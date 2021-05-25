Euro 2020 Fantasy strategy guide: How best to pick and swap captains on a Matchday

Having provided you with a general overview of the official UEFA Euro 2020 Fantasy game, we now turn our attention to strategy.

We’ve roped in the help of European football buff FFFrog for assistance with these articles – the first of which focuses on captaincy.

CAPTAINCY

For any UEFA Champions League Fantasy players, the Euro 2020 Fantasy substitutions system will be familiar. For Fantasy Premier League players, not so much.

Let’s start with the nice and easy bit.

As with FPL and most Fantasy games, captaincy doubles the points of the selected player within any given Matchday (the equivalent of a Gameweek).

But with Euro 2020 Fantasy, you get multiple bites of the cherry – so there’s much less risk of you being left cursing a one-pointer from a substitute.

Within Euro 2020 Fantasy, each round of fixtures (eg the first set of group games) makes up a Matchday.

Matchday 1 (see the image above) starts with Turkey v Italy on June 11 and ends with France v Germany four days later.

Matchday 2 begins on June 16 with Finland v Russia, etc and so on.

You can pick a captain for each separate calendar day (eg Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday etc) of each Matchday, changing from day to day to maximise chances of success – although only one captain will ultimately get you double the score.

So once you’ve settled on a haul, don’t continue to change your captaincy, as moving it to a new player will mean the original asset loses their double points.

Let’s give an example.

Matchday 1 kicks off in Rome on Friday 11 June, with Italy facing Turkey. This is the only Euro 2020 fixture on this day, so there’s only one game to pick a captain from.

Let’s say you select Italian frontman Ciro Immobile (10m) for the armband but he blanks against Turkey’s strong defence, only getting two appearance points (which comes to four when doubled for captaincy).

On Saturday 12 June, there are three Euro 2020 games being played. You could swap the captain’s armband from Immobile to Gareth Bale (9.5m), Christian Eriksen (9m) or Kevin De Bruyne (11.5m), amongst many others.

You could continue swapping your captaincy every day up until after the final Group H fixture, France v Germany, on Tuesday 15 June – but if you’re happy with a haul, there’s no need to do so.

The captaincy would then reset and you could pick a new skipper every day of Matchday 2.

Captaincy Tips

It’s a good idea to plan ahead to make sure you have a captain playing on every calendar day. This can really help to chase the big scores which get you ahead of the crowd in short-form tournaments like this one.

Players from strong teams playing weak opposition, the goalscoring or penalty-taking talisman of a team or a defender with an eye for goal can all be great captaincy picks in the Euro 2020 Fantasy game.

For example, on Matchday 1, you could build a team around Fede Chiesa (7m), Romelu Lukaku (11m), Harry Kane (11.5m), Alvaro Morata (9m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (12m). This would give you a strong captaincy option on each day of Matchday 1, allowing you to maximise the possibilities of a mega-haul.

