  1. smix
    • 5 Years
    22 hours, 23 mins ago

    RMT pls
    Hradecky AustriaGK
    Torres, Wijndal, Kjaer, Denayer, Bednarek
    Eriksen, Ferran Torres, Mount, Berardi,Elmas
    Ronaldo, Lukaku, Depay

    A. Is Elmas a good pick?
    B. Who’s the Austrian GK that will start ?

    1. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 hours, 20 mins ago

      I have no idea. Out of the blue.
      I do think there is a weakness in midfield. Probably down to top heavy forward line.

    2. Meimei
      • 5 Years
      21 hours, 14 mins ago

      Bachmann https://www.kleinezeitung.at/sport/fussball/oesterreich/nationalteam/5989792/Franco-Foda-bestaetigt_Daniel-Bachmann-ist-Oesterreichs-Nummer

      1. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        21 hours, 10 mins ago

        Thanks MeiMei

        Anyone needing translatio

        Daniel Bachmann guarded the ÖFB goal for the first time against England, and the Watford legionnaire also played against Slovakia from the start. "We decided on Daniel Bachmann," confirms team boss Franco Foda. "He did well against England and will play against North Macedonia next week."

      2. smix
        • 5 Years
        20 hours, 43 mins ago

        Thanks

  2. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 hours, 20 mins ago

    Latest draft...thoughts?

    Simon Krul
    Bonucci P.Torres Denayer Wijndal Kjaer
    Insigne (1) Mount F.Torres (4) Wijnaldum (3) Berardi
    Lukaku (2) Ronaldo (5) Kramaric

  3. Jambot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    22 hours, 17 mins ago

    Looking at the England line up not sure how much to read into the Danish\Austrian ones.

    Are Lanier and Maehle considered safe starters?

    1. Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      21 hours, 16 mins ago

      Lainer yes

      1. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        21 hours, 16 mins ago

        Good to know, Thanks

    2. Milkman Bruno
        21 hours, 16 mins ago

        I would have thought yes.

        1. Jambot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          21 hours, 13 mins ago

          Cheers Milko

      • Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        21 hours, 10 mins ago

        Maehle 90% nailed

    3. Milkman Bruno
        22 hours, 16 mins ago

        Ward Prowse should be in the squad. His set piece deliveries are beautiful

        1. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          21 hours, 12 mins ago

          Yep, he's played well so far. Lovely passing.

          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            20 hours, 53 mins ago

            Giggs, is Grealish is nailed-on? Nice and fresh, used to playing in adversity, has the X factor. Southgate is hard to read.

            1. Giggs Boson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              20 hours, 44 mins ago

              He's probably competing with Foden for a start. Don't think he's worth the risk.

              1. GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                20 hours, 31 mins ago

                I'm biased cos I picked him and his Ireland underage career! You think Sterling is a cert despite a poor season? Had Foden originally, I think Mount has to start but not the Euros attacking potential of Grealish or Foden.

                1. Giggs Boson
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  20 hours, 28 mins ago

                  The only certs in the attack are probably Kane and Mount, but I'm pretty sure Sterling will be 1st choice. Can't know for sure of course, but if I were playing I'd risk Raheem. Huge ceiling.

                  1. Debauchy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    20 hours, 20 mins ago

                    Surely get Foden in , way more talented and no slouch on the counter either

                  2. GreennRed
                    • 9 Years
                    19 hours, 44 mins ago

                    Huge price though too for a lad out of form.

        2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 11 Years
          20 hours, 45 mins ago

          He offers something different in that department

      • Silent Friend
        • 9 Years
        22 hours, 10 mins ago

        Braithwaite goal for denmark

        1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 11 Years
          20 hours, 46 mins ago

          Essential

      • GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        22 hours, 2 mins ago

        This a bit like FPL but much easier depending on your understanding of the rules and their benefits. It's very like the UEFA CL game.

        Link below can be useful with fairly up-to-date info. Search by players. Teams by group are in drop down menu.

        https://www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/Euro+2020

        Get familiar with the rules especially chips and how many transfers per round. Unlike Champions League game there are no recovered ball bonus points which made some cheap defensive players fairly good picks. Bonus points for goals scored from outside the box could make a small difference especially for free takers.

        https://gaming.uefa.com/en/uefaeuro2020fantasyfootball/info/EURO.FANTASY.RULES/0

        There's probably loads of stats sites and apps but Transfermarkt gives decent stats info. If you go by hearsay you might think Moreno, the Spanish forward, can't be up to much because he's only scored 5 goals but he's 29. But he's only playing senior for Spain for about 18 months. Though a fair chunk of his attacking return were when they battered the opposition. Also useful for seeing players most recent games and standard of opposition. Remember, the qualifiers finished a year ago, not a sound basis to track form for the competition starting on Friday. Check the stats in the interim and also what's likely to be the starting 11s. For a player like Jota, playing great ball recently for Portugal, if you pick him leave him on your bench until subs deadline on the 15th, just in case he doesn't start. The 2 points for player you intend subbing him out for is better than none. For me it's easier take a punt on probable not definite starter earlier in the round so you can bring a sub in if he doesn't play.

        https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/gerard-moreno/nationalmannschaft/spieler/177467/verein_id/3375

        Try splitting your team into at least a couple of players per Matchday to give you scope to make subs and change captains. Don't sub in your Tuesday player on Sunday night, might not be named to play on Tuesday morning and you can't reverse substitution if your subbed out player has already played. I think plenty will be snared by not being familiar with the rules. In knockout rounds, even with 5m extra, it might be shrewd to get a fodder or two to stretch your budget, especially if a lot of pricier options in form progress.

        Best of luck to all 🙂

      • Do I Not Like Orange
        • 8 Years
        21 hours, 58 mins ago

        I've seen nothing from England in the past 2 games that makes me want any of their players in my fantasy squad.

        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          20 hours, 55 mins ago

          They've played more than twice surely?

        2. FALSE PROFIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          20 hours, 55 mins ago

          A shining light on a non starter. JWP! No nonsense, in the shadows player who could make a difference

        3. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          20 hours, 40 mins ago

          Many key players being rested. Check out their goals in qualifying: https://youtu.be/ZnMRP5dUURI

          It really highlights how huge that Kane Sterling partnership has been. As poor as Sterling's been for City, he's been incredible for England. I expect Gareth to keep the faith with him.

      • Silent Friend
        • 9 Years
        21 hours, 37 mins ago

        13M for:

        A) Bernando Silva + Pau Torres

        or

        B) Mount + Cancelo?

        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          21 hours, 32 mins ago

          i dont like mount or silva

          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            20 hours, 30 mins ago

            Yip. Both quality players but not good EFF picks.

            1. Winston.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              20 hours, 25 mins ago

              why not

              1. GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                20 hours, 1 min ago

                Not sure how nailed on Silva is. Other mids have more attacking potential than Mount for similar price.

                1. Silent Friend
                  • 9 Years
                  19 hours, 53 mins ago

                  he is most nailed after CR7
                  Felix will come on as sub for Jota( left)
                  Andre Silva on for Bruno (AM)

                  1. GreennRed
                    • 9 Years
                    19 hours, 47 mins ago

                    Cheers, will check Bernardo. He'll be a lot fresher than most players. Keeping an eye on Jota too. I've Patricio and Ronaldo already.

          2. Silent Friend
            • 9 Years
            20 hours, 25 mins ago

            check again, Bilva is a different beast for nation team

      • Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        21 hours, 27 mins ago

        dutch wont keep CS if they defend like they do vs Georgia

        1. Silent Friend
          • 9 Years
          20 hours, 24 mins ago

          or Scotland
          actually De Ligt injury is not good news, just let casual get him

        2. Salarrivederci
          • 5 Years
          19 hours, 35 mins ago

          Could result in some save points though. And still a decent fixture at home against Ukraine.

          Krul + Stekelenburg might not be the worst keeper combo.

      • Holding Matip
        • 3 Years
        21 hours, 26 mins ago

        How would you upgrade this with 1m:

        Donnarumma - Hradecky
        R. Rodriguez - Maehle - Kjaer - Wijndal - Ristovski
        Eriksen - Foden - Alaba - F. Torres - Nego
        C. Ronaldo - Depay - Immobile

        Maybe bump up the fodders by 0.5m each?

      • Count of Monte Hristo
        • 8 Years
        21 hours, 23 mins ago

        Anyone playing the Sun fantasy Euro game?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          20 hours, 17 mins ago

          We don't like the Sun.

          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 8 Years
            20 hours, 9 mins ago

            For £50k prize money who cares.

            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              20 hours, 4 mins ago

              I do.

              No ethics whatsoever within that organisation which calls itself a newspaper. Peddling clickbait before clicking was invented.

              1. Count of Monte Hristo
                • 8 Years
                20 hours, 1 min ago

                You don’t have to read their paper or agree with their ethics to play a free fantasy football game with a good cash prize.

                1. GreennRed
                  • 9 Years
                  19 hours, 54 mins ago

                  If I don't agree with their ethics I won't be trying to win their prize if I think it's money gained unethically.

                  1. Count of Monte Hristo
                    • 8 Years
                    19 hours, 53 mins ago

            2. Do I Not Like Orange
              • 8 Years
              18 hours, 49 mins ago

              I'd never buy the paper (or indeed any newspaper these days), but will certainly be playing the fantasy game.

