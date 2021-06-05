82
82 Comments Post a Comment
  1. anish10
    • 10 Years
    9 hours, 38 mins ago

    Best 8.5 mid excluding the Portugal lot?

    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 hours, 8 mins ago

      Insigne

    2. III
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 51 mins ago

      Perisic but playing England

  2. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 hours, 28 mins ago

    So finally caved in and decided to play euro fanatsy game.
    Wanted to have a mental rest from it all but got bored pretty quickly.

    One question for those who analysed rules and scenarios in more depth, is the heavy chip startegy (target gw 1, limitless gw 2, wildcard gw3 and unlimited transfers before play offs) the best way to play this game ?

    1. Hawk
      • 5 Years
      9 hours, 11 mins ago

      This strategy is heavily dependent on the assumption that the player will pick a round 16 team where most of the players will qualify for QF.

    2. The Son-dance Kid
      • 2 Years
      8 hours, 55 mins ago

      The safer strategy imo is target gw1 with half an eye on gw3 (if possible), limitless gw2, and only use wildcard in gw3 if needed. I hope to save wc for the QFs if I can

    3. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 hours, 23 mins ago

      In order from aggressive to conservative.

      LL-WC-WC-hope
      LL-hope-WC-WC
      hope-LL-WC-WC

      It really comes down to what you think the value of each round is.

    4. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 18 mins ago

      Thanks all !

  3. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 hours, 46 mins ago

    Thoughts on this updated draft for MD1 - Insigne and Berardi double up
    (assuming both play which we will know pre- deadline) too much?

    Will be playing Limitless chip in MD2.

    Donnarumma
    Kjaer Denayer Wijndal
    Insigne F Torres Zieliński Berardi Alaba
    Lukaku Depay

    Hradecky Ronaldo Bednarek P Torres

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 58 mins ago

      atm I have 7/15 of those

    2. Rohirrims
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 58 mins ago

      Really like this team, pretty much my team. Still looking at alternatives for Alaba though.

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 hours, 56 mins ago

        change him in a 4m mf and spread 1.5m around.
        Thats what I did.

        1. Rohirrims
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          7 hours, 48 mins ago

          I'm going for slightly riskier picks in the 3/4/5 slot and hoping to rotate them around in 3/4/3 - 4/3/3.

          Currently have Eriksen/ Berardi/ Torres/ Zielenski/ Nego.

      2. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        Read on article here that there is decent chance of Alaba playing left wing, decent punt if so

    3. schlupptheweek
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 21 mins ago

      Unless there's injuries or someone looks unlikely to start based on friendlies, I don't really see any need to change it as it is really solid. Alaba is the main compromise but there is nothing wrong with starting him.

    4. III
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 10 mins ago

      Nice team

      maybe doubling up on Italy is too much, instead double up on the Dutch ?

      Im too afraid picking Denayer I think they might go with

      Courtois
      Vertonghen-Vermaelen-Alderweireld
      Castagne/Meunier Dedonker Tielemans T. Hazard
      Two of Carrasco-Meertens-Hazard
      Lukaku

    5. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Like it. I only have 5 players different in my current draft.

      Spinnazola, Soucek, Mount, Chiesa and Eriksen

      Vs

      P Torres, Berardi, Zilelinski, F Torres and Insigne

      If Berardi gets the nod over Chiesa then I think I’ll take him and F Torres and get rid of Mount

  4. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 hours, 23 mins ago

    Most have same front 3:

    Lukaku/Depay/CR7

    Seems only differentials are in mf

    1. The Son-dance Kid
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 47 mins ago

      I'm curious why kane hasn't been mentioned?

      1. The Son-dance Kid
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 38 mins ago

        Or any English players for that matter?

      2. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Think he will be for last two group games, there’s a lot of chip activity so drafts are often round 1 focused

    2. Milkman Bruno
        7 hours, 3 mins ago

        I’m losing Depay to beef midfield and defence. I don’t see Ukraine or Austria being as easy a people think.

        1. III
          • 5 Years
          7 hours, 3 mins ago

          Care sharing your team ?

        2. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          6 hours, 25 mins ago

          Ukraine maybe not, but Austria is a team waiting to crumble apart

      • Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 47 mins ago

        Not everyone. CR7 & Depay are still not that highly owned.

      • Kun Tozser
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 23 mins ago

        Extra point for goal outside the box

        No bonus

        Money better spent on 5 attacking mids imo

    3. waterboy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 50 mins ago

      This is my LDR Front 3 Draft, set up just for Matchday 1, and will be using Limitless in Matchday 2

      Targeting certain games in the first Matchday, rather than looking at a balanced squad. Gambling on results to get a good start.

