Pablo Sarabia (€6.7m) and Ferran Torres (€8.1m) both retain their places for Spain’s quarter-final clash against Switzerland this afternoon.

Luis Enrique has serious depth at his disposal in those wing positions and despite both players scoring against Croatia, Dani Olmo (€7.0m) did impress off the bench with two assists in that extra-time victory.

Fantasy bosses will be pleased that the pair remain in situ, with Sarabia (21%) ever so slightly more popular than Ferran Torres (20%). They join Alvaro Morata (€9.1m) in attack.

Spain’s midfield three also remains the same but another highly-selected Fantasy asset in Pau Torres (€4.7m) is brought back in at centre-half in place of Eric Garcia (€4.6m).

Enrique’s only other change is the instant recall of Jordi Alba (€6.2m) at left-back, where Jose Gaya (€5.0m) took over in the round of 16. Unai Simon (€5.2m) is between the sticks.

For Switzerland, captain Granit Xhaka (€6.0m) is suspended so Xherdan Shaqiri (€7.4m) takes the armband.

Swiss head coach Vladimir Petkovic’s only change from the 3-3 draw with France is to replace Xhaka with Denis Zakaria (€4.9m). Switzerland won that tie on penalties after extra-time.

After Shaqiri at 14%, the next most-selected Swiss asset is the 5%-owned Haris Seferovic (€8.7m). The aerial threat scored two headers against the French on Monday.

Steven Zuber (€7.1m) has four assists to his name in EURO 2020, three of which came against Turkey in Matchday 3.

Yann Sommer (€5.0m) will guard the net once more after his penalty-saving heroics against France.

Switzerland XI (3-4-1-2): Sommer; Rodriguez, Akanji, Elvedi; Zuber, Freuler, Zakaria, Widmer; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferovic.

Spain XI (4-3-3): Simon; Alba, P Torres, Laporte, Azpilicueta; Pedri, Busquets, Koke; Sarabia, Morata, F Torres.

