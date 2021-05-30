8
  1. Tricky FC
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 22 mins ago

    Will players get points for balls recovered like on champions league or not?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      No, but the ball boys will.

  2. 03farmboy
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 4 mins ago

    Anybody got any draft teams yet for the euros?

    1. gart888
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      My 2nd draft:

      Mbappe - Lukaku - Moreno
      KDB - Gini - Torres - Kimmich - Nego
      Meunier - Garcia - De Ligt - Kjaer - Bednarek
      Cillessen - Hradecky

  3. Cheeto__Bandito
      58 mins ago

      The winner of FPL this year has 1 top 100k finish and no top 10k finishes in the past 12 years, which changed this year. Being close to winning takes alot of luck, but coming top 10k relatively consistently takes skill.

