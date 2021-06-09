57
  1. caldracula
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Apologies if this has been asked but how many free transfers will I have for MD3 if I use my Limitless chip in MD2?

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      2

      1. caldracula
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks

  2. OLA
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Double my comment

      Seems like im settled on this, except one or two position (CR7/Kane insteaf of Griz, Wijnaldum instead of Grealish)

      Any thoughts are welcome pls

      Cakir
      Alba PTorres Kjer Denayer Alioski
      FTorres (4) Berardi (1) Grealish
      Lukaku (2) Depay (3)

      Subs Bachmann Griezmann Nego Jota (5).

      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I think Griezmann is better if you use Limitless in MD3. France play Hungary in MD2. Otherwise I would go with Ronaldo or Kane.

    • asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Portugal intrigue me, because of the match day 1 lineup against Hungary. But outside of the defence and Ronaldo, I’m not sure where to go.

      My Liverpool blinders want Jota for one week only.

      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        27 mins ago

        I like Jota a lot for this fixture. Is he worth getting ahead of Eriksen though?

        I won't captain either.

        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          20 mins ago

          I prefer Eriksen because he'll be all over most of Denmark's returns whereas Jota has a lot of contenders including Ronaldo for Portugal's returns.

          1. EmreCan Hustle
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            That's true. I was just wondering if Portugal score twice as many goals than Denmark in MD1 then Jota may offset Eriksen's monopoly in points.

            But Eriksen at only 2% ownership is tempting.

            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              just now

              No comparison, Portugal are a great watch but can defend too. Denmark can defend and give the ball to Eriksen. If Finland could somehow quieten his output they could sneak a draw.

              Vikings it's all over!

        2. JLAEST
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Much prefer Eriksen as a portuguese. Portuguese team will play for Ronaldo, while the Danish will play for Eriksen (plus they'll have the set piece monopoly). Also, I see Jota being subbed at 60' if things don't go his way (plenty of depth in the bench).

      2. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        I wouldn’t take more than 1 Portugal as you’ll need to transfer them out

    • EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      It says 2FTs between Matchdays(GWs), but does anyone know the penalty for making an extra transfer?

      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        -4 like fpl

        1. EmreCan Hustle
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Cheers.

    • Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      Best option?

      A. Berardi + P.Torres
      B. Yazici + Bonucci (have Donnarumma)

      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        A

      2. artvandelay316
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 mins ago

        A

      3. antis0cial
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        A

      4. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        A

      5. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        A it is then, cheers all

      6. BOATIES FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        A

    • antis0cial
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      Draft 1, how's it looking with LL MD2 in mind?

      Hradecky
      Wijndal Maehle Kjaer Denayer
      Insigne Berardi Wijnaldum Alaba
      Lukaku Depay

      Bachman Ronaldo F.Torres P.Torres

      1. JLAEST
        • 7 Years
        44 mins ago

        Looks really great. My only concern is no Italy defence, as they might prove one of the best defences in the tournament and almost everyone will have at least 1 player.

        1. trinzoo
          • 6 Years
          34 mins ago

          it's for 1 GW only and Turkey may score.

        2. antis0cial
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Thanks, it’s a set up for 1 week only so hoping I can get away with no Italy def

      2. BOATIES FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        44 mins ago

        hradacky and bachman play on the same day MD3

        1. antis0cial
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I will probably wc md3

    • JLAEST
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      For LL2:

      Bachmann/Çakir
      Spinnazzola, Kjaer, Wijndal, Denayer, P. Torres
      Eriksen, F. Torres, Soucek, Alaba, Berardi
      Lukaku, Kane, Depay

      I feel bad about not having a MD5 player, but the only options for me would be Pepe or Ronaldo (which would involve switching out Spinazzola/Kane and maybe finding cash elsewhere). Another maybe out of the box option would be to get Kimmich in for Soucek.

      Thoughts?

    • GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      Lads, I think they should do an article on the rules Q&A or a YouTube ivestream. Some bits in there are a bit ambiguous and people will have great teams but lose points because they missed the end of the substitution window, didn't understand captaincy change rule, etc.

      https://gaming.uefa.com/en/uefaeuro2020fantasyfootball/info/EURO.FANTASY.RULES/0

    • Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      I have kept a spreadsheet since Euro 2016 to help me plan for tournament fantasy football. I use it as an at-a-glance indicator of which teams performed well in qualifying ONLY.*

      It's very basic but I have found it useful over the years and I thought you all might too!

      The spreadsheet consists of a list of all the teams competing and:

      - total goals scored and conceded in qualifying. (where a team played more or fewer than 10 these numbers have been adjusted)

      - each opponent in match order and the number of goals they scored and conceded in qualifying. If you look across Italy's first fixture, Turkey, you will see that this will be a moderate test of Italy's defence, and a tough test for their goal scorers (just three goals conceded in qualifying).

      - a VERY crude multiplier of each team's attacking and defensive prowess as [goals scored/conceded] x [each opponent's combined goals conceded/scored]. So if a team scored 10 in qualifying and each opponent conceded 10, the 'goal threat rating' would be 10x(10+10+10) = 300

      Everything is in graded conditional formatting with the lowest and the highest in each dataset red or green, so you can tell at a glace which teams look good. A team which is green in both goal threat and goals conceded is expected to do well.

