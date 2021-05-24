110
Euro 2020 May 24

How to play UEFA Euro 2020 Fantasy: rules, scoring, chips, captains and subs

110 Comments
Fantasy Football Scout will be the home of the European Championships’ Fantasy game this summer.

From the summer tournament’s curtain-raising clash between Turkey and Italy on Friday, June 11, you can read about and discuss every kick of the ball right the way through until the final.

We will cover every Euro 2020 match in the form of Scout Notes and Members articles using our access to Opta’s data for the competition.

And we will have detailed breakdowns of every participating nation in the build-up to Euro 2020 too, picking out their key creators, goal-scorers and defensive rocks from qualifying as well as predicting their most likely starting XIs.

But first: a guide to the official Fantasy game.

HOW DOES THE EURO 2020 FANTASY GAME WORK?

READ THE EURO 2020 RULES IN FULL

There are seven Euro 2020 matchdays in total, corresponding to the three rounds of games in the group stage, plus the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

As in Fantasy Premier League, you select two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards with a budget of €100.0m, a figure which rises to €105.0m from the knockout stages onwards.

There is a limit on how many players you can select from one national team which changes as the tournament progresses.

  • For the group stage, you can pick a maximum of three players from the same team
  • For the round of 16, you can pick a maximum of four players from the same team
  • For the quarter-finals, you can pick a maximum of five players from the same team
  • For the semi-finals, you can pick a maximum of six players from the same team
  • For the final, you can pick a maximum of eight players from the same team

CAPTAINS AND SUBSTITUTIONS

Like the UEFA Champions League Fantasy offering, the Euro 2020 Fantasy game allows managers to change captains throughout a Gameweek and make substitutions between matchdays too.

TRANSFERS

PhaseNumber of free transfers
Before tournament startsUnlimited
During group stage2 per matchday
Before round of 16Unlimited
Before quarter-finals3
Before semi-finals5
Before final5

For every transfer you make beyond your quota of free transfers, you’ll have four points deducted from your points total, just as you would in FPL.

HOW DO PLAYERS SCORE POINTS?

There are several similarities between FPL scoring and the points on offer at Euro 2020.

The key differences include an additional point for long-range goals, two points for winning penalties and a deduction of one for conceding a spot-kick.

ActionPoints
All players
Appearance1
60 mins on pitch2
Long-range goal1
Assist3
Winning a penalty2
Conceding a penalty-1
Missing a penalty-2
Yellow card-1
Red card-3
Own goal-2
Goalkeepers
Scoring a goal6
Saving a penalty5
Clean sheet*4
Every 3 saves1
Every 2 goals conceded-1
Defenders
Scoring a goal6
Clean sheet*4
Every 2 goals conceded-1
Midfielders
Scoring a goal5
Clean sheet*1
Forwards
Scoring a goal4

Points only awarded when the player plays at least 60 minutes.

WHO GETS THE ASSIST?

A player gets points for an assist whenever he plays the final pass, cross, header or shot which leads to a goal. This also applies to set plays (corners, free-kicks and throw-ins).

Players also get points for an assist if a goal is scored on the rebound when they’ve shot against the post, bar, goalkeeper or defender.

They’ll also get points for an assist when their pass, shot or cross leads to an own goal. Players that win a penalty won’t get points for an assist – instead, they’ll get two points for winning the penalty.

Only one player can get points for an assist for any one goal.

When a goal is scored from a solo run or dribble, no player will be credited with the assist.

ARE THERE ANY CHIPS?

gameweek-3-best-punts 1

Euro 2020 Fantasy managers will have access to two chips during the tournament, the Wildcard and Limitless chip.

Wildcard

The Wildcard gives you the chance to change your squad as much as you like. When you play it you can make free unlimited transfers, and any players you transfer in will stay in your squad once that matchday has finished.

The normal rules for automatic substitutions, manual substitutions and captain changes still apply when playing your Wildcard, as well as formation constraints and the number of players you can pick from one team.

If you’ve already made transfers ahead of a matchday and you then play your Wildcard, the transfers you’ve made previously will be cancelled, along with any points deductions. To play your Wildcard, select ‘Activate wildcard’ and then confirm the transfers you’d like to make. This chip can be used only once. Once you’ve played it, it can’t be cancelled.

