  jayzico
    
    

    Not so keen on this team

    Az
      
      

      Good! I like debate 😀

      How come?

  schlupptheweek
    
    

    I know he isn't cheap but I'm surprised not a single team I've seen has the Dutch wing back Denzel Dumfries (5.5M). You can get Wijndal for 1M less but Wijndal wasn't very good in the last few friendlies according to some player ratings, while Dumfries is very attacking and dangerous.
    His attacking statistics at PSV are excellent (https://www.whoscored.com/Players/322153/History/Denzel-Dumfries).
    De Boer isn't to be trusted but there's no doubting Dumfries has one of the highest likelihood for attacking returns in the 5.5M bracket. I can understand people not going for him due to cost and the Dutch defense not being very convincing, but just surprised his popularity is null.

    Studs Up
      
      
      

      Good shout i think.
      Stuck between him, Meunier and Italy def (have Donna as gk) in that price bracket

  Pep Roulette
    
    

    Hey fam! Thoughts on this draft? LL in MD2. WC for later stages.

    Bachmann Hradecky
    Wijndal Torres Bednarek Maehle Denayer
    Zielenski Berardi Eriksen Alaba Torres
    Ronaldo Lukaku Depay

    If Chiesa starts instead of Berardi, I have 0.5m ITB and will downgrade Bednarek to Ristovski and then upgrade Berardi to Chiesa.

  xiMoxiee
    
    
    

    Thoughts on Foden over Mount?

    artvandelay316
      
      

      Impossible to know if he'll play or not. Mount seems more likely?

      xiMoxiee
        
        
        

        I'd say Mount is more likely and Foden is more punty but also more likely to haul.

