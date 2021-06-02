49
  1. Hy liverpool
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Hello from the other side

  2. Booked4Dissent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Yeah right the home crowd “spurred them on”. It was the drugs man! Their form dipped because they were on an off cycle of their doping program. They’ll do alright in the tournament (due to inhuman fitness) thanks to the program once again.

  3. Ando
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Is there a limit to how many times you can change the captaincy within a matchday?

    1. Chazz69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      You can change captain between matchdays as far as I know

    2. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      I think once per day but don't quote me.

    3. SchluppsIDidItAgain
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Once per calendar day, at the end of the day ie not between games on a calendar day

    4. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Once every matchday. So for first GW I've 5 captain options. But I'm not allowed to go back to a previous captain. You need to play the one you're playing or wait for next one. So I'm:

      1. Bonnucci
      2. Lukaku
      3.Souchek
      4. Lewandowski
      5. Ronaldo

  4. RECKLESS
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    If England top Group D, they will face their second-placed team from Group F — either Portugal, Germany, France or Hungary.

    Should they finish second, they will take on the second-placed team from Group E — either Spain, Sweden, Poland or Slovakia.

    What ridiculous drawing! England will have it easier if they finish second. Why arent they facing group topper if finish second?

    1. ivantys
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        There are 6 groups with 4 3rd placed teams going through. Some teams will have the luck no matter how they arrange it.

        1. ivantys
            2 hours, 36 mins ago

            A fairer way to arrange it would be the 4 best 1st placed facing the 4 3rd placed teams, and the last 2 1st placed teams facing the 2 worst 2nd placed, then have the last 4 2nd placed play each other. Fixing the group winners that play the 3rd placed makes it able to be exploited.

        2. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          absolute stupidity whoever designed that, encouraging teams to tank

        3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Yet more stupidity from the suits

          Football is just fcked to bits generally

      • Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Stekelenberg and Hrdecky combo anyone?

      • FencoFantasy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        OK guys, tell me everywhere I'm going wrong with my current Euros draft:

        K. Schmeichel (T. Krul)
        P. Torres, S Kjaer, J. Denayer, (O. Wijndal, J. Bednarek)
        C. Eriksen, F. Torres, N. Barella, D. Alaba (L. Nego) - I've gone Barella over Chiesa as think he's more likely to start.
        R. Lewandowski, R. Lukaku, C. Ronaldo

        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Take out all the players I've never heard of and replace them with players I have heard of.

        2. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          makes sense in this game to have 15 good players rather than a great first XI and 4 bench fodder

          reason being is you can stick or twist mid gameweek

          1. FencoFantasy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            29 mins ago

            That's fair. My thought process is this:

            Nego should play for Hungary and whilst I don't expect him to do much he frees up money.

            Wijndal is a potential starter for the Netherlands and Bednarek is a likely starter for Poland so although they are bench fodder, they could viably start and get clean sheets (potentially)

            Krul is probably the Dutch #1 now that Cillesen is out of the squad.

        3. jayzico
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Same front 3. Like it. Good team.

        4. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Poland is not Bayern. Lewa cash can be used to improve squad imo

          1. jayzico
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Still fares well for his country. He wouldn't be there if he wasn't playing Slovakia. WC after this. And he's Ronaldo as capt if he does nowt

        5. Fit of Pique
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          Like the Barella pick too. From what I read he's the one who attacks the box with late runs, Chiesa tends to hug the touchline.

          Defence has little attacking threat, but I guess that's the trade-off for that frontline.

          One of the best drafts ive seen so far!

      • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Has anyone seen odds on a England not to win a game in the Euros?

        Quite fancy it as a punt - could see Croatia & Czech Republic easily avoiding defeat vs them

        Scotland could do surprising things also & will be completely written off/playing with zero pressure

      • jayzico
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        My 5th and hopefully final draft. Best yet I think - spread nice and evenly.

        Until yesterday I was perplexed as to why Fernando Torres made the team??? Lol, no joke.Of course Ferran was a no brainer for me at that price.

        Good luck all.

        Hradecky.
        Kjaer. Bonucci(Cap1). Denyaer. Wijndal. Hinteregger.
        Alaba(Capt3). Souchek. Torres.Eriksen.
        Lukaku(Cap2).

        Subs: Chezney. Nego. Lewandowski(Cap4). Ronaldo(Cap5)

        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Is Alaba even an attacking mid?