Limitless

Limitless gives you the chance to change your squad for one matchday only. When you play it, you get unlimited free transfers for that matchday with no budget restrictions. Once the matchday has finished, your squad will return to how it was before you played Limitless.

The normal rules for automatic substitutions, manual substitutions and captain changes still apply when playing Limitless, as well as formation constraints and the number of players you can pick from one team.

If you’ve already made transfers ahead of a matchday and you then play Limitless, the transfers you’ve made previously will be cancelled, along with any points deductions.

To play your Limitless, select ‘Activate Limitless’ and then confirm the transfers you’d like to make.

This chip can be used only once. Once you’ve played it, it can’t be cancelled.

JOIN OUR MINI-LEAGUE

Euro 2020 postponed until next year after UEFA talks

You can join the Fantasy Football Scout Euro 2020 mini-league using the code: 13RHPLTV09

  1. iCon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 hours, 23 mins ago

    Anyone know why there are only stats for players from 14 teams players in the OPTA stats for the 2020 qualifying yet there's 24 teams in the tournament?

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      12 hours, 17 mins ago

      We've got the tech guys trying to fix that very soon - I think it's a hangover from the World Cup and the 14 qualified teams from Europe in that.

      1. iCon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 hours, 9 mins ago

        Ok, cheers!

  2. Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 hours, 21 mins ago

    El Ghazi finished with 10 goals! 😯 Healthy underlying data too...

    1. Toughie
      • 5 Years
      12 hours, 16 mins ago

      He will probably be 6.5m to 7.0m next season which will mean he won't be many teams

    2. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      12 hours, 1 min ago

      Yeah, shoots on sight, on pens... lots to like.

      Unfortunately I don't see him as a regular starter next season though, unless we get injuries.

    3. Black Knights
      • 9 Years
      11 hours, 59 mins ago

      Traore has 14 goal contributions too. Not sure if they can both fit with Grealish long term, or which one would be preferred if one needed to make way. But very impressive from both of them really.

      Watkins had an excellent season too.

      1. avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        11 hours, 57 mins ago

        Traore is definitely one to monitor, improved as the season went on. Good shout that.

        1. Black Knights
          • 9 Years
          11 hours, 55 mins ago

          It was great to watch them/you this year. The clean sheets dried up a little without Jack being able to control the games so much, but you still managed to score plenty of goals consistently, which was great for our FPL assets.

          1. avfc82
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            11 hours, 52 mins ago

            Yeah, Martinez, Grealish, Watkins, and El Ghazi at times, were really good assets. If we can bring in a new no. 10 during the summer to replace Barkley, we can hopefully finish top half next season.

            1. Black Knights
              • 9 Years
              11 hours, 47 mins ago

              I reckon so mate. I had Emi from GW3-GW38, Grealish from LIV until the injury, and Watkins for almost all of the time after Arsenal away, minus a week or two.

              Up there with Leeds as the neutrals' favourites to watch.

    4. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 hours, 56 mins ago

      Brought him in as Gundogan replacement, got to say performed better than I expected.

      Was bit worried when Grealish came back that he might be dropped but it wasnt the case so who knows might be regular starter next season.

    5. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 hours, 50 mins ago

      One to keep an eye on, but imho Aston Villa's performance next season can be very unpredictable. For half a season they were playing like a top side, them for 2 or 3 months like a relegation team, only to finish the season strongly. Hard to say what we can expect from them. So at the start if the season I'm going to rather avoid them, and see how they play (apart maybe from Grealish, but depends on a price).

      1. avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        11 hours, 46 mins ago

        Yeah, that's fair.

        Depends on fixtures really, but I expect Martinez will be overpriced.

      2. Black Knights
        • 9 Years
        11 hours, 45 mins ago

        I think it was quite natural/expected for them to drop off a little when Grealish got injured, as he's so key to how they play. But they adjusted quite well in the end.

      3. Sgt Frank Drebin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 hours, 25 mins ago

        To be honest, just been thinking, that the same could be applied to Liverpool.

    6. Hint
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 hours, 49 mins ago

      If El Ghazi started every week he'd be a very good option but it's unlikely. He's a better fantasy asset than footballer and I don't see him in Villa's first choice line up next season.

      Sadly there may be less Villa bargains next season but who knows.

  3. KAALI_DAAL
      11 hours, 59 mins ago

      10K overall and 20th in my country.

      Not a bad FPL season.

      1. Echoes
          11 hours, 43 mins ago

          Congrats. Well done.

        • Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          11 hours, 31 mins ago

          Very well done. Was 2nd in my country. Will go for 1st next time.

        • DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
          • 8 Years
          11 hours, 30 mins ago

          Good stuff

      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 7 Years
        11 hours, 55 mins ago

        Anyone got a Euro team yet?

        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          11 hours, 54 mins ago

          Don't think I got the energy, might just enjoy football without all the points drama.

          1. KAALI_DAAL
              11 hours, 53 mins ago

              Same

          2. Kabayan
            • 4 Years
            11 hours, 48 mins ago

            Auto complete for now

          3. Echoes
              11 hours, 47 mins ago

              Same x2

            • LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              11 hours, 43 mins ago

              For now they have provisional squads with players they thought may play. Ramos is there with stagerring 17% ownership. I will wait when all squads will be released and then try to create ma own:)

            • Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              11 hours, 34 mins ago

              Not playing. I'm only gonna play FanTeam because the value there is too good to pass up.

              1. Little Red Lacazette
                • 4 Years
                11 hours, 30 mins ago

                Link to this?

                1. panda07
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  10 hours, 58 mins ago

                  https://www.fanteam.com/p/euro2020
                  I think you need to be from the UK to play

                  1. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    10 hours, 51 mins ago

                    You don't have to be from the UK only. I'm not in the UK and I can play.

                    1. panda07
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      10 hours, 50 mins ago

                      Ah ok, I can't play in Ireland anyway

                  2. Little Red Lacazette
                    • 4 Years
                    10 hours, 48 mins ago

                    Just a few select countries.

            • Indpush
              • 3 Years
              10 hours, 9 mins ago

              I've had one for a few days

            • SwissWavey
              • 7 Years
              7 hours, 55 mins ago

              I've got one but it'll change several times, I'm sure.
              Just today I had to change it to take Ramos out.

          4. Scratch
            • 11 Years
            11 hours, 50 mins ago

            This looks a pretty decent fantasy game for the Euros but I think having Wildcard AND Limitless is a mistake for a competition with only 7 rounds. It means there's very little need for planning ahead.

            I would probably:

            Pick new squad for GW1
            New squad w/ Limitless for GW2
            New squad w/ WC for GW3 (expecting some big players rested)
            Unlimited transfers before RO16
            By quarter and semi finals most squads probably all look the same anyway

            1. avfc82
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              11 hours, 48 mins ago

              Yep, build a good team GW1, simply focusing on the opening round of fixtures.

              GW2 Limitless, GW3 WC looks like the plan.

              Essentially 3 x FH's in the Group Stage.

            2. Stoichkov#8
              • 5 Years
              11 hours, 11 mins ago

              It was always like this in Fantasy Euro/WC games.
              If you had good GW1 and picked the right players than you finish high but if you had bad start than there is very small chance you will get decent rank as its too short time to chase plus later most teams look very similar as template is strong.
              One year I finished really high (126 or something) as had great GW1 but few times it was real pain to chase after meh start.

              1. Stoichkov#8
                • 5 Years
                11 hours, 9 mins ago

                *damn, I even played Fantasy Copa America once (it wasnt in my language or in English so had few problems 🙂

            3. Indpush
              • 3 Years
              9 hours, 58 mins ago

              Ya boring. If in a mini-league, I'd prefer having a rule where no use of either chips allowed.

          5. Echoes
              11 hours, 44 mins ago

              Really have this feeling, if I play Euro fantasy and don't take a much needed break from fantasy games, I seriously might not sign up for FPL next season due to exhaustion. Is this the sign of hitting your midlife stage?

              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                11 hours, 39 mins ago

                Nah. I'm not that old yet & don't play Fantasy Football in the off-season. Just nice to have a break & come back recharged for next season.

