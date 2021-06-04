137
  1. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 50 mins ago

    Austria look like the modern incarnation of Stoke City. Avoid.

    1. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Which one is Delap?

  2. Holmes
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 43 mins ago

    Does that rule of not being able to manually sub a red card guy still exist?

    1. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I had Kante in my team until I realised they'd binned off the points for ball recoveries they do in the CL with same format. Casemiro was good for a 6 pointer most games with that.

  3. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 38 mins ago

    Draft 3.14

    Hradecky / Shezney
    Denayer / Maele / Matviyenko / Wijndal / Torres
    Jorginho / Malinovski / Soucek / Torres / Jota
    Lukaku / Depay / Lewandowski

    MD2: Jota/Lew --> Foden/Mbappe. Rest of team is well setup for MD2
    Limitless in MD3

  4. Hadebayor Mum
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 hours, 35 mins ago

    So the big question for match day 1 - Hinteregger or Lainer?

    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      neither

  5. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 33 mins ago

    Memories of captaining Dragović in the last game of round 1 when he got a red card. Austria weren't as good as expected defensively. I'm not particularly interested in any of their players.

  6. III
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 27 mins ago

    RMT for matchday1 only.

    Hradecky / Krul
    Denayer / Bonucci / Spinazzola / Wijndal / Kjaer
    F. Torres / Wjinaldum / Alaba / Jota / Insigne
    Lukaku / Wind / Lewandowski

    Monitoring Krul, Wijndal and Denayer

    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 50 mins ago

      Just some random thoughts... overall it looks fine

      Wind looked a fantastic option until he didnt even feature in a friendly. The same goes for Moreno, or even Weghorst. If they work out you've got a great bargain, else a dead player who at best might come off the bench in the last 20 minutes.

      Alaba I just cannot understand. Defensive player in a defensive and very poor team. I'd rather find 0.5 more and get a pen taker (Jorjinho/Larsson) or just go with the enabler pick Nego (its a compromise but probably a better one than Alaba).

      Double Italy is a bit too much, especially with so much value sitting at 4.5.

      Wijnaldum is an under the radar pick. He scores well for the Nederlands.

      Some doubts over Denayer, Wijndal but probably more likely than not to start. Krul wasnt given the #1 jersey, Steklenberg was. Seems like a bit of a coin flip that one.

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 45 mins ago

        Alaba has taken penalties

      2. III
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 41 mins ago

        Cheers,
        I do need to monitor Wind. Would love Eriksen but he is so expensive.

        Insigne was the last addition, happy to downgrade there to find 1.5 for Chiesa. Im not sold on Italy's attack but don't know who to go for I dont have yet for matchday 1.

        1. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 35 mins ago

          in midfield: Eriksen (FIN), Jota (HUN), Hazard (RUS) are the more expensive mids that come in and out of my team. FTorres (SWE) seems to be ever present, as well as an Italian mid, although I think that one is a case of following the herd.

          1. III
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 25 mins ago

            If I go without Wind I'd want Eriksen.

            Considering the below:

            Belgium: Lukaku (cannot see past him)
            Poland: Lewa (is there a midfield option ?)
            Portugal: Jota (other in mind is Ronaldo)
            Spain: Torres (would consider Morata but not nailed, )
            Netherlands: Wijnaldum (other in mind is Depay)
            Austria: Alaba
            Denmark: cant afford Eriksen, Wind
            Last nation for matchday1: insigne, chiesa, mount, perisic modric vlasic dont know who to go for atm

            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              5 hours, 23 mins ago

              Lewa is the most overpriced player in the game
              Re the first game...we will have team sheets
              Break the bank for CR7

              1. Dr. Rog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                5 hours, 16 mins ago

                completely agree on this assessment, however he is a good pick for the Slovakia game and something of a differential with 16% ownership - if he is going to get a brace it will be there.

              2. III
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 14 mins ago

                happy to do lewa-> Ronaldo
                But then Jota-> ?? what a pity missing on Poland against Slovakia for Matchday1

                Lewa would not stick in the team after matchday1.

            2. Dr. Rog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              5 hours, 15 mins ago

              Poland: Zielinkski is a 7mln midfield option. They are very tight defensively as well.

              1. III
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 9 mins ago

                I'm sold on Ronaldo and Zielinkski instead of Lewa and Jota, free me funds to go Wind-> Eriksen.

