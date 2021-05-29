32
Awards May 29

Who made our 2020/21 FPL Team of the Season?

32 Comments
Over the last week, Fantasy Football Scout site users have been voting on their favourite Fantasy Premier League goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards of 2020/21.

Overall score, points per match and value in FPL were all factors we considered when compiling our shortlist, with a total of 40 players up for nomination.

Our polls have now closed and we can reveal which players have made our end-of-season XI.

Our team of the year is set up in a 3-4-3, with Aston Villa (2), Leeds United (2), West Ham United (2), Tottenham Hotspur (2), Manchester City (1), Liverpool (1) and Manchester United (1) all represented.

And there wasn’t a single Chelsea asset in sight…

GOALKEEPER

It’s a landslide: in the least surprising result of our polls, Emiliano Martinez was the emphatic winner of the best goalkeeper ballot.

The Aston Villa custodian polled not far off 90% of the vote, with Illan Meslier a distant second.

Martinez not only finished as FPL’s highest-scoring shotstopper of 2020/21 but he also came within a whisker of breaking Brad Friedel’s record points total.

Friedel racked up 187 points all the way back in 2002/03, a tally that the Argentina international fell one point shy of.

The Aston Villa custodian did it all from a now-unthinkable starting price of £4.5m, and he was the best-value FPL asset in any position, returning 35.1 points per million spent.

He also had the best points-per-match average (4.9) of any first-choice goalkeeper.

DEFENDERS

There’s no surprise that Stuart Dallas topped the best defenders poll, with Aaron Cresswell also causing little stir by finishing second: the Leeds man was the highest-scoring player in his Fantasy position, with Cresswell the leading assist-maker among defenders.

Perhaps more eyebrow-raising was Cresswell’s teammate, Vladimir Coufal, pipping the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ruben Dias and John Stones into third.

The West Ham full-backs plundered a remarkable 20 assists between them this season and were responsible for almost a third of the goals that the Hammers scored.

Cresswell’s final total of 11 assists was among the highest ever in FPL, with only Liverpool’s current two full-backs beating that number in a single campaign.

Both West Ham players were among the top five FPL defenders for value (points per million) in 2020/21.

No defender with an initial cost of less than £5.0m has ever bettered Dallas’s total of 171 points, meanwhile.

The Northern Ireland international ticked an abundance of boxes: he was the only player in his position to play every single minute of the campaign, his total of eight goals was the joint-highest by a defender in FPL history and he boasted the best value (points per million) of any outfielder in 2020/21.

MIDFIELDERS

The top three highest-scoring midfielders in FPL were joined by Ilkay Gundogan in achieving a double-digit share of the ballot.

With up to five votes allowed for each site user in this position, Bruno Fernandes was nominated by the vast majority of those who had their say.

Mohamed Salah made the Team of the Season for the fourth straight year, while Son Heung-min survived the cut after his beating his previous best FPL campaign by a massive 50 points.

Son polled nearly twice as many votes as fifth-place Raphinha.

Fernandes racked up more double-figure Gameweek hauls (12) than any FPL asset en route to finishing top of the pile for FPL points on 244.

Despite posting his lowest overall total since joining Liverpool, Salah still registered more returns of 5+ points (20) than any other player.

Son actually matched the Egyptian for points per match (6.2) in 2020/21, with the Korean’s total of 28 attacking returns also exactly what Salah managed.

As for Gundogan, it’s safe to say we won’t see him at £5.5m again in 2021/22.

The Manchester City midfielder burst out of nowhere to rattle off 12 goals and three assists from Gameweeks 13 to 27, with that mid-season purple patch seeing his ownership climb from 19,000 to 3.1 million.

FORWARDS

Harry Kane and Patrick Bamford both mopped up the vote in the forwards’ poll, with Ollie Watkins narrowly seeing off Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the battle for third.

Kane, like Son, had his best-ever FPL season, registering 23 goals, 14 assists, 20 Gameweek returns, nine hauls and a 242-point total that was only a whisker away from toppling Bruno Fernandes from the overall summit.

Bamford defied pre-season expectations to finish 2020/21 as the second-highest scoring forward behind Kane, with his 17 goals and 11 assists leaving him only six points shy of the traditional elite FPL total of 200 points.

Watkins matched his fellow Championship alumnus stride-for-stride in terms of returns, but trailed Bamford on the really big scores, failing to add to the three he managed in the first 15 Gameweeks.

The budget-friendly pair finished the season as the two best-value forwards based on points per million spent.

  1. Well you know, Triffic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 28 mins ago

    Pep roulette fail

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Tuchel two up FTW!

      Open Controls
  2. JohnnyRev7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 23 mins ago

    GTFI!

    Chelsea champions of Europe!

    I'm extremley drunk and the night will get even more messy.