              2. el polako
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                11 hours, 38 mins ago

                You know you old when you prefer quiet night in and early bed to going out and getting off your face.

                But yes I know what you saying, it's been a difficult year and tough fpl season so break is very much needed otherwise some of us may simply burn out.

              3. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                11 hours, 36 mins ago

                18 days left for deadline:) You will be wellrested and hungry:)

              4. Toughie
                • 5 Years
                11 hours, 35 mins ago

                Unless all your mates are playing euro fantasy, there is literally no point to it.

                Just enjoy the summer

            • Sgt Frank Drebin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              11 hours, 38 mins ago

              Do you think Leeds players will still be such a good value next season? Their price will most probably rise significantly (how much do you think Bamford be? 8.5m? He got almost 200 points after all...) and I'm afraid they will regress a bit. I absolutely admired them this season, but let's be honest, they don't have that great players (but maybe they will spend a lot in the summer?). Im inclined to avoid them at the start doing the next season. As a great Bielsa fan I hope I will be wrong though.

              1. el polako
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                11 hours, 34 mins ago

                All depends on pricing, might be tempted by 1 or 2 - maybe some new additions ?

                Anyway Stuart Dallas forever in our hearts !!

              2. Toughie
                • 5 Years
                11 hours, 32 mins ago

                Their defence might still be decent value as most of their cb's played bit part this season

                I think Arsenal might be the team that provides best value in terms of price and no European football.

              3. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                11 hours, 32 mins ago

                No, but importantly they'll probably keep ahold of many of their key players (maybe not Raphinha).

                As long as Bielsa is there that squad will be performing to a high standard.

              4. Major League Shocker
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                11 hours, 28 mins ago

                Yeah, 8.0-8.5m is often a pretty bad price point for forwards. You have players who have overachieved the previous season and can't justify that type of price (Ings this year, Wilson for relegation-bound Bournemouth the previous year).

                We may actually wind up on players like Llorente (great on baps and still probably 4.5).

              5. Black Knights
                • 9 Years
                11 hours, 26 mins ago

                Dallas will become a midfielder you'd imagine, so Alioski becomes the only defender with any attacking potential. Is Berardi their first choice? He could be cheap.

                Raphinha is clearly a good player, but will go up to 7m-8m? Bamford will increase a bit too.

                I'm keeping an eye on Rodrigo, who might just go under the radar.

                1. chocolove
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  10 hours, 33 mins ago

                  Berardi leave the club along with Pablo, mate

                  1. Black Knights
                    • 9 Years
                    10 hours, 30 mins ago

                    Ah OK, cheers.

              6. Baines on Toast...
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                10 hours, 53 mins ago

                Defenders - 5.0
                Midfielders - Dallas 6.5, Raph/Harrison 7-7.5
                Forwards - Bamford 8/8.5

                I think Rodrigo (7ish) may be the bet.

                Open Controls
                1. Baines on Toast...
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  10 hours, 52 mins ago

                  Their problem is generally goal involvement is low for everyone. But Bam Bam good value if nailed (he won't be).

              7. Rasping Drive
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                9 hours, 36 mins ago

                I think Bamford will be 8.0. Outside chance he’s 7.5; that’s what Jimenez was at after his breakout season (although he did start out at 0.5 less than Bamford).

              8. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                9 hours, 19 mins ago

                Alioski is a must own for me. Plenty of attacking potential and is on penalties

            • Stoichkov#8
              • 5 Years
              11 hours, 32 mins ago

              I was playing all Fantasy Euro and Fantasy WC in last years but I think that this year will take a break and will simply watch some football without any points/plans/transfer/chips in my mind.
              Nice time to relax before next FPL season and enjoy real football as I even forgot how it was before FPL came into my life.

              Anyway GL for all who will play it. Hope you will have fun.

              1. shirtless
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                11 hours, 24 mins ago

                I'm definitely having a break!

            • Sabina_S
              • 6 Years
              11 hours, 32 mins ago

              I've heard that the reason Andy has sadly quit FFS videos is that he's starting a new YouTube channel "Let's Walk Riley"!