                Needs a last treath upfront

                F. Torres / Wjinaldum / Alaba / Zielinkski / Eriksen
                Lukaku / 6.5-8 freeing budget with def / Ronaldo

                1. Christina.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  5 hours, 7 mins ago

                  Pukes

                  1. Christina.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    5 hours, 5 mins ago

                    Whats your def?

                    1. III
                      • 5 Years
                      4 hours, 59 mins ago

                      Hradecky / Krul
                      Denayer / Bonucci / Bednarek / Wijndal / Kjaer

                      F. Torres / Wjinaldum / Alaba / Zielinkski / Eriksen
                      Lukaku / Pukki / Ronaldo

                      Leaves me with 0.5.
                      Monitoring Krul, Wijndal, Torres, Denayer, Maelhe
                      want to see Italy line up

                      My def will definitely change

                      1. Christina.
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        4 hours, 50 mins ago

                        cool - most of the team converging to the same end result. I plan to have some fun and enjoy myself. Take some gambles.

      3. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 11 mins ago

        About the Stekelenberg jersey situation - I think he was purely given number 1 due to his experience in the dressing room. He hasn’t played a game for the Dutch since 2016, so I doubt he plays over Krul

        1. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 6 mins ago

          i dont think we can go there if its a coin flip sadly

          1. III
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 2 mins ago

            one more friendly

          2. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 56 mins ago

            Far from a coin flip, if Krul starts the next friendly and doesn’t make a dreadful error then he’ll for sure start MD1

            1. Dr. Rog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              4 hours, 42 mins ago

              good point - worth monitoring

  7. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 26 mins ago

    So Im the only one on here with Pukki, Elmas, Carrasco and no Depay?
    Good.

    1. Hadebayor Mum
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      I have Pukki and no Depay! I also think Carrasco could be a bargain but I'm worried about minutes. Tielemans is the more boring choice for a cheaper Belgian mid, but Carrasco more upside.

      1. III
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 24 mins ago

        the best belgian mid is meunier or castagne but which one will start, they even get 4 points CS

        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 6 mins ago

          Is Castagne nailed on?

          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 59 mins ago

            no

        2. St Pauli Walnuts
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Not checked yet, but if they have another friendly before tournament you'd have to think the starter in that gets the nod? Or is that over simplifying it?

      2. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        and probably Doku will get a start in the final round once they have qualified

    2. III
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      happy with Wjinaldum over Depay, Alaba over Elmas, Lukaku over Carrasco, I fancy DEN def so no Pukki

    3. Hawk
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      I will join in that Yannick train if KDB is out of the first game.

      1. III
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 23 mins ago

        2 of Hazard Meerten and Carrasco will support Lukaku, they will share the time

    4. Salarrivederci
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      I like the Elmas pick.
      Austria - Macedonia looks a lot closer than the bookies makes it.

      I don't like Pukki at all. Would not even buy him at 6.0.
      Norwich better than Finland, and Denmark would run riot in Championship division. Simply can't see Finland scoring.
      Denmark on home turf with a very strong squad.
      Finding 0.5 to upgrade Pukki to Braithwaite would be more than worth it. You'll even have a bigger differential for GW1.
      If you could combine the two teams and make a starting lineup it would be the danish lineup + Pukki.

      And for me Carrasco is a bit expensive considering he might be deployed as a wingback.

  8. Jet5605
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 11 mins ago

    Has Daniel Levy lost the plot? Conte for Spurs? He lost the Chelsea dressing room after his first season and has done nothing sense. He's the Italian Jose and another yesterday's man.

    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 53 mins ago

      Not at all. Quality coach. Tells it like it is. Chelsea dressing room had characters too lazy to heed him. I'm a bit surprised that he wants to do business with Levy.

    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      Have a mate who’s a massive Inter fan - says the inter fans never totally warmed to Conte - but tbf to him the relationship was a bit contaminated by the fact that he was a Juventus legend, former captain and manager (Inter & Juve are pretty mortal enemies)

      Inter’s Chinese owners also backed him big style in the transfer market letting him spend nearly 150m in just over a year, which for Italy is nuts

      He also benefitted a lot from the Pirlo effect where Juve fell off a cliff & didn’t offer any competition, and they weren’t really competitive in Europe. Certainly not in the champions league, albeit made the EL final last year but lost to Sevilla.

