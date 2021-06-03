34
34 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SON of CITY
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      So Depay is the "son type of guy" my team?:)

      Open Controls
      1. SON of CITY
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          *in

          Open Controls
      2. DAZZ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        How’s this draft. LL MD2

        Donnaruma Hradecky
        Spinazzola Lainer Maehle Wijndal PTorres
        Eriksen FTorres Chiesa Alaba Nego
        Lukaku Depay Ronaldo

        Debating triple dutch defence with Lainer > Kjaer but i like Austria 1+3 games.

        Open Controls
        1. JVALDEZ
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          I think the midfield is far too weak, the front three is great but ruining the balance. Squad is everything in this game.

          Open Controls
          1. DAZZ
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            I agree. Which of the front 3 do you remove though? With LL chip in MD2, all 3 have great fixtures in 1 and 3

            Open Controls
            1. Fit of Pique
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              I'm thinking Hazard instead of Lukaku. He's cheaper and allows a better distribution of funds across the squad.

              Something like:

              Lukaku + Chiesa > Hazard + Pukki

              Saves 1m too

              Open Controls
      3. Salarrivederci
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Italy are gonna smash Turkey in Rome in the opening game.

        0-0 against Guinea
        0-0 after 45' against Moldova

        Open Controls
        1. JVALDEZ
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          Yeah looking a little toothless. I’d lose Chiesa but the options in that bracket are poor.

          Open Controls
          1. Salarrivederci
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Chiesa is mainly a decent option due to his price compared to Insigne & Bernardeschi, the certain start (because we have an available lineup), and the high ownership (that could hurt those going without)
            Insigne is by far superior in attacking returns. Far more likely to get assists and so on. Immobile too obviously.

            Open Controls
            1. Fit of Pique
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              Turkey is a tough game.

              I wonder whether people are over prioritising Italy because they play on matchday 1.

              Open Controls
        2. BeaversWithAttitude
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          I'm taking a pass on the Italians. They never score enough. Too defensive.

          Open Controls
        3. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          jorginho actually looks interesting. he is there for pens in two kindish fixtures and as they always play early you can sub out if it doesnt work out

          Open Controls
      4. The Tinkerman
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        RMT:

        Donnarumma, Hradecky
        Pepe, Denayer, Maehler, Wijndal, Torres
        Eriksen, Chiesa, F.Torres, Llorente, Yazici
        Lukaku, Depay, Ronaldo

        Limitless in MD2

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Pepe & Llorente not nailed I think. Rest looks good.

          Open Controls
        2. Chilli Heatwave
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Imo think you need one more bailed def, would change Pepe

          Open Controls
          1. Chilli Heatwave
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            *nailed

            Open Controls
      5. BeaversWithAttitude
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Trent out. I'm gutted for the youngster, you could see how dejected he was after the friendly. Really unlucky.

        Open Controls
        1. Jellyfish
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Makes Reece James a tempting option

          Open Controls
      6. Chilli Heatwave
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Thoughts on the spread of funds? For my punts have made sure they are playing earlier game days so I can easily sub them (this means no Pau Torres). Also a GW1 team only.

        Hradecky
        Bonucci Kjaer Denayer Wijndal
        Eriksen Torres Mount Jorginho
        Lukaku Depay

        Patricio CR7 Bednarek Nego

        Many thanks

        Open Controls
      7. RoyaleBlue
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Any thoughts on this draft? Would be much appreciated. Been tinkering for a couple days:

        Stekelenberg (Hradecky)
        Kjaer Denayer Bastoni (Torres Hinteregger)
        E. Hazard Torres Chiesa Berghuis (Jota)
        Kane Depay Arnaut

        Obviously Stek and Bastoni are concerns. Gonna monitor the next Netherlands friendly and can see the Italy line up before deadline!
        Any thoughts welcomed

        Open Controls
        1. Chilli Heatwave
          • 2 Years
          47 mins ago

          Not sold on hazard personally would rather change and upgrade kane to CR7, maybe eriksen (without looking to see if prices would allow)

          Open Controls
          1. RoyaleBlue
            • 9 Years
            41 mins ago

            Could potentially do that and Jota to 8.0 mil to afford it!

            Open Controls
            1. Chilli Heatwave
              • 2 Years
              37 mins ago

              Wijnaldum or grealish could be a shout.

              Open Controls
              1. Chilli Heatwave
                • 2 Years
                32 mins ago

                If the teams come out for Italy and there is no bastoni, could do kane -> CR7, Hazard -> Eriksen & Jota to Mount

                Open Controls
                1. Chilli Heatwave
                  • 2 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  And Bastoni to Bonucci

                  Open Controls
                  1. RoyaleBlue
                    • 9 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Sound advice mate, cheers!

                    Open Controls
      8. Do I Not Like Orange
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Is Trippier a decent option with TAA out? Obviously England have a million right backs, but Trippier is the only one who can reasonably replace Trent's set piece delivery.

        Open Controls
        1. Chilli Heatwave
          • 2 Years
          50 mins ago

          Still going to share minutes with James so would steer clear imo

          Open Controls
        2. JVALDEZ
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          I think it’s too risky given the number of options.

          Open Controls
        3. Guba
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          I don't think he'll be first choice to be honest, it will be R.James or Walker (or both if Southgate goes with a back 5)

          Open Controls
      9. jay01
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        Would appreciate if you RMT (one week punt)

        Donnarumma / Krul
        Meunier, Hinteregger, Maehle, Bednarek, P Torres
        Eriksen, F Torres, Mount, Alaba, Nego
        Ronaldo, Lukaku, Depay

        Open Controls
        1. JVALDEZ
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          Prefer Chiesa over Mount if it’s only a 1 week team.

          Open Controls
          1. jay01
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Dont really see the hype for chiesa tbh. With Mount i think he will return once

            Open Controls
      10. jay01
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Best mid price midfielders in your opinion?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.