GWs to go anyway....

                    Open Controls
                  3. acidicleo
                    • 5 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    i wud take a hit as Mendy could miss one of 37 /38 to give Kepa a chance and Mendy some rest.

                    Open Controls
                    1. DannyDrinkVodka
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      This is what I’m worried about - who would you recommend as replacement? Pickford?

                      Open Controls
                8. TNB
                    13 mins ago

                    Which is the better option:

                    1. Rudiger + Lingard + Ihenacho > Dallas + Raphina + Antonio
                    2. Rudiger + Gundo + Ihenacho > Dallas + Smith Rowe + Bamford

                    Open Controls
                    1. ElliotJHP
                      • 8 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      A

                      Open Controls
                    2. Cojones of Destiny
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      1

                      Open Controls
                  • Gooner Kebab
                    • 8 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Greenwood + Nacho to Bale + Bam

                    Yay or nay?

                    Open Controls
                  • Cojones of Destiny
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    which combo for next gw:
                    a. Antonio + Raph
                    b. Antonio + Digne
                    c. Raph + Digne

                    Open Controls
                    1. Boly Would
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      A for me

                      Open Controls
                  • Boom XhakaLacaSaka
                    • 1 Year
                    4 mins ago

                    Would you get Bale back instead of Son for the run in, if it means you can afford a better striker like bamford/Wilson? Or is Kane enough attackers for Tottenham for now and look elsewhere?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Peter Ouch
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      its very tricky with spurs players
                      I wouldn't like to double up
                      Maybe look on raphnia and upgrade to DCL or Wilson

                      Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.