      So the jury was definitely out on him in Milan

      But one thing is for sure, the Spurs players are in for a hell of a wake up call when it comes to training & match preparation

      He’s notorious for being an absolute demon about fitness & work rate - Chiellini quotes:

      He said: "It is not only in the match with Conte. It is all day, every training session. He is like a police sergeant.

      "We felt something very special in his atmosphere, for three years with him at Juventus and two years in the national team.

      "When you finish training, you are dead. Not tired -- dead. You can do it only because you believe in what he does.

      "You are 100 percent with him. He creates an atmosphere, everyone gives energy to each other. For sure he is one of the very best."

      Fabio Cannavaro said similar - so will be very interesting

      Keep an eye on Delle Alli - this will either bring out the very best in him or he’s finally gone from Spurs. Son should be right at home though with his work rate & pressing (if he stays).

    3. enourouz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Levy lost the plot when he sacked Poch. These executives kill me with the moves they make. Poch was denied any transfer funding for years and still managed to make the team punch way above their weight. Always had great line ups and his tactics against the big clubs was always spot on. Brought that attacking and high press mentality.

      Conte is the Italian Mou. Couldn’t have said it better. Need someone who isn’t going to create a toxic waste environment. Would love to see Nuno appointed.

      1. Jet5605
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        With player power the way it is these days I could see Conte coming in and the players refusing to tow the line. If Levy wants Conte to succeed then he needs to replace most of the squad with hard players not afraid to graft and not the likes of Deli Alli

  9. Jet5605
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 10 mins ago

    *since

  10. RamboRN
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 9 mins ago

    What site do you do the euro fantasy football on?

    1. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      I don’t know but honestly I don’t want to know. Need a break from fantasy, this is off season 🙂

    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      UEFA.com but the app is also good.

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 19 mins ago

        Makes a nice change the app being good! I.e the awful fpl prem one is terrible!

  11. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 54 mins ago

    I'm surprised so few are targeting Scot vs CRep and Macedonia vs Aust.

    I reckon there is some decent value in there. Someone like Robertson (5.5) will be on most setpieces and very attacking.

    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 29 mins ago

      But he'll be playing for Scotland.

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 28 mins ago

        Im just looking at wk 1. Besides we are picking players, not teams.

        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 17 mins ago

          Yes but 2 assists in 14 games. I mean contrast to playing with Pool. Lewandowski won't play with Bayern. I don't like either's Country form, both good for good clubs. I think Czechs will get to last 16.

          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 15 mins ago

            yeah, prob just best to avoid. I hope the underdogs do well(Fins/NMac)

            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              5 hours, 11 mins ago

              I have Alioski. Not sure if he is but someone mentioned he could be on penalties.

    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      Wouldn’t be surprised to see Macedonia v Austria being the highest scoring game of MD1. If Austria come in too confident then it’ll be a high scoring bloodbath.

      As for the SCO v CZE game, I think I’d rather target someone like Jankto, Scotland defence looks a lot leakier than Czechs

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 14 mins ago

        Yeah looking fwd to some goals from Macedonia. Austria / Swiss always so boooring in these tournies.

    3. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      for wk1 i like Soucek vs Scotland and Elfim/Alisoki vs Austria

  12. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 37 mins ago

    Looking for a mid, 6.0 or under, for the first two matchdays only... which would you take?

    A) Yazici (ITA, WAL)
    B) Elmas (AUT, UKR)
    C) Jankto (SCO, CRO)
    D) Alaba (MKD, NET)
    E) Jorginho (TUR, SWI)

    Or anyone else not mentioned a better option?

    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      B,C seem reasonable options.
      E for pens and not much else, Larsson as well but has Spain first up.

    2. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Looking at 14 june games....

      Spain vs Swe
      Poles vs Slovakia
      Scot vs Crep

      I might just dump F torres.

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        ...oops...reply fail...

        But to answer your Q...B

      2. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Seems pretty nailed and very explosive. I had a tenner on him as top scorer at 34/1.

    3. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      B

    4. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      I have D, possibly on pens too

      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        On pens really? Think Sabitzer and Arnie are ahead of him for the pen taking pecking order

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          Oops looks like he did take them...back in 2014/15 lol

  13. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 10 mins ago

    Looks like I need to take out Trent and JWP out of my Euro fantasy team....blimey it’s not even begun I’m already stressed

  14. III
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 1 min ago

    thought on Bale vs SUI for matchday 1 ?