      Schmeichel
      Florenzi Bastoni Kjaer Winjdal Alba
      Schaub Llorente
      Lukaku Depay Ronaldo

      Krul Gundogan Jota Nego

      I intend on Florenzi (C) first day, Lukaku second (if needed) Depay next and CR7 on the last day of it's all gone T*ts Up.

      Florenzi and Bastoni double up will be based on team news prior to the first game and I'm really hoping I don't need to use Nego on the last day.

      Any suggestions for tinkering that will it improve it? Thanks

      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 24 mins ago

        Not a fan of any of those mids besides Jota. Also don’t think Alba is nailed

        1. waterboy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Thanks, Pukki.

          Who have you gone for in midfield?

    4. SON of CITY
        7 hours, 21 mins ago

        Am I the only one with mbappe?

        1. Milkman Bruno
            6 hours, 35 mins ago

            Owned by 34% so not quite

            1. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              6 hours, 23 mins ago

              Good chunk of those are casuals, the same casuals that own Kante

        2. van der irwin
          • 8 Years
          7 hours, 2 mins ago

          i have a question about the rules in the euros fantasy game -
          if say i have kane who scores 8pts and i TRANSFER him out for mbappe and he gets 10pts, do i get points for both players at the end of the game week or just mbappe??????

          1. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            6 hours, 20 mins ago

            You won’t get Kane’s points in that case, so obviously only transfer out players that blank

            1. van der irwin
              • 8 Years
              6 hours, 16 mins ago

              cool - thanks for clarifying

              1. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                5 hours, 54 mins ago

                By transfer out I assume you mean sub out? Because actual transfers don’t count until the following MD

        3. Milkman Bruno
            6 hours, 54 mins ago

            Is this a poor line attempt? Nego and Sudakov are fodder so leaves me with 532/523/433 formations. Kjaer/Denayer I’ve not decided on yet.

            Donna
            J.Alba, Bonucci, Spinazzola, Kjær/Denayer
            Hazard, F.Torres, Mount, Sudakov
            Lukaku, Arnautovic

            Hradecky, Cancelo, Ronaldo, Nego

            Captaincy line: Bonucci-Hazard/Lukaku-Mount/Arnie-Torres-Ronaldo

            1. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              6 hours, 21 mins ago

              Having 1 non playing fodder is bad enough, but 2 isn’t acceptable for the euros format. You’re disadvantaging yourself imo

              1. Milkman Bruno
                  6 hours, 16 mins ago

                  It’s only for one week as I’d be using LL in MD2. The rest are nailed on and play on each matchday. I see your point though.

                  1. Pukki Blinders
                    • 1 Year
                    5 hours, 47 mins ago

                    But then you’re stuck with them for MD3 again...

                    1. Milkman Bruno
                        5 hours, 19 mins ago

                        But then you wildcard. Attacking the group games is a good tactic. Better teams v worse teams

              2. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                6 hours, 47 mins ago

                With the absence of bonus points in this game, does it severely diminish the appeal of a premium goalkeeper?

                Seriously thinking about going into MD1 with Cakir/Hradecky and pumping all funds into attack. Think budget goalkeepers from weaker teams can come close to matching the premiums on save points alone

                The 6 point ceiling for goalkeepers and non attacking defenders just doesn’t appeal to me so I don’t think I’ll spend more than 4.5 on a defender or goalkeeper for MD1...

                1. onceuponatyne
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  6 hours, 3 mins ago

                  I think you've a point with keepers, to an extent... but there's a raft of attacking defenders who cost money and are well worth a purchase - not to mention some who play out of position or are on set pieces.

                  1. Pukki Blinders
                    • 1 Year
                    5 hours, 51 mins ago

                    Plenty of 4.5 defenders that can do the same - Maehle, Alioski and Wijndal the 3 that stand out + Torres for CS potential.

                    Basically leaves one spot for a premium defender, but I myself am taking Denayer in the 5th slot

              3. Mane Mane Mane
                  6 hours, 45 mins ago

                  Who we going for then for top goal scorer at the euros?

                  1. Dr. Rog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    6 hours, 11 mins ago

                    Bookies say:

                    Lukaku/Kane 6/1
                    Mbappe/Ronaldo 9/1
                    Benzema/Depay 16/1
                    Immobile/Griez/Lewa 20/1

                  2. ritzyd
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    6 hours, 10 mins ago

                    Kane

                  3. Chilli Heatwave
                    • 2 Years
                    6 hours, 6 mins ago

                    Kaku

                  4. Karan14
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    6 hours, 1 min ago

                    Ferran Torres

                    1. St Pauli Walnuts
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      3 hours, 27 mins ago

                      I had a tenner on him at 34/1 … can be very explosive

                • Chilli Heatwave
                  • 2 Years
                  6 hours, 36 mins ago

                  Thoughts on the updated draft?

