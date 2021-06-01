46
  1. UEFA EURO 2020: GROUP A PREVIEW VID
    Az
    11 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    New Pro Pundit Andy (see hot topic) and I recorded a Group A preview video for anyone interested:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtyWFSZgxrM&list=RDCMUCKxYKQ8pgJ7V8wwh4hLsSXQ&start_radio=1

    Salarrivederci
      5 Years
      1 min ago

      Hey AZ,
      Love it! Thanks!

      Maybe I missed it, but to me it seemed like you did not consider the fact, that the lineups for the first match (Turkey - Italy) will be available to us before the GW kicks off.
      The same thing applies to Finland - Russia (GW 2) & Switzerland - Turkey (GW 3).

      Would help many of us picking our 2-3 Italian guys for the first GW! Chiesa/Insigne/Immobile/Belotti/Spinazzola/Bastoni/Bernardeschi 😀

  el polako
    3 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    So who's getting Everton gig now ?
    Big Sam or Tony Pulis ?
    Maybe Frankie L ?

    Collie01
      3 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Nuno?

    diesel001
      4 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      They should appoint Sarri tbh. There are a lot of players at Everton who don't have the right mentality / disciplined attitude IMO to get them higher up the league.

      I look at players like Iwobi, Davies, Richarlison, DCL (to some extent), Kean (when he was there) and think why aren't you kicking on to the next level?

      You could see Ancelotti was getting annoyed with the attitude at the end of this season just gone. The loss to Sheff Utd epitomised it.

    dunas_dog
      5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Eddie Howe?- perhaps why pulled out of Celtic job

  DavidBadWillie
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      It’s coming home it’s coming home it’s coming

      Why have we got 4 right backs??

      Silent Friend
        9 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        4-4-2: Walker
        3/4/3: Walker CB, James/Trippier WB

        TAA bench

    DAZZ
      6 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Best way to spend £12M on 2 midfielders? Struggling! Currently on Mount Chiesa Torres

    Camzy
      10 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I've completely abstained from all Euro fantasy previews, talks, shows everything.

      Just had a few hours just now to put together a team after going over the rules in depth. What am I missing?

      Schmeichel
      R. Rodriguez Blind Kjaer Alioski
      Foden De Jong Soucek
      Lukaku Seferovic Yilmaz (C)
      (4m Torres Dias Jota)

      diesel001
        4 Years

        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Camzy
          10 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          I think he's the most nailed on England attacker after Kane tbh.

          Freshy
            10 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Best 1 on 1 attacker in the squad IMO

          diesel001
            4 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            I think Foden should start. But this is Southgate. A guy who said "If I could have picked five or six right-backs I would have done."

            Camzy
              10 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              Risk I'm willing to take. I think an English player is best for captain that day so figure I'll take the punt.

              Captaincy order is Yilmaz > Lukaku > Foden > Torres > Jota

              I quite like it and will ensure I get at least one good captain imo. 2+ attacking returns means I stick.

      Karan14
        5 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        De Jong over Berghuis/Wijnaldum?

        I think you could downgrade Dias/Rodriguez there and upgrade one of the attackers.

        What's chip strategy?

        Camzy
          10 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Limitless on two as with everyone else... It's basically 3 free hits in a row.

          Karan14
            5 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            I'm thinking of saving wildcard for the transition between R16 to QFs. That could be tricky to manage with only 3 FTs and 8 teams getting knocked out.

        Camzy
          10 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Fair. Berghuis does look pretty good.

          Could do Dias, Rodriguez, Seferovic, Foden > Lewandowski, Mount, Torres, Fonte

          Karan14
            5 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Yeah that looks much better imo hopefully Pau is nailed. Maybe you could find a way to stretch Lewa to Ronaldo or Kane.

      Nomar
        11 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        I have resisted so far.

        Wondering whether to just take a break from Fantasy Football until the new season starts.

