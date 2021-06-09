178
  1. Party time
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    We can make transfers every day?

    1. Party time
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      like does it come with 1ft every day for the groups

      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        36 mins ago

        No. Next Matchday transfer window opens after the Matchday deadline.

    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      Transfers or substitutions?

      Can make transfers every day, 2 free transfers each of the first three rounds.

      1. Party time
        • 2 Years
        36 mins ago

        Transfers.

        Ok, got it. Thanks

        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          31 mins ago

          Check the rules cos they're mad if you haven't seen UCL rules. No matter how good they are fill your bench with players playing latest in the Matchday so you can sub them in. This will snare loads who don't check the rules.

          1. Party time
            • 2 Years
            28 mins ago

            Yeah. It is completely different from fpl

    3. Fletch69
        3 mins ago

        Agreed, especially if you have Spanish players on Day 4. Need someone playing on Day 5 in case they drop out

    4. JLAEST
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      RMT, LL2:
      Bachmann/Çakir
      Spinnazzola, Kjaer, Wijndal, Denayer, P. Torres
      Eriksen, F. Torres, Soucek, Alaba, Berardi
      Lukaku, Kane, Depay

      Torres may yet become someone else, and I may go for Donnarumma+4.5 instead of Spinazzola+Çakir. MD3 the only "planned" sub would be Soucek.
      Thoughts?

      1. Tricky FC
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        I like it overall.
        Would personally do donnaruma+maehle

      2. Fletch69
          just now

          I like it aside from not having anyone playing Day 5.

          If either of your Spanish players drop out you have nobody to step in last day

      3. buzzkill
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Afternoon folks, after many (many!) drafts I think I'm pretty much settled on this, providing there's no complete covid outbreak in the Spainish camp,

        Wondered if anyone cared to share their thoughts please?

        CR7 (5) - Lukaku (2) - Depay (3)
        Eriksen - FTorres (4) - Carrasco - Beradi (1)
        Rodriquez - Kjaer - Denayer

        Hradecky - Nego - Alioski - PTorres

        Any glaring errors guys? Pretty happy with that captain sequence. Shame there's no France but can't have them all.

        Plan is to LL in 2

        1. buzzkill
          • 5 Years
          48 mins ago

          D'oh!

          Donnarumma is my other goalie

        2. antis0cial
          • 5 Years
          37 mins ago

          Looks good, unsure if Erikson is worth the price tag.

          1. buzzkill
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Fair comment, I just think that if Denmark score then surely Eriksen has to be involved and they have to score, right? Favourable group and his stats cannot be overlooked.

        3. Fletch69
            34 mins ago

            Donnaruma and Hradecky play same day on MD2 so you can only use 1 of them.

            Think there are better 5.5m defenders than Rodriguez.

            And of course Nego is 1 pointer. Tempted to do that myself though but the Covid thing is making me stick with 15 possible point scorers

            1. trinzoo
              • 6 Years
              30 mins ago

              Donnaruma plays on Friday man!

            2. Dr. Rog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              29 mins ago

              i dont think any defender in the game has a higher ceiling than Rodriquez. Sure the expectation of his score might be lower, but the variance higher. In a game where its 15 choose 11 then you want picks that are high variance.

              1. buzzkill
                • 5 Years
                13 mins ago

                I'm really happy with the Rodriquez pick, one of the first names on my teamsheet and one of very few I haven't changed including CR7 and Lukaku. I pick him every tournament so and have fond memories so I hope I'm not being swayed by nostalgia but on set pieces including penalties means he practically picks himself. Selected him mainly for attacking returns.

                1. Dr. Rog
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 min ago

                  i suspect if he were a 5.5 mid, on pens, everyone would have him in that alaba/yaciki spot.

                  of course with clean sheets as well he is stupidly good value, but then again so are the 4.5 defenders he is competing with

          • Dr. Rog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            25 mins ago

            have a very similar team (without nego of course)

            worth having a think about how you would deal with Berardi not starting (straight switch to Jorginho, upgrade to Chiesa, no Italian?). actually same applies to the scenario of Bastoni starting.

            you will have half an hour or so to decide on Friday, so i reckon a bit of pre-thought will help you deal with that with a clear head.

