  1. Whats the Mata?
    Thoughts on Swierczok (5.5 fwd) from Poland to partner Lewandowski upfront in the first game against Slovakia?

    He's started both the pre tournament friendlies as well and with Milik and Piatek out, he could be a great option just for MD1.

  2. fusen
    Has there been any discussion over the thicker VAR lines?

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57435400

    Is everyone going to start with Werner now?

  3. JJO
    Best 11millions mid combo?

    1. schlupptheweek
      Berardi/Elmas and any 7.0M (there's loads e.g. Mount, Carrasco, Malinovsky, Zielinski etc.)

  4. schlupptheweek
    2 questions:
    Despite the poor 1st 2 fixtures is Gosens a likely starter for Germany. His statistics for a 5.0M defender are very impressive
    Is Kalajdzic likely to start? He looks worth the 0.5M over Arnautovic based on his fitness and great Bundesliga season. However there seems to be a consensus that the manager is reluctant to play both together. Weghorst is the best alternative.

    1. dunas_dog
      Arnautovic looked sharp when came in in last friendly- I think he will start

      1. dunas_dog
        * And think Gosens a good differential option at 5 m

  5. Mane Mane Mane
      Very random question..
      Which combo scores more over the first 3 games?

      A) Kane for first 3, and Jota for one game swapping to Griezmann for last 2.

      B) Depay for first 3, and Jota for one game swapping to Kane for last 2.

      Please help out, as random as the question is…

    • dunas_dog
      Best option in 8-9 m range ( got Insigne)

      A Eriksen
      B Wijnaldum
      C Foden

      1. RLew
        I prefer Eriksen, but I also have Depay. I could see going Wijnaldum.

    • Garlana
      My first draft shared here, anyone unlikely to play?

      Donna
      Kjaer, denayer, bednerak
      Eriksen, wijnaldum, insigne, berradi
      Kane, Memphis, Lukaku

      Hradrcky, Torres, wjnadel, nego

      1. dunas_dog
        Think Bednarek not in squad for last friendly as picked up knock so watch out for that- perhaps double Dane defence with Maehle? Otherwise looks good

    • dunas_dog
      Down to this choice - which would you pick?

      A Ronaldo Berardi 1 Alaba + .5 m or 2 Elmas
      B Jota Insigne Arnautovic

    • Shark Team
      I'd advise England to come 2nd in their group

      1. RangersWereLiquidated
          3rd

          Scotland
          Croatia
          England

      2. Pep Roulette
        Ristovski or Puchacz?

        1. dunas_dog
          Risto

          1. Pep Roulette
            Cheers mate

      3. dunas_dog
        Final team- probably too template but gtg or any glaring errors?

        Hradecky
        Wijndal Maehle Kjaer Denayer
        Eriksen Zieliński Alba Berardi (1)
        Lukaku (2) Depay (3)

        Simón Ronaldo (5) F Torres (4) P Torres

        1. dunas_dog
          .* oops Alba is Alaba

        2. Pep Roulette
          I've the exact same team. Just Hinteregger instead of Kjaer.

          1. Pep Roulette
            So I'd say GTG!

            1. dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              Cheers- good luck!

      4. OneDennisBergkamp
        any paid EURO 2020 leagues i can join?

      5. Who are all Lukakus
        Correct me if I am wrong but I think this team is perfect for LL3 strategy.

        Hradecky Bachmann

        Cancelo PTorres Wijndal Denayer Alioski

        FTorres Wijnaldum Olmo Jorginho Berardi

        Kane Lukaku Depay

        1. Utopsis
          Isn't Schalger 1st choice keeper for Austria? Played all the qualifiers

      6. sirmorbach
        Schmeichel / Hradecky
        Wijndal / Kjaer / Denayer / P. Torres / Alioski
        Eriksen / F. Torres / Chiesa / Soucek / Yazici
        Kane / Lukaku / Memphis

        Good to go? Wish I could put Foden in there, but I like the balance

        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          Chiesa playing?

          1. sirmorbach
            We'll know before the deadline, so he can become Berardi if it comes to that

      7. Tiamani Warrior
        % chance of De Gea starting for Spain?