            • diesel001
              • 4 Years
              11 hours, 4 mins ago

              Today, you will see a lot of people post about how they went from OR 500k after GW19 to OR 10k after GW38 (or similar type posts). Those people are, IMO, right to brag / boast about their performance as they have done very well. However, it needs to be remembered that this type of performance is a statistical exception, rather than the general rule.

              The good thing is that we finally have some high profile FPL players (e.g. Lateriser, Ville Ronka, Az) who have shown (and experienced) how difficult chasing can be and is more reflective of general experience for the majority.

              The key message being that chasing down a good rank can be difficult, so don't believe the hype or the anecdotes that it is easy. Possible, yes, but unlikely.

              1. Toughie
                • 5 Years
                10 hours, 57 mins ago

                I agree with your post, chasing is hard. You make a few good strides and one move undoes all the good work

                I'm hoping next season to have a more consistent run but that doesn't mean it will happen

              2. Major League Shocker
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                10 hours, 33 mins ago

                Yeah, I figure knocking 75-80% off your mid-season rank, assuming you've saved your chips for the second half, is about par for the course, but 98% off is unusual.

                There are always a few that just perform better in the second half almost every year. Az talked about that when he appeared on the WolfPod, how he prefers having more data like we typically do in the second half, and he is very good at using that to move off of popular picks. Whereas Mark loves the first half of the season, trusting his instinct to navigate situations where there's very little data.

              3. Little Red Lacazette
                • 4 Years
                10 hours, 33 mins ago

                From what I have seen, to finish at top 10k, one needs to have done pretty well early on, even more so for top 1k finishers. Chasing after a bad start often leads to bad, desparate decision making for most.

              4. Rasping Drive
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                8 hours, 51 mins ago

                It’s an interesting topic. For sure, I’ve had my two best seasons when I’ve started well.

                That said, I’ve also ended up in a good place after horrendous starts (the last two seasons are cases in point). But I wouldn’t say it was easy, perhaps those that say it is are on an emotional high at the end and forget what a grind it was.

                The masochist in me almost prefers a bad start, the psychological boost of green arrows for long stretches from a low rank trumps the oftentimes lack of satisfaction if you’re treading water in the top 5k without actually making that much ground. Of course you get the odd numpty that splutters “Why should I trust someone’s advice whose rank is 2 million?” but as we all know, it’s where you finish the season that matters.

                I think experience helps a lot, in so far as if you’ve had a terrible start more than once but managed to end up with a decent rank, that holds you in good stead for the next time it happens. You learn to keep hits to a minimum instead of taking -4s or -8s in an effort to cut your deficit quickly; or not too seek out differentials too early until you really need one or two to get over that hump at 100k/50k.

                Anyways, enough of my rambling. See you all next season.

              5. SwissWavey
                • 7 Years
                7 hours, 41 mins ago

                After GW13 I was at about 4.3m (don't ask!)
                I clawed it back to 300k.
                A disastrous season but I was pretty happy with it in the end.

                Top 10k would have needed near perfect decision making and a few inspired punts.

              6. Sgt Frank Drebin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                7 hours, 41 mins ago

                I agree. Imho "Chasing" may be easier in a sense, that around low ranks people may not have optimal squads, and it is easier to move up after a long enough period. But if you have already a huge points' deficit, let's say at the half of the season, chasing is never easy, as you have to beat the average significantly every week.

                Also, some hope that they will gain some ground in the double and blank gameweeks with a smart use of chips, but there are so many players who know how to navigate it, that it's hard to gain any advantage here too. Everyone has access to Ben Crellin's sheets, there is a ton of info on Twitter. It's more and more difficult to beat "casuals" (if we decide to say we're not among them...) and it will even get worse. Just look how many people talked about Brighton's xG stats, even during TV transmissions. Even stats are no longer an advantage.

                1. Sgt Frank Drebin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  7 hours, 39 mins ago

                  And I say it as a person who had some great climb at the end of the season too (maybe not as spectacular as 500k to 10k but still)

              7. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                7 hours, 7 mins ago

                Around top 1.3 million gw 19, ended in top 90k. I was 12th in January to May league, so the latter part of the season was much better for me. Had I wanted to risk my top 100k position to do even better, it would have taken C Mane and Digne to Coufal (-4), but then I thought that January to May league will be forgotten, but if I fail to be in top 100k, it will always haunt in my fpl history.

