  1. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    46 mins ago

    Hey fam! Chiesa or Berardi?

    
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Whichever one is in starting lineup which we will know pre deadline.

      
    2. korbendallas82
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      We get to see lineup on Friday before deadline i think. But i am on Berardi.

      
    3. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Cheers both

      
  2. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    Where will the surprise(s) come from in matchday 1?

    
    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      England will put 5 past Croatia.

      
      1. Society
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        27 mins ago

        mwahahahaha

        
      2. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        Now THAT will be a major shock!

        I reckon Macedonia(I hope!) will shock Austria, Belgium draw with U$$R. Also reckon Turkey will do well, maybe not in wk 1 though. Poland to crash and burn in first game wont surprise me neither.

        
    2. Hot Toddy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      England fans.

      
      1. Richarlidad
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Non-England fans wont be able to say "It's only Croatia" when we beat them. 🙂 They'll probably say we got lucky or something. That's always a favourite.

        
        1. Richarlidad
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Actually no I change it to "Wait until you play France / Portugal / Germany" in the knockout stages. That's gotta be a strong favourite.

          
    3. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      There will be a covid scare of some sort and a star player will have to miss out and isolate (really hope there won't be but would be par for the course)

      
    4. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Southgate will drop the waistcoat in favour of a matching bowtie and bowler hat combination.

      
  3. Thomas Magnum
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Are people going with Italian defenders/keeper if so who?
    Spinazzola seems the most attacking but not as nailed with Emerson in competition for the spot, Bonnuci seems to be the most nailed on CB with Chiellini fitness issues and age, and is the same price as Spina but offers very little in the way of attacking threat, Florenzi is the most nailed on fullback but sets you back an extra .5 and is he worth it? Donnarumma seems a good decent pick but without bonus' and unlikely to make many saves is he worth the 5.5?

    
    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      I dont think you need to even think about it - just wait for the teamsheets.

      
      1. xiMoxiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        Good point here.

        
      2. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        25 mins ago

        I agree with that, especially for the question Chiesa or Berardi. But I am interested to hear mostly if people are buying into their defensive hype and will spend the money on them or if they're looking at going to go with cheaper defenders, rotating GK's etc.

        
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          21 mins ago

          Italy/Spain/Portugal usually have very good defences in these tournies

          
          1. Thomas Magnum
            • 5 Years
            16 mins ago

            My thinking also but I guess Portugal's tough fixture will put people off for now and P.Torress maybe sufficient Spanish defensive coverage to start until we know who'll start in goals

            
            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              14 mins ago

              Hungary on day 1? Im playing chips early so not bothered with later fixtures.

              
              1. Thomas Magnum
                • 5 Years
                10 mins ago

                That is true, I do keep overlooking that fixture. Let me guess, limitless in week 2 and then WC week 3?

                
                1. Christina.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  yeah wanna have some fun without the stress of fpl. If it goes t*ts up I quit and sit back and enjoy!

                  
                  1. Thomas Magnum
                    • 5 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    I agree with you on that one! think i'll have a similar chip scenario as well. It's going to be a struggle for me to keep up with fixtures due to my southern hemisphere time zone but will try make it work, if not will step back and just enjoy the games. Who's your pick to win the tournament?

                    
                    1. Christina.
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      1 min ago

                      portugal if they get out of their their group should do well I reckon. I haven't looked at who plays who in knockouts so no idea. France prob there as well. I dont think Dutch/Belgium will win.

                      
    2. xiMoxiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      I'm going Donnarumma for nailedness.

      
      1. Society
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        I saved 1.5m by avoiding my first choice Donnarumma & erred toward an attacking Italian def with a bigger upside.

        
        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Would that defender happen to be Spinazzola by any chance?

          
    3. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Bonucci has not left my team since day 1

      
      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        His naildness is tempting me, currently on Donnarumma & Spina but am thinking of selling both for Bonucci and spreading the funds... decisions decisions

        
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          yeah, Im surprised with the low Italy def ownership. TAA higher than Bonucci!

          
          1. Thomas Magnum
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Guess that is what we have to come to expect players like him and Kante having high ownership no matter what, wouldn't be surprised if his ownership will be above 5% come kick off

            
      2. Richarlidad
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        I just looked and Bonucci has had 7 goal contributions, in 37 games for Italy. More than I expected tbh. I think I will switch to him.

        
  4. Society
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    Differentials ?
    Been looking at ;
    Oyarzabel
    Trippier
    Zinchenko
    Barasic
    Mykolenko
    Gosens (md3)

    
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      wtf are those?

      
    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      can add Fernandes the Brazilian full back who plays for Russia. he has a goal in him.

      
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        yeah, slovak def as well.
        Skriniar

        
    3. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      and the 2 pen takers have to worth a shout

      Fernandez (swiss)
      Alioski

      
  5. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Olmo or Torres?

    
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Torres

      
    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Torres, pinch pennies somewhere else

      
    3. Riska
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Currently on both...

      
  6. korbendallas82
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Why nobdy want Grealish?

    
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      noddy?

      
      1. korbendallas82
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Why no body pick him in fantasy.

        
    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      asking price is a bit high but im sure someone will come in for him by the end of the summer

      
  7. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Best Striker under 7?

    
    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      There arent many options.

      The pricing of bad teams is pretty off in this game, which is where you would usually go to. The players from the good teams all have rotation doubts.

      
  8. mufc123
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    best 2 mids for 12.5 mil? Already got Alaba, Insigne and F.Torres

    
    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      must be on the power 3 up front

      elmas + soucek/james? its slim pickings around there

      

