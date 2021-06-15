HUNGARY 0-3 PORTUGAL

Goals: Raphael Guerreiro (€6.5m), Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.0m) x2

Raphael Guerreiro (€6.5m), Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.0m) x2 Assists: Rafa Silva (€6.5m) x2

Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.0m) ensured he remained in the conversation both for premium EURO Fantasy forwards and captaincy as he scored a brace in a hard-fought 3-0 win over Hungary.

Having missed a golden opportunity just before half time, the former Real Madrid man, now the all-time leading scorer in European Championships history, made amends late in the second half, starting his work from the penalty spot.

That first-half opportunity saw Diogo Jota (€8.5m) attempt to flick on a Bruno Fernandes (€10.5m) cross but the Liverpool man failed to make contact with the ball, which continued into the path of an arriving Ronaldo.

The Juventus superstar somehow managed to cannon his effort well over the crossbar of Peter Gulacsi (€4.5m) from all of four yards.

In the second period it looked as though Hungary could ride their luck to a shock 0-0 draw, until a deflected Raphael Guerreiro (€6.5m) strike opened the floodgates for Fernando Santos’ side after 84 minutes.

“It was a decisive goal, I had a bit of luck, but I’m happy it went in. Then we scored two more goals and we are very happy for the victory. Hungary are strong and defend well. We kept the ball almost the entire game, but with patience we scored goals.” – Raphael Guerreiro

Hungary did have the ball in the net after 79 minutes, though scorer Szabolcs Schon (€5.0m) was well offside when played through by substitute Loic Nego (€4.0m).

Not long after Guerreiro scored, Hungary defender Willi Orban (€4.5m) was adjudged to have fouled substitute Rafa Silva (€6.5m) in the area.

“We were unlucky in the 84th minute with the deflection. These things happen when you’re defending deeply and have difficulty in bringing the ball out. We must be braver and play more bravely. We need to attack more in order to really create chances.” – Hungary coach Marco Rossi

Ronaldo made no mistake from the spot before dancing past the Hungary backline and Gulacsi to fire into an empty net during injury time.

“In the second half we started well but then we had a period of anxiety, which is normal. Time passed and our anxiety increased. But we recovered, we scored the first goal and after that Hungary opened up. I think it was a fair result.” – Fernando Santos

Hungary XI (3-5-2): Gulacsi; Botka, Orban, Attila Szalai; Lovrencsics, Kleinheisler (Siger 78′), Nagy (K Varga 89′), Schafer (Nego 66′), Fiola (R Varga 89′); Adam Szalai, Sallai (Schon 78′).

Portugal XI (4-2-3-1): Patricio; Guerreiro, Pepe, Dias, Semedo; Carvalho (Renato Sanches 81′), Danilo Pereira; Jota (Andre Silva 81′), B Fernandes (Joao Moutinho 89′), B Silva (R Silva 71′), Ronaldo.

FRANCE 1-0 GERMANY

Own goal: Mats Hummels (€5.0m)

Mats Hummels (€5.0m) Assist: Lucas Hernandez (€6.5m)

With many EURO 2020 Fantasy managers plumping for the ‘Limitless’ chip in Matchday 2, France full-back Lucas Hernandez (€6.5m) put himself on the radar.

After Paul Pogba (€8.5m) picked out the defender’s forward run, Hernandez drilled a ball across the Germany box. Wary of the threat of Kylian Mbappé (€12.0m), German centre-half Mats Hummels (€5.0m) cleared the ball high into his own net. That was one of just two shots on target in the first half.

Germany’s first opportunity of note came after 53 minutes, as Serge Gnabry (€9.5m) volleyed just over the crossbar from a Robin Gosens (€5.0m) cross.

Mbappe had the ball in the net after another sumptuous Pogba pass on 65 minutes but the lightning-quick attacker was just offside when receiving the ball.

The Paris Saint-Germain star then turned provider, with Pogba setting Mbappé through to square for Karim Benzema (€10.0m). The Real Madrid striker fired past Neuer but a VAR check found Mbappé to be offside as France edged out Germany in their own backyard.

France XI (4-1-2-1-2): Lloris; Hernandez, Kimpembe, Varane, Pavard; Kanté; Rabiot (Dembele 93′), Pogba; Griezmann; Mbappé, Benzema (Tolisso 87′).

Germany XI (3-4-3): Neuer; Rudiger, Hummels, Ginter (Can 86′); Gosens (Volland 86′), Kroos, Gundogan, Kimmich; Gnabry (Werner 73′), Muller, Havertz (Sané 73′).

