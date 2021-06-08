30
  1. sirmorbach
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    RMT please, friends?

    Schmeichel
    Torres, Wijndal, Kjaer, Denayer, Alioski
    Eriksen, Ferran Torres, Wijnaldum, Chiesa, Nego
    Kane, Lukaku, Depay

    1. JohnnyRev7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Very template so expect a template score.

      Maybe think outside the box.

  2. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Hey fam! Can you answer a few questions?

    1. Best mid for 6.5?
    2. Best mid for 7.0
    3. Best defender for 4.0?

    1. Neves say Neves
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      1. Prefer Elmas at 6.0
      2. Carrasco just for MD1
      3. Ben White?

    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      just now

      1. Ondrej Duda?
      2. Zielinksi/Mount/Malinovskyi
      3. Ristovski

  3. Boydinho
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Swierzcok (5.5) starts with Lewandowski up top today for Poland.

    Scored last game for them and with Milik out there is a possibility that he starts at least against Slovakia

    1. Meimei
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Considering him atm. I really like Poland fixture for matchday1 and could change my Lewa pick to Ronaldo.

      1. Boydinho
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yeah, me too. Had him in my squad since that goal against Russia.

        A very risky pick atm though. Hope he does well today

        1. Meimei
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          What about the zielinski oop the article is talking about, not going to happen then?

          1. Boydinho
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I guess i will play either behind Lewa in 4-5-1 or as #10 in 3-4-1-2 / 3-4-2-1.

            Not sure about his production though and plenty of options in 6.5-7M

    2. trinzoo
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      You don't want to waste forward spot for him I'm afraid. Unless he scores 2 today 😉

      1. Boydinho
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Don’t see much value at midprice FW and don’t fancy 3 +10M FW for balance

      2. Meimei
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Better than Nego I recon if we get some certitude that he will starts

    3. JLAEST
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      This could be very, very interesting. A 5.5 attacker playing against Slovakia could really be a great enabler.

  4. Mikel Arteta
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Made some changes. Limitless in MD3.

    Ward - Bachmann
    Spinazolla - Tierney - Denayer - Maehle - P. Torres
    F. Torres - Carrasco - Mount - Malinovskyi - Berardi
    Lukaku - Griezmann - Depay

    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Max respect for the tierney and Carrasco picks. Nice team and perfect front 3 too

      1. Mikel Arteta
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks!

  5. jayzico
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    No thanks.

  6. allantomo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    Poland's top scorers and top assists in qualification plz?

  7. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    LLMD3 team that doesn’t have any planned transfers so it gives me a lot of freedom. Thoughts ? x

    Lukaku (C2) Depay (C3)
    F Torres (C4) Jorginho (C1) Bale Yarmolenko
    Mæhle Denayer Wijndal Alioski
    Hradecky

    Bachmann Jankto P Torres Benzema (C5)

    1. Mikel Arteta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I like it. A lot of differentials.
      Is Bale worth it? Jorginho over Berardi because he takes pens?

    2. Neves say Neves
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Love the yarmo pick. Do you not prefer Berardi to Jorginho?

  8. Hadebayor Mum
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    31 mins ago

    I can't find the FFS Euro league code, am I being thick?

    1. JohnnyRev7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yes.

      Fantasy Football Scout: 13RHPLTV09

      FPL Black Box: 674ORLTP08

      🙂

  9. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    How nailed is Carassco for the first game?

    Looking at recent formations there are 3 places up front -
    Lukaku/Mertens/Carassco - are we not expecting Hazard to play at all?

    1. Neves say Neves
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I’ve seen some Belgium fans on Twitter saying that he’s 100% gonna start the first game - he’s been one of the best performers in the friendlies and hazard has only played a few minutes. I wouldn’t expect him to start in MD2 and 3 though

  10. EmreCan Hustle
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bale or Eriksen?

    Both at 5% ownership. Currently have Bale.

    1. Neves say Neves
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Finland look like the worst team in the tournament. If he fits your price structure I’d 100% go for eriksen

      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers.

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Eriksen

