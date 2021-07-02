15
  1. Remi595
      11 mins ago

      Sarabia or F.Torres?

      They'll both start...

      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Torres if money not an issue

        1. Remi595
            just now

            Thanks! Torres it is

      2. smix
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Brathwaite or Dolberg to score more points ?

        1. EmreCan Hustle
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Don't know.

        2. Better Call Raul
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Dolberg imo. Better record and got the form

      3. Bring the Cavalry
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Simon
        Azpi Laporte Torres Alba
        Koke Busquets Pedri
        Torres Morata Sarabia

        1. CornerTakenQuicklyOrigi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          You can only have a maximum of 5 players from each nation at this stage.

      4. Il Capitano
          6 mins ago

          F.Torres + Stones over Shaw + Sarabia?

        • dark91
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Spain's lineup

          Unai Simon, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Laporte, Azpilicueta, Koke, Busquets, Pedri, Sarabia, Morata and Ferran Torres.

          1. KGFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Porres starts... worth an inclusion on WC

        • fenixri
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Captain?

          A) Morata
          B) Ferran
          C) Sarabia

        • amplifiedAnt
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Simon
          Spinazzola, Maehle
          (De Bruyne), Berardi, Damsgaard
          Immobile

          Planning to take a -8 for: Kane, Morata, Sterling, Sarabia, Maguire

          Good to go, given the Spanish lineup?

        • Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Captain: Alba, Sarabia or Morata

        • Khalico
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Thoughts on Braitwaite over Dolberg/Poulsen?

          1. Flaming Flamingo
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Not a bad idea, he's definitely a safer pick

        • EmreCan Hustle
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Which is better?

          A) Hojbjerg and Meunier
          B) Damsgaard and Azpi

          Thanks.

          1. Flaming Flamingo
            • 5 Years
            just now

            B

