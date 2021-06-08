89
  1. Bring the Cavalry
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Repost for new article

    Just decided I’m going to do a team for the euros.
    First draft, what’s wrong with this team, what is the method for the transfers for each match day, captains etc?

    Krul hradecky
    Denayer wijndal Torres Kjaer Spinazzalo
    Chiesa Torres debruyne(or is he out?) Nego 6m
    Lukaku Depay Lewandowski

    Cheers for any help

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Keep an eye out for the Italy lineup on Friday. Berardi is favoured to start over Chiesa so you can save 2m there.

      Not sure if KDB is available or not. Eriksen, Insigne and Jota look like good alternatives.

      1. Bring the Cavalry
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Nice one thanks mate, I was going to ask is Jota fit? Not seeing him in any teams if he is he is straight into my team

        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Yeah he's fit. Played in their recent friendly. He's in my team.

    2. LangerznMash
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I think you have picked the best possible front 3 for the group stage fixtures. I would expect all three to be in the running for golden boot and get at least a dozen goals between them before the knockout stage. The 4.5m defenders are great value too.

  2. LangerznMash
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Courtois and Donnarumma both have a realistic chance of keeping clean sheets in all group games.

    1. pablo discobar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Disagree about Belgium. Won't be a walk in the park having to play away against 2 of the host nations with home fans

      1. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Dzyuba is such a threat, no Witsel, no KdB
        Lots of reasons to suggest the hype is overdone

        1. LangerznMash
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Yeah I see your logic and now agree Italy have it slightly more favourable.
          I still think Belgium have lots of cleansheets in them playing an experienced back 5, Tielemans probably an improvement on Witsel if anything.

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Donnarumma + Hradecky for me.

    3. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Donnarumma for me.

  3. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Donnarumma
    Denayer, Kjaer, Wijndal
    Insigne (1), Jota, F. Torres (4), Berardi
    Ronaldo (5), Lukaku (2), Depay (3)

    Hradecky; P. Torres, Bednarek, Nego.

    Good to go?

  4. Hktrader88
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    First draft, would appreciate if you spot any glaring errors such as likely non starters. Looking to have all starters as can sub them in as we go. Would play limitless MD2. So this team is for MD1 and MD3

    Donnarum / Schmeichel

    Torress.. Lainer... Maehle...Denayer...Wijndal

    Torres... Olmo.. Tielemens.. Kante... Beradi (if not playing then will switch to Jorginho or Chiesa

    Lukaku... Depay...Ronaldo

    MD1 captains would be: Beradi / Lukaku / Depay / Torres / Ronaldo

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Is Tielemans a guaranteed starter? Don't think Kante will get you many points.

      1. Hktrader88
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        thanks! I think Tielemans starts. Kante - I was about to write, I think he'll notch up the points in recoveries. But looks like there's no points for recoveries. I was thinking rules were same as Champions League Fantasy. Not much around that price. Could do Alaba for MD1, then switch to Kimmich for MD3.

  5. Joey Tribbiani
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Do we think all of Jota, Bilva and Felix start against Hungary?

      1. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        its 3 of 4 including Bruno isnt it
        possible all 4 if they decide Hungary can be attacked

        1. Joey Tribbiani
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Currently have Jota and Felix in my team because of Silva hasnt featured yet in friendlies

        2. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Jota and Bilva look pretty certain to me. Between Felix and Bruno for the last spot.

      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Best Ukrainian option between

        A Tsygankov
        B Malinovskyi

        Best Italian option between

        1 Immobile
        2 Insigne

        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          B2

        2. monya
          • 8 Years
          35 mins ago

          A-Tsygankov wont start as long as Yarmolenko healthy. Shevchenko wont switch Tsygankov to opposite side.
          B-Malinovsky 100% starter and will have chances for set-pieces, however once again as long as Yarmolenko is healthy he is penalty-taker. Also, Malinovsky looks less dangerous with national team than in Atalanta.

          out of 1 and 2 I would go with 1. Close call

          so for me its B1

      3. Chilli Heatwave
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Why so little love for Kasper on here? Save the 0.5 and double up on a very good defence

        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours ago

          Rather cover Italy defence than double on Denmark and Donnarumma + Kjaer/Maehle is cheaper than Schmeichel + Bonucci.

