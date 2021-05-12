175
Euro 2020 May 12

Enjoy Euro 2020 coverage and data with Fantasy Football Scout this summer

175 Comments
Fantasy Football Scout will be the home of the European Championships’ Fantasy game this summer.

And it’s not too early for to start preparing your team as Premium Members already have access to all Opta data collected from the qualification phase.

From the summer tournament’s curtain-raising clash between Turkey and Italy on Friday, June 11, you can read about and discuss every kick of the ball until the final on Sunday, July 11.

We will cover every Euro 2020 match in the form of Scout Notes and Members articles using our access to Opta’s data for the competition.

And we will have detailed breakdowns of every participating nation in the build-up to Euro 2020 too, picking out their key creators, goal-scorers and defensive rocks from qualifying as well as predicting their most likely starting XIs.

We will be using Opta data from the qualification section of the tournament to help enhance these articles for Premium Members too.

How does the Euro 2020 Fantasy game work?

There are seven Euro 2020 matchdays in total, corresponding to the three rounds of games in the group stage, plus the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

As in Fantasy Premier League, you select two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards with a budget of €100.0m, a figure which rises to €105.0m from the knockout stages onwards.

There is a limit on how many players you can select from one national team which changes as the tournament progresses.

  • For the group stage, you can pick a maximum of three players from the same team
  • For the round of 16, you can pick a maximum of four players from the same team
  • For the quarter-finals, you can pick a maximum of five players from the same team
  • For the semi-finals, you can pick a maximum of six players from the same team
  • For the final, you can pick a maximum of eight players from the same team

Captains and Substitutions

Like the UEFA Champions League Fantasy offering, the Euro 2020 Fantasy game allows managers to change captains throughout a Gameweek and make substitutions between matchdays too.

Transfers

PhaseNumber of free transfers
Before tournament startsUnlimited
During group stage2 per matchday
Before round of 16Unlimited
Before quarter-finals3
Before semi-finals5
Before final5

For every transfer you make beyond your quota of free transfers, you’ll have four points deducted from your points total, just as you would in FPL.

How do players score points?

There are several similarities between FPL scoring and the points on offer at Euro 2020.

The key differences include an additional point for long-range goals, two points for winning penalties and a deduction of one for conceding a spot-kick.

ActionPoints
All players
Appearance1
60 mins on pitch2
Long-range goal1
Assist3
Winning a penalty2
Conceding a penalty-1
Missing a penalty-2
Yellow card-1
Red card-3
Own goal-2
Goalkeepers
Scoring a goal6
Saving a penalty5
Clean sheet*4
Every 3 saves1
Every 2 goals conceded-1
Defenders
Scoring a goal6
Clean sheet*4
Every 2 goals conceded-1
Midfielders
Scoring a goal5
Clean sheet*1
Forwards
Scoring a goal4

* Points only awarded when the player plays at least 60 minutes.

Who gets the assist?

A player gets points for an assist whenever he plays the final pass, cross, header or shot which leads to a goal. This also applies to set plays (corners, free-kicks and throw-ins).

Players also get points for an assist if a goal is scored on the rebound when they’ve shot against the post, bar, goalkeeper or defender.

They’ll also get points for an assist when their pass, shot or cross leads to an own goal. Players that win a penalty won’t get points for an assist – instead, they’ll get two points for winning the penalty.

Only one player can get points for an assist for any one goal.

When a goal is scored from a solo run or dribble, no player will be credited with the assist.

Are there any chips?

Euro 2020 Fantasy managers will have access to two chips during the tournament, the Wildcard and Limitless chip.

Wildcard

The Wildcard gives you the chance to change your squad as much as you like. When you play it you can make free unlimited transfers, and any players you transfer in will stay in your squad once that matchday has finished.

The normal rules for automatic substitutions, manual substitutions and captain changes still apply when playing your Wildcard, as well as formation constraints and the number of players you can pick from one team.