            1. buzzkill
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              It would be straight swap to Jorginho for the penalties. As you say I'll wait till just before the deadline to see the lineup and do the switcharoo if I need to. Thank you for the help

        4. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          With the 15 choose 11 format and stick/twist on captains Im thinking that scores will be a lot tighter within mini leagues.

          Its likely everyone will get at least 6 from their captain, and you can sub out 4 blankers so you probably end up with >2 scores from the majority of the team.

          1. dbeck
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            13 mins ago

            yeah, hits hurt so much more, so avoid at all costs

        5. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Give people a forum and a fantasy game, and they will build a template.

        6. FC Hakkebøf
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Who are argueably the best teams to target? Hungary, Finland and North Macedonia?

          1. dbeck
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            14 mins ago

            North Macedonia, Finland and Slovakia

            Hungry have two homes games in the only stadium allowed to be at capacity, could put up a fight imo

            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Tough auld group though. They drew with us yesterday and we are very poor. They're still capable of a few goals but will be over achieving to win a point.

        7. dbeck
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Who are the Portuguese center backs?

          Open Controls
          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            56 mins ago

            Dias and Pepe

          2. dbeck
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            55 mins ago

            sorry should be who plays alongside Dias as he's nailed but budget doesnt stretch that far

          3. Fletch69
              50 mins ago

              Definitely Pepe over Fonte?

            • JLAEST
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Pepe, no doubts. Fonte was in doubt to be called up even, and Pepe was on the team of the season for Porto plus is one of the captains.
              Source: I'm Portuguese

          4. FC Hakkebøf
            • 4 Years
            59 mins ago

            Imagine Belgium winning their group and then facing one of Portugal, Germany or France because one of those teams gets a 3rd place and is amongst the four best 3rd's. Winning that group is not ideal. Does that render Belgiums potential? If they win the first two they might as well play with subs in the last game.

            1. Dr. Rog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              13 mins ago

              its still ideal, sure there will be a 25% of getting a group of death team, but a 75% chance of getting a team like scotland as well

              1. FC Hakkebøf
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                According to the Uefa predictor the winner will face the 3rd place from that group if the third place finishes among the best 3rd's. As only two third place teams won't qualify it is highly likely that the winner will face a team from the death group.

                1. FC Hakkebøf
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Maybe I don't quite understand the predictor though..

            2. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Group of death third place like Germany could have a slim chance of qualifying with two points.

          5. OLA
              49 mins ago

              Seems like im settled on this, except one or two position (CR7/Kane insteaf of Griz, Wijnaldum instead of Grealish):

              Any thoughts are welcome pls

              Cakir
              Alba PTorres Kjer Denayer Alioski
              FTorres Berardi Grealish
              Lukaku Depay

              Subs Bachmann Griezmann Nego Jota.

              Still monitoring the coved-situation in Spain

            • Sterling Archer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              39 mins ago

              so will people be taking captaincy punts on the early games in the match days?

            • GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              39 mins ago

              The greatest punk ode to football ever written 🙂

              https://youtu.be/4O7qwQlORlM

            • Winston.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              36 mins ago

              In the official game....
              A. Depay + Alaba or
              B. Arnautovic + Wijnaldum ?

              1. deyell
                • 2 Years
                just now

                A

                I believe Sasa Kalajdzic will start instead of Arnautovic

            • deyell
              • 2 Years
              33 mins ago

              Which Portuguese defender starts against Hungary that is worth €5 or below?

              Open Controls
              1. JLAEST
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Pepe, nailed

            • FC Hakkebøf
              • 4 Years
              28 mins ago

              Is Pau Torres nailed on to start for Spain?

              Open Controls
              1. deyell
                • 2 Years
                16 mins ago

                Probably. Eric Garcia is not very good

              2. GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Seems to be.

