64 Comments
  1. juanmata8
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Hradecky Bachmann
    Porres Maehle Kjaer Denayer Wijndal
    Eriksen Forres Alaba Insigne Nego
    Lukaku Depay Ronaldo

    1m in the bank. Thoughts?

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      spend the 1m
      (FFS template)

    2. Maqda7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Pretty much a copy of my team but I have Donnarumma instead of Bachmann

    3. Emre Can Pie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Got to spend the 1m.

  2. Michelle Davin
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Is the Euro FL website down?

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      no

      1. Sid07
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Link?

  3. Jebiga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    M.Llorente 5 mil cost in the game, 70 mil in real life. Nailed or not ? 🙂

  4. Peteski29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Eventually caved a put this together, how's it looking?

    Schmeichel Hradecky
    Maehle P.Torres Hinteregger Denayer Wijndal
    F.Torres Eriksen Zielinski Berardi Alaba
    Ronaldo Lukaku Depay

  5. Chilli Heatwave
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    Happy euros day all!!!!! Anyone else feeling like a kid at Christmas?

    Any changes to the troops?

    Hradecky Donnurama
    Torres Alioski Denayer Kjaer Mæhle
    Torres Eriksen Wijnaldum Berardi Nego
    Ronaldo Depay Lukaku

    Cheers all

  6. Calum Undisputed
      25 mins ago

      Depay+Kane+
      Morata or Moreno ?

      1. Emre Can Pie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Ronaldo
        Morata

      2. Emre Can Pie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Sorry, realised you can't have 4 forwards. However I think either Spain forward is a risk, so still Ronaldo.

    • Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      I have been settled for 2 days now. Let me know if I can help.

      1. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        A) Eriksen + Schick
        B) Llorente + Ronaldo

        1. Emre Can Pie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          18 mins ago

          B, but try to upgrade Llorente to Alaba.

        2. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          16 mins ago

          I've selected Eriksen over Lukaku for (c) reasons. I am assuming you have Luke then....So I would want Cr7 as safety blanket. B for me then.

          1. Dr. Rog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            going to make a team like that. i really want 3 portugal on the last day.

      2. Jebiga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        What is your team ? 🙂

        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          You wont like it.
          -No Bel def
          -No Dutch def
          -Che over Lukaku.
          -Lots of differentials

          1. Emre Can Pie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            You probably have a greater chance of winning the whole thing then!

            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              No point in following the herd. Prefer upside chasing in this format. Play it hard for 3 rds and take it from there.

              1. Jebiga
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                You don't have Goosens i would bet 🙂

                1. Christina.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  no just because I cant subbed him out on last match of rd 1.

        2. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          This was the result of some drunken tinkering last night

          Hrad/Pat
          Spin Rodrig Kjaer Maele Porres
          Berardi Eriksen Alaba Forres Jota
          Luk Dep Schick

          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            nice, I have 6 of those.

      3. Meimei
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        A. Depay (10) Jankto (6)
        B. Wijnaldulm (8) Schick (8)

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          a, easy

          1. Meimei
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            any insight on Jankto, I've seen him mentioned a few times if not wouldnt have considered him. Isn't he a nego in disguise ? Or Depay much better than Wijnaldum (who get more points as midfielders) ?

            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              No he is very good. Puts all the crosses in for Soucek. Depay runs everything in that Dutch side.

      4. Johnny Drama
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        R. Rodriguez + Carrasco
        Or
        Alioski + Jota

        (Already have Ronaldo)

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          I have soft spot for North MAc so 2nd lot for me. Also everyone seems to think Carrasco wont start. Not sure though as I want to gamble on a Carrasco start in rd 1.

          1. Johnny Drama
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yeah if Carrasco 100% starts it would be A for me, but efter the rumors that Doku will start idk… are we sure that R. Rodriguez is on pens after he missed the last one?

            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              I hope so, he is on all other setpieces anyway.

              1. Johnny Drama
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Thx mate

    • King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Think I'm set. Thoughts?

      Bachmann Hradecky
      Denayer Kjaer Gosens Maehle Torres
      Eriksen Insigne Torres Berardi Nego
      Kane Lukaku Depay

      Going for LLRD2 and WC QF.

      1. Emre Can Pie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Good team, but maybe Wijndal over Kjaer - more attacking threat.

    • Emre Can Pie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      A) Donnarumma + Mount
      or
      B) Bachmann + Wijnaldum

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        PrimaDonna + Zilienski for me. Might move Z out still depending on Azurri news. Dont trust Poles.

        1. Emre Can Pie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Thank you!

    • Jebiga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Who's more nailed foden or mount ?