If you’ve already made transfers ahead of a matchday and you then play your Wildcard, the transfers you’ve made previously will be cancelled, along with any points deductions. To play your Wildcard, select ‘Activate wildcard’ and then confirm the transfers you’d like to make. This chip can be used only once. Once you’ve played it, it can’t be cancelled.

Limitless

Limitless gives you the chance to change your squad for one matchday only. When you play it, you get unlimited free transfers for that matchday with no budget restrictions. Once the matchday has finished, your squad will return to how it was before you played Limitless.

The normal rules for automatic substitutions, manual substitutions and captain changes still apply when playing Limitless, as well as formation constraints and the number of players you can pick from one team.

If you’ve already made transfers ahead of a matchday and you then play Limitless, the transfers you’ve made previously will be cancelled, along with any points deductions.

To play your Limitless, select ‘Activate Limitless’ and then confirm the transfers you’d like to make.

This chip can be used only once. Once you’ve played it, it can’t be cancelled.

Where can I access Opta data?

Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members can access data from the qualification and finals stages of Euro 2020.

In order to access this information, you will need to change the active competition in the Premium Members Area, as shown above.

Simply click on the drop-down box which contains the phrase ‘Premier League’ and change it either to the qualifiers or finals tournament for Euro 2020.

You can now examine the qualification phase in full detail, measuring your favourite players by all the metrics available when comparing FPL options.

Join our mini-league

You can join the Fantasy Football Scout Euro 2020 mini-league using the code: 13RHPLTV09

Wood on target again as Burnley’s bargain brigade continue their charge
Everton’s superior away form and Lingard’s lack of FPL returns assessed

175 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bobby
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Team is a nightmare, season is a sh*tshow. Will hendo start tomorrow?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Henderson
      Awb-Lind-Bailly-Shaw
      McFred
      Green/Rash-Bruno-Rash/Pogba
      Cavani

      Will most likely be the team tomorrow.

      Open Controls
      1. JJO
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Not enough players

        Open Controls
        1. ZimZalabim
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          its 4-2-3-1
          so enough players

          Open Controls
    2. Frozen Mukluks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Out for the remainder of the season, according to the Daily Mail.

      Open Controls
  2. Pegboy
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Martinez (Meslier)
    TAA Dallas Ward Veltman (Fofana)
    Son Lingard Jota (Greenwood Bruno)
    Kane(c) Watkins (Nacho)

    1FT £0.2m Currently only have 10 starters and Veltman doubtful.

    1) Bruno + Greenwood > Salah(c) + Raphinha (-4)
    2) Nacho > Antonio/Bamford (means no Salah and risk of 10 if Veltman out)
    3) Greenwood + Nacho > Raphinha + DCL (-4) (no Salah)

    Open Controls
    1. Honker Muddlefoot
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      If you’re chasing/willing to take a hit, I like 1 more than 3 because I feel like Salah’s ceiling is higher than DCL’s. If you’re looking to solidify your ranking/mini-league place, I’d go with 2 and hold my 4 points.

      Open Controls
      1. Honker Muddlefoot
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        For 2, I like Antonio better than Bamford because WHU still have something to play for, his form has been better, injuries aside, the past few months, and it leaves open the option to still pick up Raph in the next 2 weeks. If you don’t want to make a separate Raph move or double up on WHU attack, Bam still a good choice, though! Good luck, mate!

        Open Controls
  3. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Hey fam! Which option? 1 FT 0 ITB

    Martinez Areola
    TAA Digne Targett Dunk* Maguire*
    Salah Jota Lingard Bruno* Greenwood*
    DCL Watkins Iheanacho*

    A. Maguire & Iheanacho to Dallas & Bamford

    B. Bruno & Iheanacho to Kane & Raphinha

    C. Maguire & Bruno to Dallas & KDB

    All for -4 to field 11 in GW36

    Open Controls
  4. 03farmboy
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Best 3 strikers to have for the rest of the season?

    I think Ings is a contender for sure

    Best 3 midfielders rest of the season?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Kane, DCL and toss up between Bamford/Antonio/Ings.

      Open Controls
  5. Eeny meeny minamino
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Took a -4 to get 10 players playing for GW36 would have had 11 if it wasn’t for the Dunk red card. Should I just play with 10 or take a -8 to get 11?