    Ich

    Open Controls
    1. Halftime
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      Congratulations

      Open Controls
  3. DRIZ ✅
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 19 mins ago

    Nice to see Man City and its ‘fans’ being brought back down to earth

    Open Controls
  4. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    Thats team of the season...

    So whats our template for next season?

    I look for something like this

    5.0 Meslier 4.0 GK

    5.5 Shaw 5.0 Dunk 4.5 Lamptey 4.5 Justin 4.0 Def

    12 Salah 12 Bruno 7.5 Raph / Grealish 6.0 Buendia / Soucek 4.5 Mid

    11.5 Kane 7.5 Watkins (Bam maybe 8.5) 6.5 Nacho

    😀

    Open Controls
    1. Calculated Risks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Can't see fpl towers letting us have Kane, Salah, and Bruno. Last year it was tricky to get them in with the prices. Honestly don't think your team will be affordable. May have to go 4.5 striker

      Open Controls
      1. 3 A
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 7 mins ago

        They make strikers cheaper because mids always get more points. Many mids become top scorer from season to season.

        I think 11.5 for Kane is the limit. 12 for Salah and Bruno is fair enough. Last time Salah 13 mil when he smash the record 300+ points.

        Open Controls
    2. Toughie
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Shaw, Dunk, Justin, Watkins & possibly Nacho will cost more then your estimate

      Open Controls
      1. 3 A
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 1 min ago

        Watkins already 7.5. what do u think his price is?

        Its ok.. its just my early prediction. Can be change later. Chill

        Open Controls
        1. Toughie
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 54 mins ago

          Shaw 5.5 or possibly 6
          Dunk 5.5
          Justin 5.0 maybe 5.5
          Watkins 7.5 or 8.0
          Nacho I have a feeling will be 7.0/7.5 as 6.5 is for promoted strikers or those that have had bad a season

          Open Controls
          1. 3 A
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 44 mins ago

            Fair enough. Make sense for Nacho. He play for Leicester , top 6 right now so probably higher.

            Can get Alioski too for Dunk. 😀

            Open Controls
          2. noquarternt
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 43 mins ago

            Soucek surely 5.0 floor.

            Open Controls
    3. Oscar Slater
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Kane will be at least 12.5m.

      Open Controls
  5. Calculated Risks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    Only one of the 11 I never owned was Cresswell, as had Coufal and didn't want the double up.
    As with the likes of Gundo in particular, and to a degree Son, (maybe Salah late on), timing when to own was key.
    And learning never to bench Dallas no matter the opponent...pretty sure this year will be the most ever points on benches for a lot of players!

    Open Controls
  6. Davros
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    How many of the SEVEN England players will make the starting line up in the Euros?
    Chilwell
    James
    Walker
    Stones
    Mount
    Foden
    Sterling

    Open Controls
  7. Jimmers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    Well after tonight I think the chances of Kane joining Citeh next season have gone to 90%+

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Chelsea more likely now maybe?

      Open Controls
      1. Nimby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Spurs wouldn't sell to Chelsea would they? I think even Kane wouldn't fancy that move just for how controversial it would be.

        Open Controls
  8. Oscar Slater
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Imagine Chelsea had a centre forward who was actually able to hit a cows @rse with a banjo. They wouldn't be 6/1 for the 21/22 EPL, they'd be 1/6.

    Open Controls
    1. seanie3
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Champions league your having a laugh, Champions league winners again, yes we are....

      Open Controls
    2. Chelsea Rangers Loyal
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Hit Pep's @rse with a banjo.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        I might join you #duellingbanjos

        Open Controls
      2. Oscar Slater
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        Pep's @rse needs widened by a banjo imo. Why has he never signed someone like Christian Benteke for a proper Plan B differential option for times when it's obvious that plan A, plan A.01 & plan A.0.2 are f.u.c.k.e.d?

        Open Controls
    3. Cheeto__Bandito
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Knockout football is different to the league. Tuchel tactics are worse against low blocks, Pep played into his hands but of course Pep would never change his philosophy.

        Open Controls
    4. Cheeto__Bandito
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        Would be massive if City got Grealish, big gulf in creativity stats after KDB in the squad, which inevitably gets exposed in the biggest of games, as shown by the limp performance tonight. Peak Grealish over Sterling tonight and they probably find a goal.

        Open Controls
      • KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Really surprised Pep didn’t start Aguero tonight after his amazing cameo at the weekend

        Open Controls
      • Danno - Emre Canada
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Still in shock. You Beessssss

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Would it be fair to say you are ....ahem...buzzing?

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Thank you thank you, please try the bistro.

            Open Controls
      • Nimby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Delighted for Brentford. Can't wait to buy a 5.5 Toney.

        Open Controls
        1. JJeyy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          He will be 6 at least, possibly 6.5.

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.