All of the EURO 2020 price changes ahead of Matchday 3

There have been a number of price rises – but no price falls – going into Matchday 2 of EURO 2020 Fantasy.
Finland stopper Lukas Hradecky was one of two players with a double rise, going up to €4.2m after a 13-point haul in Matchday 1. The keeper conceded in the first half of Finland’s Matchday 2 tie with Russia, much to the chagrin of new owners. The same goes for the now-€4.6m Finnish defender Jere Uronen.
Patrick Schick also went up €0.2m to €8.2m after his brace against Scotland, including that wondergoal from just inside the Scotland half.
Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick
Belgium wing-back Thomas Meunier is up to €5.6m following a 15-point outing against Russia. The defender’s prospects are boosted by the fact that Timothy Castagne will play no further part in the tournament due to a head injury.
Portugal full-back Raphael Guerreiro (€6.6m) got the same treatment as Meunier but despite a goal against Hungary, he may have far less suitors with games against Germany and France to come.
Premium forwards Romelu Lukaku (€11.1m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.1m) both braced in Matchday 1 and non-owners must now brace themselves to pay an extra €0.1m for the services of either striker.
Ronaldo grabs his second against Hungary
West Ham full-back Vladimir Coufal (€5.1m) is another player who experienced a hike, having kept a clean sheet for the Czech Republic and assisting one of those Schick goals.
Austria defender Stefan Lainer could be of interest to those playing a chip in Matchday 3. Up against the Ukraine in that round, the Matchday 1 goalscorer will now set you back €5.1m.
Milan Skriniar is also now €5.1m, after the centre-back’s goal in Slovakia’s 2-1 victory against Poland. And Polish midfielder Karol Linetty (€6.6m) has also risen in price after grabbing his side’s strike in that contest.
A double return, in the form of a goal and an assist, saw Ukraine forward Roman Yarmechuk notch up to €7.1m.
Finally, Portugal substitute Rafa Silva (€6.6m) earned a price rise after coming on to set up two goals – including one penalty – against Hungary.