    Open Controls
    1. Killitzer
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Play 10. Unless you’re lucky with a defender scoring you won’t recover the -8

      Open Controls
    2. Neo-Viper
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      10 is good

      Open Controls
  6. PP6
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Is this worth a -8?

    Maguire Bruno Zaha -> Foden Mané Digne

    Open Controls
    1. Brimble82
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      It's worth -8 just to not have Zaha in your squad and play with 14.

      Open Controls
      1. Killitzer
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Agree. He was useless.

        Open Controls
    2. Honker Muddlefoot
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Don’t know what the rest of your team looks like, but I’d want to avoid a -8 if possible. Mane and Foden, to me, both feel high risk for a hit. Both could definitely get returns, but it is a gamble.

      Open Controls
      1. Honker Muddlefoot
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Could you do Raphinha and Salah instead? Or bite the bullet and hold Zaha (could sell next week) and Bruno (for Fulham next week) this week, save your 8 points, which would be the same as a Foden/Mane return, and just make the Maguire move?

        Open Controls
  7. Ruinenlust
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    A) Greenwood -> Son

    or

    B) Nacho -> Kane (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. Killitzer
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I’d want to have Greenford for Fulham after the blank so it would be B though wouldn’t want to take a hit.

      Open Controls
  8. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Kane & which of the following to have for the rest of the season? (if you owned Lingard and Raphina)
    1. DCL
    2. Bamford
    3. Antonio
    4. Wood

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Kane Bamford 352

      Open Controls
    2. Lemongrab
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      DCL or Antonio

      Open Controls
    3. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      57 mins ago

      Have Dl probably looking at Antonio - but all equally good choices for the final three matches. Everton got City away in GW38, while Burnley got Sheffield away, so could warrant a swap in GW38

      Open Controls
    4. Honker Muddlefoot
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      If you have the transfer to spare, my first choice would be DCL for 36 and 37, and then go DCL to Wood in 38 to get two matches against shu. If transfers are needed elsewhere, though, I’d go Antonio.

      Open Controls
  9. Mr. Mystic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Predictions for next city lineup?

    Open Controls
    1. Lemongrab
      • 11 Years
      59 mins ago

      No-one knows.

      I hope the irony of someone called 'Mr Mystic' asking that question isn't lost on you

      Open Controls
    2. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Cant you see anything from your crystal ball Mr Mystic ???

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. Mystic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Sadly it doesn’t accommodate Pep roulette atm... error101

        Open Controls
  10. Mr. Mystic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Best city defender for 1 week punt?

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 4 Years
      59 mins ago

      Mendy

      Open Controls
    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Difficult.
      I would say Walker as he didn’t play against Chelsea

      Open Controls
  11. Matt Sk
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Watkins -> Adams was just an enabler do get Shaw into that team and turned into some of the best transfers this season for me

    Open Controls
  12. Killitzer
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Afternoon all

    What a disappointment Zaha was especially with Bamford and Dallas on the bench.

    Guaita/ Forster
    TAA/Shaw/Digne/Dallas/ Phillips
    Salah/ Bruno/ Zaha/ JWP/ Greenford
    Nacho/ DCL/ Bamford
    £1.9m itb

    1. Bruno ➡️ Son
    2. Bruno + zaha ➡️ Son and Bale (-4)

    Any thoughts would be appreciated!

    Open Controls
    1. Lemongrab
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I think just 1. Villa defence isn't great these days so you might as well give him one last throw of the dice then just sell him for free next week. If Mili hadn't missed that pen he would have had an assist last night.

      Open Controls
    2. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I'd sell Zaha, so option 2 but wouldn't double up on Spurs mids as I don't think the Wolves game is a foregone conclusion. I'd be tempted by someone like Mahrez instead and captain him. Or Raphinha if you want someone that will most likely play every game between now and the season end.

      Open Controls
  13. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    I think Mendy needs to be rested tonight...........Played lots of games, had to save that bullet of a penalty V Aguero and Arsenal wont get anywhere near CFC goal so simply not needed...........rest the poor fella, give him the night off...........

