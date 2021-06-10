54
  1. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    You mis-spelt Nogo

  2. DonBenzema
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Best way to shave 0.5 from this team? Also your overall input on the team would be greatly appreciated.

      Bachmann, Hradecky
      Spinazzola, Kjær, Mæhle, Denayer, PTorres
      Eriksen, Insigne, Berardi, FTorres, Nego
      Lukaku, Ronaldo, Depay

      1. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Insigne --> 7m, Nego --> Alaba/Yaz
        Ingigne --> 8m mid
        4.5m Defender --> Polish/Macedonian/Fin 4m def
        Eriksen --> Jota
        Spina --> Pepe
        Berardi --> Alaba/Yaz

        1. DonBenzema
            2 hours, 51 mins ago

            Cheers mate

        2. smix
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Same team as mine. Have gone Soucek instead of Berardi & Wijndal instead of Spinazola

      2. Whats the Mata?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Thoughts on Swierczok from Poland to partner Lewandowski upfront in the first game against Slovakia?

        He's started both the pre tournament friendlies.

      3. Horlicks esq.
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        After much finger tapping, I find myself fully ready. Ive been playing the champs league version of this for a few years so I'm equipped to plan the changes and inevitable captain switches each MD. Its risk and reward in this one, FPL is gold, but this is much more interactive.

        Following Munday and Az's recent video i'm on this:

        Hradecky / Bachmann

        Maehle / Denayer / Wijndal / Cancelo / Pau

        Mount / Zielinski (Punt) (cMD4) / Alaba / Insigne (cMD1) / Jota (cMD5)

        Immobile / Lukaku (cMD2) / Depay (cMD3)

      4. Bring the Cavalry
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Is immobile on penalties?
        Thinking of going him over Lewandowski now

        1. Bring the Cavalry
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Or is it Jorginho?

        2. Horlicks esq.
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          I like the fact he is up straight away, and with two other big hitters as forwards its a decent risk to take. I've got zielinski who seems nailed with injuries elsewhere, but he is a punt. Lewa is a beast, but 11.5 gets you so much more - Griezmann, Kane, Depay, Immobile et al.

          1. Bring the Cavalry
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            Is zielinski midfield? I feel like the front 3 would be wasted if it wasn’t a big hitter with how many to choose from. I will get a french player v Hungary, got depay and being Scottish I am biased against Kane!
            Immobile form has been great and in the stadium tomorrow he’s scored 3 there in his last 3 starts for Italy

        3. Neves say Neves
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          I think so, he seems a shroud pick

      5. 03farmboy
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Is meunier nailed for Belgium??

        1. jayzico
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          In midfield prob 70/30 I'd say. Great choice if plays

          1. 03farmboy
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            What you reckon he will play in midfield not wing back??

      6. Neves say Neves
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Just ripped up my team and started again. RMT?

        Schmeichel Bachmann
        Cancelo RRodriguez Maehle Denayer PTorres
        Eriksen FTorres Carrasco Elmas Berardi
        Lukaku Depay Schick

        Just for MD1

      7. fpork
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Current draft. What do you think?

        Donnarumma - Hradecky
        Mæhle - Kjær - Wijndal - P. Torres - Cancelo
        F.Torres - Mount - Carrasco - Alaba - Berardi
        Ronaldo - Lukaku - Depay

      8. Salarrivederci
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Newest draft in a LL GW2 and WC GW3 strategy.

        Hradecky
        Spinazzola - Rodríguez - Mæhle - Alioski
        Insigne(C1) - Berardi - Eriksen(C2) - Elmas
        Braithwaite - Depay(C3)

        (Szczęsny, Zieliński(C4), Ronaldo(C5), Pepe)

        Not set on my GK's just yet. I might go for a double 4.5's instead, and I would love to find a million to upgrade Pepe-> Cancelo
        Italian lineup will possible create some changes.
        What do you think?

        1. JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Szczesny and Alioski to Puchacz and Bachmann. That will raise 1M to do Pepe to Cancelo

          1. Salarrivederci
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            Thanks for the reply, but Alioski will 100% stay in my team. Think Austria looks weak.
            The most ideal would be if Bastoni starts.