      1. Calum Undisputed
          1 min ago

          i think both.
          foden front
          mount mid

        • Johnny Drama
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Mount more nailed but Foden more attacking

      2. Pirlø's Pen
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        I think we’re locked in here now. How we looking?

        Bachmann
        Kjaer Maehle Denayer Wijndal
        Eriksen Insigne (c) Berardi
        Lukaku (c) Depay (c) Arnautovic

        Simon P. Torres F. Torres (c) Jota (c)

        1. Johnny Drama
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Had a similar team. But couldn’t go with Arnie over Ronaldo… Will he even start Arnie?

          1. Pirlø's Pen
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Consensus is yes, he’s their talisman

      3. OLA
          10 mins ago

          Some troubles with my forwards.

          I can have max 11 mln to spend on forward and already have Depay and Lukaku.

          UEFA predicts Aranautovic in start line-up. For his price against North Macedonia is he a good pick? Dont see other good picks for just MD1

          1. EmreCan Hustle
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Not sure if he's 100% fit.

        • Jebiga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          Is M.Llorente nailed ?
          5 millions is a steal

          1. EmreCan Hustle
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            He will probably play at RB from what I hear.

            1. Jebiga
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Nice, thanks

        • EmreCan Hustle
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          No Lukaku, Forres or Kane!

          MD2 - Rodriguez+Ronaldo to Zinchenko+(French striker). 2FTs.
          Playing LL chip in MD3.

          Schick[4] Depay[3]
          Eriksen[2] Insigne[1] Malinovskyi Alaba Berardi
          Rodriguez Alioski Maehle
          Donnarumma
          --------------------------------------------------------------------
          Bachmann P. Torres Ronaldo[5] Gosens

          MD2 Captains - Insigne, Depay, Schick and French Striker.

          Thoughts?

          Thanks.

          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            Nice, I have 7 of those. Also going without Lukaku.

            1. EmreCan Hustle
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Surely all of those captains can't fail?
              Having Insigne and Eriksen might be handy differentials.

              1. Christina.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Yeah I hope so.

          2. Meimei
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            you just told me you see no one to captain in my

            B. wijnaldum schick, but you captain schick yourself

          3. Jebiga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Really like Goosens and Malinovsky picks.
            Zinch also...

          4. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            just now

            What’s the thoughts behind the Schick pick? Had a look at him myself but was put off by his recent poor form

        • 03farmboy
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          Anyone playing sun dream team?? Need advice for transfers if you can help?

        • Stanacev9
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Hradecky Bachmann
          Wijndal Denayer Kjaer Porres Alioski
          Berardi Zielisnki Carrasco Jota Forres
          Kane Lukaku Depay

          If Berardi doesn't play I will probably go:
          Alioski->Pepe
          Zielinski->Alaba
          Berardi->Chiesa

          What do you think guys??

          1. Stanacev9
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Or I can sell Alaba for Nego, and then buy Insigne insted od Chiesa

        • Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          So what’s the plan Berardi owners? Even if he does start MD1, whats the chance he starts MD2 or 3, with Chiesa waiting on the sidelines?

          Think he may be a trap waiting to happen, starts v Turkey in a tight game and benched for the easier fixtures (Wales/Switzerland)

          Very tempted to go with Insigne for this reason, we know he’ll get 3 starts in the group stage.

          1. artvandelay316
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            If he starts and has a great match, I think he'll play at least GW2. As things move on people will be using their chips, including limitless, so he might not even make their squads when they're using that.

        • maccarty
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Where is Chiro Immobile??

        • artvandelay316
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          Current squad with a question below:

          Hradecky
          Maehle, Wij, Alioski, Puchacz
          Eriksen, M. Llorente, Insigne, Berardi
          Lukaku, Depay

          Subs: Bachmann, P. Torres, F. Torres, CR7

          I have one idea for changes that I might make:
          Depay to C. Adams, Llorente to Mount, Wij/Alioski to Cancelo.

          Obviously a sacrifice in attack, but giving much stronger players in mid and defence. GTG as is or would this change be worth a punt?

          Cheers.

        • Jebiga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Why nobody picking Levandowski ?
          Strange...

        • Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          To what extent do we think formation restrictions (1 GK, 3 Def, 2 Mid, 1 FWD) are going to impact our subs?

          I have been playing around with a few scenarios and most of the time its alright, but if you have a lot of blanking defenders and want to say bring on Ronaldo on the last day, then in some cases you will have to sacrifice your lowest scoring mid/fwd, rather than your last defender.

        • OLA
            just now

            There are following options:

            A) Pepe plus Ronaldo
            B) Cancelo plus Lukaku

            Any thoughts are really welcome. Cheers!