    Open Controls
    1. Lemongrab
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I completely agree and whilst he's at it Azpilucueta should take a breather with him. The poor guy is getting on a bit, it would be cruel to force him to run around after Saka for 90mins 😛

      Open Controls
      1. Would Ed Woodward
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        And Rudiger should start up front.

        Open Controls
      2. Corgzzzz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Yes, very good point and Rudiger needs time to recover from that nasty face injury as he needs to look good for the CL final.....Cmon tuch.....you know it makes sense.....

        Open Controls
    2. DJ1000
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Absolutely no chance. As a Mendy owner want another 7 pts to go with the 11 already obtained

      Open Controls
  14. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Martinez
    TAA Digne Coufal
    Salah Bruno* Jota Lingard
    DCL Watkins Nacho*

    (Guaita Greenwood* Shaw* Rudi*)
    1 FT & 1.8m

    Thoughts on this lot?

    Bruno & Nacho ➡️ Kane & Raph or Foden?
    For a -4 to field 11 starters

    Open Controls
    1. 007 [RoboKlopp]
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Yes, good plan imo

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Confused between Foden or Raph

        Open Controls
        1. 007 [RoboKlopp]
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Raph imo.

          Open Controls
  15. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Iheanacho, Fernandes & Holding -> DCL (SHU), Sigurdsson (SHU) & Digne (SHU) for -4? Have Greenwood to hopefully cover Fernandes, and Iheanacho has Chelsea and Spurs last two.

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. poulteren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      like the moves out but not all in. Everton dont score many goals. Even if the oppo is SHf. United

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Cheers. I think DCL should still be a good shout but I'm definitely not sold on Siggy. Maybe Raphinha instead?

        A) DCL, Sigurdsson, Digne (SHU, WOL, mci)
        B) DCL, Digne, Raphinha (bur, sou, WBA)
        C) DCL, Sigurdsson, Dallas

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  16. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    They’ll also get points for an assist when their pass, shot or cross leads to an own goal. Players that win a penalty won’t get points for an assist – instead, they’ll get two points for winning the penalty.

    So if it’s missed they still get the 2 assist points?
    What if you win AND score the pen?

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      If you win and miss I assume you get o0?

      Open Controls
      1. beric
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I remember this being asked and clarified a lot. Sadly I cant remember the answer

        Open Controls
    2. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      They get 2 points regardless of if it’s scored.

      Open Controls
  17. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    w/c tgwk lots of drafts without bruno/greenwood,palace def,son,1 everton instead of 3, finally had them all ,on 92 with 8 + captain to play ,could easily have been in the 50s and shafted,#gameofskill

    Open Controls
  18. beric
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Semi final on saturday. Reckon alonso might start and mendy might be benched?

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Unlikely, Chilwell rested last weekend and it’s a must win game for Chelsea

      Open Controls
  19. Richarlidad
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    My team:

    Martinez, Pope
    Coleman, Dallas, Phillips, Shaw, Castage
    Bruno, Salah, Jota, Zaha, Traore
    Vardy, Calvert, Iheanacho

    ML Rival:

    Martinez, Fabianski
    TAA, Rudiger, Targett, Struijk, Dunk
    Salah, Jota, Son, Lingard, Gundogan
    Iheanacho, Kane, Watkins

    He's currently 18 points ahead of me. Do you think I should play my own game... or is the points gap big enough for me to make transfers based off his team? e.g. Get Bale this week instead of Son? What tranfers would you make if you were me? Cheers fella's.

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      how much itb and how many FT?

      Open Controls
      1. Richarlidad
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Ah yeah forgot that. 0FT & 0.0ITB lol

        Open Controls
        1. Richarlidad
          • 3 Years
          just now

          1FT*

          Open Controls
  20. YoungPretender
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Vardy, Nacho & Bruno > Ings, Bamford & Salah (-8)?

    Open Controls
  21. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Trust UEFA to come up with a game format that is bloated and gives loads of second chances, just like the actual football tournament. It is designed to maximize web traffic at the expense of being a good game, just like their tournament.

