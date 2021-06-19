Who are the best EURO Fantasy captains two switch to on Day 4 of Matchday 2?

There are three big games on Day 4 of EURO 2020 Fantasy Matchday 2, as we assess the leading contenders for those twisting with the captain’s armband.

Kylian Mbappé (€12.0m) might be the pick of the bunch for France’s clash with Hungary. The Paris Saint-Germain forward was involved in two offside goals against Germany in Matchday 1; scoring one and assisting the other for Karim Benzema (€10.0m).

While Mbappé’s involvement ended up being limited from a statistics perspective, he was a couple of yards away from a massive haul. Opponents Hungary allowed Portugal to shoot 11 times in a 3-0 Matchday 1 loss.

Nine of those shots were taken inside the box, while the Hungarians gave up three big chances (including a penalty). Portugal amassed an ‘expected goals’ figure of 2.52 in that outing.

Spot-kick taker Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.1m) was responsible for four of those goal attempts, all of which were from inside the area. The Juventus hitman was also responsible for each of Portugal’s three big chances.

From a very advanced midfield role, Bruno Fernandes (€10.5m) created more chances (three) and more big chances (two) than any other player on show in that tie.

Portugal assets may be a harder sell than France players, however, as they come up against a Germany defence whose main trouble against the French came in those offside situations.

Joachim Low’s side restricted Didier Deschamps’ men to four shots in total otherwise, with all four from inside the penalty area. Another benefit for players such as Mbappé, Benzema and Antoine Griezmann (€11.0m) is that we will see the France teamsheet before having to lock in our captain choice.

Two popular captain choices in Romelu Lukaku (€11.1m) and Memphis Depay (€10.0m) are both in the ‘twist’ camp after two and six-pointers respectively.

Lukaku impressed against Denmark, playing a pivotal role in both goals without being directly involved in either.

Depay converted an early penalty for Holland but spurned a huge chance later in the match, before exiting the action after 81 minutes.

Anyone lucky enough to have stuck the armband on Andriy Yarmolenko (€8.5m) is likely to stick after a 10-point haul, while Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) hauled a massive 14 points for the very brave who captained the wing-back.

Meanwhile, anyone who captained Harry Kane (€11.5m) for Friday’s meeting with Scotland has much more freedom with their armband ahead of Day 4 considering his second blank of the tournament.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available, as are monthly subscriptions. A FREE trial is now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT