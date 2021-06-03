141
141 Comments Post a Comment
  1. JVALDEZ
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    Thoughts on this lot would be much appreciated, my first crack at this game:

    Donnaruma ~ Hradecky
    Cancelo ~ Maehle ~ Kjaer ~ Hinteregger ~ Bednarek
    Chiesa ~ Eriksen ~ Torres ~ Malinovskyi ~ Nego
    Lukaku ~ Lewandowski ~ Mertens

    Was going to go with the giant guy from Austria up front but they looked awful last night.

    Open Controls
    1. Boydinho
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Not keen on doubling up on Belgian forwards, would rather upgrade Mertens to Depay and downgrade Cancelo to Pepe.
      And only Eriksen in midfield I'm looking at out of that lot for GW1, depending on chip strategy i would look else were

      Open Controls
      1. Salarrivederci
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 2 mins ago

        Don't think Pepe starts tbh.
        Agree on the double Belgium forwards though.

        Open Controls
        1. Boydinho
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          I'm pretty sure. But if not then Fonte for the same amount of money will start, if he wants a Portuguese defender

          Open Controls
          1. Dr. Rog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 59 mins ago

            Fonte is the captain

            Open Controls
            1. Dr. Rog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 57 mins ago

              *for Lille, who won the league this year

              probably Dias - Fonte CB partnership

              Open Controls
              1. Boydinho
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 14 mins ago

                Pepe was first choice last year along Dias. He has missed the last two national breaks with injury though.

                Open Controls
      2. JVALDEZ
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Thanks pal, not keen on Depay at all but you might be right ditching Mertens

        Open Controls
        1. Boydinho
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          No me neither, but think it's really hard to pick out a team and it all will depend on when to use the Chips.
          Really lacks good mid priced midfield options imo.

          Open Controls
    2. Salarrivederci
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      I think it is a decent team you got there.

      Personally I think 7m for Ruslan Volodymyrovych is a bit much considering he is playing Netherlands in the first match.
      I would also toy around with different teams for when the Turkey-Italy lineups are available. If Bastoni (4.5) starts, then he should be in your team, and I swap out Donnarumma in the process.

      You also seem to lack a captain for Sunday 13'th and Tuesday 15'th:
      Chiesa - Lukaku - Malinovskyi - Lewandowski/Torres - Cancelo is not the strongest of a captain chain in my opinion.

      Open Controls
      1. JVALDEZ
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Thanks mate, agreed my captain options are too weak

        Open Controls
  2. Mufc202020
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 18 mins ago

    Anyone here doing the UEFA Euro 2020 fantasy? Just been reading the rules and it sounds like you can change your captain mid gameweek? Is this right?

    Open Controls
    1. Mufc202020
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      Please ignore me.

      Found this article if anyone else was confused about this

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/05/25/euro-2020-fantasy-strategy-guide-how-best-to-pick-and-swap-captains-on-a-matchday/

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      You can change players and captain after each day in the round. Better explained in the rules than in any article. Put the 4 players on your bench that are playing latest in the round no matter how good they are.

      Open Controls
      1. DavidBadWillie
          4 hours, 23 mins ago

          Are there any decent prizes? I can't find any info on that...

          Open Controls
    3. artvandelay316
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Can anyone explain how in Euro 2020 Fantasy you can change who is on bench and in main squad? I see the substitution option, but if I do this, does that count as my substitution for the first GW and therefore means I can't sub again during that week?

      Open Controls
      1. Salarrivederci
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 1 min ago

        Free substitutions, bench priorities, captain choice and so on until GW1 kicks off.

        Open Controls
        1. artvandelay316
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 58 mins ago

          Cheers!

          Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        https://gaming.uefa.com/en/uefaeuro2020fantasyfootball/info/EURO.FANTASY.RULES/0

        You can sub in any player that has yet to play in a later day in the round. So you're better off playing players or captaining them even if they've low expectations as you can sub them out when your sub in is playing the next day.

        Open Controls
    4. mookie
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      This is quite a story!
      https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1400245761854652417

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        Love it! Moneyball

        Open Controls
      2. Chilli Heatwave
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Good read

        Open Controls
    5. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      How many pen takers do you have in your current draft?

      Im on 5 at the moment.

