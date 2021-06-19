182
Dugout Discussion June 19

Digne and Pavard start for France as Hungary call on €4.0m man Négo

182 Comments
Lucas Digne (€6.0m) comes into the France starting line-up as they face Hungary in Matchday 2.

The Everton left-back replaces Lucas Hernández (€6.5m) in a back-four that also contains a fit-again Benjamin Pavard (€6.0m). That’s good news for the 5% of EURO Fantasy managers who own the right-back.

N’Golo Kanté (€5.5m) remains a popular Fantasy figure with 45% ownership, eight percentage points more than Kylian Mbappé (€12.0m).

The PSG forward is paired with Karim Benzema (€10.0m) up-front while Antoine Griezmann (€11.0m) occupies the number 10 role once again.

Elsewhere, Fantasy managers invested in budget Hungary midfielder Loïc Négo (€4.0m) have had their patience rewarded as he comes in for his first star of the tournament.

The bargain option is bettered only by Kanté and Mbappé for ownership in this opening encounter of Matchday 2’s fourth day.

Hungary XI: Gulácsi; At Szalai, Orbán, Botka; Fiola, Schäfer, Nagy, Kleinheisler, Négo; Sallai, Ad Szalai.

France XI: Lloris; Digne, Kimpembe, Varane, Pavard; Kanté; Rabiot, Pogba; Griezmann; Mbappé, Benzema.

182 Comments
  1. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    So twisting from Perisic to Mbappe wasn't the right decision... Damn it

    Open Controls
    1. Bank$y
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I did the exact same move.

      Perisic > Gilmour
      Mbappe > Immobile

      For MD3

      Open Controls
    2. BooYaKasha
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Loading up on France on LL was even worse

      Open Controls
  2. ivantys
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Yes Jota starts

      Open Controls
      1. Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Hope he scores.

        Open Controls
    • Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      4 points from 3 players in this game.

      Open Controls
      1. Lamplighters
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Right…..but on the bright side, it makes match day 3 more interesting, although picking French players will still be a headache.

        Open Controls
    • FantasyHero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Any of the Belgium defenders safe for MD3?

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        Vermalen, if he can make 60'.

        Open Controls
        1. FantasyHero
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Ya not sure if he will

          Open Controls
      2. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Who can play instead of Meunier?

        Open Controls
    • Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Hungary fans are awesome.. 1 point is well deserved for this team.

      Open Controls
    • Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Brilliant from Hungary, amazing scenes with the fans.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        They could have won that tbf. Hope they can somehow get a win against Germany, but will be tough with the game in Germany.

        Open Controls
    • King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Other than Belgium, do we know of any other likely starters from other teams?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        Swiss and Ukraine players should be nailed as well

        Open Controls
    • FFSbet.com
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      LL fail Mbappe,Benzema,Kane...

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Mbappe, Kane and Lukaku for me

        Open Controls
    • MShalkz
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Would you guys wildcard this team for MD3 or can I get by with just 2 free transfers (Already used Limitless)

        Donnarumma/Hradecky
        Alba/Hinteregger/Maehle/Wijndal/Denayer
        Yazici/Berardi/Alaba/Insigne/F Torres
        Lukaku/Depay/Ronaldo

        With transfers I'm thinking Yaremchuk and Gnabry in for Lukaku and Yazici (Depending on Italy team news)

        Open Controls
        1. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          51 mins ago

          There is going to be lots of rotation...I would not dream of WC this round mate.

          Open Controls
          1. DAZZ
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            Contradicting yourself there pal. A WC to target nailed players and the rotations is perfect.

            Open Controls
            1. FFSbet.com
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              This

              Open Controls
      • Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Rethinking Muller & Gnabry in WC

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          No home support next week

          Open Controls
      • RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Well my captain attempts so far have been garbage.

        All out in 66 this week with 62 in the first.

        MD1
        Berardi (6)
        Eriksen (1)
        Depay (2)
        P Torres (6)
        Bruno (3) - final selection.

        MD2
        Spinna (6)
        Zinchenko (2)
        Sterling (3)
        Mbappe (2) a final selection.

        Open Controls
        1. JohnnyRev7
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          I've be OK/lucky/psychic/casual:

          MD1
          Beradi (6)
          Lukaku (20) - Stick

          MD2
          Beradi (6)
          Yarmalenko (20) - Stick

          But fluking/nailing a 20pt (c) earlier in both MDs enabled me to focus on the rest of my sub decisions. I'm taking about 1-2 pts decisions. 🙂

          Open Controls
      • JohnnyRev7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        All out on 74 (58 came on Thursday).

        Good luck to everyone with players still to go. 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. BrutalLogiC
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Just need a hattrick and clean sheet from Alba and I'll be right up there with you..

          Open Controls
      • Aubamazette
        • 6 Years
        50 mins ago

        Surprised so many people went Mbappe over Griezmann, was always Griezmann for me

        Open Controls
        1. ivantys
            49 mins ago

            I'm surprised people even trusted England and France to use their LL after their crap first game displays.