          1. Chilli Heatwave
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Very good point, think unless that 4.5 starts for Italy will swap up and double Denmark in defence instead

            1. Chilli Heatwave
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 55 mins ago

              +1 allowed me to free up funds for Mount -> Wijnaldum, cheers!

            2. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              Italy won't have a 4.5 starter unless Bonucci or Chiellini get injured. Even then it might be Acerbi who starts.

        2. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Doubling on Kjaer and Maehle - also Hradecky plays same game and is my second keeper so going Bachmann who is confirmed starter on later day for Austria at 4.5 m v North Macedonia

          1. Chilli Heatwave
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Will do the same now I’m not going Patricio, need to save 0.5 somewhere though to do it

      4. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        What are people's thoughts on chip strategy?

        1. Chilli Heatwave
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          LL w2 WC w3

          1. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Hmmm... I feel like with the fixtures I can easily have a good team in MD2 without using Limitless.

        2. Hktrader88
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Picking a team for MD1 and MD3 as a few teams have good fixtures in both. Limitless MD2.. WC probably for the 1/4s

          1. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            45 mins ago

            Not worried about mass rotation in MD3?

            1. Hktrader88
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Hadn't actually considered it! I guess theres a choice to WC MD3 if that happens. But also, that would require a team to win the first 2 games, and then not to really care about topping the group.... but that could happen I guess, especially as Belgium may have an easier route coming 2nd!

      5. Chandler Bing
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Which duo is better?

        A. Shaqiri and Wijndal
        B. Jankto and Rodriguez

      6. Chilli Heatwave
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Wijnaldum or Jota? (Have Depay + Ronaldo)

        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Jota

      7. St. Stephen XI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Is the COVID situation with the Spanish team changing your GW1 strategy? Seems to me that there's no way to know right now which players may or may not be impacted.

        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          It's annoying because Torres x2 look good value.

          1. St. Stephen XI
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            I had Torres x2 and Simon and tossed them all back. Just don't want to risk the news of positive tests breaking after the GW1 deadline has passed.

            Does this also make the Sweden players potentially a sexier pick?

        2. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Unless we hear differently rest of team tested negative so no changes to strategy for me

          1. Boydinho
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            They all tested negative yesterady thoug, not sure when next test are planned.
            Rumours in swedish press that a Swede has tested positive too, we'll know that in 20 minutes when they have their presser

          2. St. Stephen XI
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            The team is bringing in extra reserves, so they aren't acting like they are completely out of the woods. As I said, I don't want to be stuck with a triple Spain allotment only to find out on the 12th that the positive tests have come in.

      8. Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Can someone please tell me the teams with the worst defence (the whipping boys) & the teams with the best defence (clean sheet potential)?

        1. Society
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Scotland, right up there with the worst of the bunch ..... but ..... I hear they beat the Czechs in their last three ..... so who is actually worse ? ..... and they're in the same group.

        2. LangerznMash
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Belgium = best
          Finland = worst

      9. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Hyperlink overload.

      10. St. Stephen XI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        What say you, fellow travelers?

        Donnarumma, Hradecky
        R. Rodriguez, Kjaer, Denayer, Wijndal, Alioski
        Chiesa, Foden, Mount, Shaqiri, Yazici
        Kane, Lukaku, Depay

        1. Society
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          nice

          1. Society
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            needs a late capt

        2. LangerznMash
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Not sure on the treble England attack. We have really struggled to create chances lately. Kane dropping deep is worrying.
          Chiesa and Shaqiri not nailed either.
          I like your defence though.

        3. St. Stephen XI
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Swapped Kane and Shaqiri out for C Ronaldo and Soucek. Thanks for the input.

      11. fenixri
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Settled on this atm, not sure what to do if Berardi doesn't start.

        Donnaruma - Bachmann
        Maehle - Kjaer - Denayer - Wijndal - P.Torres
        F.Torres - Perisic - Shaqiri - Berardi - M.Llorente
        Lukaku - Depay - C.Ronaldo

        What you think?

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          I would save 1 m with Donnarumma to Hradecky which gives the funds to change Berardi to Chiesa if he starts. I don't think you need that much invested in goalkeepers when we know from Austrian coach that Bachmann certain to start v N Macedonia

      12. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        As a non-English, whats with all the pessimism around England at the euros?

