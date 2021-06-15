3
  1. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    I have Schick on the bench but not allowed to sub him in before today's matches. Anyone know why?

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Coz he's played already. Pray for a no show in your team.

      1. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks

      2. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Hope for a Jota no-show or a big score from him. 😀

    2. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Have 4-4-2 and both forwards have played, just Jota left to play.

      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Unless jota does not get minutes, Schick stays on the bench is my guess.

    3. Joey Tribbiani
        just now

        because he has played already

    4. Nespinha
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Starting to question LL MD2, If most teams have passed by MD3 half of most teams are at rotation risk...

      I could see MD3 rotation for Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, England at least

