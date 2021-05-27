18
Euro 2020 May 27

Euro 2020 Fantasy strategy: How do the chips work and when should we use them?

Having provided you with a general overview of the official UEFA Euro 2020 Fantasy game, we now turn our attention to strategy.

We’ve roped in the help of European football buff FFFrog for assistance with these articles, the first of which focused on captaincy.

Now we concentrate on the chips: how do they work and when is the best time to use them?

As is the case with Fantasy Premier League, there are chips to use in UEFA Euro 2020 Fantasy.

The two chips in question, Wildcard and Limitless, can be used at any time, while unlimited transfers (essentially a second Wildcard) are granted between the group stage and the last 16.

Wildcard

As with FPL, the Wildcard offers unlimited transfers for one week, allowing you to completely change your team. These transfers are permanent, unlike the Limitless chip which we’ll look at later. You only get one Wildcard throughout the tournament, although there are unlimited transfers between the group stage and knockout stage.

You still have to build a team to the budget allowed at the stage of the competition you use it, which is €100m in the group stage and €105m in the knockout rounds.

For example, if you use your Wildcard on Matchday 2, you can completely change your Matchday 1 team permanently. 

Limitless

The Limitless chip is an upgraded version of FPL’s Free Hit. However, whilst Free Hit just allows unlimited transfers, Limitless gives you unlimited transfers on an unlimited budget for one Matchday only. As with the Wildcard, it can only be used once. 

This is a chip with a massive potential upside, so you need to think hard about when to use it. The opportunity to have Messrs Ronaldo, Lewandowski, De Bruyne, Kane, Bale, Fernandes and Gnabry in your Fantasy team at the same time is one you don’t get very often. 

Chip Tips

So how should you use these chips?

Well, there are two schools of thought on this.

The first is to use them both in the group stage, essentially planning your team one week at a time. You could use both the Wildcard or the Limitless in Matchday 2 and 3, meaning you can just chase points Matchday by Matchday, trying to get ahead of the pack early on.

This is a method that has a huge upside. The group stage has the most teams taking part, the weakest nations involved and the most goals per game scored. There’s a lot of room to chase differentials and get ahead that way. 

However, the downside to this method comes in the knockout stage. With half the teams eliminated in every round, you could wind up having to take numerous hits just to field 11 players if you get your initial last-16 team selection wrong.

This is most relevant between the round-of-16 and quarter-finals, where you only get three transfers despite eight teams being knocked out. 

This brings us to the other popular method for using chips.

With this approach, you use Limitless on Matchday 3. This means that you plan your initial team for the first two Matchdays, then use the unlimited transfers and budget from Limitless to target teams who need to attack heavily to make it to the knockout stages or big nations who have already qualified.

Using Limitless in Matchday 3 allows you to chase points in the group stage without going all out and risking falling behind later in the competition.

You would then save your Wildcard for the quarter-finals, taking a lot of pressure away from your unlimited transfer selection between the group stage and knockout rounds. Essentially, this is a safer method than using both chips early on.

Depending on what sort of Fantasy player you are, you’ll probably use one of these two strategies to suit you.

