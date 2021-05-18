438
Pro Pundits - Tom May 18

The FPL forwards I am considering for the last two Gameweeks of the season

With seven Gameweeks crammed in since the beginning of April, it’s been a challenging period for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers. But here we are, with just two rounds of fixtures to go.

For myself, I’m hoping for a strong finish that would cap off a testing season that saw me down at an overall rank of 271,064 in Gameweek 30.

However, since then, I’ve managed six consecutive green arrows, and head into the final stretch at 67,097.

So, with two Gameweeks to go, I need to carefully consider my options in an attempt to break the top 50k, which I’m 14 points off.

My initial plan, at least prior to Diogo Jota’s (£7.0m) injury, which has ruled him out for the remainder of the season, was to sell Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.2m) and bring in a new forward.

To scout potential recruits, I plugged in my ‘Hitman’ custom table, which focuses on a selection of statistics I like to look at when searching for goalscorers. In this particular example, I’ve included the top ten using data from the last six Gameweeks:

The idea behind using statistics to start my search is to filter players, and as a result focus on a smaller, more manageable group who I can then run the eye test over.

Having factored in, amongst other things, fixtures, rotation concerns, fitness and price (my budget is £6.9m), I removed Christian Benteke (£5.5m), Jamie Vardy (£10.2m), Matej Vydra (£4.8m), Callum Wilson (£6.5m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) from my search, leaving three forwards to consider.

CHRIS WOOD

  • Price: £6.5m | Minutes played: 2561 | Goals: 12 | Assists: 3 | Bonus points: 16 | Total points: 134
  • GW37-38 fixtures: LIV | shu

Chris Wood (£6.5m) has been in superb form since the start of March, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 10 matches. There have been goals against Arsenal, Everton, Southampton, West Ham United and Fulham, and of course his hat-trick at Wolverhampton Wanderers. 

That upturn in form has coincided with an increased attacking output from Sean Dyche’s side.

However, part of me does feel like I may have missed the boat with this one, and it’s hard to get too excited about his Gameweek 37 fixture against Liverpool, which means I’ll probably look elsewhere.

JOELINTON

  • Price: £5.7m | Minutes played: 1934 | Goals: 4 | Assists: 2 | Bonus points: 5 | Total points: 73
  • GW37-38 fixtures: SHU | ful

“I think he’s coming to terms with the language, the Premier League and to England. He’s far better than what he was and we know there’s a player in there – that’s for sure. I’m delighted he’s got a few goals now and looks a threat.” – Steve Bruce

Okay, hear me out.

We all know Joelinton (£5.7m) has struggled since he completed his £40m move from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, but it’s worth noting he has been one of Newcastle United’s better performers since the beginning of March, and has now scored three goals in his last seven appearances, despite just five starts.

I also expect him to be on penalties, which does boost his potential.

However, regardless of my stance on Joelinton, do I trust the Magpies’?

It makes sense to focus on their performances from Gameweek 30 onwards, which is when Steve Bruce reverted to a back three formation.

Above: Newcastle United’s attacking record in the Premier League since Gameweek 30

Looking at the attacking data, it all looks reasonably encouraging ahead of games against relegated Sheffield United and Fulham. The return of Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) and Wilson, at least for a period, has proved crucial, as did the decision to switch to a 3-5-2 and recall Matt Ritchie (£4.9m).

Despite this, you can never be sure which Newcastle will turn up. Remember Arsenal in Gameweek 34?

I’m probably not going there with Joelinton, but I’m not completely against the move, especially if you’re in need of a mini-league miracle.

MICHAIL ANTONIO

  • Price: £6.5m | Minutes played: 1814 | Goals: 9 | Assists: 5 | Bonus points: 16 | Total points: 107
  • GW37-38 fixtures: wba | SOU

Gameweek 34 saw the return of Michail Antonio (£6.5m) to West Ham’s attack, after recovering from a hamstring injury which forced him off against Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.

He responded with a quickfire double, but has since blanked against Everton and Brighton and Hove Albion. However, he ended Gameweek 36 with four goal attempts, one big chance and seven penalty box touches, which is encouraging.

It’s also worth noting that no forward with substantial game-time to their name has a better rate of expected goal involvement (xGI) per 90 minutes this season, and with games against West Bromwich Albion and Southampton to come, Antonio looks like my best option given his schedule and numbers over a longer period.

So, I now have two options to mull over before deadline.

I can either press ahead with my planned Iheanacho > Antonio transfer, and as a result bench Jota and bring Craig Dawson (£4.5m) into my starting XI, or I can focus on that problem area in midfield.

If I do choose the latter and sell Jota, I like Raphinha (£5.5m) as an option, despite looking a little off the pace on Saturday. 

Mason Greenwood (£7.2m) and Phil Foden (£6.1m) are other alternatives, but minutes are a concern here, knowing that they could be hauled off early given their team’s respective commitments in Europe.

However, another name at Newcastle has caught my eye, too.

JOE WILLOCK

  • Price: £4.7m | Minutes played: 1036 | Goals: 6 | Assists: 0 | Bonus points: 2 | Total points: 60
  • GW37-38 fixtures: SHU | ful

Joe Willock (£4.7m) is an intriguing differential, currently owned by just 1.0% of FPL managers.

Against Manchester City last time out, he scored his fifth goal in as many games, and looked a real threat running from deep. He’s generally been the most advanced of Newcastle’s midfield three, and with matches against Sheffield United and Fulham coming up, I see no reason why he can’t maintain his form moving forward.