          Open Controls
          1. jayzico
            • 10 Years
            59 mins ago

            Was last time I watched him. I've heard otherwise. But he's about there best player. Older now I suppose

            Open Controls
      • Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Choose:

        A) Wijnaldum & Mount
        B) Berghuis & Foden

        X) Torres & Mount
        Y) Olmo & Foden

        1) Wijnaldum & Torres
        2) Bilva/Jota & Olmo/Berghuis + 0.5m

      • TaiwanHC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Why is everyone talking about using the Limitless chip in Matchday 2, and not in Matchday 3?

        Open Controls
        1. ivantys
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Some of the groups the top 2 teams face each other in day 2, like belgium vs denmark, spain vs poland, groups A and C as well but are debatable. It's also harder to predict who starts the last games as some teams would have already progressed and might field some reserves.

          • Rust Cohle
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Good question. Herd mentality?

          • Fit of Pique
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            12 mins ago

            I think the rationale is that all nations will have their strongest teams out trying to seal qualification in matchday 2.

            And by matchday 3, some teams will have qualified and resting star players.

            So less need for max budget and less predictable line-ups in matchday 3. Therefore, Limitless in matchday 2.

        2. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          7mln mid slot:

          A) Shaqiri
          B) Berghuis
          C) Mount
          D) other

          1. Winston.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Depends which game you are playing, and your strategy... but Mount, Chiesa, Berghuis, Zielinski good candidates. I’ve got all them currently. Zieliski probably the weakest option...

          2. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Berghuis or Mount

          3. Fit of Pique
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            I like Barella at that price, but to be honest I don't see a lot of easy to predict value below £8.5m.

        3. 03farmboy
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Who are the best 4 midfielders to have?

          Currently on De Bruyne, Eriksen, Mount and Torres

          Players considering
          B.silva, Alaba,

          1. Fit of Pique
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            In my opinion, Hazard, Eriksen, Bale... And not sure about the fourth.

        4. Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          This Eurofantasy game is new to me. Can you transfer out players that blanks for new players?

          1. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Yes

          2. Jambot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            You can sub them out (not transfer) for a player on your bench that hasn't played yet

        5. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Current team, setup for GW1 + 3

          Donna Krul
          Bonucci Denayer Kjaer Torres Hinteregger
          Hazard Insigne Eriksen Torres Berghuis
          Lukaku Arnie Malen

          Opponents:
          5* Finland, Russia, Macedonia, Ukraine
          3* Wales, Turkey
          2* Sweden, Slovakia

          All seem pretty nailed, with the exception of Malen - thats a punt as I cant find anything better for 6mln - there is a chance he lines up in the front 3, especially against Macedonia.

          1. Winston.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            56 mins ago

            Looks nice...but not sure about Hinteregger, Hazard, Eriksen, Arnie...
            Lukaku or KDB (if fit) could be better picks than Hazard. And Insigne to Chiesa + Eriksen to Mount would free up a lot of money...but do understand those picks, they are so central to their teams.

            1. Winston.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              45 mins ago

              Sorry, you do have Lukaku...

          2. Fit of Pique
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            Does Arnautovic start?

        6. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          29 mins ago

          The speed Ancelotti ditched the Everton job... wow.

          1. Ser Davos
            • 5 Years
            just now

            He'd had 18 months at it. Flattered to deceive perhaps.

            Question marks arose when he was touting Richarlison for the ballon'dor

            Where do Everton go from here?

        7. Fit of Pique
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          22 mins ago

          Repost from previous article:

          Euro draft so far. Posted as strongest XI, rather than order of fixtures / captaincy:

          Linder

          Guierreiro / Denayer / Kjaer / Celik

          Hazard / Bale / Eriksen

          Lukaku / Depay / Pukki
          ----
          Hradary / Bednarak / Alaba / Nego

          Thoughts? Criticism welcome!

        8. Salarrivederci
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Anybody with some knowledge on the central defenders from Spain? My research tells me, that García is more nailed on than P. Torres, but every man and hos dog seems to favor Torres despite both of them being 4.5.

          Recent draft with Limitless GW2 and WC GW3:

          Ward
          Bastoni - Kjær - Denayer - García
          Eriksen - Torres - Chiesa - Mount
          Immobile (C) - Depay

          (Krul, Ronaldo, Dias, Négo)

          I know I'm gonna pick 3 from Italy when lineups are confirmed.
          Chain of Captains: Immobile, Eriksen, Depay, Torres, Ronaldo

        9. Ser Davos
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Any players nailed on for anyone's FPL team next season?

          Just going template and boring this time. 3-4-3 (possibly 3-5-2), sensible price points etc.

          Not sure when it comes to bench strength and whether to have 2 x 4.5 goalies.

        10. Nigawan
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Hi,

          Anyone interested in joining my euro league for fun ?

          Euro League code:

          16WOJ5DM01