                  Hradecky Patricio
                  Denayer Kjaer Wijndal Bonucci Bednarek
                  Mount Torres eriksen Beradi Nego
                  CR7 Depay Lukaku

                  Cheers

                  1. Mikel
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    5 hours, 50 mins ago

                    Scarily similar to mine, love it

                    1. Chilli Heatwave
                      • 2 Years
                      4 hours, 31 mins ago

                      Hope it goes well then mate 🙂

                  2. Dr. Rog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    5 hours, 48 mins ago

                    its fine. i dont like the Nego pick as it goes against the principles of the game, but compromises must be made to get a power 3 so it could turn out to be ok.

                    1. Chilli Heatwave
                      • 2 Years
                      4 hours, 30 mins ago

                      Agreed, if I can get a budget Italian I will swap out and upgrade Nego

                • Dr. Rog
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  6 hours, 23 mins ago

                  Draft 4.11 - looking at a Kane team, as I think the obvious pick Depay might be a trap and looking ahead I will want a good captain option on MD2.3 (Depay/Lukaku play on same day):

                  Hdracky / Simon
                  Bonucci / Maele / Denayer / Torres / Fonte
                  Jorg / Alaba / Elmas / Malinovski / Torres
                  Lukaku / Kane / CR7

                  Likely transfers: CR7 --> Mbappe + maybe Elmas --> Larsson or whatever else needs a fix

                  1. Pukki Blinders
                    • 1 Year
                    5 hours, 48 mins ago

                    Simon I don’t trust to hold his spot, and there’s little chance Fonte starts ahead of Pepe

                  2. Ryancl55
                      2 hours, 4 mins ago

                      what chip strategy are you using?

                  3. Pukki Blinders
                    • 1 Year
                    6 hours, 5 mins ago

                    Thoughts on this top heavy draft? LL MD3 is the plan...

                    Cakir Hradecky
                    Alioski Torres Wijndal Denayer Maehle
                    Bilva Torres Insigne Elmas Berardi
                    Depay Lukaku Griezmann

                    Basically a question of whether to downgrade Insigne to a 7.0 mid like Mount, then spread the funds across the goalkeepers/defence?

                  4. Gun gun
                    • 4 Years
                    6 hours, 4 mins ago

                    Donnaruma
                    Spinazzo pavard deligt denayer
                    Alaba jota insigne
                    Mbappe lukaku depay

                    Subs hradecky kjaer rodri nego

                    Gtg? France supporter here so mbappe is a must for me. Fair for those who dont own him

                  5. That Posh Bloke
                    • 3 Years
                    6 hours, 3 mins ago

                    I think my main issue is working out which team has the best full backs with likely attacking returns AND clean sheets. At the moment, I think Italy is the best bet here, but anyone got any ideas on any others?

                    1. Gun gun
                      • 4 Years
                      5 hours, 29 mins ago

                      Spinazzo?

                  6. Richarlidad
                    • 3 Years
                    5 hours, 53 mins ago

                    You get two wildcards right? One chip that comes after Matchday 1... and a free one that comes after Matchday 3?

                    Extreme noob to anything other than FPL so let me off with this question. Only thought about doing a Euro fantasy team about 30 mins ago. Cheers

                    1. mufc123
                      • 2 Years
                      5 hours, 4 mins ago

                      Yeah thats correct - 1 wildcard chip and unlimited transfers after the group stage

                      1. Richarlidad
                        • 3 Years
                        4 hours, 58 mins ago

                        Cheers mate.

                  7. mufc123
                    • 2 Years
                    5 hours, 34 mins ago

                    Are there going toe price rises/falls in between game weeks/rounds like we have in FPL?

                    1. Pukki Blinders
                      • 1 Year
                      4 hours, 30 mins ago

                      First price change occurs MD3 based on player performance, not transfers in or out

                      1. mufc123
                        • 2 Years
                        4 hours, 25 mins ago

                        Is that in-between MD2 and MD3 or before the knockouts when we have unlimited transfers

                        1. Pukki Blinders
                          • 1 Year
                          4 hours, 17 mins ago

                          Good question - my interpretation of it is before MD3 but who knows

                  8. mufc123
                    • 2 Years
                    5 hours, 31 mins ago

                    RMT Pls:

                    sczcensny, hardecky

                    Denayer, p.torres, wijndal, spinnazolla, maele

                    Alaba, mount, insigne, yazici, f.torres

                    Ronaldo, lukaku, depay

                    Limitless in GW2 and Wildcard in GW3/QF

                  9. Dr. Rog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    5 hours, 30 mins ago

                    Expected clean sheets first 2 games (source:Ben Crellins s/s) based on bookies odds - dont see any England defence in draft are we missing a trick here?

