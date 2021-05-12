Enjoy Euro 2020 coverage and data with Fantasy Football Scout this summer

Fantasy Football Scout will be the home of the European Championships’ Fantasy game this summer.

And it’s not too early for to start preparing your team as Premium Members already have access to all Opta data collected from the qualification phase.

From the summer tournament’s curtain-raising clash between Turkey and Italy on Friday, June 11, you can read about and discuss every kick of the ball until the final on Sunday, July 11.

We will cover every Euro 2020 match in the form of Scout Notes and Members articles using our access to Opta’s data for the competition.

And we will have detailed breakdowns of every participating nation in the build-up to Euro 2020 too, picking out their key creators, goal-scorers and defensive rocks from qualifying as well as predicting their most likely starting XIs.

We will be using Opta data from the qualification section of the tournament to help enhance these articles for Premium Members too.

How does the Euro 2020 Fantasy game work?

READ THE EURO 20201 RULES IN FULL

There are seven Euro 2020 matchdays in total, corresponding to the three rounds of games in the group stage, plus the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

As in Fantasy Premier League, you select two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards with a budget of €100.0m, a figure which rises to €105.0m from the knockout stages onwards.

There is a limit on how many players you can select from one national team which changes as the tournament progresses.

For the group stage , you can pick a maximum of three players from the same team

, you can pick a maximum of players from the same team For the round of 16 , you can pick a maximum of four players from the same team

, you can pick a maximum of players from the same team For the quarter-finals , you can pick a maximum of five players from the same team

, you can pick a maximum of players from the same team For the semi-finals , you can pick a maximum of six players from the same team

, you can pick a maximum of players from the same team For the final, you can pick a maximum of eight players from the same team

Captains and Substitutions

Like the UEFA Champions League Fantasy offering, the Euro 2020 Fantasy game allows managers to change captains throughout a Gameweek and make substitutions between matchdays too.

READ THE EURO 20201 RULES IN FULL

Transfers

Phase Number of free transfers Before tournament starts Unlimited During group stage 2 per matchday Before round of 16 Unlimited Before quarter-finals 3 Before semi-finals 5 Before final 5

For every transfer you make beyond your quota of free transfers, you’ll have four points deducted from your points total, just as you would in FPL.

READ THE EURO 20201 RULES IN FULL

How do players score points?

There are several similarities between FPL scoring and the points on offer at Euro 2020.

The key differences include an additional point for long-range goals, two points for winning penalties and a deduction of one for conceding a spot-kick.

Action Points All players Appearance 1 60 mins on pitch 2 Long-range goal 1 Assist 3 Winning a penalty 2 Conceding a penalty -1 Missing a penalty -2 Yellow card -1 Red card -3 Own goal -2 Goalkeepers Scoring a goal 6 Saving a penalty 5 Clean sheet* 4 Every 3 saves 1 Every 2 goals conceded -1 Defenders Scoring a goal 6 Clean sheet* 4 Every 2 goals conceded -1 Midfielders Scoring a goal 5 Clean sheet* 1 Forwards Scoring a goal 4

* Points only awarded when the player plays at least 60 minutes.

Who gets the assist?

A player gets points for an assist whenever he plays the final pass, cross, header or shot which leads to a goal. This also applies to set plays (corners, free-kicks and throw-ins).

Players also get points for an assist if a goal is scored on the rebound when they’ve shot against the post, bar, goalkeeper or defender.

They’ll also get points for an assist when their pass, shot or cross leads to an own goal. Players that win a penalty won’t get points for an assist – instead, they’ll get two points for winning the penalty.

Only one player can get points for an assist for any one goal.

When a goal is scored from a solo run or dribble, no player will be credited with the assist.

Are there any chips?

Euro 2020 Fantasy managers will have access to two chips during the tournament, the Wildcard and Limitless chip.

Wildcard

The Wildcard gives you the chance to change your squad as much as you like. When you play it you can make free unlimited transfers, and any players you transfer in will stay in your squad once that matchday has finished.

The normal rules for automatic substitutions, manual substitutions and captain changes still apply when playing your Wildcard, as well as formation constraints and the number of players you can pick from one team.

If you’ve already made transfers ahead of a matchday and you then play your Wildcard, the transfers you’ve made previously will be cancelled, along with any points deductions. To play your Wildcard, select ‘Activate wildcard’ and then confirm the transfers you’d like to make. This chip can be used only once. Once you’ve played it, it can’t be cancelled.

Limitless

Limitless gives you the chance to change your squad for one matchday only. When you play it, you get unlimited free transfers for that matchday with no budget restrictions. Once the matchday has finished, your squad will return to how it was before you played Limitless.

The normal rules for automatic substitutions, manual substitutions and captain changes still apply when playing Limitless, as well as formation constraints and the number of players you can pick from one team.

If you’ve already made transfers ahead of a matchday and you then play Limitless, the transfers you’ve made previously will be cancelled, along with any points deductions.

To play your Limitless, select ‘Activate Limitless’ and then confirm the transfers you’d like to make.

This chip can be used only once. Once you’ve played it, it can’t be cancelled.

Where can I access Opta data?

Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members can access data from the qualification and finals stages of Euro 2020.

In order to access this information, you will need to change the active competition in the Premium Members Area, as shown above.

Simply click on the drop-down box which contains the phrase ‘Premier League’ and change it either to the qualifiers or finals tournament for Euro 2020.

You can now examine the qualification phase in full detail, measuring your favourite players by all the metrics available when comparing FPL options.

Join our mini-league

You can join the Fantasy Football Scout Euro 2020 mini-league using the code: 13RHPLTV09

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT