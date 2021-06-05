189
  1. dunas_dog
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 14 hours ago

    Best 7 m mid to go with between

    A Zielinski
    B Malinovskyi
    C Please suggest any better option at 7 m or below ( got Berardi)

    1. Fit of Pique
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Mount

  2. Reeker
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 13 hours ago

    If Nuno takes over Everton. Lucas Digne first name on my team.

    1. Aston VII lalalala
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Good call.

  3. 420king
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 13 hours ago

    I'm on this atm. RMT please:

    Schmeichel, Schlager
    Spinazzola, Maehle, Denayer, Wijndal, Torres
    Berardi, Hazard, Alaba, Torres, Jota
    Depay, Kalajdžić, Lewandowski

  4. Gun gun
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 13 hours ago

    Nobody took jota?

    1. Aston VII lalalala
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Definitely on my sheet. He's going to be on the receiving end of CR7 and plays 9 for one of the best teams in the tournament.

  5. Disturbed
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 13 hours ago

    Pretty happy with this draft. Any suggestions? Cheers

    Donnarumma hradecky
    Hinteregga denayer kjaer torres alioski
    Eriksen mount Torres Jorginho alaba
    lukaku lewa depay

  6. lugs
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 10 hours ago

    interesting, just played the tournament predictor game on the Euro site and ended up with a France vs Germany final with France to win it, its funny as i don't really fancy Germany all that much but they do have a knack of doing well in big tournaments so i couldn't back against them in the knockout rounds, their route to the final went like this for me in the knockouts England>Spain>Denmark>France, and France going Netherlands>Scotland>Italy>Germany

    1. bitm2007
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      Came out as a France v Germany semi-final for me, with Belgium v Portugal in the top half of the draw.

  7. Sanchit
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 10 hours ago

    So what's the chip strategy most people are going for?

    1. Saint Tim
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/06/05/best-euro-2020-fantasy-players-from-england/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23834198

  8. fish&chips
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    Who do we fancy as whipping boys for the euros?

    1. Salarrivederci
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      Finland, Hungary & Slovakia

      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 4 hours ago

        Hungary are in Budapest. Don't ignore venues.

        1. Salarrivederci
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 4 hours ago

          But they play Portugal, Germany and France

          1. FALSE PROFIT
            • 7 Years
            1 day, 4 hours ago

            Sure but at home makes a huge difference and they can frustrate. A cheap Hungary defender could be a reasonable pick.

    2. bitm2007
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Finland, Hungary, Wales

  9. Jebiga
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    Is berardi nailed ?

  10. HollywoodXI
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 7 hours ago

    Good to go?

    Hradecky Krul
    Maele Kjaer Spinazzola P.Torres Denayer F.Torres Mount Carrasco Berardi Malinovskyi
    Ronaldo Lukaku Depay

  11. Party time
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 7 hours ago

    Mayweather gonna bash Logan Paul’s head tonight.

    Easy work!

  12. FALSE PROFIT
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 7 hours ago

    Anybody find it frustrating venues are not on Euro Fantasy?
    Are the home games actually at home?

    1. Debauchy
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Agree , no home games not always at home

      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        This site holds value for me as a central point for information. If I can avoid the "noiser" it is great.
        I think FFS missed a ball here by not putting more emphasis on home/away. {Probably more important than FPL

        1. Christina.
          • 11 Years
          1 day, 6 hours ago

          There was an article on here where someone revealed his team....had H/A next to players....one of the fixtures was a neutral venue...

          🙄

          1. Christina.
            • 11 Years
            1 day, 6 hours ago

            ...by "someone" I mean a Pundit that wrote an article.

          2. FALSE PROFIT
            • 7 Years
            1 day, 5 hours ago

            You get my point I see. (smile)

    2. Christina.
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      it is...click on fixtures

      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Let me check

      2. FALSE PROFIT
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Does not for me. Just says vs Whoever.

        1. Christina.
          • 11 Years
          1 day, 6 hours ago

          click on fixtures and results top left when you are on your team page.

          https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/fixtures-results/#/md/33673

          1. FALSE PROFIT
            • 7 Years
            1 day, 5 hours ago

            Tnks

          2. FALSE PROFIT
            • 7 Years
            1 day, 5 hours ago

            Shame it is not on below next to picks like Value Fixtures Date.
            It makes me rethink Belgium and Portugal. Cheers.

          3. Party time
            • 2 Years
            1 day, 5 hours ago

            Thanks

    3. Party time
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Fpl is way better especially the website

  13. Party time
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 7 hours ago

    I think I’m gonna get Perišić. Don’t like England at all & want them out asap.

    Hopefully Perišić & co will start the party

    1. Hawk
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Why not Rebic??

      1. Party time
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 5 hours ago

        I just prefer Perišić

    2. FALSE PROFIT
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 4 hours ago

      Are you Scottish by any chance?
      An England supporter in South Africa myself and they have goof forwards.
      I have my doubts about Southgate getting it right though. (Smile)

      1. Party time
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 3 hours ago

        No. I am Turkish. It’s just that England don’t usually click in major tournaments... it’s been so long since that happened. I want it to continue because their fans are so arrogant & wild

        1. FALSE PROFIT
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 3 hours ago

          Fair enough. However, don't you think you are generalizing a little? You obviously spend time on English forums watching English football. Don't you think any nationality within tere own bubble would probably be the same?

          1. Party time
            • 2 Years
            1 day, 3 hours ago

            No. I don’t like their national team just the league

            1. FALSE PROFIT
              • 7 Years
              1 day, 3 hours ago

              Well good luck with Turkey. Good job it is not Christmas. (Smile)

  14. Party time
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Don’t like the fact that teams can play home games. It kills the value of the tournament

    1. FALSE PROFIT
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 4 hours ago

      My team considering venues. Totally different to the team if all at neutral venues.

      Donaruma (Hradecky)
      Bastini (Maybe) Mings Wijnedal Torres(Maybe) Bednarek Maehle
      Gnabry Eriksen Yazici Gnabry Torres
      Kane Depay Wind

      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 4 hours ago

        Sorry: Insigne

        1. Party time
          • 2 Years
          1 day, 3 hours ago

          Personally, I would pick De Ligt over Wijndal because he is nailed. Gone with Lukaku, Ronaldo & Yilmaz as my front 3. Like the Yazıcı pick. I’ve also got him. Cheap at 5.5

          1. FALSE PROFIT
            • 7 Years
            1 day, 3 hours ago

            1 mil goes a long way. It is a gamble in Wijndal but the risk is fine by me. If he plays there can be a considerable upside.

            1. Party time
              • 2 Years
              1 day, 3 hours ago

              Yeah. You’re right

              1. Salarrivederci
                • 5 Years
                1 day, 3 hours ago

                De Ligt might be injured

                1. Salarrivederci
                  • 5 Years
                  1 day, 3 hours ago

                  In training yesterday

                  1. Party time
                    • 2 Years
                    1 day, 3 hours ago

                    Wow. Thanks for the update buddy

                    1. Salarrivederci
                      • 5 Years
                      1 day, 3 hours ago

                      Makes the entire dutch defense worse if he is. Would probably also make them move away from the 5-3-2 since they will not have good enough CB's to field 3.

                      Might result in more goals in both ends and Berghuis looking much more likely to start.

  15. Finding Timo
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Guys which formation is best ?
      Plus is my bench too weak of hradecky, Sudak,densyer & nego?thanks

      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 4 hours ago

        Probably but my team above is suffering the same

        1. Finding Timo
            1 day, 4 hours ago

            Ok Thanks will see if I can upgrade 1 of sub players

      2. FALSE PROFIT
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 5 hours ago

        Arsenal getting a lot of flack about Buendia.
        Not so sure it is warranted.
        A very good player IMO but his impact in the top flight was limited 2 years ago.
        Buendia to Villa for game time. Arsenal have a lot more choices.

      3. Finding Timo
          1 day, 5 hours ago

          Any love for hazArd ?

          1. FALSE PROFIT
            • 7 Years
            1 day, 5 hours ago

            Only in "who ate all the pies" competition.
            I must be the only guy on this platform not to have Lukaku!

            1. Finding Timo
                1 day, 5 hours ago

                I have lukuku and hazard but maybe I should downgrade hazArd then

                1. FALSE PROFIT
                  • 7 Years
                  1 day, 5 hours ago

                  I would. Only my opinion.

              • Society
                • 2 Years
                1 day, 5 hours ago

                Nope. Definitely not going big until I have to during knockouts. Spreading the love prior to that. We have a moveable capt & rolling subs ...... aiming for differential picks for a bit of fun.

          2. stevenj196thomas
              22 hours, 41 mins ago

              Hi guys,
              Just double-checking the rules with regards to subs etc...

              1.) If you change the captain on the second day of a Matchday e.g. I had the Italian GK in against Turkey on the opening game of the Tournament, but he didn't do very well and so stuck someone else in as captain the day later (perhaps Bale for Wales) and he did brilliantly (so I wanted to stick with him), would I just leave it there in wanting to keep that score? (Do you select all of your potential captains before ANY of the games or do you do it day by day, if that makes sense?)

              2.) Also, once I have chosen my XI for a Matchday, what subs, if any, can I use during that Matchday? e.g. Am I able to swap any of my players on the sub bench with those in the team during a Matchday at any point at all, or do subs constitute those outside of a 15-man squad?

              Hope these questions make sense? Any advice greatly appreciated.

