56
  1. azz007
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Md3 wc template

    1. Balls of Steel
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Looking at loading up on players from Italy, Belgium, Spain, Germany & Netherlands !

  2. Gazpilicueta
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Anyone know what time the euro fantasy update finishes?

    1. Gazpilicueta
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Anyone?

    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      usually takes an hour. guess it's a bit slow today.

  3. royaljoe
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    KDB (c) stick or twist?
    Kane
    Mbappe

    1. schlupptheweek
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Probably stick, Kane and Mbappe would have to get 2 goals + contribution to do any damage. France have 3 world class forwards which often means the goals are more likely to be share. Kane is up against Scotland who are good on paper but he would have to improve a lot to get 2 + goals/assists.

      1. schlupptheweek
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        *which is good on paper

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      2 attacking returns, stick.

  4. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Are more price rises expected tonight?

    1. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      There were price changes??

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yes- for example Hradecky now 4.2. Meunier up to 5.6

  5. Milkman Bruno
      45 mins ago

      Pick 3 from these for LL MD3 squad. Lukaku and Depay are risks right?

      A) Lukaku
      B) Depay
      C) Yarmochuk
      D) Morata
      E) Muller

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        Yeah Lukaku and Depay are risks.

        1. Milkman Bruno
            16 mins ago

            They would be annoyed at missing the easiest game but it’s not up to them I guess

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Yeah I thought so too.

              But in WC'18, Belgium rested everyone in the last game of the groups including Lukaku who had 4 goals in his first 2 games.

      2. More Cowbell
        • 11 Years
        44 mins ago

        Anyone care to offer their MD2 situation so far?

        60 here with 4 to play

        1. Milkman Bruno
            43 mins ago

            19 only with 8 to play

          • Balls of Steel
            • 5 Years
            39 mins ago

            46 with 5 to play including Kane (C) or Mbappé (C) to resurrect my MD2!

          • HollywoodXI
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            38 mins ago

            67 with 5 to play. Happy days!

            1. More Cowbell
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              Noiceee

              1. HollywoodXI
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Took some risks on LL and they all paid off. KDB, Hazard, Dumphries and Yarmo (c) was pretty epic today.

          • Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            37 mins ago

            41 with 6 (3 ENG+3FRA)

          • dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            35 mins ago

            56 with 6 to play

          • RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            34 mins ago

            57 with 5 to go. New captain to come in too (replacing Zinchenknoooooo)

          • GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            27 mins ago

            40 and 4 to play. Will be 35 after I take 3 from the bench and captain Ronaldo.

          • Babit1967
            • 5 Years
            20 mins ago

            57, 5 to play

          • LSK
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            63 with 5 to play

          • Warby84
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            42 with 6 to play

        2. More Cowbell
          • 11 Years
          36 mins ago

          Do we think KDB will get minutes in MD3? Can’t decide whether he needs game time to increase fitness or recovery so he’s fresh for the QF?

          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            He might but I can't see why they'd risk him in a game they don't need a result from. Just back from injury and looked good today.

        3. diesel001
          • 4 Years
          33 mins ago

          So who do you think will do well tomorrow?

          Soucek with a cheeky goal from a set piece? Grealish, Kane?

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            15 mins ago

            Kane. I believe!

          2. More Cowbell
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            The Yorkshire Pirlo

        4. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          27 mins ago

          Ok first shot at WC MD3

          Bushcan (Aut), Livakovic (Sco)
          Spinnazola (Wal), Meunier (Fin), P.Torres (Svk), Dumfires (Mkd), Gosens (Hun)
          Yarmolenko (Aut), Berardi (Wal), Locatelli (Wal), KDB (Fin), Havertz (Hun)
          Lukaku (Fin), Yaremchuk (Aut), Rebic (Sco)

          Italian players we'll know before deadline.
          Thinking better defenders are less likely rotation risks.
          Bit of overload on Ukraine...not sure I like double attack on them.

          Captains are;
          Spinna (1)
          KDB/Lukaku (2)
          Rebic (3)
          Havertz (4)

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            24 mins ago

            I think R. Rodriguez is the only absolute nailed-on certainty in my team.

