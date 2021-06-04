75
  1. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 50 mins ago

    Alioski.
    Boom.

  2. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 44 mins ago

    With spectators allowed in some form the home ground advantage could still play a role.. Belgium vs Ru$$ia played USSR...Scotland vs CRep in Glasgow

    1. Party time
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Interesting

  3. JohnnyRev7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 42 mins ago

    Finally got my act together on this. Anyone have any league codes going?

    Tried Deulofail's 34AGPQQP04 but that was invalid.

    My team name will be my FFS username.

    Thanks in advance. 🙂

    1. JohnnyRev7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      Ok, scrolled back through this totally non-user friendly 'forum' and ...eventually found Az's and David's codes.

      Anymore for anymore? 🙂

    2. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      What were the codes? Need to join some myself. None of my mates can be arsed

      1. JohnnyRev7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        Fantasy Football Scout: 13RHPLTV09

        FPL Black Box: 674ORLTP08

        🙂

    3. MARJE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      34AGPQQP04 worked for me

      Someone posted this yesterday:
      16WOJ5DM01

      1. JohnnyRev7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 11 mins ago

        And now Deulofail's 34AGPQQP04 works for me. UEFA.com is a seriously weird site.

        16WOJ5DM01 is 'noVARDY,noPARTY' which must be one of the users on here.

        I've entered both to give the false impression I have friends.

        Thanks Marje. 🙂

    4. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Thanks guys. Amazing.

    5. Indpush
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      I Deulofail's league at the end is that P04 or PO4?

      1. JohnnyRev7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        'P04' but it's hit and miss whether UEFA recognises it. Just keep trying.

  4. Az
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    First ever article like this from me - hope it’s useful!

    1. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Very. Tsygancov in my team now. You do realise you'd correctly priced him at the start then said he was 5m towards the end.

      You def sold him to me though. I think there'll be goals for both teams in Ukraine v Ned

      1. Az
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        One at the end is fanteam no?

        1. jayzico
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          ah ok gotcha. cheers AZ

    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      best one so far I thought
      and excellent video content - thankyou!

    3. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Appreciated : )

  5. Major League Shocker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    Finland 0-1 Estonia FT

    Not how you want to enter the Euros if you're Finland.

    1. Salarrivederci
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Some still believe Pukki will start a party though - be my guests 🙂

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Friendlies are not always a reliable indicator of what actually is going to happen once the real tournament starts, though.

  6. MARJE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    JAYZICO - League Codes

    FPL Blackbox:
    674ORLTP08

    FFS:
    13RHPLTV09

    1. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Thanks. Done squire.

  7. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Since the euro fantasy does not have bonus points, what captain score would you be happy to stick with?

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Two attacking returns is a stick for me. 9+ basically.

    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      8-9 points is a stick for me.

    3. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      it depends on how many bites at the cherry are left, and the quality of the players left. Agree 9+ is probably a stick at any point.

      Lets say a typical captain chain for arguments sake might be
      Chiesa > Lukaku > Depay > Torres > CR7
      Chiesa > Lukaku > Depay > Torres > Fonte/Silva

      But lets say you've had 3 blanks and Torres nets you 6. I reckon you'd twist if its CR7 but stick if its Fonte/Silva.

  8. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Spain must have a striker better than Morata

    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Italy are just clean sheet machines. If Bastoni is confirmed on the teamsheet at the start of MD1 it will just ruin the game.

    2. Boydinho
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Yes they have.

      Gerard Moreno that came in as RW and Aspas that didn’t get picked.

      The coach has his favourites like Morata, Diego Llorente, Eric Garcia to name a few and left better players out of the squad

  9. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Berardi, get in my team 🙂

  10. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Italy 2-0 up, Immobile Barella

  11. Konstaapeli
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Buendia to Arsenal? Could be very smart purchase.

    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      much happier with that than Odegaard.
      good purchase

      1. Konstaapeli
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        I'm with you there.

  12. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Check out North Macedonia today!

  13. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Draft 3.14159

    Hdarecky Simon
    Bonucci Maele Denayer Torres Fonte
    Jorg Alaba Tsygankov Foden Torres
    Lukaky Depay CR7

    Compromise is in midfield which seems reasonable as its hard to find any decent value there (plus you can at most sub out 2 defenders, but 3 mids) - i like the way the punts come first.

  14. Milkman Bruno
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Who will be in goal for Netherlands now? Kirk first choice?

      1. Milkman Bruno
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          *Krul

        • Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          coin flip
          avoid

      2. Alcapaul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Was initially set on Ericksen but might go for Insigne instead now. Insigne and Berardi double up could be good. What do you guys think?

      3. OneMan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Who are people planning to back at the bookies if anyone ? Portugal are 10/1, decent odds.

