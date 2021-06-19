Digne and Pavard start for France as Hungary call on €4.0m man Négo

Lucas Digne (€6.0m) comes into the France starting line-up as they face Hungary in Matchday 2.

The Everton left-back replaces Lucas Hernández (€6.5m) in a back-four that also contains a fit-again Benjamin Pavard (€6.0m). That’s good news for the 5% of EURO Fantasy managers who own the right-back.

N’Golo Kanté (€5.5m) remains a popular Fantasy figure with 45% ownership, eight percentage points more than Kylian Mbappé (€12.0m).

The PSG forward is paired with Karim Benzema (€10.0m) up-front while Antoine Griezmann (€11.0m) occupies the number 10 role once again.

Elsewhere, Fantasy managers invested in budget Hungary midfielder Loïc Négo (€4.0m) have had their patience rewarded as he comes in for his first star of the tournament.

The bargain option is bettered only by Kanté and Mbappé for ownership in this opening encounter of Matchday 2’s fourth day.

Hungary XI: Gulácsi; At Szalai, Orbán, Botka; Fiola, Schäfer, Nagy, Kleinheisler, Négo; Sallai, Ad Szalai.

France XI: Lloris; Digne, Kimpembe, Varane, Pavard; Kanté; Rabiot, Pogba; Griezmann; Mbappé, Benzema.