            Open Controls
          • FFSbet.com
            • 5 Years
            46 mins ago

            Surprised how both of you are surprised

            Open Controls
            1. dark91
              • 5 Years
              44 mins ago

              Surprised you are surprised they both are surprised

              Open Controls
              1. Kai
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Surprised that you are surprised he was surprised that they were both surprised

                Open Controls
            2. Aubamazette
              • 6 Years
              33 mins ago

              Griezmann on Pens, freekicks, corners, Griezmanns scoring/assist record better than mbappes for france, current from i believe Griezmann had 5 goal involvements in last 7 Mbappe has had 1. Mbappe better suited against teams that he can run in behind rather than low block. So yes I was surprised.

              Open Controls
              1. Aubamazette
                • 6 Years
                31 mins ago

                5 goal involvements in last 6 france games for Griezmann and 2 for Mbappe*

                Open Controls
              2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                27 mins ago

                A cursory glance shows that - unless I'm mistaken - you haven't mentioned Griezmann at all in 30 days of posting dude

                Can see plenty of references to the likes of Szeczeny Eriksen Cancelo double denmark defence etc... But strangely no Griezmann

                Why must you lie like this?

                Open Controls
                1. FFSbet.com
                  • 5 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  Thats why he is surprised,he thought it was common sense and all will get Griezman

                  Open Controls
                  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    Yet not one response to all these alleged pro-Mbappe opinions that were supposedly floating about.. The ones that suprised him so much...

                    That's the real surprise here

                    Open Controls
                2. Aubamazette
                  • 6 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Limitless md2?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    Link to post?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Aubamazette
                      • 6 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      I don't come in here all the time to write, lool why is it such a problem that im surprised

                      Open Controls
                      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        Atertiming bullshit like that just drags the place down tbh

                        Such a passionate advocation of Griezmann is very easy AFTER he's scored...

                        You must have mentioned dozens of players over the last 30 days... Just (suprisingly) not young Antoine 😉

                        Open Controls
                        1. Aubamazette
                          • 6 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          https://gyazo.com/201320c28c35fbb50785c0b493de991b here's my team, because I'm a liar

                          Open Controls
                          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            just now

                            I don't doubt you picked him - I'm sure loads of people did in the hope that he might do something

                            I just don't think popping in to say how you knew all along he was the much better pick than Mbappe really holds water when you didn't once mention it - if you'd mentioned him even once that'd be absolutely fair & no issues

                            You seemed to be far more vociferous in promoting the likes of Arnautovic for example

                            Open Controls
                      2. FFSbet.com
                        • 5 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        Ignore them,terrible people here.

                        Any player for MD3 you will be surprised about?

                        Open Controls
        2. The Tinkerman
          • 5 Years
          43 mins ago

          LL chip has got 31 points with only Alba to go, has anybody done worse than that?

          😀

          Possibly the worst chip week in any fantasy game ever...

          Open Controls
          1. money face bandwagon
            • 7 Years
            21 mins ago

            interesting becos if u follow the template floating around here..u should at least cross 50 points

            Open Controls
            1. The Tinkerman
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              Malinovsky instead of Yarmolenko and no Dumfries

              Open Controls
          2. DAZZ
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            How much would your orignal team have got?

            Open Controls
        3. thepancakeman123
          • 2 Years
          41 mins ago

          Which one would you sell for next week?

          A) Ronaldo
          B) Mbappe

          Open Controls
        4. Richarlidad
          • 3 Years
          33 mins ago

          Anyone else on MD3 wildcard going all out on Premium defenders? With fixtures considered, is there somebody decent I've missed from this lot: Rodriguez, Gosens, Augustinsson, Emerson & Meunier.

          I know Meunier is a rotation risk, but willing to take that chance. And obviously we get Italy lineups if Emerson doesn't start.

          Open Controls
          1. DAZZ
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Currently Rodriguez meunier toloi ptorres gosens

            Open Controls
        5. That Was Easy!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          31 mins ago

          Do I need to WC this?

          Depay Lukaku CR7
          KDB Berardi Alaba F. Torres Nego
          Wijndal Toloi Spin Maehle P. Torres
          Schmeichel Bachmann

          Open Controls
        6. Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          29 mins ago

          WC this lot or save?

          Donnarumma hradecky
          denayer wijndal maehle torres alioski
          eriksen Torres mount zielinski berardi
          Depay lukaku immobile

          Open Controls
          1. That Was Easy!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            You could get by with 2 transfers. I’m wondering if I could too, but am also concerned that NOT WC’ing is being too clever. Tough to say how transfers will pan out in the knockouts.

            Open Controls
            1. Disturbed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              All depends on the Italians. If immobile and Berardi start I think I could get away with two transfers. Else wc for sure

              Open Controls
        7. las90855
          • 3 Years
          26 mins ago

          md1 = 61 pts
          LL = 60 pts

          what a waste of a good chip

          Open Controls
        8. methos
          • 9 Years
          22 mins ago

          FYI: Thorgan Hazard out for game against Finland

          Source: https://www.nieuwsblad.be/cnt/dmf20210529_95056187

          Open Controls
        9. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          19 mins ago

          Ronaldo show time 😎

          Open Controls
          1. JohnnyRev7
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            14 mins ago

            You're desperate for a goal and I genuienly hope you get one from Ronaldo (c) tonight. Good luck!

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              6 mins ago

              Thanks, me too!

              Open Controls

