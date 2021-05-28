39
  1. Zen Arcade
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    A lot of research has gone into these articles.

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      my team is loaded with Italy and Portugal

      1. Zen Arcade
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 hours ago

        I think Portugal might win it.

        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 57 mins ago

          just look at their team...Ronaldo...bruno...jota...Dias...Laporte...Cancello...Patricio...moutinho..BSilva...to mention a few.

          1. Black Knights
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 52 mins ago

            Snuck Laporte in there!

            1. Dr. Rog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              4 hours, 46 mins ago

              and Jao Felix

              the best team on paper usually doesnt win it though

      2. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 42 mins ago

        Can you post your team for criticism? 😀

  2. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 hours ago

    Anyone thought about chip strategy yet? Seems like there is a free hit and a wildcard available as well as unlimited transfers before the knockout stage.

    So could do something like this to take advantage of whoever plays the minnows in each group stage matchday?

    Match 1: unlimited
    Match 2: wildcard / free hit
    Match 3: wildcard / free hit
    Match 4: unlimited
    QFs: 3 transfers
    SFs: 4 transfers
    Fs: 5 transfers

    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 46 mins ago

      Matchday 3 Unlimited.
      Quarter Finals wildcard.

      1. chaser123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 41 mins ago

        You’re right, got it the wrong way round... is that what you’re thinking then?

        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 29 mins ago

          Yes. Round 3 could see unpredictable lineups with teams already qualified. You can pick players unlimited and dusrwgard if they get to knockouts, like a flier mid bangung in goals. Last 16 round is a free wildcard, again can hit firm players, regardless of them getting to QF. Wildcard chip in QF to set yourself on for semis and finals with 5FT for each.

          1. chaser123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 17 mins ago

            Interesting. So you’re plan is:

            Match 1: unlimited
            Match 2: 2 transfers
            Match 3: free hit
            Match 4: unlimited
            QFs: wildcard
            SFs: 4 transfers
            Fs: 5 transfers

            If that’s the case, are you going to include French/German players in your Match 1 team?

            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 48 mins ago

              No French or German so far or expected. Depends on friendlies and predicted lineups but not seeing much scope from either in Round 1 where points could be won from players with easier first games. Possibly Werner if he can hit the goal trail. Benzema could be brilliant but quite as easily disrupt French morale.

          2. Hadebayor Mum
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 hours, 13 mins ago

            I'm thinking match day 2 unlimited, match day 3 is too much of a lottery to play any further chip, so QF for wild card. If you get your round of 16 team full of players who lose then 3 transfers is not going to be nearly enough.

  3. A Kun & Mateta
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 49 mins ago

    Jeez, Portugal look good. England my tip. Just looked at Harry Kanes goals this season, realised he's a total flat track bully, some shocking defending.

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      assuming Porras get out of their group then I reckon they have won it.

    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      England have plenty of quality attackers, plus Rice. Not so convinced by their defence particularly on the right flank. They need more justified arrogance from the young guns, Foden, Sancho, Grealish to get them to a semi final. For me Kane is the only top quality player who has done it consistently at top level. Time for the rest to step up to his mark. Portugal or Italy to win it but fatigue could impact the bigger countries who went deep in Euro vlub competitions and fought hard in congested leagues until last week. Should be a cracker of a tournament.

    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Yes squad looks great on paper. Are they expected to line-up like this ?

      Patricio
      Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro
      Carvalho, Moutinho
      Silva, Bruno, Felix
      Ronaldo

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Benardo Silva

      2. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Jota?

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          He a goods option but how do you fit him in ?

  4. palace ash
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    Jorginho not in the squad. Who's on pens?

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      Jorginho and Emerson will join up after the Champions League final, I'm assuming.

