  1. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Non WC success. Ferran, Morata, Sarabia blanks and no CS. Couldn’t have gone any better

    1. No Salah
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      They get another game though 🙂

    2. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Alba my lone savior

    3. Forza Papac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      I have five Spain players. Four of them blanked and i'll be subbing them all out. Advantage still with Wildcarders

  2. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    It's been a tale of 2 Spains on different plains, which one will show up in the Semis?

    1. Milkman Bruno
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        If they keep Palms carry on they might be ok

        1. Milkman Bruno
            3 hours, 31 mins ago

            *Palma damn autocorrect 😆

            1. Louis_Sans_Balls
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 27 mins ago

              lol you still get pts for intention and effort

      • The Red Devil
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Phew! 4 players through! 😛

      • DavidBadWillie
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          Graham Souness is looking gorgeous in that blue suit tonight.

        • Finding Timo
            3 hours, 36 mins ago

            Should we be worried that morata & sarabia be benched next game?!

            1. Forza Papac
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 33 mins ago

              Not after that Moreno performance in Morata's case

              1. Finding Timo
                  3 hours, 32 mins ago

                  Yeh guess that’s good but probably another morata blank

              2. EmreCan Hustle
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 33 mins ago

                No, but don't expect points lol

                1. Finding Timo
                    3 hours, 31 mins ago

                    True ☹️

              3. Milkman Bruno
                  3 hours, 35 mins ago

                  £20 for membership is Zurich for my blood. Ok ok I’ll grab my coat

                  1. Skonto Rigga
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 3 Years
                    3 hours, 31 mins ago

                    Sorry to be Lausanne your custom

                    1. Milkman Bruno
                        3 hours, 30 mins ago

                        😆 Lol you have won me over with that one! I’m buying, where do I sign

                  2. Skonto Rigga
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 3 Years
                    3 hours, 34 mins ago

                    Discussione sulla panchina:

                    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/07/02/de-bruyne-fit-to-start-but-eden-hazard-not-in-squad-as-chiellini-returns-for-italy/

                  3. Finding Timo
                      3 hours, 26 mins ago

                      I have 6 players in this game so expecting points from someone! 4 Italian (inc beradi) v 2 Belgium