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        name them

        Open Controls
        1. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          Team Penalty Taker
          Austria Sabitzer, Arnautovic
          Belgium Lukaku
          Croatia Modric
          Czech Republic Darida
          Denmark Eriksen
          England Kane
          Finland Pukki
          France Mbappe
          Germany Gundogan, Kroos
          Hungary Szalai
          Italy Immobile, Jorginho
          Netherlands Depay
          North Macedonia Alioski
          Poland Lewandowski
          Portugal Ronaldo
          Russia Dzuyba
          Scotland Christie
          Slovakia Hamsik, Gregus
          Spain Morata
          Sweden Larrson
          Switzerland Rodriguez
          Turkey Yilmaz
          Ukraine Yarmolenko
          Wales Bale

          Open Controls
          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 29 mins ago

            I meant your 5, but thks!

            PS: 5 for me then

            Open Controls
            1. Dr. Rog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 23 mins ago

              Rodriquez, Alioski, Eriksen, Depay, Lukaku

              quite like the idea of the 2 defenders, especially as their fixtures are on the whole pretty good across wk1 & 3.

              Wales, Turkey
              Austria, Netherlands

              Open Controls
              1. Christina.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 39 mins ago

                no CR7? wow.

                Open Controls
          2. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 20 mins ago

            Good stuff. Is that from UEFA site?

            Open Controls
            1. Dr. Rog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              3 hours ago

              merged a few recent sources on the tinterweb

              Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        How sure are you they are number one penalty taker for their country? Bruno isn't

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          prob doesn't have bruno

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            3 hours ago

            Plenty will have him and other players expecting clublike performances and wonder why Lewandowski isn't getting Bayern service from his Polish teammates.

            Open Controls
            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 58 mins ago

              good. perfect.

              Open Controls
              1. GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 47 mins ago

                🙂

                Open Controls
    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      New team that aims to NOT use Limitless in MD2. I think it might be better between RO16 and QF.

      Hradecky Szczesny
      Kjaer Denayer Matviyenko P. Torres Fonte
      Chiesa Alaba Malinovskyi Torres Jota
      Lukaku Depay Griezmann

      The wildcards are the Ukrainians. Everything I"m reading is that this Dutch team could just implode with De Boer in charge. They are a very good unit and I can see an upset there and then they play North Macedonia in MD2.

      Same with France and Griezmann who I think is likely on pens still especially since Benzema missed and plays Hungary in week 2.

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        I have 4 of those

        Open Controls
      2. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        I would have thought limitless in wk2 or wk3 is the way to go, if you use it in the KOs then when your team reverts you will have to wildcard to fix it.

        I think Ukraine will beat them in gw1 and go on to be the dark horses for the tournament - QF/SF possibly. Quite like Zinchenko as well.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          Oh yeah I mean Limitless in MD3 and Wildcard for QFs...

          Open Controls
          1. Dr. Rog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 21 mins ago

            indeed. i am tempted to make a draft for that as well, lots of rotation in the final round. you might have the likes of spain/belgium/italy resting by that point

            Open Controls
        2. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          Ukraine have the worst chance creation and attacking stats out of all teams in the tournament... what makes you think they get far?

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 20 mins ago

            Strong defense. Weak group.

            Open Controls
            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 56 mins ago

              They conceded 4 vs spain, 7 vs france, 2 poland, 3 Jerries, 3 Swiss in last 12. Also no CS vs Bahrain and Kazashtan

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 53 mins ago

                In competitive games is what counts and they topped the group including Portugal. But yeah maybe you're right. They seem good value though especially in a group with Austria and North Macedonia who are surely two of the weaker teams in the competition and a Dutch team who are talented but a bit rudderless.

                Open Controls
                1. Christina.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 51 mins ago

                  North macedonia is a lot better than what people give them credit for. I'm having 2 of them.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Christina.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    2 hours, 50 mins ago

                    beat Germany 2-1 in a WC qualifier on 31 march

                    Open Controls
                  2. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 48 mins ago

                    I can see Alioski being worth it but that's about it.

                    Malinovskyi also on pens. Gotta count for something.

                    Open Controls
                  3. Pukki Blinders
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 35 mins ago

                    As a Macedonian myself I am not even brave enough to take 2 of our players. One of Alioski/Ristovski is enough I think. Tempted by Elmas also but Alaba is better value imo

                    Open Controls
                2. Pukki Blinders
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 33 mins ago

                  Expecting that group to have the most goals in the tournament due to the defensive instability of those teams, probably except Ukraine

                  Open Controls
          2. Dr. Rog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 17 mins ago

            Looks alright to me!

            Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts
            1 Ukraine 8 6 2 0 17 4 +13 20
            2 Portugal 8 5 2 1 22 6 +16 17

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              In their last 10 games they haven’t scored more than 1 goal in a game... doesn’t sound very promising to me

              Open Controls
      3. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Will use limitless in Round 3. Using it in knockout rounds could backfire if there's a few surprise results needing hits to get a decent team in the next round. In Round 3 can target a few hitters without thinking if they get to the last 16 or not.

        Open Controls
      4. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        You do realise using Limitless after the R16 or later will leave you well behind the rest? Your team will be full of eliminated players. You’re better off using LL in MD3 and WC in finals.

        That was my original plan but I feel upside is limited by not using a chip in MD2 where the fixtures are tricky... MD1 and 3 fixtures complement each other well which aligns well with a LL in MD2

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          Yeah of course. I was stupid. Obviously you use Limitless in MD3 and WC for QFs.

          Open Controls
      5. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Ukraine dont score enough

        Open Controls
    7. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      For those saving WC for the knockout stage, when do you plan on using Limitless?

      MD2 or MD3?

      LL2 allows us to take advantage of the many teams that have favourable MD1&3 fixtures, but LL3 may be good at picking players that are less likely to be rotated, possibly from weaker teams that will go all out in the last MD...

      All things considered I think LL2 has the higher upside (given fixture arrangement of the better teams in the tournament)

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        It's not a question. MD3 by far.

        Because there will be heavy rotation and you also can take stock of which teams need results. A team like Germany vs Hungary in a must-win suddenly becomes very appealing.

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Generally consensus on Twitter and other places appears to LL MD2 by far... interesting to see quite a few people on here are quite set on a MD3 LL.

          I definitely need to look into it more but from what I’ve gathered so far is that many of the top teams may not have top place secured by MD3 due to their harder fixtures generally falling on MD2... so obviously will be less likely to rotate for MD3. It’s all a guessing game though as we don’t know who will qualify yet so it makes it difficult to decide

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            That's because the plan on Twitter is to WC on MD3 and basically have 3 free hits.

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              I’m Seeing more people saving their WCs than before though

              Open Controls
          2. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            Leave Twitter for tweeting. What'll happen your Round 3 team, reset R1 team, if players lose form, injured, suspended or team already qualified? Probably needing hits I think. Pick a team for first two rounds, use the two free transfers in between, Limitless chip in Round 3 and roll your team and captain smartly.

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 36 mins ago

              That was my original thought but fell into a herd mentality, fear of falling behind I think.

              The lack of teams that have a good MD1 and 2 fixture is putting me off big time.

              Open Controls
              1. GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 17 mins ago

                Fixtures may not be as they seem and players form may not be what it seems as some are wrecked after a lot of games without much rest. Could be a shock from also rabs with squad players for good players v first timers for big clubs who went far in Euro club competitions. Italy qualified well but from a poor standard group. Turkey have a couple of attackers that are more than capable of scoring against them, the result isn't important at that early stage FF-wise just the points. With 2 subs in between you'll have 8 or 9 players with decent enough fixtures. There were a few upsets at last Euros in regular times, not least Portugal winning it. COVID times may still spring some surprises. Check Transfermarkt for more recent international stats per player. Some players did well in qualifiers but form dipped in late 2020.

                Open Controls
                1. Pukki Blinders
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 8 mins ago

                  Yeah think I’m being swayed towards a LL3 now, definitely potential to break away from the rest. Euros will have much variance than a season of FPL, That’s for sure

                  Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        MD3.

        Open Controls
      3. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        logically MD3 makes most sense for limitless

        the argument for MD2 is the fixtures better align between 1 & 3.

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Yep, the question is which argument is better though...

          Open Controls
    8. jay01
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Rmt? Looking to be aggressive on fantasy for the first time. Will probably use my chips in gwks 2 and 3.

      Krul/Stek
      Denayer, Kjaer, Hinteregger, allioski, PTorres
      Hazard, Eriksen, FTorres and 2x 4.0s
      Kane, Depay, Ronaldo

      Open Controls
      1. jay01
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        2 4s in mid cos id rather have premium players than swap 2 lesser ones

        Open Controls
      2. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        this game is different to FPL, its about the best XV, not the best XI. you have 3 dead players and Denayer isnt nailed either.