        Baps hunter
          3 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          So have I. Last weeks made me fpl fatigued, but overall it was nice to have a hobby during lockdown. I think I will just enjoy the summer and wait for the new season to start.

          Baps hunter
            3 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Or perhaps funny casual approach might be fun 😉

    Dr. Rog
      11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Current draft

      Donnarumma (Hdrakey)
      Bonucci Kjaer Denayer Torres Bednerak
      Hazard Insigne Eriksen Shaqiri Berghuis
      CR7 Arnie Moreno

      Christina.
        11 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        nice, prefer Lukaku over Haz though

        Dr. Rog
          11 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          they play in different positions.

          its Lukaku or CR7, which isnt an easy choice!

      Karan14
        5 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Is Moreno nailed?

        Dr. Rog
          11 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          its Moreno or Weghorst for that slot at the moment. will check out the friendlies. one thing to bear in mind is its not the end of the world to have a 2nd string striker for a 1&3 GW squad, as they may get rotated in for the final fixture if qualified

          Karan14
            5 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            What about Wind?

    Ibralicious
      6 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Has FPL officially sent out the 2020/21 season review email yet? Remember seeing an email about them preparing to send it out last week or something.

    FPLShaqiri
      3 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Haven't played a game like Euro fantasy before but... do the substitutions mean that I should never have a player on my bench who plays before a player in my starting line up?

    Karan14
      5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Choose three out of these:

      A) Eriksen
      B) Wijnaldum
      C) Jota
      D) Bilva
      E) F.Torres

      ivantys
          42 mins ago

          ABE

          jayzico
            10 Years
            just now

            EXACTLY THIS. In order: E,A,B

      jacob1986
        3 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        I have doubts about Youri Tielemans in my team but I don't know which midfielder to pick instead (Thomas Lemar, Mario Pašalić)? Moreover, is my team anygood?

        My team:
        GK: G. Donnarumma.
        DEF: J. Denayer; S. Kjær; D. Blind.
        MID: Van De Beek; G. Bale; F. Torres; D. Berardi.
        FOR: Luuk de Jong; A. Belotti. H. Kane.

        SUBS: J. Pickford; J. Stones; Pepe; Y. Tielemans.

      Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        11 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Southgate has low key nailed it with that squad

        The general shiteness of the selection has led to an almost complete absence of the usual “England actually have quite a decent team this year”, and “England actually have a great chance this year” bollocks

        Gaz playing 4D chess over here

        Either that or people have finally realised how bad they are

        Nomar
          11 Years
          50 mins ago

          I haven’t really followed International football much lately, so I have no idea who’s good and who isn’t.

          Who do you think will win it?

          DavidBadWillie
              45 mins ago

              France and Portugal are the two best teams. England probably third in recent years. Holland, Spain, Italy & Germany not so good.

              Sgt Frank Drebin
                4 Years
                7 mins ago

                Yeah I actually agree, England has a very good team, I would maybe even say that the 2nd best after France. In my opinion they are always behind other good teams in terms of tactical preparedness though.

                DavidBadWillie
                    just now

                    Very true, we’d somehow mess up against any of the mentioned teams.

          jayzico
            10 Years

            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Cheers guys

            Open Controls
              dunas_dog
              5 Years

              46 mins ago

              jayzico
                10 Years

                just now

          Laurent Robert
            3 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Hi Everyone,

            I'd really appreciate some feedback on my Euro 2020 team. I've basically the same chip strategy in mind as many of you on here. Thanks very much for your help!

            Schmeichel

            Kjaer Bonucci Denayer Bednarek

            Foden De. Jong Hazard

            Lukaku Kane Lewandowski

            Bench: Hradecky, Nego, Celik, Holes

          Party time
            2 Years
            58 mins ago

            Any fantasy Euro mini league here for me?

            Also, Ancelotti ran away from Everton Lmaooo. Must be a sad news for my buddy, Irbox

          OneMan
            4 Years
            51 mins ago

            Surely if Ancelotti can only manage 10th with Everton, then surely they will be relegating contenders without him.