      Immobile/Belotti took the last two when Jorginho was out:

      https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/italien/elfmeterschuetzen/verein/3376

  5. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    First draft

    Donnarumma (4)
    Semedo DiLorenzo Denayer Torres Kjaer
    KDB Gnabry Felix Barella Koke
    Lukaku Weghorst Moreno

    First thoughts:
    - the sub system means it makes more sense to spread the value around (more bites at the cherry)
    - a strong front 8 is ok because its likely at least 1 will blank anyway. on the same logic i might beef up the defence, maybe drop gnabry or something like that.

    1. Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      is Moreno nailed?

  6. artvandelay316
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    I have come up with this squad so far... Bench is total fodder.

    Donnarumma (Hradecky)
    Chiellini, Digne, Dias, Maguire (Valsanen)
    Torres, Chiesa, Felix, Mount (Nego)
    Ronaldo (C), Lukaku (Varga)

    Wondering if I should have Felix > KDB and then Mount > Kante to free up the required cash...

  7. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Is it just me or is anybody else finding the euro 2020 fantasy site hard to navigate?

    1. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      I do think one of the big appeals of FPL is how good an experience the website is. I don't think the core game is that much better than the Telegraph, Sky or Sun games, but two of those three have horrible webpages.

  8. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Amazing change between 2 GWs with the same team. https://twitter.com/Foggster19/status/1398218987188768768

    1. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      There's something odd about those screenshots.

      The scores don't seem to add up to the total at the top, unless I am being thick (likely!).

      1. Black Knights
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        The captaincy is only counting once under Kane, but being counted twice in the GW score.

  9. jayzico
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Anyone got any leagues yet I can join?

    Is there a FFS league?

  10. Mario Balofail
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Pages are flying....I love that 🙂

    1. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Over the off-season the "A or B" brigade get together and breed. Come GW1's deadline you won't be able to move for then.

      1. Zen Arcade
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        This site could benefit from a lot of changes but an "edit" button on posts is probably near the top.

      2. Mario Balofail
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        RMT, RMWCT and all other garbage is gone. Instat answers aren't needed anymore and I enjoy not being ''smashed'' by those ''experts'' saying I'm casual in a negative meaning (actually I am a casual and I've been just enjoying playing FPL for several years)

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      They have spead up from earlier in the week !

  11. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Official. Ibrahima Konaté joins Liverpool on a permanent deal from RB Leipzig. Here we go since April - now confirmed.

  12. MajesticWok
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    When should you play your chips in Euro Fantasy Football?

    You have two chips to play in Euro FF this summer. A wildcard chip which is identical to the one you're used to in EPL and a Limitless chip which acts as a Free Hit without the budget restrictions

    Your strategy should be to play aggressive in the group stages as that's where better teams face up against the minnows and traditionally more goals are scored. Therefore, there's higher upside against saving these chips for later in the competition where everyone's team starts to merge into one as the player pool reduces

    You get unlimited transfers between the group stage and the round of 16 so your choices are to play your Wildcard in the group stage or save it for a later round. If you're risk adverse, I'd recommend saving it for after the R16 and playing it before the QF games where you only have 3 transfers and 8 teams eliminated. If you like a gamble and back yourself not to have to take hits at this point, play it in the group stage

    The Limitless chip should be played in the group stage either on MD2 or MD3. But which has the higher upside?

    Here are the bookies current top 5 favourites for MD2 (and odds):

    England vs. SCO (1.36)
    France vs. HUN (1.4)
    Spain vs. POL (1.5)
    Netherlands vs. Austria (1.5)
    Ukraine vs. MKD (1.6)

    And here are the current bookies top 5 favourites for MD3 (and odds):

    Netherlands vs. MKD (1.18)
    Spain vs. SVK (1.2)
    Germany vs. HUN (1.2)
    Belgium vs. FIN (1.22)
    England vs. CZE (1.4)

    This shows us there are some much shorter priced favourites in MD3 with potentially much higher upside. The risk here is some teams like Spain and Netherlands may have already qualified by this point and be open to squad rotation. This could leave you picking players who won't play or players with low ownership.

