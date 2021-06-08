100
  1. Henning
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Nooo...
    2 case of Covid in the Swedish team

    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      They'll get 2 new lads for them?

      1. Henning
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Not for Dejan. For Svanberg i dont know.

  2. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    What chance that Southgate starts 4-2-1-3 v Croatia with Mount behind Foden, Kane and Grealish? Sterling had a poor season by his standards but Southgate has faith in him.

    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Johnstone
      Walker Maguire Stones Shaw
      Rice Bellingham
      Sancho Grealish Foden
      Kane

      This would be my team. Mount is another overhyped English youngster. Works hard and great delivery but struggles to create from open play and lacks that final touch that the others have

      1. Weeb Kakashi
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        99 Chances created in League plus Europe only behind Messi . Delivered the final pass for UCL goal. Has a good freekick and longshot in him. Works hard.

        But he is overrated. Ok

        1. JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          60% of those chances created are from set pieces. He only has 4 open play assists in over 100 games. He’s a glorified JWP. A good player but not at the level of Grealish, Foden, etc

          1. Guba
            • 5 Years
            just now

            He's something like 3rd in the league for key passes I read. You're just looking at him from a fantasy asset, if Chelsea had a decent striker he would have tallied up significantly more assists.

      2. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Seems a lot want Johnstone to start over Pickford, not only for FF reasons. A steadier keeper, but inexperienced at this level. Wouldn't agree with all your Mount analysis. Very clever football mature beyond his years. But a poor FF option. I like your formation there. 3 Irishmen there 😉

      3. Guba
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Half of your team have been described as overhyped at some point, even some now such as Rice and Sancho. Mount is quality and very much disagree that he struggles to create from open play. He'll be one of the first names on Southgate's line up.

      4. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Benching Mount for Bellingham should be a crime

        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          He could start both with Henderson prob not starting Croatia game. They'll have some serious skills and pace to bring off the bench in last 20 minds.

  3. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Thoughts on Cakir/Bachmann keeper pair?
    LL in MW2.

    4.5 each.

    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I’m on Bachmann and Marshall. Can’t see Turkey keeping a clean sheet away to Italy

      1. Weeb Kakashi
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Can see them doing it in MW3. Anyways Austria can get one in MW1.

    2. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Yeah works out well in terms of matches in MW1 and MW3. Probs the smarter move than going for Bachman and the 4.0 Finland guy- as I am currently doing- as you are hoping for an Austrian clean sheet against Ukraine which is unlikely.

      1. Weeb Kakashi
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Exactly. Just 0.5 more . Turkey are good defensively.

    3. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Would rather the 0.5 extra for Donnarumma/Hradecky. Italy defence is second to none

  4. The Mandalorian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Anyone think Kane could be a flop in FPL if Southgate plays a defensive team?

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Nah. Kane should be fine.

    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Im getting that vibe too, staying away from him

  5. Hart-ake
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    How's the latest draft looking?

    Bachman Hradecky
    Rodriguez Denayer Kjaer Torres Alioski
    Eriksen Torres Berardi Zielinski Alaba
    Lukaku Depay Lewa

  6. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Almost vomited reading this article… Southgate definitely has pictures of someone at the BBC doing something they shouldn’t

    https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/57377547

    How are they allowed to print this utter shite?

    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I get the feeling you're not a fan! He's not that bad surely though hopefully he lets his fliers fly and not sit.

  7. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Is Ristovski nailed?

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Sounds like it.

    3. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Cheers guys!

      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        There’s a chance he is deployed at CB rather than wingback though, take Alioski for 0.5 more if you have the funds

        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          I actually need the 0.5m that's why I was looking for 4.0m.

        2. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          That 0.5m really only benefits if he scores a penalty and Pandev apparently could also claim them in his first and last major competition for North Macedonia.

          1. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Alioski has taken them for a while now, he also took one in the friendly last week. I can’t see Pandev taking them off him, he’s a team player.

            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              Tis true. Pandev in his pomp was class, still has lots of tricks up his sleeve. I wonder could they be the Iceland of this Euros? Defence play in poor standard leagues but no potential competition winners in their group.