            Switzerland have it all to play for vs Turkey. Turkey defenders also look extremely error prone (OG and pen conceded already) so a clean sheet and penalty goal for Rodriguez looks on the cards. I'll probably double on Swiss defense actually.

            I'm gonna have 3 Italy (based on team sheets) and also Hazard.

            I'm on Limitless so budget doesn't matter so much. Will cover myself as best as possible leaving 3 big-hitting Germans to mop up (Gosens, Gnabry, Muller)

            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              8 mins ago

              I only saw the Swiss when they played Italy and no one stuck out - was he that good against Wales?

              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                6 mins ago

                Not really.

                But the Swiss can qualify with a win vs a Turkey team who have nothing to play for and who were abject.

                It's a combination of motivation and good fixture. R. Rodriguez also a defender on pens.

                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  5 mins ago

                  Oh that's an interesting way to think of it.
                  Cheers.

          2. JJeyy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            21 mins ago

            Lukaku may get rested can’t see Martinez risking his star player in a dead rubber game

            1. JJeyy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              Yes golden boot is a factor but surely fitness comes first

              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                6 mins ago

                I'm torn on it - he's also kind of a place-holder for any premium.
                Him and KDB both - but we saw what can happen in a half today.
                At least they're early that if they don't play I can sub them out.

                1. JJeyy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  I like KDB a lot this week. Think he starts and plays 60 probably to get some match rhythm and that is enough to get a couple returns.

                  1. RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    just now

                    Think I'd be happy with that for sure!
                    Hoping one of the Spanish attackers does something to give me confidence to bring them in for the last game. Or even a German striker (Werner...shudder...)

          3. Warby84
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Weghorst (Ned)?

            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              lol just replied to you about Weghorst - I'm avoiding NED I think .

        5. JJeyy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          24 mins ago

          Wish FPL adopted this no bonus points system, makes variance swings feel not as bad such as keepers making pen saves and not getting a free three points on top. They won’t though as the masses love free points.

        6. CoracAld2831
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          13 mins ago

          Questions for tomorrow:

          Would you change Donnarumma (6 pts.) to Pickford (v SCO)?

          Will he start?

          Also I'm concerned that ENG v SCO will be a goal mania due to a friendly rivalry set up and both nations will want bragging rights as an added bonus to points. Which means picking Pickford might not be a good idea, when you already have a clean sheet earned goalie...

          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            6 mins ago

            what's the upside - that he gets a bunch of saves? a penalty save?
            If he saves 5 shots on target you get only 1 extra point still.

            I think you take the 6 and don't stress.

          2. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            Definitely not

          3. Warby84
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            No way

        7. Jambot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Can anyone explain the price changes? Should I have aready activated my wildcard? Will there be more?

          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 mins ago

            They came into effect as soon as MD3 was active - no idea if there will be more before the next MD. They're based at least partly on performance so in essence they could change players who played today.

            I just activated my WC as I had 0.1 itb and didn't want to be priced out just in case KDB or Spinna went up.

            No one has dropped price so not sure if ditching players early has any value.

            1. Jambot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Thanks that helps. Really bad there’s no clear in game rules on this

        8. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 mins ago

          Update complete - C moves on...

          I have Foden, Sterling & Chillwell for tomorrow...thinking of gambling on Chillwell (c)

          Have Mbappe & Griezeman to come off the bench on final day.

        9. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          WC Draft

          Donnarumma Hradecky
          Spinnazola Alba P.Torres/Gosens Hummels
          De Bruyne Berardi Alaba Wijnaldum/Gnabry
          Weghorst Yaremchuk Lukaku(?)

          1. Warby84
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            Might lose Lukaku, not sure yet..

          2. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Looks solid.
            I hope one of the Germans impresses in their next game - kinda tough against France to figure out who might be good for returns.

            I assume the thought with Weghorst is he's less important than Depay and so will start - I'm not sure I buy that. Malen and de Jong could start/get time instead. So hard to know.

          3. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Don't like Weghorst at all. Would still pick a rotation goalie pair.

        10. FFSbet.com
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          If teams end up with same points its H2H first right?