        Open Controls
        1. jay01
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          I thought Denayer was nailed for gwk1 ngl. But other than that whos the third dead player?

          Open Controls
          1. jay01
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            I like the idea of changing captains. But subwise why do we have to sub one mid bracket to another when you could just rely on the premium?

            Open Controls
          2. Dr. Rog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            1 of the dutch keepers

            Open Controls
            1. jay01
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 36 mins ago

              Idea is to have a dutch keeper playing (not sure which starts). No one else under 5.5 appeals to me. Like i get the subs thing but like i dont think the finnish gk will get any points anyway

              Open Controls
              1. jay01
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 35 mins ago

                I do plan on making use of the subs at gwk 2 when i use limitless. But for one week surely its viable to stick with the premiums and just have one available sub as a defender

                Open Controls
              2. Dr. Rog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 34 mins ago

                point is you can have 2 playing and either stick or twist depending on how the first one does.

                Open Controls
                1. jay01
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 45 mins ago

                  Yup but my point is that for gwk1 id rather have 1 premium than stick or twist on 2 mid brackets.. i could change stek but the attack i feel could be explosive

                  Open Controls
              3. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 34 mins ago

                Krul looks like the man that will start, Stek hasn’t played a game for Netherlands since 2016. Krul and someone like Cakir could be a nice 4.5 combo

                Open Controls
                1. jay01
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 43 mins ago

                  I could do a combo with the gk.. just wasnt sure on which 4.5 to get as i feel cakir will lose his cs anyway. Stek i had just on the off chance krul doesnt start. Its for one week only

                  Open Controls
        2. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Denayer isn’t nailed? That’s news to me

          Open Controls
          1. Dr. Rog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            its 50:50 between him and vermaelen, who was injured for a bit
            hopefully clears up over friendlies

            Open Controls
            1. Dr. Rog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              same goes for P.Torres as well

              there is undoubtedly amazing value at 4.5 defenders from big teams (Belg/Spain/Italy/Dutch) if you can call it right.

              Open Controls
              1. jay01
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                I agree there is the risk. I only need one to play to be happy as theres not much investment in them anyway. I agree with changing stek to a playing gk too

                Open Controls
        3. Society
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Dr Rog echoes my sentiments.
          For those who have taken +11m out for one of, or +22m for two of ; Mbappe, Ronaldo, Lewandowski, Kane, Lukaku, Griezman ..... you'd better hope they score big.
          Three of them are in the toughest group playing each other, and one has Poland and not Bayern supplying.
          Once we hit the knockout phase, we get another 5m. I won't be spending that on big names, I'll be using it to cover the extra prices attached to the teams likely to make the latter stages.
          2.12 goals per game last time.

          Open Controls
          1. Society
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            Anyone with those +11m players, how many of your squad could realistically score ?
            I've designed my squad, hoping that 7 of them will score once during the tournament ..... and be able to switch to that player each matchday because of the movable capt.

            Open Controls
          2. jay01
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            I mean thats what you are paying premium for right? Its all good planning this 6 mil sub for that one but what will you do if Kane and Ronaldo explode? (Which they could)

            Open Controls
            1. Dr. Rog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              just the same in FPL, there has to be some squad balance.

              subs are more important in this game
              captains - are more/less important depending on when they play due to the stick/twist choice everybody has. e.g. the likes of Chiesa/Lukaku are almost essential because they will have an extremely high concentration of captiancy and if they explode you genuinely will be behind. on the flipside Ronaldo is less important because its more likely than not that one of the preceeding 4 captains will score 8+ and many will prefer to stick not twist.

              Open Controls
              1. jay01
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                I do get what you mean but its not the only way of playing. Because then it just writes off any premium playing later? I do get the subs but for gwk1 im not interested in swapping mid bracket attackers when i can just have a hazard / ronaldo who i think will do well

                Open Controls
                1. jay01
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  Its what the risk in premiums are. And unlike FPL, this is a short term game where it can work (as much as not work).. its not to say i wont make use of subs in future gwks though

                  Open Controls
    9. Party time
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Join my euro 21 league lads 🙂

      41WIYP2E04

      Open Controls
      1. Jebiga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        And you mine down below 🙂

        Open Controls
    10. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      3 x porras
      2 x italy
      2 x NMac
      2 x dutch
      1 x Belgium
      2 x finalnd
      2 x spain
      1 x cheq

      Done

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Pukki?