              1. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                As a Macedonian I hope we will be, team is fairly confident coming in off a win v Germany... should play fearless football given our defence isn’t so strong.

                1. GreennRed
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  The best of luck to ye PB.

  8. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Maybe Szczęsny was not a good idea for my main keeper…

    1. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      yeah, I had him but think you might as well just go for Bachman (just as good or if not better first fixture) over him and save the 0.5.

      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Is Bachmann more nailed on than the Goal Schlagers, see what I did there?!!! Has only 2 caps.

      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Yes, thinking of going Bachmann and Çakir instead of Szczęsny and Hradeckv.

  9. The Royal Robin
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Foden

    Would love to know if he starts vs Croatia. What do you reckon?

    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      of course he does. englands best player by some distance

    2. Guba
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Be very surprised if he doesn't. In my Euro team currently.

  10. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Overload - not a format where you need to worry about balance.

    Hard Kasper
    Spina Maele Kjaer Denayer Porres
    Berardi Carrasco Olmo Forres Jota
    Immobile Lukaku Depay

    3 Italy, 3 Spain, 3 Belgium, 3 Denmark
    + and Dutchman, a Portugese and a Fin.

    1. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Really like that midfield. What's Carrasco's deal?

    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Have you another 4m keeper other than Hradecky or alternative to Schmeichel?

    3. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      That midfield may be a rotation hellhole

      1. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Fully commit to WC3.

        the person who will win this game is the one who embraces the variance - freehit every game of the groups, and gets lucky in the KOs

    4. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Also Hradecky and Kasper play on the same day so you lose the ability to rotate your keeper

      1. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        good point forgot about that... how about a Portugal overload

        Hard Patricio
        Maele Kjaer Denayer Porres Fonte
        Berardi Carrasco Olmo Forres Jota
        Immobile Lukaku Depay

        3 Belgium 3 Spain 3 Portugal
        2 Denmark 2 Italy
        a Dutchman and a Fin

  11. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Best option out of these?

    A) Insigne
    B) Bilva/Jota
    C) Wijnaldum
    D) Carrasco

    Have Berardi, CR7, Depay & Kaku

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      B

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Hopefully get some clues about Portugal line up after tomorrow's friendly. Insigne is also tempting.

  12. JLAEST
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    I keep seeing Jota in teams but as a portuguese I can't get him - I feel like there's huge rotation/starting risk between Bruno, Bilva, Jota and Felix. On the other hand, I'm tempted by Moutinho - 5.5, will take some corners and long free kicks, and will prob start...

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Last time I checked Bruno wasn’t a winger and Felix is useless on the wing

      1. JLAEST
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        It wouldn't be the first or last time Santos plays Felix on the wing or a 442 for which Jota doesn't really work out. Especially in the last day... huge risk.

        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          When’s the last time Portugal played a 442 though? Looking back I haven’t seen it used in the last year or so?

      2. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        34 mins ago

        Felix and Jota are both playing in Bruno’s absence but one of the three won’t be starting and it won’t be Bruno so he makes a fair point

        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Bruno is not nailed for Portugal. It's between him and Felix imo.

    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      it is a risk, but at the very least you will have an easy decision to sub-in or not as you will know the lineup prior to the game

  13. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    A thought occurred that Turkey are fairly attacking and a decent team so I'm gonna try getting a more CS friendly defender for MD1 and hopefully MD2.

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      There isn't a more CS friendly team than Italy in the tournament.

  14. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Avoiding Poland defence after this Iceland game?

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Was avoiding even before the game...

  15. Meimei
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    In the quest for a cheapie in attack, after checking out Wind, Arnotovic, Petkovic, Adams, Swierczok...

    I was thinking why not Yaremchuk ?

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      You may be onto a hidden gem here

  16. svgcr
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    A. Zinchenko & Carrasco

    Or

    B. Bonucci & Malinovski

    Got Donna already.

  17. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Anyone know if Bednarek just rested tonight or left out squad due to injury?