        Tempted to double up on both Mount and Kane at the moment... and I can’t see many with any England at all

        1. Society
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          That's coz they're old enough to bare scars ..... been burnt before.
          And it's worse this time, there's no definite xi

          1. Society
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            I think Grealish will start, I love him & he's great value ..... but not touching it.

        2. LangerznMash
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          As English, we can be painfully boring to watch. Southgate seems to blunt the creative players and flood the team with defensive minded selections. It is clear he doesnt know his best team, the starting xi probably wont have played together before so will be awkward gelling issues. The entire country wants Grealish, Mount and Foden to play, but he will probably stick with Sterling/Rashford regardless of their poor form.

          1. caldracula
            • 5 Years
            1 hour ago

            This

        3. Richarlidad
          • 3 Years
          24 mins ago

          Because we have the 2nd worst fans in the world. (Still a long way behind Real Madrid fans)

          It's fashionable to moan about England and particularly Southgate in this country. Despite what you always read on social media about England fans being deluded (It's coming home etc.) - It actually couldn't be further from the truth for the majority. Ask 10 random English people on the street what they think about our chances, and 8 or 9 will say something negative. Even though we have the most talented squad we've had in 15-20 years.

          If you're English, get behind your manager and your country, or support somebody else. Simple.

      13. Boydinho
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Kulusevski has tested positive on todays PCR-test
        Isolated from the Swedish camp now

      14. caldracula
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        After some slight tinkering and pending ITA line up, I think I am set.

        Schmeichel
        Rodriquez Kjaer Spinazzola
        Torres Wijnaldum Eriksen Berardi
        Immobile Lukaku Depay

        Hradecky, Mings, Nego, Torres

        1. caldracula
          • 5 Years
          32 mins ago

          Limitless GW2

        2. fenixri
          • 5 Years
          31 mins ago

          Not good, Kasper and Hradecky play on same day.

          1. fenixri
            • 5 Years
            30 mins ago

            Against each other to be precise.

            1. caldracula
              • 5 Years
              20 mins ago

              I do have 0.5 free to upgrade 2nd keeper actually.

              1. fenixri
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Do it. Because with this setup you are wasting 4.0 mil

          2. caldracula
            • 5 Years
            22 mins ago

            Not really concerned about that just fancy Denmark to get a couple of clean sheets in 1+3

      15. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        All set I think..

        Donna
        Kjaer Maehle Denayer (Winjdal Alba)
        F.Torres Berardi Mount Yazici (Zielinski)
        Lukaku Immobile (C) Ronaldo

        1. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Hradecky (sub GK)

        2. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          46 mins ago

          Looks good.

      16. caldracula
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Is Krul first choice?

        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          just now

          No, Probably Stek

      17. MShalkz
          1 hour ago

          Which trio to run with?

          Morata, Wijnaldum and Meunier OR Depay, Ferran Torres and Denayer?

          1. caldracula
            • 5 Years
            59 mins ago

            Latter

          2. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            46 mins ago

            second one

        • Better off with a pin and a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          54 mins ago

          The article on best Austrian players had Schlager as first choice (remains first-choice after starting all World Cup qualifiers this year), but this one suggests Bachmann; anyone know which is more likely? Thanks!

          1. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            Bachmann is confirmed first choice by the manager

            1. Better off with a pin and a…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Thanks!

          2. Jambot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            Bachmann confirmed first choice between articles being released

            1. Better off with a pin and a…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Thanks, also.

        • I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          49 mins ago

          Maehle or Kjaer?

          1. Jambot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            18 mins ago

            Maehle for me

          2. Neves say Neves
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            Both!

          3. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            the one thats nailed

        • Neves say Neves
          • 2 Years
          34 mins ago

          I think I’m finally done!

          Donnarumma Hradecky
          Maehle Kjaer Adenauer PTorres Alioski
          Bilva(Cpt5) FTorres(Cpt4) Carrasco Elmas Berardi(Cpt1)
          Kane(Cpt3) Lukaku(Cpt2) Depay

          Tear it apart!

          1. Neves say Neves
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            *Denayer

        • Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          24 mins ago

          Stek is 38 yrs old.
          Ouch.

