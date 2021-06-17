UKRAINE 2-1 NORTH MACEDONIA

Yarmolenko scores his second goal of the tournament

Goals: Andriy Yarmolenko (€8.5m), Roman Yaremchuk (€7.1m) | Ezgjan Alioski (€4.5m)

Andriy Yarmolenko (€8.5m), Roman Yaremchuk (€7.1m) | Ezgjan Alioski (€4.5m) Assists: Oleksandr Karavaev (€5.0m), Yarmolenko

Oleksandr Karavaev (€5.0m), Yarmolenko Penalties won: Ruslan Malinovskyi (€7.0m) | Goran Pandev (€6.5m)

Ruslan Malinovskyi (€7.0m) | Goran Pandev (€6.5m) Penalties missed: Malinovskyi | Alioski

Malinovskyi | Alioski Penalties saved: Georgi Bushchan (€4.5m) | Stole Dimitrievski (€4.5m)

West Ham attacker Andriy Yarmolenko (€8.5m) was the star of the Fantasy show during Ukraine’s win against North Macedonia.

Classed as a midfielder in the official EURO 2020 game, Yarmolenko lined up on the right-hand side of Ukraine’s attack.

A goal and an assist in the first half will have delighted anyone who had been brave enough to try Yarmolenko out for the captain’s armband against a poor North Macedonia defence.

He notched up his second and third attacking return of the tournament – having scored a wondergoal against the Netherlands – with the latter an assist for striker Roman Yaremchuk (€7.1m).

The forward, who also netted against the Dutch, was one of several players who rose in price on Wednesday. Surprisingly, both players were subbed off in the 70th minute.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Zinchenko (€5.5m), who is classed as a defender, played something close to a number 10 role for his country and had the ‘pre-assist’ for Yaremchuk’s goal but did not notch any returns of his own.

And Zinchenko’s clean sheet was wiped out to boot, with Leeds United left-back Ezgjan Alioski (€4.5m) missing a 56th-minute penalty but volleying in the rebound.

But all three Ukraine players are set to be on the Fantasy radar ahead of a Matchday 3 clash with Austria, where Andriy Shevchenko’s men will be seeking a result to advance in the competition having lost to Holland in round 1.

“We could have scored more. We need to look at how many chances we create and how we play in attack. I think Ukraine were very good in attack today, I was pleased to see this kind of performance. But the most important thing is that we reacted [after conceding] with the desire to score more and earned this win.” – Andriy Shevchenko

Yarmolenko’s goal came from a first-half corner which was beautifully flicked on by Karavaev, allowing the Hammers man to finish from an angle at the back post.

Zinchenko soon found his captain on the right wing, with Yarmolenko’s first-time pass allowing Yaremchuk to beat the North Macedonia offside trap before sliding home.

Alioski’s rebounded spot-kick effort early in the second half gave his team a foothold in the game, with the Ukraine under serious pressure after dominating the first period.

Malinovskyi had the chance to wrap the game up from the penalty spot late on but failed to convert, much to the chagrin of owners and Matchday 2 investors.

Ukraine XI (4-3-3): Buschan; Mykolenko, Matviyenko, Zabarnyi, Karavaev; Zinchenko, Stepanenko, Shaparenko (Sydorchuk 77′); Malinovskyi (Sobol 90+2′), Yaremchuk (Besedin 69′) Yarmolenko (Tsygankov 69′).

North Macedonia (3-4-1-2): Dimitrevski; Musliu, Velkovski (Trickovski 85′), Ristovski; Alioski, Spirovski (Churlinov 46′), Ademi (Ristevski 85′), Nikolov (Trajkovski 46′); Bardi (Avramovski 77′); Elmas, Pandev.