            Have toyed with Elmas + Braithwaite -> Delaney + Yaremchuk to free up that mil, but not sure it will be worth it to upgrade Pepe then 😉

          2. Salarrivederci
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            Or Pepe & Braithwaite -> Kjær and Yaremchuk leaving 1 mil for keepers or Spinazzola -> Cancelo and Szczęsny -> Donna

      9. Gun gun
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Mount taking set pieces?

      10. Weeb Kakashi
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Arent people worried that Depay might actually play wide limiting his chances of scoring? I mean they have a proper no 9.

        1. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          a player like that is going to demand the ball wherever he plays

      11. More Cowbell
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        I've currently got Beradi and Insigne in my midfield...is that a bit Italy overkill or reckon it's ok?

        1. Salarrivederci
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Perfectly fine.
          Got 3 from Italy myself.
          Trying to downplay players from Italy due to facing Turkey is just fooling yourself 😀 When those lineups slaps us in the face tomorrow most can't help themselves (me included) 😉

        2. korbendallas82
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Berardi is just to good a price at 6. I dont want to drop Insigne to avoid two Italy in mid.

      12. Whats the Mata?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Thoughts on Swierczok (5.5 fwd) from Poland to partner Lewandowski upfront in the first game against Slovakia?

        He's started both the pre tournament friendlies.

        1. trinzoo
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          It can happen. Coach was all set on Piatek/Milik to partner Lewa, would make perfect sense to give Swierczok a start rather than changing all tactics.

      13. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Can’t register for FanTeam from Ireland. Any way to solve this?

        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          emigrate

      14. 03farmboy
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Is meunier nailed?

      15. Reckoner.
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Hradecky | Bachmann
        P.Torres | Maehle | Denayer | Wijndal | Alioski
        Wijnaldum | F.Torres(4) | Berardi(1) | Soucek | Elmas
        Ronaldo(5) | Kane(3) | Lukaku(2)

        Depay the one I really wanted to fit in but couldn't, decision was between 1/2 England midfielders (but whos going to start!) and Depay or Wijnaldum & Kane. Felt the security of Kane is too big to ignore.

      16. TaiwanHC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        VERY satisfied with this team. Limitless in MD2 and WC in MD3.

        Hradecky - Bachmann
        Hinteregger - Maele - Wijndal - Alioski - Torres
        Eriksen - Torres - Mount - Berardi - Jota
        Lukaku - Kalajdzic - Ronaldo

        Thoughts?

        1. jayzico
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          I'd go Kjaer over Maele. Just for nailed safety. The latter has competition. Kjaer doesn't.

      17. Mane Mane Mane
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Best two defenders for the next 3 games?

          1. jayzico
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Cancelo + Zinchenko. Expensive though.

        • Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours ago

          prob best for everyone to just stop now. Going around in circles.

          1. Dr. Rog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            +1

            Thankfully I landed on what I liked 2 days ago.
            I know any further changes now will be a case of over thinking it.

        • jayzico
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          DONE.

          Hradecky.
          Kjaer. Denayer. Puchacz. P.Torres.
          Rodri. Eriksen. Berardi(cap1). Malinovski(cap3). F Torres (cap4).
          Lukaku(Cap2).

          Subs: Bachman. Griezmann. Pepe. Ronaldo(Cap5)

          1. Cometh The Aouar...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            How certain are you Bachmann is going to play though?

            1. jayzico
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              100%. Manager said so in press conf.

              1. Cometh The Aouar...
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 45 mins ago

                Cheers

        • Holmes
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Is Marshall first choice for Scotland?

          1. jayzico
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Yup.

            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Cool, cheers. GK sorted.

        • korbendallas82
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Is there any starting 4 mill defenders? Thank you in advance.

          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Someone from N. Macedonia. Ritzowski or something like that.

            1. jayzico
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Supposedly not him

              1. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                Not guaranteed to start?

                1. jayzico
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 34 mins ago

                  Not by UEFA's thinking in link below.

          2. jayzico
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Polish dude. Might play OOP too:

            https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/news/0269-1262855338b0-a7a22fe4ebb4-1000--euro-2020-possible-line-ups/

            1. korbendallas82
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Thank you Jayzico and Holmes.

        • DandyDon
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Not much love for the Scots in these drafts! My first time playing a tournament fantasy game so just doing it for a bit of fun really this time (God knows i need a break from FPL in the summer months). Hoping Tierney and Dykes do well for me against the Czechs on Monday! We'll probably draw at best as the pressure will get to us but a must win game really if we want out of the group.