    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      actually a really good differential pick. there are a few players like this - Hazard, Bale, Gnabry/Sane who are explosive but extremely under-owned due to the group think process

    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Most overpriced player on the game, would rather Eriksen v Finland for that price

      1. III
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        A. Bale Wind
        B. Pukki Eriksen

        Rest of attack
        F. Torres / Wjinaldum / Alaba / Zielinkski /
        Lukaku / Ronaldo

        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          B

        2. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          Oh B everyday. Wind won’t start all 3 no way

    3. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I have in Fanteam as only 6 mil there ... 9 mil in the official, not worth the spondulicks IMO.

  15. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours ago

    Im loving the pace of the flow on this site. Reminds me of the good ol days back in 2008.

    There was a Shorey thread which was lauded at the time for having an epic total of ~500 comments on it.

  16. PP6
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    Depay (Ukraine) or Lewandowski (Slovakia)?

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Lewa for MD1 only. Only because Ukraine don’t leak a lot goals

      1. PP6
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        Thanks

  17. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    No 5.5 mid looks like a better option than Nego.

    That 1.5m does miracles for your team.

    1. PP6
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Alaba

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        basically Alaba vs a 5.5m def

    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Plenty of good 5.5-6.0 mids, in fact I think a lot of them are better than the ones at 7.0m

      1. Firmino
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        Like who?

        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 11 mins ago

          Scroll up I listed about 5 good options that I’m struggling to pick between

      2. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        Which?
        Only Elmas looks good for 6m.
        Also I'm talking 5.5m not more than that. The options at 5.5 are completely dross.

        Much better options for 7m Chiesa, Mount, Olmo, Malinovskyi etc.

        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          Yazici and Alaba are far from dross mate. Chiesa is the only one I like there... Mount may play too deep in a 5 at the back, Olmo is far from nailed and Malinovski plays for a defensive side so can’t justify 7.0 him

  18. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Have x5 4.5 defenders...

    Would you take one of Mount or Malinovski for MD1 & 2 or go for one of the budget mids (eg. Alaba, Elmas) and spread the 1.0-1.5m in funds into defence?

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      Whats your def like?
      Any Italy and Porras?

      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        GKs I’m undecided on but defence looks like this...

        Alioski Maehle Torres Denayer Wijndal

        And I’m Only set on the first 2 at the moment

        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          Get some Italy and porras I reckon
          Zinchenko will be oop if you want to go down that route.

          1. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 2 mins ago

            Might get Donna in goal, Ukraine I don’t trust for CSs so might double up on Italy with Spinazzola or Bonucci

            Btw what is a porra lol

            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              4 hours ago

              porraguese....reigning champs

              1. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 54 mins ago

                Ah of course

    2. PP6
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      What’s the deal with Elmas? He plays for a bad team and is mentioned quite a lot??

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        NMac not a bad team at all.

        1. PP6
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          Really thought they were bad, turns out your right! Might have to have a deeper look

          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 5 mins ago

            beat Jerries 2-1 in march in WC qualifier

  19. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Trying to come up with a team for a Limitless MD3 strategy. Thoughts on this?

    Hradecky Szczesny
    Celik Denayer Matviyenko Maehle P. Torres
    Chiesa Malinovsky Foden Alaba Torres
    Lukaku Benzema Ronaldo

    Benzema is a bit of a rogue pick but if I don't play Limitless in 2, having a French attacker is pretty important.

    Captains: Chiesa > Lukaku > Foden > Torres > Ronaldo

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Foden to Mount and Benz to Griezmann may be the safer play unless you think Foden plays gw1

      Alternative is to pick Depay and do Ronaldo to Griez/Mbappe for gw2

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        I'm starting to go off Depay. NL team looks a mess. Ukraine also the hardest first game.

        Foden + Benz > Griezmann + Mount is indeed safer. But I kinda like the first two. Benz will definitely start imo and Foden I'm confident will start too.

        1. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          my current thinking is Jota + Lewandowski (over Foden + Ron) and keep Depay.