                    England 0.88
                    Spain 0.88
                    Italy 0.85
                    Netherlands 0.82
                    France 0.67
                    Belgium 0.66
                    Denmark 0.63
                    Portugal 0.58
                    Ukraine 0.56
                    Russia 0.54
                    Austria 0.54
                    Czech Rep. 0.51
                    Switzerland 0.5
                    Germany 0.48
                    Poland 0.47
                    Sweden 0.47
                    Croatia 0.46
                    Wales 0.45
                    Turkey 0.41
                    Slovakia 0.35
                    Scotland 0.31
                    N.Macedonia 0.27
                    Finland 0.24
                    Hungary 0.17

                    1. mufc123
                      • 2 Years
                      5 hours, 3 mins ago

                      I feel bookies are just biased towards england. with maguire out I don't see england keeping many clean sheets

                    2. Pukki Blinders
                      • 1 Year
                      4 hours, 28 mins ago

                      Bookie odds aren’t completely accurate as they change when punters load up on something... I think some people may have thrown a lot on England in this case to drive the odds down

                  10. Richarlidad
                    • 3 Years
                    5 hours, 20 mins ago

                    Anyone tempted with R.Rodriguez? Should be on pens and could easily get a clean sheet against Wales. Also play on the 2nd day so can be subbed out if you have a balanced squad.

                    The downside of course is that he's 5.5m but he's one I think I will punt on.

                    1. Pukki Blinders
                      • 1 Year
                      4 hours, 25 mins ago

                      Missed the last 2 pens so be cautious. Will also probably play CB which isn’t ideal for a 5.5 swiss defender. Compare that to Alioski, attacking wingback for 4.5 on pens, much better value

                  11. dirtmcgirt
                    • 4 Years
                    4 hours, 53 mins ago

                    Hey all. Have a weekend job so FPL is sadly a no go, but I always really look forward to the international tournaments. Input gladly recieved on my team.

                    Patricio/Krul

                    Spinazzola Torres Kjaer Denayer/ Alioski

                    Wijnaldum Bale Jota Beradi / Tielemans

                    Lewandowski Benzema Moreno

                    My swaps being Beradi > Insigne Tielemans > Nego if Beradi doesn't start.

                    1. Pukki Blinders
                      • 1 Year
                      4 hours, 15 mins ago

                      I have a weekend job too mate, doesn’t stop me from fpl. Tbf you don’t need to watch all the games to do well

                      Nice draft, not a big fan of Bale (overpriced imo) and Tielemans (DM). Also be cautious with Moreno, I don’t think he starts as the manager is high on Morata it seems

                      1. dirtmcgirt
                        • 4 Years
                        3 hours, 45 mins ago

                        I just get really investedz feel like I wouldn't be able to give a lot of attention. I guess it would fun to see how a casually picked team would do in comparison to mates.

                        Tbf I'm going with Bale because I think rumours of his demise are a bit exaggerated and I'd be going for one of the more expensive midfielders everyone else has like Bruno or kdb otherwise.

                        Morata got booed off and he doesn't seem the type to shrug that sort of thing off easily. But yeah if the manager is dead set it's something I'll keep an eye an eye out for.

                        Don't know enough about a lot of 6.5 midfielders other than soucek but yeah fair point on Tielemans

                  12. Disturbed
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    4 hours, 46 mins ago

                    Thoughts on the latest draft folks? Cheers

                    Donnarumma hradecky
                    Wjindal Hinteregga denayer kjaer torres
                    Eriksen mount Torres Jorginho alaba
                    lukaku lewa depay

                  13. Gold Coast
                    • 1 Year
                    4 hours, 42 mins ago

                    Thoughts...

                    Donnarumma Hradecky

                    P.Torres Kjaer Wijndal Bednarek Denayer

                    Chiesa Wijnaldum Grealish F.Torres Soucek

                    Ronaldo Lukaku Poulsen

                    1. Pukki Blinders
                      • 1 Year
                      4 hours ago

                      Grealish unlikely to start imo and Poulsen a big rotation risk too

                  14. Pukki Blinders
                    • 1 Year
                    4 hours, 20 mins ago

                    For the first two matches only:

                    A. Griezmann + Berardi (also have Insigne)
                    B. Benzema + Mount