    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Injury

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Thanks- best move him out - will go double Danish

  18. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Hungary starved if possession by Kenny's maestros 😉

  19. Meimei
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Which English midfielder would you pick if budget was not an issue for a fantasy perspective ? Cheers

    A. Sterling
    B. Mount
    C. Foden
    D. Grealish
    E. other name it

    1. A.J.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Minefield. I'd avoid. There are six or seven players who could start, but you wouldn't be surprised if any of them were benched when you add Rashford, Sancho.

      Mount probably the safest, Foden if I knew he'd start.

      1. Meimei
        • 5 Years
        just now

        thanks a lot sounds like sound advice

  20. jayzico
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    That's possibly the most bizarre, confusing Spain team I've ever seen. So. We're none the wiser.

    I mean, who are these players?

    1. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      EVEN THE SUBS??? WTF?

    2. Meimei
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      U21 I believe

      1. jayzico
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Ah. I was gonna say. Yeah that makes sense. Cool.

        Cheers

    3. xiMoxiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Youngsters because of COVID

    4. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Busquets has Covid so the u21s are playing

  21. deyell
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    How would you rank the top 5 €4.5 defenders?

    1. P. Torres
    2. Denayer
    3. Maehle / Kjaer
    4. Alioski
    5. Bednarek

    Honorable mention: Wijndal (not nailed), Elvedi, Hinteregger. Is there any other players worth picking for that price?

    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      54 mins ago

      pretty much as you have them.
      until Bastoni starts on friday and totally breaks the game

      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        48 mins ago

        In place of who? Bonnucci and Chiellini are still top class and have been an international and club level partnership for most of their career

        1. Tricky FC
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Some reports say chiellini has barely played, and bastoni was key in inters defence.

          1. Dr. Rog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            its not even a matter of specualtion.
            if he is named on the teamsheet everyone will draft him in.
            if not, then they will stick with the current teams

      2. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        No chance he starts. Mancini will go with Bonucci and Chiellini.

    2. xiMoxiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      Denayer, Torres, Wijndal
      Maehle/Kjaer
      Bednarek, Hinteregger

    3. Big dog
        4 mins ago

        Connor Roberts playing wing back Vs switzerland

    4. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      54 mins ago

      That looks like France's first team.

      midfield 3 of Tollisso Kante and Pogba. if Pogba is effectively in the hole i wonder if that makes him a good prospect

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        I wouldn't mind that punt!

        Have Insigne right now but open to other options.

    5. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Hard Patricio
      Maele Kjaer Denayer Porres Fonte
      Berardi Carrasco Olmo Forres Poggers
      Immobile Lukaku Benz

      3 Belgium 3 Spain
      2 Denmark 2 Italy 2 France 2 Portugal
      and a Fin

      This team has a lovely bench with all the options playing on the final day.

    6. Mikel Arteta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1402332309211258893
      Ben White is 4.0 in Euro Fantasy...

      1. Guba
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        With Croatia tough first game and many (most?) people playing limitless in GW2 I'd say it makes more sense to not risk White and just grab him in GW2 if going limitless if he does get started. Could be great value I agree though if Southgate goes that way.

        1. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          if you have Limitless you dont care about value.

    7. Stanacev9
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Do we have only 20 transfers?

    8. Finding Timo
        24 mins ago

        All, still trying to understand rules but is it best to bench players like ronaldo who have games at end of the Matchday and then auto sub them in if needed ?

        1. Salarrivederci
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          Yes 🙂

          1. Finding Timo
              just now

              Thanks it’s a learning curve

        2. Winston.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          For the official game...

          A. Insigne, Wijnaldum, Petkovic
          B. 7.0 mid, Alaba, Depay

          If B, Zielinski, Xhaqiri or someone else?

        3. artvandelay316
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          11 mins ago

          Think I'm finally done with my squad. I've tried so many options... none allow me exactly what I want, but this is a good compromise... I won't touch this again before Friday now, once I know Italy squad.

          Hradecky, Bachmann
          Bonucci, Kjaer, Wijndal, Alioski
          Eriksen, Mount (c3), Insigne (c1), Berardi, F. Torres (c4)
          Lukaku (c2), Adams, CR7 (c5)

          Playing 4-4-2.

          Any feedback appreciated.

        4. Big dog
            just now

            If you play limitless chip in GW1, what happens to team in GW2?