          - keep Depay because the week 2 fixture is excellent, he is probably going into a Limitless MD2 team, you also have a ukraine defender as a hedge if he blanks in MD1.

          - Jota covers Portugal --> Switch into Foden (or other Eng mid)
          Lew could easily get a big score vs Slovakia --> switch into Mbappe (who is going to be the overwhelming Limitless choice).

    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Whether you go Depay or Benzema, both of them have a poor first fixture and a great second one. No satisfactory way to have both Im afraid.

  20. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Pepe/Fonte could be a bargain @5m

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Looking at them. But we don't know who will be the starter. I'm guessing Fonte but considering they play on the last day, it's not worth the risk.

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        friendly tonight

    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      They will probably share minutes so will be hard to predict. Playing last day doesn’t help things either

      1. Boydinho
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        You dont 'share' minutes at CB imo

        1. Salarrivederci
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          Guess his point being it is hard to predict which one will get the nod in GW1 and which one would play in GW3 should they have cemented their spot at that point - rather than one playing 61' and the other 39' against Hungary.

          Let's say you have Fonte benched, and your Denayer returns a 2-pointer you'd swap Fonte in, but if Pepe plays you'll get 0 from Fonte and have the 2pointer from Denayer on the bench smiling at you 😉

          1. Salarrivederci
            • 5 Years
            3 hours ago

            Having said that I think Fonte looks more nailed than the CBs from Spain 😉

          2. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            This actually won't be a problem.

            We will know the lineups before the deadline closes for the Portugal game so if Fonte doesn't play you leave him on the bench.

            1. Salarrivederci
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 35 mins ago

              Ah ye! my bad!

  21. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Can you change formation within a matchday to facilitate subs?

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Yes as long as it’s a valid formation - minimum 3 defenders

      1. chaser123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Ok sweet, thanks.

        What are your thoughts on the limitless matchday 2 squad?

        Simon Hradecky
        Torres Maehle Denayer Wijndal Bednarek
        Eriksen Olmo Chiesa Yazici Alaba
        Kane Lukaku Ronaldo

        A bit weak in midfield?

        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          My mid has the same structure - it’s a bit weak yes but I think it’s fine as I like a lot of the budget mids and budget defenders means we can spend up top.

          Only thing I’d monitor is Simon, bit risky and you may be stuck with Hrdecky which can end in tears

          1. chaser123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 36 mins ago

            Yeh definitely could - thanks!

  22. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Really wanna get Ibra but will he play?

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      He’s not even with the squad lol

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        I had him picked, just logged in and it says your team needs you and has 3 players flagged:

        Trent
        JWP
        Ibra

        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          Oh big rip

          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 24 mins ago

            Back to the drawing board!

  23. Do I Not Like Orange
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Donnaruma Hradecky
    Bonucci Maehle Alioski Denayer Bednarek
    Eriksen Elmas Alaba Chiesa Soucek
    Lukaku Depay Ronaldo

    Any good? Midfield too weak?

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Yeah I think the midfield is too weak.

      Double Italy defense sucking all the value out. You can make a very good defense imo with 4.5s and Hradecky.

    2. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      why would midf be to weak? the ones that dont perform you move out.

  24. jayzico
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    I can't find Jorgino? Has he been added? Got a different name?

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      http://Www.Specsavers.com

      1. jayzico
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        thanks. Anyone know if he's been added?

  25. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Zinchencko prob OOP for those interested

  26. jayzico
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    If not alaba, who? Got 6 million.

    1. buzzkill
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Klaasen

      1. jayzico
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Klassen got too much competition. No way from me. I like Jorginho but he aint on my thing

    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Jorginho, Larssen, Jankto.

      1. jayzico
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Ha. I CAN"'T FIND JORGINHO???

      2. jayzico
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        lol s. larssen or s.larssen?

      3. jayzico
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        GOT Jorginho after refreshing screen. Cheers Rog.

  27. jayzico
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Thanks to Rog's Jorginho shout. Purely based on penalties and don't know any other 6m bar Kimmich (but plays France) I've taken out Alaba for Jorg:

    Hradecky.
    Kjaer. Bonucci(c1). Meunier. Alioski. P.Torres.
    Soucek .Eriksen. Jorginho.
    Lukaku(Cap2). Depay(Cap3).

    Subs: Chezny. Nego. F.Torres(c4). Ronaldo(Cap5)