        1. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          I guess its discounting the fact that if France & England win the group then Portugal will have to navigate England in the R16

        2. FFSbet.com
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          England/France for me,think England will win it

        3. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/euro-2020-wallchart-predictor/

          Interestingly 9% of readers predicted Portugal as winners (I suspect a bit of bias with the readership there)
          24% France
          16% England
          13% Belgium

          I think it will be Portugal France final

        4. Toddy28
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            France for me to win it.. But 10/1 Portugal worth a shout at them odds IMO

          • Milkman Bruno
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              Belgium

          • Milkman Bruno
              1 hour, 54 mins ago

              So I’ve not played the Euros fantasy before. Obviously the ability to sub players after each match day is a huge advantage but is there some sense in pumping your money into the best 11/12 players and have some fodder? Or no?

              1. BOATIES FC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Good question! I've been pondering this, asi haven't played this format before and reckon u don't want fodder as subs will be much more useful. I'd like someone who has exeprience to confirm that's correct though...

                1. Milkman Bruno
                    1 min ago

                    I like a strong XI like this:

                    Donna
                    Alba, Spinazzola, Bonucci, Torres
                    Kdb, Hazard, F.Torres
                    Lukaku, Depay, Arnie

                    Hardicky, Kjaer, Fodder, Fodder

                2. GreennRed
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Not until knockout out stages for me. It reduces the scope for transferring in players or captain during the matchday. With more teams in league phase teams might have a cheap hitter from a so-called weaker nation, like Alioski. i Depending on who qualifies for last 16, with 5m extra, you might still get a few playing fodders. But if there's a pricy hitter you want , no hit round of 16, or QF WC lets you get a 4m fodder keeper and 4m fodder mid or defender to free up cash. Might even be worth holding onto an couple of eliminated 4m players in knockouts for same reason

              2. King Kohli
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 48 mins ago

                Best midfield starter at 4.5m and 5m?

                1. Milkman Bruno
                    48 mins ago

                    Get Alaba and Nego

                  • GreennRed
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Nego.

                2. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 39 mins ago

                  Pick a combo:
                  A. Kane Carrasco
                  B. Lukaku Foden

                  1. Milkman Bruno
                      1 hour, 37 mins ago

                      Lukaku edges Kane for me. You think Foden is nailed?

                      1. Magic Zico
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 35 mins ago

                        Without De Bruyne, still Lukaku better? Foden not sure but if I have to back an England mid, he's the one and hope he starts the first game.

                        1. Milkman Bruno
                            1 hour, 33 mins ago

                            Had KDB been ruled out? I didn’t realise sorry.

                            1. Magic Zico
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              1 hour, 23 mins ago

                              He seems to be out at least for the first game I understood

                      2. Party time
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 7 mins ago

                        B but Foden isn’t nailed same as Carrasco

                    • Party time
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 12 mins ago

                      Sterling has been to 3 major tournaments for England & hasn’t scored a single goal.

                      Let that sink in. Sterling is pants

                      1. anish10
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 8 mins ago

                        He will still start knowing Southgate

                        1. Party time
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 7 mins ago

                          Obviously 😆

                      2. GreennRed
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 1 min ago

                        Good footballer but won't score many goals in tight games. I'd pick Grealish over him or Foden if I was Southgate though just because Grealish can raise his game against greater opposition. Foden isn't used to that cos City usually dominate but no reason he can't do it when England have tougher opposition.

                    • 1justlookin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 10 mins ago

                      What are croatia like these days? Will they be much of a threat to england.

                    • anish10
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 8 mins ago

                      How’s this draft

                      Hdrakey- Donurumma
                      Allioski - Muenier - Torres - Wijndal - Bednerak
                      Foden - Gundogan - Malinovskyi - F.Torres - Alaba
                      Lukaku - Depay - Immobile

                    • mattb481
                        1 hour ago

                        Hi all,

                        Playing in some sort of mutant fantasy league with work - no subs or changes to an initial 12-man team.

                        Points centred around goals/motm (0points for an assist). If you could pick any 3 midfielders money no object who would you go for?

                        Cheers

                      • Finding Timo
                          52 mins ago

                          Hi better front 3 than Lukuku , mba & Depay ?

                          1. Milkman Bruno
                              3 mins ago

                              I like your name. He is offside btw.

                            • GreennRed
                              • 9 Years
                              1 min ago

                              I think Mbappe is a better option without Benzema lurking and vice versa.

                          2. KAPTAIN KANE
                            • 4 Years
                            34 mins ago

                            Did anyone workout the dead team of the season? I.e players from GW1 all the way the through with no transfers/chips etc and the total points it would have got?

                            1. KAPTAIN KANE
                              • 4 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              The reason I ask is because I think my GW2 WC must be close to it, had Kane, Son, Bruno, Dallas, Martinez etc in it

                          3. Aubamazette
                            • 6 Years
                            30 mins ago

                            Granted all start A or B?

                            Arnautovic Wijnaldum Meunier
                            Or
                            Depay Alaba Denayer

                          4. jacob1986
                            • 3 Years
                            10 mins ago

                            Is Viktor Tsyhankov going to start in the euros? I couldn't see him in the squad for the Northern Ireland game; he seems to have only played the Bahrain game in the last few games. He doesn't seem to have started many games for the ukraine.

                          5. sirmorbach
                            • 4 Years
                            just now

                            Is Berghuis a starter for Netherlands?