        2. jimmy12
          • 6 Years
          20 hours, 11 mins ago

          Half of players not even in it and app is buggy.

      • ezadiskandar
          21 hours, 22 mins ago

          Good pass from Jensen.. Better than Eriksen

          1. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            19 hours, 59 mins ago

            So there was no .... ahem .... Jensen interceptor?

            1. The Knights Template
              • 7 Years
              19 hours, 58 mins ago

              Please try the bistro, thank you, thank you.

        • ManUtdFan977
          • 2 Years
          21 hours, 20 mins ago

          ronaldo or kane only for the first week

          1. Kun Tozser
            • 5 Years
            20 hours, 18 mins ago

            Ronaldo playing Hungary

            Kane playing DM

            1. Kun Tozser
              • 5 Years
              20 hours, 17 mins ago

              Jokes aside didn’t think England get many against Croatia

          2. smix
            • 5 Years
            20 hours, 17 mins ago

            Ronaldo for MD1, followed by Kane for next 2

          3. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            19 hours, 53 mins ago

            Ronaldo.

        • Boydinho
          • 6 Years
          21 hours, 16 mins ago

          Arnautovic looks really dangerous, Dubravka has denied him a few times now

        • Silent Friend
          • 9 Years
          21 hours, 14 mins ago

          Who is first choice GK for Scotland, Marshall or Gordon anyone know?

          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 8 Years
            20 hours, 9 mins ago

            Gordon.

        • DAZZ
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          20 hours, 58 mins ago

          Courtois, Alderweireld, Deneyer, Vertonghen, Castagne, Tielmans, Dendoncker, Chadli, Mertens, Lukaku, Carrasco.

          Belgium team to play Croatia. Bodes well for Deneyer, Carrasco, this looks like it could be the line up they go with

          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            20 hours, 17 mins ago

            Not overly optimistic about Belgium without KDB, Hazard & Witsel.

            Lukaku & Denayer for MD1 is enough imo.

          2. Silent Friend
            • 9 Years
            20 hours, 14 mins ago

            may get Castagne

            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              19 hours, 46 mins ago

              Had him, not sure about nailed on. Denayer seems nailed on for 4.5m.

          3. Meimei
            • 5 Years
            20 hours, 11 mins ago

            KDB might still play, have they announced he wont start first match ?
            Chadli wont will be T. Hazard imo.

        • The Senate
          • 2 Years
          20 hours, 57 mins ago

          Chiriches is a thug who has no right playing professional football

        • Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          20 hours, 55 mins ago

          Henderfail

        • GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          20 hours, 51 mins ago

          Robert Earnshaw says Bale will start up top. Wales not strong but could be worth a punt.

          https://open.spotify.com/episode/3qLRc673b7l46jxBzEm7Ku?si=3sfqEHO-RnuMSQfx30lSeA&utm_source=copy-link

          1. Dr. Rog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            20 hours, 8 mins ago

            Bale probably the pick of matchday 1 players if you are looking for a strong captain chain

            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              19 hours, 56 mins ago

              Not sure the captainchain is that important but he plays early in the group so easily benched if he doesn't perform. Fairly fresh, top dog and motivated.

          2. Richarlidad
            • 3 Years
            19 hours, 51 mins ago

            He's the perfect placeholder for Gnabry in MD3 too.

        • Richarlidad
          • 3 Years
          20 hours, 49 mins ago

          Hoping for a good Carrasco performance without any goals / assists.

          1. Silent Friend
            • 9 Years
            19 hours, 47 mins ago

            lol

        • dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          20 hours, 49 mins ago

          Anyone watching Austria game how did Arnautovic and Bachmann ( 4.5 goalkeeper) look? Worth considering?

        • Count of Monte Hristo
          • 8 Years
          20 hours, 45 mins ago

          If you are picking 3 strikers for the Euro’s who you are leaving for the entire group stage at least who are you picking?

          1. The Senate
            • 2 Years
            20 hours, 11 mins ago

            Kane
            Mbappe
            and either Depay or Arnautovic depending on team structure

            1. Count of Monte Hristo
              • 8 Years
              20 hours, 9 mins ago

              Yeah Kane and Mbappe for me for sure. Thoughts on Lewandowski and Lukaku?

              1. The Senate
                • 2 Years
                20 hours, 7 mins ago

                The problem with Lukaku is I don't trust belgium, especially with their creator-in-chief missing the first game, coming up against 2 strong defences, and Martinez being coach.

                Similarly I just think the other premium options will perform better than Lewandowski.

                1. Count of Monte Hristo
                  • 8 Years
                  20 hours, 3 mins ago

                  Agreed, KDB being fit and ready is an issue and Hazard has had so many injury problems.

                  Lewandowski could perform well against Slovakia and Sweden, I guess he won’t get the same service for Poland as he does for Bayern.

          2. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            20 hours, 9 mins ago

            Ronaldo, Depay and probably Benzema.

            But just for MD1 and 2. Limitless in MD3.

          3. Salarrivederci
            • 5 Years
            20 hours, 4 mins ago

            Well I'm going to do Limitless in GW2 and WC in GW3

            My 3 strikers in GW1 will be:
            Depay
            Ronaldo
            Braithwaite/Immobile (depending on lineups in Turkey-Italy)

            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              19 hours, 59 mins ago

              I think WC is wasted for MD3 cos you've another WC the next round. If you've no chips left after last 16 round you could lose points from a few hitters in last 16 round who get decent points but are eliminated. So you've an eye on players getting through and getting good points rather than good points. In group stages we know the teams playing the next rounds, 2 and 3, although not lineups, so I think wildcard is more needed in knockout rounds.

              1. Salarrivederci
                • 5 Years
                19 hours, 50 mins ago

                You might be right, but tbh I think that GW4 WC team will look very much similar whether or not you have a WC left to be played in the quarters/semis.

                Those 'getting through and getting good points' against 'good points' will look very much the same when we see the drawings for the 16's.

          4. Dr. Rog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            20 hours, 2 mins ago

            Lukaku + Kane is by far and away the safest choice.

            Highest owned forwards and both play on distinct dates in MD1/2/3 in the prime part of the captain chain. Think about effective ownership - if they haul you are out of the race almost.

            Depay always overlaps with one of them which makes him less appealing (unlikely to captain).

            CR7 & the Frenchies play so late, they are either redundant captains (you stick on lukaku becuase he already banked you 13pts) or differential/catchup captains (you hope they perform or BUST).

            1. Salarrivederci
              • 5 Years
              19 hours, 54 mins ago

              I get your point, and I'm not against it.
              Just think those 1.5mil extra for Kane and/or Lukaku is much compared to Depay & Immobile.

              Let's see how Belgium and Croatia looks tonight, but in my opinion England looks a bit off, and Croatia ain't bad. Belgium play in Russia without their usually nailed on midfielders.

              I'd back Depay (C) + 1.5mil > Kane (C) all day long, and I think picking Immobile (C) + 1.5mil while backing Eriksen on MD2 with the captaincy > Lukaku looks promising.

              Ofcause it could hurt, but those 3 mil do wonders. You can toy with all the expensive(ish) midfield picks, full backs like Spinazzola, and a premium keeper.

            2. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              19 hours, 48 mins ago

              Forget the captain chain. It'll ruin your budget.

        • Count of Monte Hristo
          • 8 Years
          20 hours, 35 mins ago

          Jorginho a decent option for Italy with his penalty taking?

          1. Dr. Rog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            20 hours ago

            in my team for that reason.
            xG is probably higher than most of the outfield players.

        • Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          20 hours, 31 mins ago

          Jensen looks like possible value @6m
          on some setpieces when eriksen off

          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            20 hours, 24 mins ago

            How good are Finland? Denmark played Ireland a few times the past years, we had brutal teams, and we could put it up to them for a fair time. If Eriksen is closely watched they're not great. Pukki can score against them.

            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              20 hours, 22 mins ago

              no idea, not as good as North Macedonia...also game in denmark

            2. Salarrivederci
              • 5 Years
              20 hours, 18 mins ago

              Finland is.....
              They made it this far, but they will lose all three matches in the group. Would not be too surprised if they did not score a single goal, and I expect Denmark to win minimum 2-0.

              Jensen have no chance of starting. That midfield will be Delaney - Eriksen - Højbjerg whether we like it or not.

              1. Dr. Rog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                19 hours, 44 mins ago

                what will the strikeforce be?

                Open Controls
                1. Salarrivederci
                  • 5 Years
                  19 hours, 37 mins ago

                  Before the warmups I would have thought Wind would be given the chance against Finland simply do to his aerial strengths.

                  Braithwaite and Poulsen will be there, but the last spot is really up for grabs, and is too hard to call.
                  Dolberg/Wind would be the natural choice, but I can't tell you if he would replicate the lineup against Germany the other day and play Skov Olsen

            3. Joey Tribbiani
                20 hours, 14 mins ago

                We are not good, 1st ever major competition in Football. Bookies have us 2nd worst team after Macedonia.

                1. Joey Tribbiani
                    19 hours, 13 mins ago

                    We are just happy to be there haha

                    1. sirmorbach
                      • 4 Years
                      19 hours, 6 mins ago

                      That's the spirit!

                  • GreennRed
                    • 9 Years
                    18 hours, 58 mins ago

                    That's the spirit! Like Ireland. But Pukki can still score a few do you think?

