  1. Netters2018
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    List your three 4.5m defenders that you think are best for group stage.

    1. Blue&White85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Wijndal
      P. Torres
      Kjaer

    2. Chandler Bing
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Denayer Wijndal Pau

    3. Neves say Neves
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Maehle, Kjaer, PTorres

    4. Milkman Bruno
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Kjaer and P.Torres certainly the top 2 4.5 defs for the group stages. Third is a lottery.

      • GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        46 mins ago

        Don't know that they're the best but have Bednarek, Kjaer and Torres with Ristovski for 4m.

      • Chilli Heatwave
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        Denayer, Wijndal, Kjaer

      • FantasyHero
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        Everyone saying PTorres, is he even nailed to start?

        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yes

      • Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        P. Torres
        Denayer
        Kjaer

        It's boring but it's the best.

    5. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Is front 3 of Ronaldo, Kane & Lukaku overkill?

      1. Milkman Bruno
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Nope. I can’t decide for my third slot though. I am sticking with Ronaldo and Lukaku but can’t decide between Kane or Lewandowski...

        • Chandler Bing
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Depends on the rest of your team. I really like how much I can upgrade if I downgrade the 3rd striker. Haven't yet found that 3rd striker though.

        • Neves say Neves
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          I’m on those three at the minute. I just haven’t been tempted by any of the cheaper forwards.

        • xiMoxiee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          59 mins ago

          Lewa, Lukaku, Depay for me

        • Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yes imo.

          It ruins the team balance.

      2. Chandler Bing
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Is Seferovic nailed?

      3. Fletch69
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Marcus Llorente to start??

        • Marmalade Forest
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Which outfield players you think will play 260+ minutes in the group stages?

        • dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          56 mins ago

          Is anyone considering Arnautovic as third striker to boost team elsewhere? MD1 v North Macedonia. Looked sharp when came on yesterday with couple of shots but is he certain to start I guess is question ?

          1. Milkman Bruno
              1 min ago

              Not certain to start unfortunately. I had him in a few drafts

          2. Milkman Bruno
              45 mins ago

              MD2 WC & MD3 LL
              Or
              MD2 LL & MD3 WC

              This is my dilemma

            • ajmross6891
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              44 mins ago

              A, B or C

              A. Immobile and Zielinksi
              B. Lukaku and Jozwiak
              C. Kane and Alaba

              1. ajmross6891
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                16 mins ago

                Just for MD1

              2. jayzico
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Lukaku a must. No idea who Jozwiak is

            • dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              37 mins ago

              Best option in 6-7 m price range between

              A Carrasco
              B Malinovskyi
              C Zielinski
              D Elmas
              E Any better option ( already have Berardi)

              1. Red Red Robins
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                15 mins ago

                A for me

              2. OLB
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                12 mins ago

                Mason Mount or Carrasco the obvious two at that price.

              3. Leeroy357
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Chiesa and Berardi have the big advantage of seeing if they are starting every week before the deadline

            • Why Always Me
              • 7 Years
              36 mins ago

              Does anyone know how to check previous tournament rankings?

            • jayzico
              • 10 Years
              30 mins ago

              Welcome to my team of desperate differentials Che. Sit next to Olmo and Beradi my friend.

              I am Scottish so I couldn't not have a Scotsman (albeit a tenuous one).

              No England for me.

            • Chilli Heatwave
              • 2 Years
              28 mins ago

              Would you rather

              A) Patricio and Mount (or other 5.5 and 7 combination)

              Or

              B) 4.5 and Wijnaldum (if so, who’s the best starting gk?)

              1. Chilli Heatwave
                • 2 Years
                20 mins ago

                For MD1

                1. BeaversWithAttitude
                  • 2 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  For match day 1, probably Wijnaldum and team mate Krul (or Stekelenburg, not sure who's starting).

              2. Leeroy357
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                For MD1 only option A but if for the full group stage then would worry about Patricio's fixtures.
                Also depends who the 4.5m is, Krul would be perfect but missed the last friendly so is a risk

            • Red Red Robins
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              23 mins ago

              Weghorst or Yaremchuk as 3rd striker - both scored in last friendlies, but Yaremchuk more nailed - thoughts?

              1. OLB
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                14 mins ago

                Yilmaz, Calvert Lewin or Weghorst looks most likely in cheaper third striker budget options. But if Moreno gets gametime he might be the one to move to after games start, Spain should win their group.

                1. Red Red Robins
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  just now

                  Thanks for your reply - Weghorst only scored his 1st goal other night, usually De Jong up front
                  Game time Yaremchuk looks ok, can always sub out if does nothing but 2 good fixtures tbh

            • Leeroy357
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              11 mins ago

              Any thoughts?

              Krul - Simon
              Spinazola - Elvedi - Kjaer - Denayer - P. Torres
              Chiesa - Insigne - Mount - F. Torres - Nego
              Lukaku - Kane - Depay

              Liked the look of Maehle but not risking it since he didn't start last friendly. Not ideal to have Nego but it's a safe 2 points and I'm convinced by many budget mids.
              Chiesa and Insigne can change to whoever is starting in GW1 since we have team news before the deadline. Was looking at Dani Olmo over Chiesa but too much Spain.
              Lot to spend on keepers but Krul not starting the last friendly got me worried, think it's still worth the risk owning him though

            • HollywoodXI
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Latest draft. GTG?

              Hradecky Bachmann
              Maele Kjaer Spinazzola P.Torres Denayer F.Torres Insigne Carrasco Berardi Alaba
              Ronaldo Lukaku Depay

            • 03farmboy
              • 1 Year
              just now

              P.torres or Dumfries??