    Open Controls
    1. Would Ed Woodward
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I've played CL fantasy for the first time this season and it's actually pretty fun, maybe you should try it first.

      Open Controls
  22. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Also, can you believe the bare faced cheek of UEFA for wanting Covid rules to not apply to executives from their sponsors!

    Open Controls
  23. 007 [RoboKlopp]
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    On FH, is triple Leeds away at Burnley is too much?
    Dallas, Raph and Bamford.

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Too much imo.

      Prefer TAA, Digne & Stones over Dallas for this week.

      Open Controls
  24. EmreCan Hustle
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    On FH.
    37 points behind mini league leader.
    Doesn't matter if I finish 2k or 10k. Need to do something drastic to beat him.

    Fabianski
    TAA Digne Keane
    Salah Bale Mahrez Foden
    Kane DCL Ings
    -------------------------------------------
    Fabri Raphinha Coufal Mitchell

    Nothing in the bank.

    Overall thoughts?

    Punt on Aguero or Mendy perhaps?

    Rival has Son, Lingard, Salah, TAA, DCL and Kane.

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
  25. estheblessed
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    What to do here guys? 1FT, £0

    10 potentialyl playing
    --------------------------
    Martinez
    Konsa, Dias, Veltman, TAA
    Lingard, Son, Zaha
    Kane, DCL

    The rest
    -----------
    Johnstone, Nacho, Bruno, Rudiger, Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Greenwood to Jota if he is rested or the United match? Or Bruno for Mahrez?

      Open Controls
      1. estheblessed
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Good shout, is Mahrez nailed tho?

        Open Controls
        1. EmreCan Hustle
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I have him in my FH atm...I think he is as nailed as a City player can be.

          Open Controls
    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      I would get rid of Iheanacho or Greenwood.
      How much did you buy Iheanacho for? Can you afford Antonio / Bamford?

      Open Controls
      1. estheblessed
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Only 6.1. I would need to take hit to do that!

        Open Controls
  26. XX SMICER XX
    • 3 Years
    57 mins ago

    Hi all - chasing someone who will be around 30/40 points ahead of me after this gameweek. What transfers are best?

    A. Jota & Iheanacho to Lingard & Antonio (-4)
    B. JWP & Iheanacho to Raphinha/Harrison & Antonio (-4)
    C. Saiss & JWP to Dallas & Raphinha/Harrison (-4)

    Rival has Dallas & Lingard

    My team is (0.2ITB):
    Pickford
    Holgate Phillips Saiss Reguilon
    Salah Jota JWP Son
    Kane DCL
    Leno Holding Bruno Iheanacho

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      B with Raph

      Open Controls
    2. A-L
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      If chasing that much, I'd be finding a way to get in the likes of Bale, Aguero/Mahrez personally

      Open Controls
      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Rival currently doesn’t have Son.
        Like the idea of Mahrez, struggling to find a route into my side

        Open Controls
  27. ZimZalabim
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    IMO I dont think KDB deserves to be in the team of the year, stats wise there is no case
    but even his influence has been not as much as previous seasons, some games he has been very influential but not as much as previous seasons and he has missed a lot of games this year as well.

    For me Bruno, Gundo, Kante should be the midfield three in the usual 4-3-3 formation TOTY.

    But even JWP, Soucek, Rice, Mount, Kova deserve a mid slot ahead of him.

    What are peoples thoughts ?

    Open Controls
    1. Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      Gundo definitely pips KdB if ou consider league performances alone (as one should)

      And then Bruno, and Kante/Rice as holding mid.

      Open Controls
    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      I think Mount and Grealish should have been in the TOTY.
      Kante has been fantastic recently, not sure if he has been the full season.
      Agree with Gundo over De Bruyne

      Open Controls
  28. PP6
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    Is this worth a -8?

    Maguire Bruno Zaha -> Foden Mané Digne.

    Open Controls
    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not at this stage surely

      Open Controls
  29. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

You need to be logged in to post a comment.