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          oh yes

          Open Controls
    11. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Current draft (in left to right playing order)

      _______ ¦ Hdarecky ¦ ¦ Szcesny ¦
      Bonnucci ¦ Rodriguez(p) Kjaer ¦ Alioski(p) ¦ Torres ¦
      Chiesa ¦ Eriksen(p) ¦ Malinovski ¦ Torres ¦ Jota
      _______ ¦ Lukaku(p) Wind ¦ Depay(p) ¦ ¦

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Why not Donnarumma + Bednarek instead of Bonucci and Szcesny? Saves you 0.5 that way.

        Also any concern about Wind’s minutes?

        Open Controls
        1. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          because of ordering.

          Hdarecky isnt 100%, and playing AFTER Italy is a problem for twisting.

          Open Controls
          1. jay01
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Wdym by not 100%? As in not nailed?

            Open Controls
      2. Chilli Heatwave
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Like it minus one thing, p Torres. Your punts need to be one of the first games, bringing him in will be risky

        Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        I think you're wrong on Denayer not being nailed.

        He's young and Belgium have an old defense. They aren't going to start x3 30+ CBs surely in Vermaelen, Vertonghen and Alderweireld.

        And Vermaelen plays in Japan compared to Denayer for Lyon.

        Open Controls
      4. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Wind didn't even come on as a sub yesterday. Bummer!

        Open Controls
    12. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Krul / Cekir (or whichever Turkey keeper starts)
      Kjaer - Denayer - Pau Torres - Bednarek - Alioski
      Jota - Ferran Torres - Mount - Alaba - Soucek
      Mbappe - Lukaku - Depay

      Any 6.5s better than Soucek? Obviously I have FPL-tinted glasses.

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Plenty of good 7s around.

        Open Controls
        1. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Beyond my budget 😀

          Open Controls
      2. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Don’t like Italy?

        At 6.5 I’m a big fan of Vlasic, if you can past that England fixture of course

        Open Controls
        1. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          I just don't really see anyone worth the money. I think they are being over-selected as they are in the first game.

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Playing all 3 games in Italy is a big plus. Defence is justified, they have about 10 CSs in a row now. Their Attack is a very overrated though

            Open Controls
            1. Baines on Toast...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Interesting, didn't know the home game factor. May plump for Chiesa due to captaincy if he starts too. Thanks.

              Open Controls
    13. Lukaku_time
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      How does this team look for gw1 only

      Krul hradecky

      Kjaer maehle torres denayer wijnal

      Kdb shaqiri berardi alaba 7.0

      Cr7 lukaku depay

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        KDB unlikely to be fit for week 1. Spread the funds or look at Eriksen maybe

        Open Controls
    14. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Bilva v Jota...

      Will Jota start 2 games in a row with Felix sitting on the sidelines?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        I think Jota offers something different to Felix that complements the team. I think he will surely start if fit especially since Felix was struggling to get into the Atletico team at the end of the season.

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          Would be much easier if Jota didn’t get that injury end of season... Jota also dangerous off the bench so maybe not the worst outcome if he’s possibly benched

          Open Controls
    15. Rains of Castamere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      First draft.

      Hradecky - Stekelenburg
      Bonucci - Maehle - Kjaer - Hinteregger - Denayer
      Chiesa - Eriksen - Zielinski - Olmo - Gundogan
      Kalajdzic - Kane - Lewandowski

      MD1 Captains: Chiesa / Eriksen / Kane / Lewandowski / Gundogan

      Open Controls
    16. DavidBadWillie
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Seeing loads of teams without Kane in there...

        Did none of you see him win the golden boot in 2018?? Also the fixtures couldn't be better

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Can get for Matchday 2 & 3 when fixtures are better.

          Open Controls
        2. QPR Lad 92
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Didn't we lose to Croatia in the world cup

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yeah they're a good team and sometimes teams lose to good teams without the striker scoring. And Kane had chances that match too. So croatia then Scotland and the Czechs, I'm not playing fantasy euros so don't know the other fixtures or options in strike but Kane in a vacuum seems a great option

            Open Controls
        3. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          have you seen England recently?