Above: Midfielders sorted by expected goals (xG) since Gameweek 30.

His budget price tag would give me more flexibility with transfers in Gameweek 38, too.

GAMEWEEK 37

So, as attention turns to Tuesday’s deadline, here’s how I’m currently setup, with the captaincy, at least for now, on Harry Kane (£11.8m):

That may change to Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), but the fact Aston Villa conceded 23 shots to an average Crystal Palace side in Gameweek 36 is encouraging for owners of Kane, Son Heung-min (£9.7m) and Gareth Bale (£9.2m).

As it stands, I’m leaning towards a forward transfer (Iheanacho > Antonio), but will decide on that closer to deadline.

So, best of luck for the run-in everyone, and thanks for reading.

  1. super zlatan
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Morning lads.

    Pick one to start from:

    Dallas
    Siggy
    Lingard.

    Rest of team

    Martinez
    Trent. Shaw. Digne
    Salah. Greenwood. Raphina.
    Kane. Dcl. Antonio.

    Open Controls
    1. HARLEY
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Lingardinho

      Open Controls
    2. jimmyharte
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Start Gundo or ESR?

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. HARLEY
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Neither of them

        Open Controls
        1. jimmyharte
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Apologies didn't mean to post

          Open Controls
          1. super zlatan
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Answer to my question above ?

            Open Controls
            1. jimmyharte
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Lingard defo

              Open Controls
    3. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Lingard

      Open Controls
      1. ButterB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Dallas

        Open Controls
  2. HARLEY
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bench Watkins or Bamford?

    Open Controls
    1. super zlatan
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Watkins.

      Open Controls
  3. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Play

    A) Bamford
    B) JWP

    Fearing Bamford hooked off early again, or may not start

    Open Controls
    1. HARLEY
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Bamford

      Open Controls
  4. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Only got 2 players playing tonight, party is tomorrow

    Open Controls
    1. milanista10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      3/4 today depending on Gundogan. So yeah party is definitely tomorrow!

      Open Controls
  5. VAR United
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Anyone considering the possibility of disruption in the Man Utd game with 10,000 home fans in the actual stadium?

    It's putting me off bringing in Greenwood and swaying the captaincy over to Kane/Salah.

    Open Controls
  6. milanista10
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Anyone interested in EURO 2020 fantasy, give this one a read please.

    https://twitter.com/obay_eid/status/1394369129172377600?s=21

    Other groups will follow 😀

    Open Controls
  7. RVP 20
      5 mins ago

      Sorry bottomed

      G2G? Maybe some changes with the bench?

      Martinez
      TAA Shaw Dallas
      Salah (C) Greenwood Lingard Gundogan
      DCL Kane Bamford

      Forster Stones Saka Targett

      Open Controls
    • Six Season Wonder
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Jebbison, thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. RVP 20
          just now

          really?

          Open Controls
      2. ButterB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        Hi all,
        Any help appreciated.
        1 FT Rival has Antonio and Greenwood
        A Nacho to Antonio
        B Jota to Greenwood and drop Nacho to the bench

        Would do Greenwood to one of the Leeds lads or Willock for GW38 with the FT

        Pickford
        TAA Shaw Dallas

        Son Bale Salah JWP

        Watkins DCL Nacho

        Martinez Holding Jota* Veltman*

        Open Controls
      3. fan_of_utd
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Have to chase 15pts in ml

        Martinez
        Digne Vestergaard WanB
        Bale Mahrez Zaha Salah Lingard
        DCL Antonio

        Johnstone Nacho Veltman El Mohamad

        1FT, 4,5 itb
        A) DCL - Kane
        B) Zaha- Bruno
        C) DCL & Zaha -> Kane & Greenwood (-4)

        Open Controls
        1. JollyGoodYellows
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          A, you need Kane as he pushes for the golden boot.

          Open Controls
        2. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      4. jimmyharte
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Start Gundo or ESR?

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
        1. PogBruno
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Esr

          Open Controls
        2. King Kun Ta
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Gundo-time seems over, so ESR.

          Open Controls
      5. PogBruno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Best MF upto 7.1 ??

        Open Controls
        1. King Kun Ta
          • 5 Years
          just now

          figuring that out as well...see post below

          Open Controls
        2. JollyGoodYellows
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Raphinha

          Open Controls
      6. King Kun Ta
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        JWP to....

        LEE (sou/WBA)
        A Harrison
        B Raphina

        NEW (SHU/ful)
        C Willock
        D ASM

        E Keep for Leeds roll FT

        Ta lads!

        Open Controls
        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          All are good options, though I quite like JWP’s chances this week and 2FT could be great next week

          Open Controls
        2. JollyGoodYellows
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Willock is tempting but it's Newcastle so don't be surprised if they lose 2-0.

          Open Controls
      7. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Chasing. Jota out for who please?

        A) Raphinha
        B) Harrison
        C) ESR
        D) ASM
        E) Other

        1FT 0.1ITB
        Mendy
        TAA Digne Holding
        Salah Bruno Lingard Foden Jota**
        Kane DCL

        Forster Watkins Coady Masuaku

        (Got my last two marginal calls, Foden instead of Raphinha and Watkins instead of DCL before then, wrong, so need to arrest this run of bad calls!)

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
      8. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Bench one:
        Dallas, Lingard, Digne

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.