                I think luck played a big part, but I have never had a good start. One reason has perhaps been my strategy to try to gain tv early in the season. First full season failed because of false bandwagons. Previous season was better but not good. Not having Son and Kane when they hauled cost this season.

                My team is linked and you can find January to May league there and analyse what those players who did well did do. I believe that my strategy to have high tv and all chips intact helped me a lot. I was able to afford TAA, Digne and decent defenders without compromising my attack. And all this even as my punt on Zaha failed badly and there were many other mistakes and C failures.

            • The Mighty One
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              10 hours, 43 mins ago

              Hi all. Does anyone have the total number of players in FPL for each season from 2006-2007 through last year? I track a bunch of stats but I never captured the total players in any years. Thanks!

              1. Sgt Frank Drebin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                7 hours, 18 mins ago

                Here you can find some info but only up to 18/19 https://fantasypremierleaguehappyhour.wordpress.com/fpl-history-achievements/

                1. The Mighty One
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  7 hours, 6 mins ago

                  Very nice. Thank you!

            • SUNFLOWER
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              10 hours, 22 mins ago

              Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in! Go on then, time for some Summer fun in Europe

            • Karan14
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              10 hours, 3 mins ago

              Does it make sense to save the wildcard for the QFs?

              16 teams to 8 teams might be tricky with only 3 transfers specially if there are some upsets.

              1. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                9 hours, 38 mins ago

                Assuming I get off to a good start I'm thinking Unlimited chip for QF's, WC SF's which will give you a full squad for the last two rounds.

                1. Karan14
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  9 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Problem is all the big scorelines and gains are to be made in the group stages and R16. After that there will be more cagey games so chips become less valuable.

              2. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                9 hours, 11 mins ago

                Strategy would be to get 15 good players on the mid tournament WC, assuming you are left with 7-8 players after the QF, you get 3 FTs which should allow you to field 11 for the SF.

                Alternatively I think limitless may be enough to attack the group stages

            • Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              9 hours, 26 mins ago

              All chips are best utilised in the group stages. Change my mind.

            • Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              9 hours, 19 mins ago

              For those planning to play the EURO fantasy, what’s motivated you as I feel exhausted by the FPL season which has just passed? For FPL you’ve got many MLs, HOF, cash league etc. not sure with the EURO. Would be interested to hear ...

              1. Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                9 hours, 15 mins ago

                I'm playing mainly because Cash MLs which will keep me more interested in all the matches. Also nice to gain same knowledge about players outside of the PL.

              2. Vertigo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                9 hours, 11 mins ago

                Addiction, mainly.

                I get a little depressed when the season finishes.

              3. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                9 hours, 9 mins ago

                Fantasy addiction mate, don’t feel burned out from the fpl season so ready to go again now

              4. Indpush
                • 3 Years
                8 hours, 54 mins ago

                Im playing because I find the challenge fun. I'm not exhausted.

              5. Mac90
                • 7 Years
                8 hours, 37 mins ago

                Im trying to look for the prizes

              6. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                7 hours, 2 mins ago

                I am exhausted like you. I will relax and watch some football, but if the weather is fine I won't watch every match, I rather enjoy sun and go fishing. Naturally I'll watch all matches where Pukki and his team plays and latter stages of the competition though 🙂

            • Feanor
              • 11 Years
              9 hours, 16 mins ago

              Finished 230,507th, my 2nd worst season out of 15. My last four seasons have either been great or terrible, and I have no real idea what I did differently between them.

              2,308
              366,956
              1,453
              230,507

              1. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                9 hours, 9 mins ago

                Get ready for a top 1k finish next season then

              2. Scots Gooner
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                9 hours, 4 mins ago

                Although we try to dismiss it on here when things go well, luck does play a fairly big factor in a good or bad season.

                This season especially with Covid cancellations, players quarantining and all the other additional dramas, I think luck played an even bigger role than ever.