          Kane is the ultimate flat track bully. He should get something against Scotland

          Open Controls
      • panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Any thoughts on this squad?

        Hradecky Krul
        Rodriguez Kjaer Denayer Wijndal Fonte
        Chiesa Eriksen F.Torres Alaba Jota
        Lukaku Wind Ronaldo

        Open Controls
        1. Fit of Pique
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Like the keepers.

          Rodriguez isn't as attacking as he once was.

          Midfield not bad considering. Does Jota start? Does Alaba have goal threat?

          Forward line looks good.

          Overall, decent. 7/10

          Open Controls
      • Rohirrims
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Had a question regarding transfers for Fanteam. The rule states no transfers for Finals, is this limited to free transfers or includes even hits?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          No transfers at all.

          You have to take your team from the semi finals into the finals as well.

          Open Controls
          1. Rohirrims
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Wow that's rough. U bet on the wrong teams could be fielding only 5/6 players. Also any clarity on budgets for KO's?

            Open Controls
      • dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        whats the general thoughts on chip strat, did this team below with limitless in GW2 as the strat, is that good?

        Hradecky
        Kjaer Denayer Wijndal Hinteregger
        Berardi Alaba Soucek
        Lukaku Kane Ronaldo

        Krul F.Torres P.Torres Jota

        Open Controls
        1. anish10
          • 10 Years
          25 mins ago

          Looks good, not sure on Soucek or Alaba for points but rest look good.

          Open Controls
      • anish10
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Hows this looking

        Hradecky - Donurumma
        P.Torres - Kjaer - Wijndal - Alioski - Benderak
        Eriksen - Chiesa (1) - Mount - F.Torres(4) - D.Jota(5)
        Lukaku(2) - Depay(3) - Pukki

        Open Controls
      • Do I Not Like Orange
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Are there any Spain defenders (or even a keeper) who are nailed?

        Open Controls
        1. Hart-ake
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          59 mins ago

          The hope is for Pau Torres, one to keep an eye on for sure.

          Open Controls
          1. Jebiga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            This

            Open Controls
        2. Salarrivederci
          • 5 Years
          41 mins ago

          If the first comment is a 'hope for Pau Torres', then no is the answer to your question 😀

          Open Controls
      • Cometh The Aouar...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Surprised there's few mentions for Yannick Carrasco around. Had a great season with Atleti, is versatile and can bring in some decent attacking returns

        Open Controls
      • Hart-ake
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        58 mins ago

        Who are the value mids in the official game? Looking for a solid fifth mid (5-6 mil ideally) and struggling with this one. Currently stretching to Soucek but would like to save a bit of cash...

        Open Controls
        1. ivantys
            12 mins ago

            Jorginho or maybe Alaba but Alaba sometimes plays LB.

            Open Controls
            1. Hart-ake
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Jorginho on pens?

              Open Controls
              1. ivantys
                  2 mins ago

                  Yeah he's gonna steal pens away from Immobile which makes me not want Immobile now lol.

                  Open Controls
          • Jebiga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            58 mins ago

            Feel free to join my euro 2000 league, thanks.

            78OLL5RC02

            https://gaming.uefa.com/en/uefaeuro2020fantasyfootball/leagues/78OLL5RC02/004300680061006D00700069006F006E00730020006C00650061006700750065/Djaphex

            Open Controls
          • Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            51 mins ago

            Better option?

            A) Kane, Depay, Elmas & Alaba
            B) CR7, Wijnaldum, Elmas/Alaba & 7-7.5m FWD

            Really struggling with the budget forwards upto 7.5m.
            Feel like going with 3 x 10m striker up top but will have to sacrifice CR7.

            Open Controls
            1. ivantys
                10 mins ago

                3x10m strikers gives you 3 chances at captain while CR7 plays on last day and one of your captains should have already hauled so it's risky whether to switch captain to him or not.

                Open Controls
                1. Karan14
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Yeah that's a problem I see with CR7 I might not even need to captain him and if that happens he's probably not worth the price tag. Will want Kane & Depay for the Matchday 3 games anyways I feel.

                  Open Controls
                  1. ivantys
                      1 min ago

                      Yeah playing on last day plus tough third game makes CR7 not appealing.

                      Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.