      At a glance you can see that Spain, Poland and Ukraine should do better defensively than offensively. Meanwhile someone like Croatia, despite scoring slighlty lower than the average number of goals in qualifying, have a decent goal threat rating because of the comparatively poor defensive form of their opponents in qualifying - that is the value of the opposition stats part of the multiplier, such as it is...

      - Individual players' starts, goals and assists are also recorded.
      The data is taken from the FFS articles posted over the last few weeks (many thanks FFS for all of these by the way!) which is the reason it's not yet finished (yet, but it will be. Please keep checking).

      Enough waffle. Here is the shortened link to the Google Docs spreadsheet. Please enjoy.

      https://tinyurl.com/4xf5bkfz

      Everything here has been put together in good faith but I may have made errors. If you spot anything major or have suggestions for improvement which will not affect the formatting too much (I can't be bothered!) then please reply to this post to let me know.
      Cheers and good luck!

      * I considered including Nations' League and friendlies but I thought this might skew the database due to rotation, and experimental formations and personnel. At least using qualifying results only is a fairly even playing field, even if it's a bit out of date.

      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        By the way there are no advanced stats in the multiplier. Numbers in the hundreds and indeed thousands probably exaggerate small differences. If anyone can think of a better way of doing this then please let me know so I can improve it for next time 🙂

    • sirmorbach
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      RMT please, friends?

      Schmeichel
      Torres, Wijndal, Kjaer, Denayer, Alioski
      Eriksen, Ferran Torres, Wijnaldum, Chiesa, Nego
      Kane, Lukaku, Depay

      1. trinzoo
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        Ukraine are no boys to beat, triple Dutch is risky.

        1. sirmorbach
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers!

      2. JLAEST
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Chiesa>Berardi, Wijnaldum>Soucek and then I'd do something about Nego. Rest looks great

        1. sirmorbach
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Appreciate it, sir!

    • hullcityfan
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      An extra point for a goal outside the box is a fun little addition

      1. Party time
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Absolutely

    • sirmorbach
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      Wijnaldum + Nego or Soucek + Alaba? (Got Depay already)

      1. JLAEST
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        I'm going Soucek+Alaba

      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I was on A but have switched to Soucek + Alaba. Ukraine is not an easy starting fixture, and bench fodder is not ideal in a 15 man format.

        1. sirmorbach
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Thank you very much for that, sir. Cheers.

    • TaiwanHC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      I'm going for a hyper aggressive strategy in the Euros fantasy - meaning Limitless in MD2 and WC in MD3.

      This means I can take out one team for MD1 only, trying to maximize in all group stage matches.

      You can't afford them all though, so who would you downgrade MD1 ONLY?

      - Ronaldo
      - Lukaku
      - Lewandowski
      - Eriksen
      - Jota
      - F Torres

      And to whom?

      1. JLAEST
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Jota>Wijnaldum (or someone else)
        Ronaldo>Kane

    • JLAEST
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Having fun with LL2 teams, even though far too early to call. However it's going to be a lot of fun it seems:
      Pyatov, Donnarumma
      Trippier, Hernandez, Wijndal, Alba, Meunier
      Bale, Torres, Wijnaldum, Yarmolenko, Insigne
      Lukaku, Mbappe, Kane

      115 🙂

      1. LLoris
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Downgrade Pyatov and use the funds

        1. JLAEST
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Pyatov will possibly become a GK from the defenders nations to bring in Zinchenko. Just having fun for now 🙂

    • Weerman
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      What do we think about Sabitzer vs Makedonia?

      1. Tricky FC
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Overpriced.

      2. LLoris
        • 2 Years
        just now

        not worth it

    • EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Current draft.

      Plans.
      MD2 - Ronaldo+Bonucci to (French forward)+Zinchenko (2FTs).
      Limitless in MD3.

      Lukaku Depay
      Eriksen Zielinski Yazici Alaba
      Bonucci Denayer Hinteregger Maehle
      Hradecky
      -------------------------------------------------------
      Bachmann Ronaldo F. Torres P. Torres

      Nothing in the bank.

      Thanks.

    • LLoris
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Was wondering your thoughts on which GK pairing is better

      A) Cakir (md3) and Bauchman (md1)
      B) Simon and Hradeky

      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        A

        1. LLoris
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Also do you think it is better to go with Erikson and Nego or to split Erikson up into 2 assets

    • artvandelay316
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      After finalising my squad yesterday, it is changed again. lol

      Can I get some opinions please?

      Hradecky
      Bonucci, Kjaer, Wij, Boilesen
      Eriksen, F. Torres (c4), Jota, Berardi (c1)
      Lukaku (c2), Depay (c3)

      Subs: Bachmann, P. Torres, CR7 (C5), Nego

      After trying everything to keep Nego out, I realised it was probably better to have one less option for subs and not having to compromise on the starting XI I wanted.

      1. LLoris
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I like the team close to mine. I am debating splitting Eriksen into 2 pieces to avoid Nego. Do you think it is worth it?

      2. LLoris
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Also will Boilson play?

