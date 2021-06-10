31
  1. Thomas Magnum
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    My midfield up is currently looking like
    Ftorres Insigne Mount Malinovskyi Zielinski
    CR7 Lukaku Moreno
    Should I stick with it or downgrade one of the 7m mids (which) to try upgrade my Moreno punt?

    1. RLew
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I'm by no means an expert, but I haven't read much positive news about Poland's form. If you are going to downgrade, maybe it's Zielinski?

  2. Fletch69
      1 hour ago

      Will be able to see the Italian team before kick-off, if Berardi starts I'd downgrade Insigne to him and upgrade Moreno

      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        You will

    • FDMS All Starz
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      Do we think Jorginho will be on pen for Italy ?

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Should be.

    • Fletch69
        56 mins ago

        Got 2 remaining options, A is template and B a bit more different:

        A: Ronaldo - Lukaku - Alaba
        B: Kane -;Dzyuba - Jota

        Either of these a definite No No??

        LL MD3 strategy

      • Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        49 mins ago

        A) Eriksen + Pepe
        B) Jota + Spina

        1. Louis99
          • 6 Years
          36 mins ago

          Tough, think I'd go for A if you have CR7 in there

        2. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          A if Pepe is nailed on.

      • Louis99
        • 6 Years
        49 mins ago

        What do we think about this team for MD1 only ?

        Hradecky
        Maehle - Kjaer - Puchacz - P. Torres
        Eriksen - Alaba - F. Torres - 4mil
        Lukaku - Depay

        Bachmann - Ronaldo - Jota - Cancelo

        Intentionally attack heavy with the triple Portugal threat to come on off the bench for the three worst performers.

        Also, is it worth doing Cancelo+Bachmann > Pepe+ Donnarumma ?

        Thanks everyone, and good luck!

      • lugs
        • 3 Years
        45 mins ago

        so Marcos Llorente has been filling in at RB for Spain but he is mostly a midfielder, but now Azpilicueta is back in the squad, surely its not too much of a stretch to think he will get the nod in his natural position offering incredible value of just 5mil and fresh from his CL win ?

        1. Silent Friend
          • 9 Years
          just now

          RB or on the bench

      • Sammy S
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        I don't see any teams with U Simon as their GK. Am I missing something by putting him in my team?

        Open Controls
        1. Flaming Flamingo
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          I think he's a good pick (he's in my team), but not everyone is willing to spend £5m on a goalkeeper

        2. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          Pau Torres a cheaper in to Spain defence.

          Possibly COVID scare putting some off picking him.

      • GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        30 mins ago

        Lads, might get some good up-to-date info here -

        https://www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/Euro+2020

      • dirtmcgirt
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        Think I've settled on it bar a Portuguese mid. A couple of risks but if they pan out I'll be very smug

        Donaruma Bachmann

        Spinazzola White Dumfries Maehle Ristowski

        Eriksen Mount Berardi Llorente B Silva/Jota

        Müller Ronaldo Depay

        Only thing I might change the team is if bastoni starts

      • Weeb Kakashi
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        For those with LL2 as a strategy, How is Gnabry as an option in midfield? Hungary in week 3. Playing at home might get something against France.
        Will probably have to sacrifice a premium striker.

      • bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        Is Bruno the best Portuguese mid to bring in? Or does he play to far out to make it worth the money?
        Thanks

        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Will probably play at no.10, but still too expensive. I'd go for Bernardo, plays very advanced for Portugal and should be nailed on

      • Mane Mane Mane
          16 mins ago

          Depay or Kane?

        • svgcr
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          All set? Any obvious changes?

          Donna / Hradecky

          Kjaer / Denayer / Wijndal / Alioski / Torres

          Torres / Insigne / Mount / Malinovskyi / Nego

          Lukaku / Griezmann / Kane

          - Was thinking of getting Carrasco for either Mount or Malinov, but I’d rather go for nailness
          - No Portugal worries me (specially after the last friendly) but counting on some resistance from HUN in a packed stadium.

        • thebizzle
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Hi guys

          What’s % chance of Unai Simon starting for Spain? Seems cheap at 5.0

          1. thebizzle
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            And Pau Torres at 4.5 too

            1. trinzoo
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Simon 99.9% (amid covid), Pau Torres 95%.

          2. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Probably 75%, would rather Pau Torres though who is more nailed on

        • Sammy S
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Best midfielder for a max of 6m? Already have Berardi

          1. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Elmas

        • Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Better combo for MD1 & 2?

          A. Yazici + Insigne
          B. Berardi + B.Silva

        • BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Would love to have Grealish but have Mount instead. Why cant Southgate give any clues 😀

