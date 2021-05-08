703
Dugout Discussion May 8

De Bruyne ‘not fully fit’ to face Chelsea side without Mount or Chilwell

703 Comments
Share

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) misses out on Manchester City’s meeting with Chelsea because he is “not fully fit”.

That is according to a club press release issued on Saturday afternoon as Pep Guardiola names a rather unconventional side at the Etihad Stadium.

With John Stones (£5.1m) serving the last of his three-match ban, the Manchester City manager has chosen three centre-backs in Nathan Aké (£5.4m), Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) and Ruben Dias (£6.0m).

Two wing-backs appear in the team, namely João Cancelo (£5.8m) and Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) but Rodrigo (£5.3m) is the only recognised central midfielder.

Wingers Ferran Torres (£6.9m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.0m) also start as well as two centre-forwards in Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.1m).

Chelsea’s line-up is more straight forward as Thomas Tuchel goes with his usual 3-4-3 although there are key absences there too.

Mason Mount (£7.3m) and Ben Chilwell (£5.9m) miss out on the matchday squad entirely while Kai Havertz (£8.3m) and Kurt Zouma (£5.3m) drop to the bench.

César Azpilicueta (£5.9m) is in the back-three with Andreas Christensen (£4.7m) and Antonio Rüdiger (£4.7m) while Reece James (£5.1m) and Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) are in the wing-back roles. The latter makes only his second start since Gameweek 31.

Billy Gilmour (£4.3m) earns back-to-back league starts and features alongside N’Golo Kanté (£4.9m).

Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) and Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m) start either side of Timo Werner (£9.2m) in the front-three.

Triple Gameweek 35 Line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Mendy, Rodrigo, Torres, Sterling, Aguero, Jesus.

Chelsea XI: E Mendy; Rüdiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Alonso, Kanté, Gilmour, R James; Pulisic, Werner, Ziyech.

Triple Gameweek 35 so far…

Christian Benteke (£5.5m) opened the scoring as Crystal Palace beat Sheffield United 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

It was his third goal in his last five away matches and he could have walked away from Bramall Lane with more to his name.

The former Liverpool man had one fine effort blocked before the woodwork denied him in the second half.

However, Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) proved to be the star of the show, registering an assist and scoring in the second half to claim maximum bonus points.

By contrast, Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) was relatively peripheral, stationed on the left-hand side of attacking midfield rather than in in his usual out-of-position centre-forward berth.

Meanwhile, there was a clean sheet for Crystal Palace’s defenders, Gary Cahill (£4.5m) benefitting the most thanks to his assist for Eze’s goal while Joel Ward (£4.3m) picked up a first-half yellow card.

Provisional bonus points

  • 3 – Eberechi Eze
  • 2 – Christian Benteke, Gary Cahill
Willock and Wilson on FPL radar ahead of Newcastle’s favourable fixtures
How the top 10k FPL managers set their teams up for Triple Gameweek 35

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

703 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    A lot of pressure on FH team, my original team have Azpi Dallas Bamford Son with Martinez Jota Lingard to go!

    Open Controls
    1. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yeah my original team has Son Bamford Dallas and Raphinha too..

      Open Controls
  2. Max City
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    So Tuchel has beaten Guardiola twice already

    Open Controls
    1. JJeyy
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Both times Guardiola rotated a lot. City will destroy them in the final

      Open Controls
      1. GinjaWhinja
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Deluded

        Open Controls
  3. JJeyy
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    That Mendy save cost non-owners 3 points. Aguero is a fraud

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      U mean 8

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        49 mins ago

        Actually 9 cuz he ended up with 3 saves

        Open Controls
      2. JJeyy
        • 5 Years
        49 mins ago

        Yes if he was 100% owned you clown. He’s 30%

        Open Controls
        1. JJeyy
          • 5 Years
          48 mins ago

          Two people who don’t understand EO

          Open Controls
        2. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          46 mins ago

          It doesnt actually cost them anything. Would we have 3 mpre points if he didnt save it?

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            45 mins ago

            30% gained 8-9 points

            Rest didnt gain anythingso this 3 points is an imaginary number thays not added or deducted from anyone's total

            Open Controls
            1. JJeyy
              • 5 Years
              44 mins ago

              Ok you don’t understand EO go do some reading before commenting anything and embarrassing yourself

              Open Controls
              1. Nightcrawler
                • 1 Year
                40 mins ago

                I perfectly understand it. With captains etc it makes perfect sense but this is just stupidity now cuz its irrelevant

                If u have 10 people in a points race, 3 of them get 9 points the rest get 0.

                What relevance does the 3 point have here? Im 9 points below 3 of them and level with others

                Open Controls
                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 1 Year
                  38 mins ago

                  Also notice how u resprt to name calling here and people have problems with me using harmless phrases. priorities

                  Open Controls
                  1. JJeyy
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Because you have reputation for winding people up I’ve seen on here, but of your own medicine needed

                    Open Controls
          2. JJeyy
            • 5 Years
            44 mins ago

            The save gave them 8 points. 30% of 8 and that’s how much it cost non-owners so 2/3 points.

            Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      3 points calm, Martinez due a massive haul

      Open Controls
  4. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    50 mins ago

    Only a mendy benching to warm kepa up for cup final will make this right

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Or to play and concede 8

      Open Controls
    2. GinjaWhinja
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kepa usually plays the one after the cup match, in the last 2 rounds that has been so. So he'd miss Leicester in the cup and then Leicester in the Prem.

      By that time, Chelsea could have top 4 secured and so Tommy could rest players to his hearts content.

      Open Controls
      1. GinjaWhinja
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Also not sure on the logic of resting a player after saving a pen and essentially saving you the game just days before.

        Open Controls
  5. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    Salah and JWP let's goooo!

    Open Controls
  6. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Title race still on!!

    Could get really interesting if United win all 3 games this gameweek!

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Pogba brace

      X 3 games!!

      Open Controls
    2. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Hoping City to get 1 point max from NEW BHA and EVE

      Open Controls
  7. Mr. O'Connell
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Nat Phillips hattrick needed to save the gameweek

    Open Controls
  8. HIAFL (Howe to Train your D…
    • 3 Years
    46 mins ago

    So city full strength team vs Newcastle for free hitters. Mahrez foden and ederson/ walker the three city players

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      If only it were that easy

      Open Controls
      1. HIAFL (Howe to Train your D…
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        I know but pep now has a predictable first team in key matches tho

        Open Controls
    2. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      And how does man city's full strength team look like?

      Open Controls
      1. HIAFL (Howe to Train your D…
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        In all recent key matches walker,ederson, foden have played

        Open Controls
      2. HIAFL (Howe to Train your D…
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Mahrez too

        Open Controls
      3. Would Ed Woodward
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        Ederson
        Walker Stones Dias Cancelo/Zinchenko
        Rodri/Fernandinho
        KDB Gundo
        Mahrez BSilva Foden

        Open Controls
  9. My blood is Blue
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    Yeah Thomas Too Cool

    Open Controls
  10. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Pep wont mess about v Newcastle. Expect a cricket score

    Open Controls
  11. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Damn, I know some pals that sold Alonso a few days ago.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.