7
7 Comments Post a Comment
  1. That Posh Bloke
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Anyone worked out the cheapest likely starting defenders and mids for the Euro 2020 Fantasy Football yet?

    Open Controls
  2. JJeyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Trippier over Trent is a laughable decision, if you want a defensive fullback in bigger games you play Walker, if low blocks are needed to be broken down Trent is invaluable

    Open Controls
    1. Chilli Heatwave
      • 2 Years
      48 mins ago

      My preference would be Reece James or Kyle Walker. Get the trippier inclusion as can play left back also. Would only bring Trent if was more versatile

      Open Controls
      1. Chilli Heatwave
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I.e. if can drop into cdm, then a good shout. Southgate seems to like versatile players.

        Open Controls
    2. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      Disagree with both Trippier and Walker. AWB is the best defensive RB England have. Walker has a mistake in him and sometimes his recovery pace is not enough to save him.

      Southgate needs to show some humility and recognise that there are a number of teams that are better than England at the Euros (Belgium, France, Portugal, Italy, Spain, Germany, Netherlands) and if England make it to face these better teams, then there will be a lot of defending to do.

      If England are going to take TAA, Chilwell and Shaw, then a defensive RB is required and AWB is the best choice IMO.

      Open Controls
      1. JJeyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I agree with TAA/AWB rotation depending on opposition but Southgate obviously has favourites, which is probably why Sterling will gets starts over Foden/Sancho/Grealish

        Open Controls
  3. DavidBadWillie
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Is there a prize for euro2020 official fantasy?

      I think I’m going to do the fanteam one if not both.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.