            • Mac90
              • 7 Years
              9 hours, 10 mins ago

              What are the prizes for Euro Fantasy and the other games? Can't seem to find it on the website

              1. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                9 hours, 8 mins ago

                A Pat on the back I think

                1. Little Red Lacazette
                  • 4 Years
                  9 hours, 2 mins ago

                  Oh yeah, Pukki is back in the EPL.

                  1. Pukki Blinders
                    • 1 Year
                    9 hours, 1 min ago

                    Gw1 TC locked in

                    1. Little Red Lacazette
                      • 4 Years
                      8 hours, 56 mins ago

                      Leave TC for next season's triple GW. 😀

                2. Mac90
                  • 7 Years
                  8 hours, 57 mins ago

                  Well good enuf for me

            • Mac90
              • 7 Years
              8 hours, 56 mins ago

              Honestly if the reg fee for fantasy premier league is 1£ the prize money would still be ridiculously high. Why wont they do it

              1. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                8 hours, 53 mins ago

                The player base would halve but I’d definitely put in

              2. diesel001
                • 4 Years
                8 hours, 49 mins ago

                Difficulty co-ordinating it around the world? Does it become gambling if it is not free and / or there is a financial prize?

                FPL is fundamentally a marketing tool for the PL. It is there to garner interest in PL games and it does its job (look at people being interested in WBA because they own Pereira or Johnstone etc.)

                1. Mac90
                  • 7 Years
                  8 hours, 37 mins ago

                  Hmm I dunno. Eg Fifa tourney requires reg fee and prizes come from sponsors. Soo.

              3. Jambot
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                7 hours, 30 mins ago

                Gambling regulations probably come into it. Imagine that Bruno assist winning losing someone £8mil.

            • Dynamic Duos
              • 7 Years
              8 hours, 53 mins ago

              Anyone going Isak?

              1. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                8 hours, 52 mins ago

                Heard Sweden will be playing defensive without Ibra, doesn’t interest me

                1. Dynamic Duos
                  • 7 Years
                  8 hours, 51 mins ago

                  May go Pukki instead then

                  1. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    6 hours, 59 mins ago

                    Pohjanpalo is my tip for cheap differential instead of Pukki.

              2. SwissWavey
                • 7 Years
                7 hours, 37 mins ago

                He's in my first draft but dunno if he'll stay there

            • Scots Gooner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              8 hours, 51 mins ago

              Just looked back on my captaincy history, where I've been as bad as ever.

              Some how captained KDB 9 times, more than any other player.

              Only captained my best player 9 out of 38 weeks.

              Jesus. That's where I need to most improve.

              1. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                8 hours, 47 mins ago

                I had 11 weeks of captain blanks in a row, which included Salah, Mane, Bruno and Son.

                That utterly destroyed my season, which was bad at that point anyway, but got far, far worse after that.

            • Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              8 hours, 50 mins ago

              Today, 7 years ago.

              The best goal ever scored at Wembley (if you’re a QPR fan).
              https://mobile.twitter.com/QPR/status/1396722633580834821

            • gooberman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              6 hours, 49 mins ago

              Still feel irritated by that Mane haul. I considered bringing him in and captaining him as a last ditch effort to reach top 100k but I concluded that there may be better options elsewhere. Mane had done next to nothing all season and Liverpool have been abysmal at home and I felt that they would toil again against Palace. For this reason I also didnt captain Salah.

              Very annoying that I kind of called it right but still got punished. Liverpool again were average and both of Mane's goals had a degree of good fortune. The first goal was a scrappy goal that he kind of just bundled in and the second goal was a deflected shot. Had I picked him and captained him, I would have made top 100k. Just so annoying.

              1. enourouz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 27 mins ago

                I feel your pain. Brought in mane on a neg 4 with the intention of triple captaining him...Decided to go safe route with Salah and look where that got me. Glad this season is over. My worst fantasy season I've had in 6 years of playing this official league. Miss the old yahoo days. The scoring in this league is so bad.

                How you gonna not reward players in the middle of the pitch for winning tackles, intercepting passes, etc? Center mids are backbone of every squad.

              2. OleBall
                  3 hours, 21 mins ago

                  Wouldn't kick yourself, he scored a tap in from a scrambled corner and a deflected shot. FPL is a lot of luck, evens itself out over the season

